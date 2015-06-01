Naud wins stage 3 in Saguenay
Dal-Cin stays in overall lead
Stage 3: -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:39:04
|2
|Jason Lowndes (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|3
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|Étienne Moreau (Can) Velo Select
|5
|Alexander Ray (Nzl) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|Ed Veal (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|7
|Anton Varabel (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|8
|Brandon Etzl (Can) NCCH
|9
|Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|10
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|9:45:05
|2
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|3
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Enteja MMR
|0:00:15
|4
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|Jason Lowndes (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:00:16
|6
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:17
|7
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|8
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:24
|9
|Timothy Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing
|0:00:26
|10
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|0:00:27
