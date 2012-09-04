Image 1 of 30 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 30 Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) wins stage 2 of the Giro di Padania. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 30 Sacha Modolo and Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago-CSF) at the Giro di Padania. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 30 Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) atop the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 30 Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) flanked by Maximiliano Richeze (Team Nippo) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 30 Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) was delighted to take the win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 30 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 30 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 30 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 30 Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago-CSF Inox) retains his lead at the Giro di Padania. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 30 All smiles in the Colnago-CSF camp as Sacha Modolo wins the stage and Sonny Colbrelli leads overall. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 30 Sacha Modolo's mother was on hand to celebrate his win on home roads in San Vendemiano. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 30 Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) takes victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 30 Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) took the honours in San Vendemiano. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 30 Danilo Hondo brings a wealth of experience to the table at Lampre-ISD. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 30 Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) wins a frenetic sprint on stage two of Monviso-Venezia/Il Padania. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 30 Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 30 Davide Rebellin (Meridiana-Kamen) signs on for day two of the Giro di Padania. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 30 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 30 Italian champion Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 30 Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago-CSF), Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela), Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Enrico Battaglin (Colnago-CSF). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 30 Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago-CSF) in the blue jersey at the Giro di Padania. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 30 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 30 Jonathan Esteban Chaves (Colombia-Coldeportes). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 30 Sacha Modolo and Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago-CSF) before the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 30 "Now where were we?" - Franco Pellizotti commemorates winning the Italian championships shortly after returning from a two-year ban for biological passport violations. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 30 Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) takes the win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 30 Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 30 Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) proved quickest in San Vendemiano. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 30 Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) is congratulated by his wife after victory at the Giro di Padania. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) took a home victory on stage two of Monviso Venezia-Il Padania with a perfectly-timed sprint in San Vendemiano. The Italian saw off the challenge of Maximiliano Richeze (Team Nippo) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) to take his sixth win of the season.

It was a double celebration for the Colnago-CSF squad, as Sonny Colbrelli also succeeded in retaining the blue jersey of overall leader. Colbrelli had claimed the jersey the previous afternoon thanks to Colnago’s victory in the team time trial, and Modolo said that his own win was also a collective effort.

“Today was a second team time trial,” Modolo said. “Coledan and Canola did incredible work. In the beginning, nobody would help us, which was logical because we had the jersey with Colbrelli. But we were able to bring back the break, which had a lead of over two minutes with 25km to go, and then I was ready for the sprint.”

The stage was dominated by a five-man break featuring Gianluca Maggiore (Utensilnord Named), Fabio Nappa (Team Specialized), Mariano Giallorenzo (Merdiana Kamen), Preben Van Hecke (TopSport Vlaandern) and Stefano Borchi (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), but the quintet was swept up in the finale and the stage was set for a bunch finish.

Modolo is due to get married in San Vendemiano in December, and the Colnago-CSF fast man was determined to help himself to an early wedding present on Monday as he opened the sprint early and held off Richeze and Petacchi to seal the win.

