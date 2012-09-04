Modolo wins in San Vendemiano
Colbrelli retains overall lead
Stage 2: Poggio Renatico - San Vendemiano
Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) took a home victory on stage two of Monviso Venezia-Il Padania with a perfectly-timed sprint in San Vendemiano. The Italian saw off the challenge of Maximiliano Richeze (Team Nippo) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) to take his sixth win of the season.
It was a double celebration for the Colnago-CSF squad, as Sonny Colbrelli also succeeded in retaining the blue jersey of overall leader. Colbrelli had claimed the jersey the previous afternoon thanks to Colnago’s victory in the team time trial, and Modolo said that his own win was also a collective effort.
“Today was a second team time trial,” Modolo said. “Coledan and Canola did incredible work. In the beginning, nobody would help us, which was logical because we had the jersey with Colbrelli. But we were able to bring back the break, which had a lead of over two minutes with 25km to go, and then I was ready for the sprint.”
The stage was dominated by a five-man break featuring Gianluca Maggiore (Utensilnord Named), Fabio Nappa (Team Specialized), Mariano Giallorenzo (Merdiana Kamen), Preben Van Hecke (TopSport Vlaandern) and Stefano Borchi (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), but the quintet was swept up in the finale and the stage was set for a bunch finish.
Modolo is due to get married in San Vendemiano in December, and the Colnago-CSF fast man was determined to help himself to an early wedding present on Monday as he opened the sprint early and held off Richeze and Petacchi to seal the win.
“We anticipated Petacchi and Lampre in the sprint. It was the only way to beat him as he is more powerful than I am,” Modolo said. “It was a real emotion to hear my name and see all the support for me at the finish. I couldn’t disappoint them.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5:24:16
|2
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
|6
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|7
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|8
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|9
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|10
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|11
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|12
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|13
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|14
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|15
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|16
|Bartosz Matyslak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|17
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|18
|Igor Boev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|19
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|20
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|23
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|24
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|25
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|26
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|27
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|28
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|29
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|30
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|31
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|32
|Wilson Alex Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|33
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Team Nippo
|34
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|35
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|36
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
|37
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|38
|Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokosphinx
|39
|Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|40
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|41
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|42
|Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|43
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|44
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|45
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|46
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|47
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|48
|Marek Rutkiewiczi (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|49
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale
|50
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|51
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea
|52
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
|53
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|54
|Piero Baffi (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|55
|Alexander Grigoriev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|56
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|57
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|58
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|59
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
|60
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|61
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|62
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|63
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|64
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|65
|John Darwi Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|66
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|67
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|68
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|69
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|70
|Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea
|71
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|72
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|73
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|74
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|75
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|76
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jmenez (Co Colombia - Coldeportes
|77
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|78
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|79
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|80
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo
|81
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|82
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|83
|Maurizio Biondo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|84
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|85
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|86
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
|87
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Adria Mobil
|88
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|89
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|90
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|91
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|92
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|93
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|94
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|95
|Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
|96
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|97
|Javier Gonzales Barrera (Col Colombia - Coldeportes
|98
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|99
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|100
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|101
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|102
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|103
|Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Team Nippo
|104
|Tomasz Klendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|105
|Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|106
|Andrea Cismondi (Ita) Team Specialized Concept Store
|107
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo
|108
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|109
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|110
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|111
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea
|112
|Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|113
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas - Cannondale
|114
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|115
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|116
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|117
|Alexandr Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera Katusha
|118
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|119
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
|120
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Team Idea
|0:00:20
|121
|Luka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:00:22
|122
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:00:25
|123
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:00:37
|124
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:41
|125
|Radoslav Hocevar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:43
|126
|Dominik Braendle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:00:46
|127
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|128
|Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:00:48
|129
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:00:50
|130
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|131
|Pavel Gorenc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:57
|132
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:59
|133
|Vitaly Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|134
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Team Nippo
|135
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:01:24
|136
|Tomohiro Hayakava (Rus) Team Nippo
|137
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:32
|138
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:37
|139
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:02:06
|140
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|141
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|142
|Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:02:11
|143
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:22
|144
|Tobias Jenny (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:08:32
|DNF
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|DNF
|Pavel Ptashkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|DNF
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|DNF
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|pts
|2
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|8
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|4
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|5
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
|4
|6
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|4
|7
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|3
|8
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|2
|9
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|2
|10
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|1
|11
|Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|2
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|3
|Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|2
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|3
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
|5:24:16
|2
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|3
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|6
|Igor Boev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|7
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|8
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|10
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|11
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|12
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|13
|Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokosphinx
|14
|Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|15
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|16
|Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|17
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Piero Baffi (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|19
|Alexander Grigoriev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|20
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|21
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|22
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|23
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|24
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|25
|Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
|26
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|27
|Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|28
|Andrea Cismondi (Ita) Team Specialized Concept Store
|29
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|30
|Luka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:00:22
|31
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:00:37
|32
|Radoslav Hocevar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:43
|33
|Dominik Braendle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:00:46
|34
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|35
|Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:00:48
|36
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:00:50
|37
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|38
|Pavel Gorenc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:57
|39
|Tomohiro Hayakava (Rus) Team Nippo
|0:01:24
|40
|Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:02:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|16:12:48
|2
|Team Specialized Concept Store
|3
|Acqua & Sapone
|4
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|5
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|7
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|Itera - Katusha
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|11
|Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|12
|Utensilnord Named
|13
|Team Idea
|14
|Team Nippo
|15
|Lampre - ISD
|16
|Adria Mobil
|17
|Team Vorarlberg
|18
|Meridiana Kamen Team
|19
|Lokosphinx
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|7:39:51
|2
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|7
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:01
|8
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:00:04
|9
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|10
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|11
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|12
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|13
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|14
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|15
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:00:07
|17
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale
|18
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|19
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:00:08
|20
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:00:11
|21
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:16
|22
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:20
|23
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|24
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|25
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:23
|26
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:24
|27
|Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|28
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|29
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|30
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|31
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|32
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|0:00:25
|33
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|34
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|35
|Alexander Grigoriev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|36
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|37
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|38
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|39
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|40
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|41
|Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|42
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|43
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:26
|44
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|45
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|46
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|47
|Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokosphinx
|48
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|49
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|50
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|51
|Alexandr Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera Katusha
|52
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|53
|Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|54
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:32
|55
|Bartosz Matyslak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|56
|Marek Rutkiewiczi (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|57
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|58
|Tomasz Klendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|59
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:00:38
|60
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|61
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|62
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:00:39
|63
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea
|0:00:41
|64
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|65
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|66
|Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea
|67
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
|68
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|69
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
|70
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
|71
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea
|72
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
|73
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:43
|74
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|75
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|76
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
|77
|Piero Baffi (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|78
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|79
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Adria Mobil
|80
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:00:45
|81
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|82
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:00:51
|83
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:00:53
|84
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:00:55
|85
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|86
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|87
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|88
|John Darwi Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|89
|Javier Gonzales Barrera (Col Colombia - Coldeportes
|90
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:00:58
|91
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jmenez (Co Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:00:59
|92
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:01:04
|93
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|94
|Maurizio Biondo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|95
|Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
|96
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:01:09
|97
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|98
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|99
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|100
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|0:01:11
|101
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:13
|102
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:16
|103
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:01:19
|104
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|105
|Andrea Cismondi (Ita) Team Specialized Concept Store
|106
|Vitaly Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|107
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|108
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|109
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:01:20
|110
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|111
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|0:01:21
|112
|Radoslav Hocevar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:26
|113
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Team Nippo
|0:01:27
|114
|Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Team Nippo
|115
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo
|116
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo
|117
|Wilson Alex Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:01:35
|118
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|0:01:52
|119
|Igor Boev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|0:02:00
|120
|Dominik Braendle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:02:04
|121
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:02:09
|122
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:02:16
|123
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:29
|124
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:02:34
|125
|Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|0:02:35
|126
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:02:47
|127
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|0:02:48
|128
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|129
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:02:50
|130
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Team Idea
|0:03:07
|131
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:03:24
|132
|Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:03:31
|133
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Team Nippo
|0:03:35
|134
|Luka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:03:56
|135
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|0:04:00
|136
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:04:13
|137
|Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:04:14
|138
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:04:15
|139
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:38
|140
|Pavel Gorenc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:05:44
|141
|Tomohiro Hayakava (Rus) Team Nippo
|0:06:02
|142
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:06:18
|143
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:22
|144
|Tobias Jenny (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:09:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|3
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|10
|4
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|9
|5
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|6
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|7
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|8
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|9
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|4
|10
|Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|4
|11
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|4
|12
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
|4
|13
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|14
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
|2
|15
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|2
|16
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|1
|17
|Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|1
|18
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|3
|pts
|2
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|2
|3
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|7:39:51
|2
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:00:04
|4
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:20
|5
|Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:24
|6
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini Selle Italia
|0:00:25
|7
|Alexander Grigoriev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|8
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|9
|Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|10
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:26
|11
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokosphinx
|13
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:32
|15
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|16
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:00:38
|17
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
|0:00:41
|18
|Piero Baffi (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:00:43
|19
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:00:55
|20
|Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:01:04
|21
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:01:09
|22
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|0:01:11
|23
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:01:19
|24
|Andrea Cismondi (Ita) Team Specialized Concept Store
|25
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|26
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:01:20
|27
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|28
|Radoslav Hocevar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:26
|29
|Igor Boev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|0:02:00
|30
|Dominik Braendle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:02:04
|31
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:02:09
|32
|Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|0:02:35
|33
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:02:50
|34
|Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:03:31
|35
|Luka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:03:56
|36
|Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:04:14
|37
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:04:15
|38
|Pavel Gorenc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:05:44
|39
|Tomohiro Hayakava (Rus) Team Nippo
|0:06:02
|40
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|22:18:47
|2
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:04
|3
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:07
|4
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:20
|5
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:24
|6
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:25
|7
|Itera - Katusha
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:26
|9
|Lokosphinx
|10
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:32
|11
|Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:00:38
|12
|Utensilnord Named
|0:00:41
|13
|Team Idea
|14
|Adria Mobil
|0:00:43
|15
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:00:55
|16
|Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:01:04
|17
|Team Vorarlberg
|0:01:09
|18
|Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:01:19
|19
|Team Nippo
|0:01:27
