Giro di Sicilia: Vincenzo Nibali snatches overall victory with solo attack
By Cyclingnews
Trek-Segafredo rider wins first race since 2019 on home roads
Stage 4: Sant'Agata di Militello - Mascali
Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) broke down in tears after winning the final stage of the Giro di Sicilia and snatching overall victory from Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).
The 36-year-old from Messina attacked on the key climb of the stage on the slopes of Mount Etna with 22km to go and never looked back.
He cracked chaser Romain Bardet (Team DSM) and Valverde was unable to stop the gap opening to 40 seconds at the summit of the Sciara di Scorciavacca climb. Nibali knew every corner of the fast descent to the finish and extended his lead to 49 seconds.
He waved to the crowds as he reached the finish and broke into tears as he realised he had won his home race, close to his hometown of Messina and won his first race for Trek-Segafredo after over two years without a victory. It was also his first professional victory in Sicily.
Simone Ravanelli (Androni Giocattoli) won the sprint for second, with Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) third. Nibali won the overall classification by 46 seconds, beating Valverde, with Covi third overall at 49 seconds.
