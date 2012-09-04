Trending

Modolo wins in San Vendemiano

Colbrelli retains overall lead

Image 1 of 30

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD).

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 30

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) wins stage 2 of the Giro di Padania.

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) wins stage 2 of the Giro di Padania.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 30

Sacha Modolo and Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago-CSF) at the Giro di Padania.

Sacha Modolo and Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago-CSF) at the Giro di Padania.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 30

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) atop the podium.

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) atop the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 30

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) flanked by Maximiliano Richeze (Team Nippo) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) on the podium.

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) flanked by Maximiliano Richeze (Team Nippo) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 30

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) was delighted to take the win.

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) was delighted to take the win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 30

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 30

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 30

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 30

Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago-CSF Inox) retains his lead at the Giro di Padania.

Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago-CSF Inox) retains his lead at the Giro di Padania.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 30

All smiles in the Colnago-CSF camp as Sacha Modolo wins the stage and Sonny Colbrelli leads overall.

All smiles in the Colnago-CSF camp as Sacha Modolo wins the stage and Sonny Colbrelli leads overall.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 30

Sacha Modolo's mother was on hand to celebrate his win on home roads in San Vendemiano.

Sacha Modolo's mother was on hand to celebrate his win on home roads in San Vendemiano.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 30

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) takes victory.

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) takes victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 30

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) took the honours in San Vendemiano.

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) took the honours in San Vendemiano.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 30

Danilo Hondo brings a wealth of experience to the table at Lampre-ISD.

Danilo Hondo brings a wealth of experience to the table at Lampre-ISD.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 30

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) wins a frenetic sprint on stage two of Monviso-Venezia/Il Padania.

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) wins a frenetic sprint on stage two of Monviso-Venezia/Il Padania.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 30

Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela).

Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 30

Davide Rebellin (Meridiana-Kamen) signs on for day two of the Giro di Padania.

Davide Rebellin (Meridiana-Kamen) signs on for day two of the Giro di Padania.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 30

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela).

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 30

Italian champion Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela).

Italian champion Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 30

Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago-CSF), Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela), Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Enrico Battaglin (Colnago-CSF).

Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago-CSF), Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela), Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Enrico Battaglin (Colnago-CSF).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 30

Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago-CSF) in the blue jersey at the Giro di Padania.

Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago-CSF) in the blue jersey at the Giro di Padania.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 30

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD).

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 30

Jonathan Esteban Chaves (Colombia-Coldeportes).

Jonathan Esteban Chaves (Colombia-Coldeportes).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 30

Sacha Modolo and Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago-CSF) before the start.

Sacha Modolo and Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago-CSF) before the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 30

"Now where were we?" - Franco Pellizotti commemorates winning the Italian championships shortly after returning from a two-year ban for biological passport violations.

"Now where were we?" - Franco Pellizotti commemorates winning the Italian championships shortly after returning from a two-year ban for biological passport violations.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 30

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) takes the win.

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) takes the win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 30

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF).

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 30

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) proved quickest in San Vendemiano.

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) proved quickest in San Vendemiano.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 30

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) is congratulated by his wife after victory at the Giro di Padania.

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) is congratulated by his wife after victory at the Giro di Padania.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) took a home victory on stage two of Monviso Venezia-Il Padania with a perfectly-timed sprint in San Vendemiano. The Italian saw off the challenge of Maximiliano Richeze (Team Nippo) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) to take his sixth win of the season.

It was a double celebration for the Colnago-CSF squad, as Sonny Colbrelli also succeeded in retaining the blue jersey of overall leader. Colbrelli had claimed the jersey the previous afternoon thanks to Colnago’s victory in the team time trial, and Modolo said that his own win was also a collective effort.

“Today was a second team time trial,” Modolo said. “Coledan and Canola did incredible work. In the beginning, nobody would help us, which was logical because we had the jersey with Colbrelli. But we were able to bring back the break, which had a lead of over two minutes with 25km to go, and then I was ready for the sprint.”

The stage was dominated by a five-man break featuring Gianluca Maggiore (Utensilnord Named), Fabio Nappa (Team Specialized), Mariano Giallorenzo (Merdiana Kamen), Preben Van Hecke (TopSport Vlaandern) and Stefano Borchi (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), but the quintet was swept up in the finale and the stage was set for a bunch finish.

Modolo is due to get married in San Vendemiano in December, and the Colnago-CSF fast man was determined to help himself to an early wedding present on Monday as he opened the sprint early and held off Richeze and Petacchi to seal the win.