“We anticipated Petacchi and Lampre in the sprint. It was the only way to beat him as he is more powerful than I am,” Modolo said. “It was a real emotion to hear my name and see all the support for me at the finish. I couldn’t disappoint them.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5:24:16 2 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 5 Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea 6 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 7 Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 8 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 9 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 10 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store 11 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 12 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 13 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 14 Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil 15 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia 16 Bartosz Matyslak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 17 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 18 Igor Boev (Rus) Itera Katusha 19 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store 20 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia 23 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 24 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 25 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 26 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 27 Jonas Koch (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store 28 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Itera Katusha 29 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 30 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 31 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 32 Wilson Alex Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 33 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Team Nippo 34 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 35 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 36 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store 37 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 38 Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokosphinx 39 Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha 40 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 41 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 42 Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 43 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 44 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 45 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 46 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 47 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 48 Marek Rutkiewiczi (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 49 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale 50 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 51 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea 52 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea 53 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 54 Piero Baffi (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 55 Alexander Grigoriev (Rus) Itera Katusha 56 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia 57 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 58 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 59 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea 60 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 61 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 62 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 63 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 64 Davide Rebellin (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 65 John Darwi Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 66 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 67 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - ISD 68 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 69 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 70 Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea 71 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 72 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 73 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 74 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Itera Katusha 75 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 76 Luis Felipe Laverde Jmenez (Co Colombia - Coldeportes 77 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 78 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 79 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia 80 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo 81 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 82 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 83 Maurizio Biondo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 84 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 85 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 86 Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil 87 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Adria Mobil 88 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 89 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 90 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 91 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 92 Sergio Lagana (Ita) Utensilnord Named 93 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 94 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 95 Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team 96 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 97 Javier Gonzales Barrera (Col Colombia - Coldeportes 98 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store 99 Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx 100 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 101 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 102 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 103 Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Team Nippo 104 Tomasz Klendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 105 Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha 106 Andrea Cismondi (Ita) Team Specialized Concept Store 107 Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo 108 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 109 Jan Hirt (Cze) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 110 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia 111 Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea 112 Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx 113 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas - Cannondale 114 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia 115 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia 116 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 117 Alexandr Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera Katusha 118 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 119 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea 120 Matteo Busato (Ita) Team Idea 0:00:20 121 Luka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:00:22 122 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:00:25 123 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:00:37 124 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:41 125 Radoslav Hocevar (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:43 126 Dominik Braendle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:00:46 127 Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera Katusha 128 Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 0:00:48 129 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store 0:00:50 130 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 131 Pavel Gorenc (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:57 132 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:59 133 Vitaly Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 134 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Team Nippo 135 Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:01:24 136 Tomohiro Hayakava (Rus) Team Nippo 137 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:32 138 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:37 139 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:02:06 140 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 141 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia 142 Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store 0:02:11 143 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:22 144 Tobias Jenny (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:08:32 DNF Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale DNF Pavel Ptashkin (Rus) Lokosphinx DNF Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx DNF Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 pts 2 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo 8 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 4 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 5 5 Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea 4 6 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named 4 7 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 3 8 Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 2 9 Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 2 10 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 1 11 Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named 2 Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 3 Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named 2 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia 3 Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea 5:24:16 2 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store 3 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 6 Igor Boev (Rus) Itera Katusha 7 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store 8 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 10 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 11 Jonas Koch (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store 12 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Itera Katusha 13 Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokosphinx 14 Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha 15 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 16 Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 17 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 18 Piero Baffi (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 19 Alexander Grigoriev (Rus) Itera Katusha 20 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - ISD 21 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 22 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 23 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 24 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 25 Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team 26 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store 27 Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha 28 Andrea Cismondi (Ita) Team Specialized Concept Store 29 Jan Hirt (Cze) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 30 Luka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:00:22 31 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:00:37 32 Radoslav Hocevar (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:43 33 Dominik Braendle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:00:46 34 Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera Katusha 35 Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 0:00:48 36 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store 0:00:50 37 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 38 Pavel Gorenc (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:57 39 Tomohiro Hayakava (Rus) Team Nippo 0:01:24 40 Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store 0:02:11

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Androni Giocattoli 16:12:48 2 Team Specialized Concept Store 3 Acqua & Sapone 4 Colombia - Coldeportes 5 CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 Colnago - CSF Inox 7 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 Itera - Katusha 9 Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 11 Leopard - Trek Continental Team 12 Utensilnord Named 13 Team Idea 14 Team Nippo 15 Lampre - ISD 16 Adria Mobil 17 Team Vorarlberg 18 Meridiana Kamen Team 19 Lokosphinx

