Richie Porte seals Giro del Trentino overall win
Paolo Tiralongo wins final stage
Stage 4: Malè - Cles
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) won the final stage of the 2015 Giro del Trentino from a three-man break on Friday. The Astana rider finished ahead of David Arroyo (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Fabio Duarte (Colombia) in the 161.5km stage from Malè to Cles.
Related Articles
Richie Porte (Team Sky) finished safely in the main field to claim the overall title ahead of Mikel Landa (Astana Pro Team) and Sky teammate Leopold König.
Porte moved into the race lead following his stage 2 victory at Brentonico-Parco Del Baldo, where he attacked with two kilometres to go and reached the line 16 seconds head of Landa. With the help of his Team Sky teammates during the final two stages, Porte won the overall title by 22 seconds ahead of Landa and 58 seconds ahead of König.
It was Porte’s third stage-race victory of the season following Paris-Nice and the Volta a Catalunya. He will target the Giro d’Italia next, which kicks off on May 9 in San Lorenzo al Mare. "It's always nice to win any race," Porte said.
"It would have been nice if a few more of the Giro favourites were here but you can only race the guys who turn up to race. For me I think it was a fantastic preparation race for the Giro. I'm happy with where I'm at and I felt better each day.
"It's two more weeks until the Giro starts. I can go home, rest, recover and take great confidence in this race as it wasn't easy.
"You look back to two years ago Vincenzo (Nibali) won here. It looks like it is the race to come and do before you go and race the Giro. I'm looking forward to the next few days looking at the decisive stages of the Giro.”
The fourth and final stage at the Giro del Trentino was expected to cause a breakup in the main field with two category 2 climbs, the Fondo and the Passo Predaia in the first 100km, and the final 60km undulating all the way to the finish line in Cles.
An early breakaway of 17 riders included Diego Rosa (Astana), who started the day in 13 place overall and 2:12 behind Porte.
Team Sky led the chase with Porte safely tucked in behind. The large breakaway made it to the bottom of the Passo Predaia, however, they were caught before the peloton hit the slopes.
A new lead group of seven riders emerged over the top, and from that, Fabio Duarte (Colombia) made the move that formed the day’s successful three-man breakaway. He was later joined by Tiralongo and Arroyo. The trio sprinted to the finish line with Tiralongo taking the stage win.
The remaining riders in the chase group; Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Gianfranco Zilioli (Androni-Giocattoli), Simone Petili (Italy) and Alessandro Bisolti (Nippo-Vini Fantini) finished 37 second behind the leading trio.
Porte finished safely in the main field, 49 seconds back, and as the winner of the Giro del Trentino.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:58:07
|2
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|4
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:37
|5
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:00:39
|8
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:49
|9
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|11
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|12
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Italian National Team
|13
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|14
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|17
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italian National Team
|19
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|23
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|25
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|27
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|29
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|30
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|33
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|35
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|36
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|37
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|38
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|39
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|40
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|41
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|43
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|44
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|45
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|46
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|48
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|50
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|51
|Yonnatta Alejandro Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|52
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|53
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|55
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italian National Team
|56
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|57
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|59
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|60
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:00
|61
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:01:25
|62
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:42
|63
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:01:47
|64
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|65
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
|66
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
|67
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:09
|68
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|69
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:56
|70
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italian National Team
|71
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:12
|73
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:28
|74
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:49
|75
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|77
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|DNF
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Italian National Team
|DNF
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italian National Team
|DNF
|Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Italian National Team
|DNF
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|DNF
|Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|DNF
|Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|DNF
|Patrick Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Italian National Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|6
|pts
|2
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|3
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|pts
|2
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|13:43:41
|2
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|3
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:00:58
|4
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:11
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:13
|6
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:15
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:32
|8
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:33
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:34
|10
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:37
|11
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:48
|12
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|13
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:12
|14
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:00
|15
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:04:44
|16
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:10
|17
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:27
|18
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:35
|19
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:11
|20
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:30
|21
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:07:49
|22
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:53
|23
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|0:08:24
|24
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:29
|25
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:48
|26
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:08
|27
|Yonnatta Alejandro Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:09:18
|28
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:10
|29
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|0:10:35
|30
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:10:37
|31
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:11:22
|32
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:11:29
|33
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:36
|34
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:11:58
|35
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:22
|36
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:06
|37
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:42
|38
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:55
|39
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:14:21
|40
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:23
|41
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:14:27
|42
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:32
|43
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:16:38
|44
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
|0:17:45
|45
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:53
|46
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:17
|47
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:22:07
|48
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:34
|49
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:23:43
|50
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:24:00
|51
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|0:24:46
|52
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:24:55
|53
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:25:14
|54
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:03
|55
|Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:27:24
|56
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:27:45
|57
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:29:53
|58
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:31:27
|59
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:31:55
|60
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:32:24
|61
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:11
|62
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:34:30
|63
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:06
|64
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
|0:35:47
|65
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:36:19
|66
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:06
|67
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:41:16
|68
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:41:37
|69
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:42:02
|70
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:43:52
|71
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:43:54
|72
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:44:38
|73
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:47:57
|74
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:49:06
|75
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:53:11
|76
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:54:10
|77
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:57:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|20
|pts
|2
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|12
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|5
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|10
|6
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|7
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|6
|8
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Italian National Team
|6
|9
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|10
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|12
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|13
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|14
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|15
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|2
|16
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|17
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|18
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|8
|pts
|2
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|4
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|13:45:14
|2
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:38
|3
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:57
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:35
|5
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:09:56
|6
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:49
|7
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:22:10
|8
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:23:22
|9
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:23:41
|10
|Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:25:51
|11
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:29:54
|12
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:40:04
|13
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:43:05
|14
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:46:24
|15
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:51:38
|16
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:52:37
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Munro wins junior women's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsGunsalas and Zoerner complete US 1-2-3
-
Strohmeyer takes junior men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsCarter takes second, Leliveld third
-
Gold for West on home soil at under-23 women's Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsAll-Canadian podium completed by Gilligan and McGill
-
Hecht takes under-23 men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsAmerican beats compatriots Maher and Brunner
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy