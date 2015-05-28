Trending

Dal-Cin wins Saguenay opener in La Baie

Silber Pro Cycling rider takes the early race lead

80+ kph descent for Matteo Dal-Cin ( Team Silber Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4:13:35
2Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:14
3Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Enteja MMR
4Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Jason Lowndes (Can) Garneau Quebecor
6Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
7Timothy Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing0:00:18
8Brendan Canty (Aus) Budget Forklifts
9Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
10Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4:13:25
2Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:12
3Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Enteja MMR0:00:19
4Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:22
5Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
6Jason Lowndes (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:00:24
7Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
8Brodie Talbot (Aus) Budget Forklifts0:00:27
9Timothy Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing0:00:28
10Brendan Canty (Aus) Budget Forklifts

