Giro di Sicilia 2021

Giro di Sicilia: Vincenzo Nibali snatches overall victory with solo attackTrek-Segafredo rider wins first race since 2019 on home roads
Valverde crashes beyond Giro di Sicilia finish line after winning stage 3Veteran Movistar rider hoping to recover and find form for Il Lombardia
Giro di Sicilia: Valverde wins stage 3Movistar veteran wins uphill finish ahead of Covi and Restrepo
Giro di Sicilia 202128 September 2021 - 1 October 2021 | Mascali | 2.1
Stage 1 - Molano claims Giro di Sicilia opener | Avola - Licata2021-09-28 179km
