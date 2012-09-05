Trending

Gatto pounces in Merate

Nibali moves into overall lead

Image 1 of 33

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) took a stylish win at Merate in the Giro di Padania.

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) took a stylish win at Merate in the Giro di Padania.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 33

Colnago-CSF boss Bruno Reverberi speaks with Sonny Colbrelli.

Colnago-CSF boss Bruno Reverberi speaks with Sonny Colbrelli.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 33

Moldovan champion Alexandr Pliuschin (Leopard Trek)

Moldovan champion Alexandr Pliuschin (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 33

Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela).

Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 33

Piero Baffi (Leopard Trek).

Piero Baffi (Leopard Trek).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 33

Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela) signs on.

Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela) signs on.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 33

Sonny Colbrelli and Enrico Battaglin of Colnago-CSF at the Giro di Padania.

Sonny Colbrelli and Enrico Battaglin of Colnago-CSF at the Giro di Padania.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 33

Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago-CSF) held the blue jersey coming into the stage.

Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago-CSF) held the blue jersey coming into the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 33

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) is a popular figure with spectators in Italy.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) is a popular figure with spectators in Italy.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 33

Fabio Duarte (Colombia-Coldeportes).

Fabio Duarte (Colombia-Coldeportes).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 33

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale).

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 33

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia).

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 33

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) was too quick for Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale).

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) was too quick for Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 33

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) had the consolation of moving into the overall lead.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) had the consolation of moving into the overall lead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 33

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the blue of Giro di Padania leader.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the blue of Giro di Padania leader.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 33

Leopard Trek manager Adriano Baffi.

Leopard Trek manager Adriano Baffi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 33

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) leading the Giro di Padania.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) leading the Giro di Padania.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 33

Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago-CSF) lost his overall lead but retains the white jersey.

Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago-CSF) lost his overall lead but retains the white jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 33

Gianni Motta congratulates Vincenzo Nibali on the Giro di Padania podium.

Gianni Motta congratulates Vincenzo Nibali on the Giro di Padania podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 33

Gianluca Maggiore (Utensilnord-Named).

Gianluca Maggiore (Utensilnord-Named).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 33

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) sprints home in 5th.

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) sprints home in 5th.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 33

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) will lead Italy at the world championships.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) will lead Italy at the world championships.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 33

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale).

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 33

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) in enjoying a purple patch of form.

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) in enjoying a purple patch of form.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 33

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) pounced for Giro di Padania stage victory in Merate.

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) pounced for Giro di Padania stage victory in Merate.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 33

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) with Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Riccardo Chiarini (Androni-Venezuela).

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) with Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Riccardo Chiarini (Androni-Venezuela).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 33

Italian champion Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela).

Italian champion Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 33

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) took stage victory ahead of Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale).

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) took stage victory ahead of Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 33

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) in Merate at the Giro di Padania.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) in Merate at the Giro di Padania.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 33

Roberto Ferrari (Androni-Venezuela).

Roberto Ferrari (Androni-Venezuela).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 33

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) salutes from the podium.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) salutes from the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 33

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) on the podium with Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Riccardo Chiarini (Androni-Venezuela).

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) on the podium with Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Riccardo Chiarini (Androni-Venezuela).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 33

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) will wear blue for Italy at the world championships.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) will wear blue for Italy at the world championships.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) continued his recent fine run of form by taking victory on stage 3 of Monviso Venezia-Il Padania in Merate, while Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) moved into the overall lead.

Gatto, who recently won the Coppa Placci-Giro del Veneto, launched his winning move on a short, sharp climb with 3.5km to go to the finish. On slopes of 12%, the Italian ripped clear of the peloton, with only Nibali for company. Italian champion Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela) attempted to follow, but he had to relent as the day’s two strongmen pulled clear.

Gatto and Nibali collaborated smoothly on the run-in to the finish, and in the sprint at Merate, Gatto proved comfortably quicker than the Sicilian. Riccardo Chiarini (Androni-Venezuela) finished 3rd on stage 3, just ahead of Fabio Taborre (Acqua&Sapone), while Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) took the sprint for 5th.