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 7:39:51 2 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 7 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:01 8 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:00:04 9 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 10 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 11 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 12 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 13 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 14 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 15 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:00:07 17 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale 18 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 19 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:00:08 20 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:00:11 21 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:16 22 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:00:20 23 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - ISD 25 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:23 26 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:24 27 Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 28 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 29 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 30 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 31 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 32 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia 0:00:25 33 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 34 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 35 Alexander Grigoriev (Rus) Itera Katusha 36 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia 37 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Itera Katusha 38 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Itera Katusha 39 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia 40 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia 41 Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha 42 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia 43 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:26 44 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 45 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 46 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 47 Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokosphinx 48 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 49 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 50 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 51 Alexandr Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera Katusha 52 Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx 53 Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx 54 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:32 55 Bartosz Matyslak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 56 Marek Rutkiewiczi (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 57 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 58 Tomasz Klendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 59 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 0:00:38 60 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 61 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 62 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:00:39 63 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea 0:00:41 64 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 65 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 66 Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea 67 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea 68 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 69 Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea 70 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea 71 Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea 72 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea 73 Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:43 74 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 75 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 76 Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil 77 Piero Baffi (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 78 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 79 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Adria Mobil 80 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:00:45 81 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 82 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:00:51 83 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:00:53 84 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:00:55 85 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 86 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 87 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 88 John Darwi Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 89 Javier Gonzales Barrera (Col Colombia - Coldeportes 90 Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:00:58 91 Luis Felipe Laverde Jmenez (Co Colombia - Coldeportes 0:00:59 92 Davide Rebellin (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:01:04 93 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 94 Maurizio Biondo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 95 Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team 96 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:01:09 97 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 98 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 99 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 100 Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:01:11 101 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:13 102 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:16 103 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store 0:01:19 104 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store 105 Andrea Cismondi (Ita) Team Specialized Concept Store 106 Vitaly Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 107 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store 108 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 109 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store 0:01:20 110 Jonas Koch (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store 111 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo 0:01:21 112 Radoslav Hocevar (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:01:26 113 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Team Nippo 0:01:27 114 Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Team Nippo 115 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo 116 Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo 117 Wilson Alex Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:01:35 118 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia 0:01:52 119 Igor Boev (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:02:00 120 Dominik Braendle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:02:04 121 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store 0:02:09 122 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:02:16 123 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:29 124 Sergio Lagana (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:02:34 125 Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:02:35 126 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:02:47 127 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia 0:02:48 128 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 129 Jan Hirt (Cze) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 0:02:50 130 Matteo Busato (Ita) Team Idea 0:03:07 131 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 0:03:24 132 Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store 0:03:31 133 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Team Nippo 0:03:35 134 Luka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:03:56 135 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia 0:04:00 136 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:04:13 137 Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 0:04:14 138 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:04:15 139 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:38 140 Pavel Gorenc (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:05:44 141 Tomohiro Hayakava (Rus) Team Nippo 0:06:02 142 Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:06:18 143 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:22 144 Tobias Jenny (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:09:41

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 12 pts 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 3 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo 10 4 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 9 5 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 6 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 7 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 5 8 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 5 9 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named 4 10 Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 4 11 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia 4 12 Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea 4 13 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 14 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store 2 15 Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 2 16 Jonas Koch (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store 1 17 Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store 1 18 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named 3 pts 2 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia 2 3 Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 7:39:51 2 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:00:04 4 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:20 5 Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:24 6 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia 0:00:25 7 Alexander Grigoriev (Rus) Itera Katusha 8 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Itera Katusha 9 Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha 10 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:26 11 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokosphinx 13 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:32 15 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 16 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 0:00:38 17 Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea 0:00:41 18 Piero Baffi (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 0:00:43 19 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:00:55 20 Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:01:04 21 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:01:09 22 Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:01:11 23 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store 0:01:19 24 Andrea Cismondi (Ita) Team Specialized Concept Store 25 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store 26 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store 0:01:20 27 Jonas Koch (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store 28 Radoslav Hocevar (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:01:26 29 Igor Boev (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:02:00 30 Dominik Braendle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:02:04 31 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store 0:02:09 32 Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:02:35 33 Jan Hirt (Cze) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 0:02:50 34 Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store 0:03:31 35 Luka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:03:56 36 Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team 0:04:14 37 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:04:15 38 Pavel Gorenc (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:05:44 39 Tomohiro Hayakava (Rus) Team Nippo 0:06:02 40 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:22