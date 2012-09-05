Gatto pounces in Merate
Nibali moves into overall lead
Stage 3: Castelfranco Veneto - Merate
Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) continued his recent fine run of form by taking victory on stage 3 of Monviso Venezia-Il Padania in Merate, while Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) moved into the overall lead.
Gatto, who recently won the Coppa Placci-Giro del Veneto, launched his winning move on a short, sharp climb with 3.5km to go to the finish. On slopes of 12%, the Italian ripped clear of the peloton, with only Nibali for company. Italian champion Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela) attempted to follow, but he had to relent as the day’s two strongmen pulled clear.
Gatto and Nibali collaborated smoothly on the run-in to the finish, and in the sprint at Merate, Gatto proved comfortably quicker than the Sicilian. Riccardo Chiarini (Androni-Venezuela) finished 3rd on stage 3, just ahead of Fabio Taborre (Acqua&Sapone), while Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) took the sprint for 5th.
Nibali did have the consolation of moving into the blue jersey of overall leader, however, and he carries a 12 second lead over Riccardo Chiarini (Androni-Venezuela) into Thursday’s stage to the Passo della Bocchetta. Gatto lies 3rd overall at 14 seconds with previous leader Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago-CSF) a futher 5 seconds back on 4th.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|5:51:09
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|3
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:00:13
|4
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:20
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|7
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
|8
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|10
|Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|11
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|12
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|14
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|15
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|16
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|18
|Marek Rutkiewiczi (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|19
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|20
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|21
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|22
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|23
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|24
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|25
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|26
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|27
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|28
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|29
|Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|30
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Adria Mobil
|31
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|32
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|33
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|34
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|35
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|36
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|37
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|38
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|39
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|40
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|41
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
|42
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:00:31
|43
|John Darwi Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|44
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:01:04
|45
|Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|46
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:01:07
|47
|Maurizio Biondo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|48
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|49
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea
|50
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|51
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|52
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|53
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|54
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|55
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|56
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:12
|57
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|58
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Team Idea
|59
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Team Nippo
|60
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:01:20
|61
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|0:01:21
|62
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|63
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|64
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:01:30
|65
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:31
|66
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|67
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|68
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|69
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|70
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
|71
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|72
|Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea
|0:01:44
|73
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo
|74
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|75
|Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokosphinx
|76
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:57
|77
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|78
|Alexander Grigoriev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|79
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|80
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|81
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|82
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|83
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
|0:02:18
|84
|Javier Gonzales Barrera (Col Colombia - Coldeportes
|85
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|0:02:22
|86
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:02:27
|87
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:02:29
|88
|Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Team Nippo
|0:02:38
|89
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea
|0:02:42
|90
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|91
|Tomasz Klendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:54
|92
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|93
|Vitaly Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|94
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
|95
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|96
|Andrea Cismondi (Ita) Team Specialized Concept Store
|97
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|98
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|99
|Igor Boev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|100
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Team Nippo
|101
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|102
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|103
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|104
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:02:59
|105
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|106
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|107
|Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|0:03:01
|108
|Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:03:17
|109
|Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:03:48
|110
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo
|0:03:52
|111
|Wilson Alex Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|112
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jmenez (Co Colombia - Coldeportes
|113
|Tomohiro Hayakava (Rus) Team Nippo
|114
|Bartosz Matyslak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:59
|115
|Piero Baffi (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|116
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|117
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|118
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|119
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:02
|120
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:04:03
|121
|Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:04:09
|122
|Dominik Braendle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:04:13
|123
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:04:18
|124
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:05:15
|125
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|126
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|127
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|128
|Luka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:05:27
|129
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:05:30
|130
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:06:16
|131
|Pavel Gorenc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|132
|Radoslav Hocevar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|133
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
|134
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|135
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:34
|136
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|137
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|138
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|139
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|140
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:08:12
|DNF
|Tobias Jenny (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|DNS
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale
|DNS
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|DNS
|Alexandr Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|13:31:01
|2
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:00:12
|3
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|0:00:14
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:19
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|7
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:00:23
|9
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|10
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|11
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|12
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:00:26
|13
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:39
|14
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:42
|17
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:43
|18
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|19
|Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|20
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|21
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:44
|22
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|23
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|24
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|25
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:45
|26
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|27
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|Marek Rutkiewiczi (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:51
|30
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:01:00
|31
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
|32
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
|33
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:02
|34
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|35
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Adria Mobil
|36
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:01:08
|37
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:01:10
|38
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:12
|39
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:01:14
|40
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:01:23
|41
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|42
|John Darwi Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:01:25
|43
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|0:01:28
|44
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:30
|45
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|0:01:31
|46
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|0:01:40
|47
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|48
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:01:41
|49
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|0:01:45
|50
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea
|0:01:47
|51
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|52
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:01:51
|53
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:52
|54
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:54
|55
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:56
|56
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|57
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|58
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:02:01
|59
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|60
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:07
|61
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:02:09
|62
|Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokosphinx
|63
|Maurizio Biondo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:02:10
|64
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|0:02:11
|65
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
|66
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:02:18
|67
|Alexander Grigoriev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|0:02:21
|68
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:22
|69
|Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea
|0:02:24
|70
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:02:26
|71
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Team Nippo
|0:02:38
|72
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:02:39
|73
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:02:47
|74
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:02:51
|75
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
|0:02:58
|76
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|77
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:03:05
|78
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|0:03:06
|79
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo
|0:03:10
|80
|Javier Gonzales Barrera (Col Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:03:12
|81
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:14
|82
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:03:16
|83
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:19
|84
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas - Cannondale
|85
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea
|0:03:22
|86
|Tomasz Klendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:25
|87
|Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|88
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:03:31
|89
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|0:03:32
|90
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|91
|Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|0:03:38
|92
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:03:41
|93
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:04:02
|94
|Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Team Nippo
|0:04:04
|95
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:06
|96
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|97
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|98
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:09
|99
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:04:12
|100
|Andrea Cismondi (Ita) Team Specialized Concept Store
|101
|Vitaly Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|102
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:04:17
|103
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|0:04:18
|104
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Team Idea
|105
|Bartosz Matyslak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:30
|106
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|107
|Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:04:33
|108
|Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:04:34
|109
|Piero Baffi (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:04:41
|110
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jmenez (Co Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:04:50
|111
|Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:04:51
|112
|Igor Boev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|0:04:53
|113
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo
|0:05:18
|114
|Wilson Alex Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:05:26
|115
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:05:36
|116
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:05:55
|117
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:05:59
|118
|Dominik Braendle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:06:16
|119
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:06:17
|120
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Team Nippo
|0:06:28
|121
|Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:06:47
|122
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:06:58
|123
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:07:08
|124
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:07:34
|125
|Radoslav Hocevar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:07:41
|126
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:07:48
|127
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:08:24
|128
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:52
|129
|Luka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:09:22
|130
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:09:27
|131
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:36
|132
|Tomohiro Hayakava (Rus) Team Nippo
|0:09:53
|133
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:02
|134
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:10:21
|135
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:10:23
|136
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:10:27
|137
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:11:23
|138
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|0:11:33
|139
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:11:47
|140
|Pavel Gorenc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:11:59
