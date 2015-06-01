Trending

Langlois wins stage 4 finale

Dal-Cin secures overall title at Grand Prix Cycliste de Saguenay

Bruno Langlois (Team Quebecor Garneau)

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor3:41:54
2Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:03
3Jason Lowndes (Can) Garneau Quebecor
4Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
6Étienne Moreau (Can) Velo Select
7Fabio Calabria (Aus) Champion System Stan's NoTubes
8Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
9Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Enteja MMR
10Gavi Epstein (Can) Champion System Stan's NoTubes

Final general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling13:27:02
2Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:06
3Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:08
4Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Enteja MMR0:00:09
5Jason Lowndes (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:00:12
6Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:15
7Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:20
8Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:21
9Timothy Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing0:00:26
10Brodie Talbot (Aus) Budget Forklifts0:00:27

