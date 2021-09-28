Molano claims Giro di Sicilia opener

Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) caught late attacker Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) just before the line to win the opening 179km stage of the Giro di Sicilia in Licata.

Albanese surged clear with 1.5km to go and opened a gap in the twisting city streets. UAE Team Emirates lead the chase with experienced lead-out man Maximiliano Richeze perfectly piloting Molano so he could jump cross to and then pass Albanese on the line.

Thanks to his win, Molano is the first leader of the end of season four-day stage race and pulled on the red and yellow leader’s jersey.

Wednesday’s second stage is from Selinunte to Mondello near Palermo.