Molano claims Giro di Sicilia opener

By

UAE rider mows down Albanese in frantic final

Stage 1: Avola - Licata

Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates)
Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) caught late attacker Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) just before the line to win the opening 179km stage of the Giro di Sicilia in Licata. 

Albanese surged clear with 1.5km to go and opened a gap in the twisting city streets. UAE Team Emirates lead the chase with experienced lead-out man Maximiliano Richeze perfectly piloting Molano so he could jump cross to and then pass Albanese on the line. 

Thanks to his win, Molano is the first leader of the end of season four-day stage race and pulled on the red and yellow leader’s jersey. 

Wednesday’s second stage is from Selinunte to Mondello near Palermo.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4:40:58
2Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
3Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
4Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
5Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
6Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
8Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
9Francesco Di Felice (Ita) Mg.k Vis VPM
10Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