“We anticipated Petacchi and Lampre in the sprint. It was the only way to beat him as he is more powerful than I am,” Modolo said. “It was a real emotion to hear my name and see all the support for me at the finish. I couldn’t disappoint them.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5:24:16
2Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
4Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
5Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
6Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
7Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
8Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
9Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
10Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
11Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
12Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
13Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
14Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
15Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
16Bartosz Matyslak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
17Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
18Igor Boev (Rus) Itera Katusha
19Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
20Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
23Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
24Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
25Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
26Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
27Jonas Koch (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
28Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Itera Katusha
29Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
30Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
31Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
32Wilson Alex Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
33Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Team Nippo
34Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
35Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
36Elchin Asadov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
37Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
38Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokosphinx
39Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
40Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
41Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
42Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
43Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
44Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
45Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
46Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
47Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
48Marek Rutkiewiczi (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
49Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale
50Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
51Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea
52Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
53Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
54Piero Baffi (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
55Alexander Grigoriev (Rus) Itera Katusha
56Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
57Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
58Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
59Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
60Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
61Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
62Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
63Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
64Davide Rebellin (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
65John Darwi Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
66Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
67Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - ISD
68Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
69Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
70Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea
71Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
72Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
73Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
74Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Itera Katusha
75Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
76Luis Felipe Laverde Jmenez (Co Colombia - Coldeportes
77Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
78Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
79Alessandro Proni (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
80Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo
81Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
82Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
83Maurizio Biondo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
84Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
85Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
86Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
87Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Adria Mobil
88Robert Vrecer (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
89Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
90Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
91Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
92Sergio Lagana (Ita) Utensilnord Named
93Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
94Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
95Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
96Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
97Javier Gonzales Barrera (Col Colombia - Coldeportes
98Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
99Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx
100Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
101Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
102Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
103Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Team Nippo
104Tomasz Klendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
105Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha
106Andrea Cismondi (Ita) Team Specialized Concept Store
107Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo
108Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
109Jan Hirt (Cze) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
110Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
111Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea
112Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
113Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas - Cannondale
114Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
115Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
116Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
117Alexandr Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera Katusha
118Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
119Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
120Matteo Busato (Ita) Team Idea0:00:20
121Luka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:00:22
122Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:00:25
123Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx0:00:37
124Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:41
125Radoslav Hocevar (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:43
126Dominik Braendle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:00:46
127Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera Katusha
128Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:48
129Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store0:00:50
130Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
131Pavel Gorenc (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:57
132Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:59
133Vitaly Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
134Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Team Nippo
135Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:01:24
136Tomohiro Hayakava (Rus) Team Nippo
137Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:32
138Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:37
139Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:02:06
140Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
141Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
142Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store0:02:11
143Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:22
144Tobias Jenny (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:08:32
DNFDaniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
DNFPavel Ptashkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
DNFKirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx
DNFEvgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox10pts
2Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo8
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
4Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone5
5Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea4
6Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named4
7Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named3
8Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team2
9Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team2
10Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team1
11Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named
2Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
3Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named
2Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
3Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea5:24:16
2Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
3Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
4Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
6Igor Boev (Rus) Itera Katusha
7Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
8Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
10Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
11Jonas Koch (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
12Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Itera Katusha
13Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokosphinx
14Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
15Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
16Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
17Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Piero Baffi (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
19Alexander Grigoriev (Rus) Itera Katusha
20Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - ISD
21Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
22Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
23Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
24Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
25Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
26Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
27Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha
28Andrea Cismondi (Ita) Team Specialized Concept Store
29Jan Hirt (Cze) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
30Luka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:00:22
31Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx0:00:37
32Radoslav Hocevar (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:43
33Dominik Braendle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:00:46
34Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera Katusha
35Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:48
36Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store0:00:50
37Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
38Pavel Gorenc (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:57
39Tomohiro Hayakava (Rus) Team Nippo0:01:24
40Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store0:02:11

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli16:12:48
2Team Specialized Concept Store
3Acqua & Sapone
4Colombia - Coldeportes
5CCC Polsat Polkowice
6Colnago - CSF Inox
7Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Itera - Katusha
9Liquigas-Cannondale
10Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
11Leopard - Trek Continental Team
12Utensilnord Named
13Team Idea
14Team Nippo
15Lampre - ISD
16Adria Mobil
17Team Vorarlberg
18Meridiana Kamen Team
19Lokosphinx

