Langlois wins stage 2 in Saguenay

Dal-Cin stays in the overall race lead

Bruno Langlois (Team Quebecor Garneau)

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor5:30:30
2Stephen Keeping (Can) Transport Lacombe0:00:14
3Mattieu Jeannes (Fra) Velo Select
4Anton Varabel (Can) Garneau Quebecor
5Christopher Drew (USA) Champion System Stan's NoTubes
6Jack Burke (Can) NCCH
7Gavi Epstein (Can) Champion System Stan's NoTubes
8Edward Greene (Rsa) Velo Select
9Alexis Cartier (Can) Transport Lacombe
10Ed Veal (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling8:06:01
2Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:12
3Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Enteja MMR0:00:16
4Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:20
5Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:21
6Jason Lowndes (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:00:24
7Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
8Brendan Canty (Aus) Budget Forklifts0:00:28
9Timothy Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing
10Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