Nibali did have the consolation of moving into the blue jersey of overall leader, however, and he carries a 12 second lead over Riccardo Chiarini (Androni-Venezuela) into Thursday’s stage to the Passo della Bocchetta. Gatto lies 3rd overall at 14 seconds with previous leader Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago-CSF) a futher 5 seconds back on 4th.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia5:51:09
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
3Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:00:13
4Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:20
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
6Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
7Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
8Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
10Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
11Davide Rebellin (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
12Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
13Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
14Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
15Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
16Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
18Marek Rutkiewiczi (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
19Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
20Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
21Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
22Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
23Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
24Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
25Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
26Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
27Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
28Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - ISD
29Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
30Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Adria Mobil
31Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
32Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
33Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
34Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
35Robert Vrecer (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
36Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
37Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
38Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
39Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
40Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
41Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
42Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:31
43John Darwi Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
44Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:01:04
45Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
46Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store0:01:07
47Maurizio Biondo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
48Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
49Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea
50Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
51Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
52Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Itera Katusha
53Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
54Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
55Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
56Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:12
57Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
58Matteo Busato (Ita) Team Idea
59Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Team Nippo
60Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:01:20
61Alessandro Proni (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia0:01:21
62Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
63Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
64Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:01:30
65Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:31
66Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx
67Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
68Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
69Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named
70Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
71Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
72Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea0:01:44
73Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo
74Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
75Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokosphinx
76Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:57
77Jonas Koch (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
78Alexander Grigoriev (Rus) Itera Katusha
79Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
80Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
81Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
82Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
83Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea0:02:18
84Javier Gonzales Barrera (Col Colombia - Coldeportes
85Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera Katusha0:02:22
86Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas - Cannondale0:02:27
87Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:02:29
88Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Team Nippo0:02:38
89Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea0:02:42
90Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Itera Katusha
91Tomasz Klendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:54
92Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
93Vitaly Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
94Elchin Asadov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
95Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
96Andrea Cismondi (Ita) Team Specialized Concept Store
97Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
98Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
99Igor Boev (Rus) Itera Katusha
100Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Team Nippo
101Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
102Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
103Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
104Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil0:02:59
105Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
106Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
107Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha0:03:01
108Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store0:03:17
109Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team0:03:48
110Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo0:03:52
111Wilson Alex Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
112Luis Felipe Laverde Jmenez (Co Colombia - Coldeportes
113Tomohiro Hayakava (Rus) Team Nippo
114Bartosz Matyslak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:59
115Piero Baffi (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
116Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
117Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
118Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
119Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:02
120Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:04:03
121Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:04:09
122Dominik Braendle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:04:13
123Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store0:04:18
124Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:05:15
125Sergio Lagana (Ita) Utensilnord Named
126Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
127Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
128Luka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:05:27
129Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:05:30
130Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil0:06:16
131Pavel Gorenc (Slo) Adria Mobil
132Radoslav Hocevar (Slo) Adria Mobil
133Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
134Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
135Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:34
136Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
137Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
138Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
139Jan Hirt (Cze) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
140Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:08:12
DNFTobias Jenny (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
DNSMatthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale
DNSElia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
DNSAlexandr Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera Katusha

General classifcation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale13:31:01
2Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:00:12
3Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia0:00:14
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:19
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
6Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
7Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
8Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:00:23
9Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
10Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
11Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
12Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:00:26
13Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:00:39
14Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
15Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - ISD
16Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:42
17Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:43
18Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
19Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
20Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
21Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:44
22Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
23Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
24Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
25Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:45
26Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
27Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Marek Rutkiewiczi (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:51
30Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:01:00
31Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
32Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
33Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:02
34Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
35Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Adria Mobil
36Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:01:08
37Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:01:10
38Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:12
39Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:14
40Davide Rebellin (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:01:23
41Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
42John Darwi Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:25
43Robert Vrecer (Slo) Team Vorarlberg0:01:28
44Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:30
45Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Itera Katusha0:01:31
46Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo0:01:40
47Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
48Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:01:41
49Alessandro Proni (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia0:01:45
50Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea0:01:47
51Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
52Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:01:51
53Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:52
54Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:54
55Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:56
56Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
57Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx
58Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:02:01
59Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
60Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:07
61Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:02:09
62Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokosphinx
63Maurizio Biondo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:02:10
64Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia0:02:11
65Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
66Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:02:18
67Alexander Grigoriev (Rus) Itera Katusha0:02:21
68Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:22
69Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea0:02:24
70Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store0:02:26
71Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Team Nippo0:02:38
72Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:02:39
73Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:02:47
74Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:02:51
75Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea0:02:58
76Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
77Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:03:05
78Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Itera Katusha0:03:06
79Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo0:03:10
80Javier Gonzales Barrera (Col Colombia - Coldeportes0:03:12
81Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:14
82Jonas Koch (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store0:03:16
83Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:19
84Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas - Cannondale
85Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea0:03:22
86Tomasz Klendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:25
87Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha
88Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:03:31
89Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera Katusha0:03:32
90Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
91Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha0:03:38
92Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil0:03:41
93Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:04:02
94Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Team Nippo0:04:04
95Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:06
96Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
97Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
98Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:09
99Elchin Asadov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store0:04:12
100Andrea Cismondi (Ita) Team Specialized Concept Store
101Vitaly Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
102Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:04:17
103Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia0:04:18
104Matteo Busato (Ita) Team Idea
105Bartosz Matyslak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:30
106Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
107Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:04:33
108Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:04:34
109Piero Baffi (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:04:41
110Luis Felipe Laverde Jmenez (Co Colombia - Coldeportes0:04:50
111Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team0:04:51
112Igor Boev (Rus) Itera Katusha0:04:53
113Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo0:05:18
114Wilson Alex Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:05:26
115Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store0:05:36
116Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:05:55
117Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:05:59
118Dominik Braendle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:06:16
119Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:06:17
120Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Team Nippo0:06:28
121Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store0:06:47
122Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil0:06:58
123Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx0:07:08
124Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store0:07:34
125Radoslav Hocevar (Slo) Adria Mobil0:07:41
126Sergio Lagana (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:07:48
127Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store0:08:24
128Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:52
129Luka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:09:22
130Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:09:27
131Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:09:36
132Tomohiro Hayakava (Rus) Team Nippo0:09:53
133Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:02
134Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:10:21
135Jan Hirt (Cze) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:10:23
136Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:10:27
137Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:11:23
138Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia0:11:33
139Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:11:47
140Pavel Gorenc (Slo) Adria Mobil0:11:59

Latest on Cyclingnews