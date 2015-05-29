Langlois wins stage 2 in Saguenay
Dal-Cin stays in the overall race lead
Stage 2: -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|5:30:30
|2
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Transport Lacombe
|0:00:14
|3
|Mattieu Jeannes (Fra) Velo Select
|4
|Anton Varabel (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|5
|Christopher Drew (USA) Champion System Stan's NoTubes
|6
|Jack Burke (Can) NCCH
|7
|Gavi Epstein (Can) Champion System Stan's NoTubes
|8
|Edward Greene (Rsa) Velo Select
|9
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Transport Lacombe
|10
|Ed Veal (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|8:06:01
|2
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|3
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Enteja MMR
|0:00:16
|4
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|5
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:21
|6
|Jason Lowndes (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:00:24
|7
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|8
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|0:00:28
|9
|Timothy Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing
|10
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
