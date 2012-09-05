Image 1 of 33 Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) took a stylish win at Merate in the Giro di Padania. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 33 Colnago-CSF boss Bruno Reverberi speaks with Sonny Colbrelli. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 33 Moldovan champion Alexandr Pliuschin (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 33 Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 33 Piero Baffi (Leopard Trek). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 33 Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela) signs on. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 33 Sonny Colbrelli and Enrico Battaglin of Colnago-CSF at the Giro di Padania. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 33 Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago-CSF) held the blue jersey coming into the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 33 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) is a popular figure with spectators in Italy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 33 Fabio Duarte (Colombia-Coldeportes). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 33 Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 33 Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) was too quick for Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) had the consolation of moving into the overall lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the blue of Giro di Padania leader. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 33 Leopard Trek manager Adriano Baffi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) leading the Giro di Padania. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 33 Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago-CSF) lost his overall lead but retains the white jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 33 Gianni Motta congratulates Vincenzo Nibali on the Giro di Padania podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 33 Gianluca Maggiore (Utensilnord-Named). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 33 Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) sprints home in 5th. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) will lead Italy at the world championships. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 33 Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) in enjoying a purple patch of form. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 33 Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) pounced for Giro di Padania stage victory in Merate. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 33 Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) with Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Riccardo Chiarini (Androni-Venezuela). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 33 Italian champion Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 33 Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) took stage victory ahead of Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 33 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) in Merate at the Giro di Padania. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 33 Roberto Ferrari (Androni-Venezuela). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) salutes from the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 33 Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) on the podium with Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Riccardo Chiarini (Androni-Venezuela). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) will wear blue for Italy at the world championships. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) continued his recent fine run of form by taking victory on stage 3 of Monviso Venezia-Il Padania in Merate, while Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) moved into the overall lead.

Gatto, who recently won the Coppa Placci-Giro del Veneto, launched his winning move on a short, sharp climb with 3.5km to go to the finish. On slopes of 12%, the Italian ripped clear of the peloton, with only Nibali for company. Italian champion Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela) attempted to follow, but he had to relent as the day’s two strongmen pulled clear.

Gatto and Nibali collaborated smoothly on the run-in to the finish, and in the sprint at Merate, Gatto proved comfortably quicker than the Sicilian. Riccardo Chiarini (Androni-Venezuela) finished 3rd on stage 3, just ahead of Fabio Taborre (Acqua&Sapone), while Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) took the sprint for 5th.

Nibali did have the consolation of moving into the blue jersey of overall leader, however, and he carries a 12 second lead over Riccardo Chiarini (Androni-Venezuela) into Thursday’s stage to the Passo della Bocchetta. Gatto lies 3rd overall at 14 seconds with previous leader Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago-CSF) a futher 5 seconds back on 4th.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia 5:51:09 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 3 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:00:13 4 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:20 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 7 Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea 8 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo 10 Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 11 Davide Rebellin (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 12 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13 Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil 14 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 15 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia 16 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 17 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 18 Marek Rutkiewiczi (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 19 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 20 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 21 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 22 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia 23 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 24 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 25 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 26 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 27 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 28 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - ISD 29 Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 30 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Adria Mobil 31 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 32 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 33 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 34 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 35 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 36 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 37 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 38 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 39 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia 40 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 41 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea 42 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 0:00:31 43 John Darwi Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 44 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 0:01:04 45 Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha 46 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store 0:01:07 47 Maurizio Biondo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 48 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 49 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea 50 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 51 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 52 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Itera Katusha 53 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 54 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 55 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 56 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:01:12 57 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 58 Matteo Busato (Ita) Team Idea 59 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Team Nippo 60 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:01:20 61 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia 0:01:21 62 Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 63 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 64 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:01:30 65 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:31 66 Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx 67 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 68 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 69 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named 70 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea 71 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia 72 Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea 0:01:44 73 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo 74 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 75 Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokosphinx 76 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:57 77 Jonas Koch (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store 78 Alexander Grigoriev (Rus) Itera Katusha 79 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 80 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx 81 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 82 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 83 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea 0:02:18 84 Javier Gonzales Barrera (Col Colombia - Coldeportes 85 Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:02:22 86 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:02:27 87 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:02:29 88 Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Team Nippo 0:02:38 89 Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea 0:02:42 90 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Itera Katusha 91 Tomasz Klendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:54 92 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx 93 Vitaly Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 94 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store 95 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 96 Andrea Cismondi (Ita) Team Specialized Concept Store 97 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 98 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 99 Igor Boev (Rus) Itera Katusha 100 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Team Nippo 101 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 102 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 103 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 104 Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:02:59 105 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 106 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 107 Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:03:01 108 Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store 0:03:17 109 Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:03:48 110 Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo 0:03:52 111 Wilson Alex Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 112 Luis Felipe Laverde Jmenez (Co Colombia - Coldeportes 113 Tomohiro Hayakava (Rus) Team Nippo 114 Bartosz Matyslak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:59 115 Piero Baffi (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 116 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 117 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 118 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 119 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:04:02 120 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:04:03 121 Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:04:09 122 Dominik Braendle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:04:13 123 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store 0:04:18 124 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:05:15 125 Sergio Lagana (Ita) Utensilnord Named 126 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 127 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 128 Luka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:05:27 129 Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:05:30 130 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:06:16 131 Pavel Gorenc (Slo) Adria Mobil 132 Radoslav Hocevar (Slo) Adria Mobil 133 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store 134 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store 135 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:34 136 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 137 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia 138 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 139 Jan Hirt (Cze) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 140 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:08:12 DNF Tobias Jenny (Aut) Team Vorarlberg DNS Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale DNS Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia DNS Alexandr Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera Katusha