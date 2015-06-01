Langlois wins stage 4 finale
Dal-Cin secures overall title at Grand Prix Cycliste de Saguenay
Stage 4: -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|3:41:54
|2
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:03
|3
|Jason Lowndes (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|4
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|Étienne Moreau (Can) Velo Select
|7
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Champion System Stan's NoTubes
|8
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|9
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Enteja MMR
|10
|Gavi Epstein (Can) Champion System Stan's NoTubes
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|13:27:02
|2
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:06
|3
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:08
|4
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Enteja MMR
|0:00:09
|5
|Jason Lowndes (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:00:12
|6
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:15
|7
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|8
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|9
|Timothy Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing
|0:00:26
|10
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|0:00:27