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox7:39:51
2Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
4Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
5Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
6Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
7Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:01
8Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:00:04
9Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
10Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
11Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
12Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
13Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
14Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
15Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:00:07
17Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale
18Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
19Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:00:08
20Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:00:11
21Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:16
22Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:00:20
23Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
24Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - ISD
25Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:23
26Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:24
27Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
28Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
29Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
30Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
31Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
32Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia0:00:25
33Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
34Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
35Alexander Grigoriev (Rus) Itera Katusha
36Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
37Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Itera Katusha
38Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Itera Katusha
39Alessandro Proni (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
40Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
41Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha
42Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
43Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:26
44Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
45Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
46Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
47Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokosphinx
48Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
49Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
50Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
51Alexandr Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera Katusha
52Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx
53Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
54Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:32
55Bartosz Matyslak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
56Marek Rutkiewiczi (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
57Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
58Tomasz Klendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
59Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:38
60Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
61Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
62Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:00:39
63Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea0:00:41
64Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
65Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
66Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea
67Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
68Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
69Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
70Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
71Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea
72Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
73Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:43
74Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
75Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
76Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
77Piero Baffi (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
78Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
79Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Adria Mobil
80Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:00:45
81Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
82Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:00:51
83Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas - Cannondale0:00:53
84Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:00:55
85Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
86Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
87Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
88John Darwi Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
89Javier Gonzales Barrera (Col Colombia - Coldeportes
90Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:00:58
91Luis Felipe Laverde Jmenez (Co Colombia - Coldeportes0:00:59
92Davide Rebellin (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:01:04
93Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
94Maurizio Biondo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
95Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
96Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:01:09
97Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
98Robert Vrecer (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
99Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
100Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera Katusha0:01:11
101Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:13
102Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:16
103Elchin Asadov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store0:01:19
104Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
105Andrea Cismondi (Ita) Team Specialized Concept Store
106Vitaly Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
107Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
108Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
109Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store0:01:20
110Jonas Koch (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
111Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo0:01:21
112Radoslav Hocevar (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:26
113Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Team Nippo0:01:27
114Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Team Nippo
115Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo
116Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo
117Wilson Alex Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:35
118Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia0:01:52
119Igor Boev (Rus) Itera Katusha0:02:00
120Dominik Braendle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:02:04
121Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store0:02:09
122Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:02:16
123Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:29
124Sergio Lagana (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:02:34
125Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha0:02:35
126Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:02:47
127Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia0:02:48
128Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
129Jan Hirt (Cze) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:02:50
130Matteo Busato (Ita) Team Idea0:03:07
131Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:03:24
132Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store0:03:31
133Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Team Nippo0:03:35
134Luka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:03:56
135Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia0:04:00
136Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:04:13
137Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:04:14
138Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx0:04:15
139Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:38
140Pavel Gorenc (Slo) Adria Mobil0:05:44
141Tomohiro Hayakava (Rus) Team Nippo0:06:02
142Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:06:18
143Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:22
144Tobias Jenny (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:09:41

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team12pts
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox10
3Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo10
4Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named9
5Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
6Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
7Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone5
8Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone5
9Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named4
10Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team4
11Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia4
12Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea4
13Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
14Elchin Asadov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store2
15Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team2
16Jonas Koch (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store1
17Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store1
18Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named3pts
2Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia2
3Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox7:39:51
2Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:00:04
4Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:20
5Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:00:24
6Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia0:00:25
7Alexander Grigoriev (Rus) Itera Katusha
8Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Itera Katusha
9Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha
10Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:26
11Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokosphinx
13Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:32
15Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
16Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:38
17Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea0:00:41
18Piero Baffi (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:43
19Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:00:55
20Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team0:01:04
21Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:01:09
22Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera Katusha0:01:11
23Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store0:01:19
24Andrea Cismondi (Ita) Team Specialized Concept Store
25Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
26Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store0:01:20
27Jonas Koch (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
28Radoslav Hocevar (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:26
29Igor Boev (Rus) Itera Katusha0:02:00
30Dominik Braendle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:02:04
31Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store0:02:09
32Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha0:02:35
33Jan Hirt (Cze) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:02:50
34Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store0:03:31
35Luka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:03:56
36Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:04:14
37Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx0:04:15
38Pavel Gorenc (Slo) Adria Mobil0:05:44
39Tomohiro Hayakava (Rus) Team Nippo0:06:02
40Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:22

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colnago - CSF Inox22:18:47
2Androni Giocattoli0:00:04
3Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:07
4Lampre - ISD0:00:20
5Acqua & Sapone0:00:24
6Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:25
7Itera - Katusha
8Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:26
9Lokosphinx
10CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:32
11Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:38
12Utensilnord Named0:00:41
13Team Idea
14Adria Mobil0:00:43
15Colombia - Coldeportes0:00:55
16Meridiana Kamen Team0:01:04
17Team Vorarlberg0:01:09
18Team Specialized Concept Store0:01:19
19Team Nippo0:01:27

Latest on Cyclingnews