Giro di Sicilia: Valverde wins stage 3

Movistar veteran wins uphill finish

Team Movistars Alejandro Valverde of Spain crosses the finish line of the 15th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 191 km between Ceret and AndorreLaVieille on July 11 2021 Photo by Philippe LOPEZ AFP Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZAFP via Getty Images
(Image credit: Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4:42:29
2Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
3Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
4Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
5Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
6Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
7Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
8Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
9Alessio Martinelli (Ita) Team Colpack Ballan
10Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 13:45:18
2Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:07
3Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:09
4Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
5Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:00:11
6Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:00:13
7Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
8Alessio Martinelli (Ita) Team Colpack Ballan
9Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

