Trending

Naud wins stage 3 in Saguenay

Dal-Cin stays in overall lead

Newcomer Peirrick Naud comes to the team from Garneau Quebecor.

Newcomer Peirrick Naud comes to the team from Garneau Quebecor.
(Image credit: Pat Malach)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:39:04
2Jason Lowndes (Can) Garneau Quebecor
3Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
4Étienne Moreau (Can) Velo Select
5Alexander Ray (Nzl) Silber Pro Cycling
6Ed Veal (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
7Anton Varabel (Can) Garneau Quebecor
8Brandon Etzl (Can) NCCH
9Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Budget Forklifts
10Scott Sunderland (Aus) Budget Forklifts

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling9:45:05
2Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:12
3Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Enteja MMR0:00:15
4Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Jason Lowndes (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:00:16
6Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:17
7Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:20
8Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:24
9Timothy Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing0:00:26
10Brodie Talbot (Aus) Budget Forklifts0:00:27

Latest on Cyclingnews