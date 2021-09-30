Giro di Sicilia: Valverde wins stage 3
By Cyclingnews
Movistar veteran wins uphill finish
Stage 3: Termini Imerese - Caronia
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:42:29
|2
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|6
|Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|7
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|8
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Alessio Martinelli (Ita) Team Colpack Ballan
|10
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:45:18
|2
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:07
|3
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:09
|4
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|0:00:11
|6
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:00:13
|7
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|Alessio Martinelli (Ita) Team Colpack Ballan
|9
|Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
