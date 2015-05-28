Dal-Cin wins Saguenay opener in La Baie
Silber Pro Cycling rider takes the early race lead
Stage 1: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4:13:35
|2
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|3
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Enteja MMR
|4
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|Jason Lowndes (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|6
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|Timothy Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing
|0:00:18
|8
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|9
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|10
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4:13:25
|2
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|3
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Enteja MMR
|0:00:19
|4
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:22
|5
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|Jason Lowndes (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:00:24
|7
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|8
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|0:00:27
|9
|Timothy Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing
|0:00:28
|10
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Budget Forklifts
