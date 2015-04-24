Trending

Richie Porte seals Giro del Trentino overall win

Paolo Tiralongo wins final stage

Image 1 of 34

The final Giro del Trentino stage

The final Giro del Trentino stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 34

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R) with the apples for most aggressive rider

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R) with the apples for most aggressive rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 34

Sprint classification winner Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18)

Sprint classification winner Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 34

Best young rider Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka)

Best young rider Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 34

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka)

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 34

Rodolfo Torres (Colombia)

Rodolfo Torres (Colombia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 34

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Richie Porte (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 34

Richie Porte (Sky) won the Giro del Trentino

Richie Porte (Sky) won the Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 34

Richie Porte (Sky) won the Giro del Trentino

Richie Porte (Sky) won the Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 34

Richie Porte and Mikel Landa on the Giro del Trentino podium

Richie Porte and Mikel Landa on the Giro del Trentino podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 34

Mikel Landa, Richie Porte and Leopold König on the podium

Mikel Landa, Richie Porte and Leopold König on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 34

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 34

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 34

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 34

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 34

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 34

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 34

Stage winner Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

Stage winner Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 34

Mikel Landa, Richie Porte and Leopold König on the podium

Mikel Landa, Richie Porte and Leopold König on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 34

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) wins the final stage

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) wins the final stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 34

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) takes his first win of the season

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) takes his first win of the season
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 34

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Richie Porte (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 34

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Richie Porte (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 34

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani - CSF)

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani - CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 34

Paolo Slongo

Paolo Slongo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 34

Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli)

Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 34

The Astana team gather at the start of stage 4

The Astana team gather at the start of stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 34

Diego Rosa (Astana)

Diego Rosa (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 34

Luca Paolini (Katusha)

Luca Paolini (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 34

Moreno Moser (Cannondale - Garmin)

Moreno Moser (Cannondale - Garmin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 34

Oscar Gatto (Androni Giocattoli) and Gianni Savio

Oscar Gatto (Androni Giocattoli) and Gianni Savio
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 34

Damiano Cunego (Nippo - Vini Fantini)

Damiano Cunego (Nippo - Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 34

Damiano Cunego (Nippo - Vini Fantini)

Damiano Cunego (Nippo - Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 34

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) takes the win

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) takes the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) won the final stage of the 2015 Giro del Trentino from a three-man break on Friday. The Astana rider finished ahead of David Arroyo (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Fabio Duarte (Colombia) in the 161.5km stage from Malè to Cles.

Richie Porte (Team Sky) finished safely in the main field to claim the overall title ahead of Mikel Landa (Astana Pro Team) and Sky teammate Leopold König.

Porte moved into the race lead following his stage 2 victory at Brentonico-Parco Del Baldo, where he attacked with two kilometres to go and reached the line 16 seconds head of Landa. With the help of his Team Sky teammates during the final two stages, Porte won the overall title by 22 seconds ahead of Landa and 58 seconds ahead of König.

It was Porte’s third stage-race victory of the season following Paris-Nice and the Volta a Catalunya. He will target the Giro d’Italia next, which kicks off on May 9 in San Lorenzo al Mare. "It's always nice to win any race," Porte said.

"It would have been nice if a few more of the Giro favourites were here but you can only race the guys who turn up to race. For me I think it was a fantastic preparation race for the Giro. I'm happy with where I'm at and I felt better each day.

"It's two more weeks until the Giro starts. I can go home, rest, recover and take great confidence in this race as it wasn't easy.

"You look back to two years ago Vincenzo (Nibali) won here. It looks like it is the race to come and do before you go and race the Giro. I'm looking forward to the next few days looking at the decisive stages of the Giro.”

The fourth and final stage at the Giro del Trentino was expected to cause a breakup in the main field with two category 2 climbs, the Fondo and the Passo Predaia in the first 100km, and the final 60km undulating all the way to the finish line in Cles.

An early breakaway of 17 riders included Diego Rosa (Astana), who started the day in 13 place overall and 2:12 behind Porte.

Team Sky led the chase with Porte safely tucked in behind. The large breakaway made it to the bottom of the Passo Predaia, however, they were caught before the peloton hit the slopes.

A new lead group of seven riders emerged over the top, and from that, Fabio Duarte (Colombia) made the move that formed the day’s successful three-man breakaway. He was later joined by Tiralongo and Arroyo. The trio sprinted to the finish line with Tiralongo taking the stage win.

The remaining riders in the chase group; Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Gianfranco Zilioli (Androni-Giocattoli), Simone Petili (Italy) and Alessandro Bisolti (Nippo-Vini Fantini) finished 37 second behind the leading trio.

Porte finished safely in the main field, 49 seconds back, and as the winner of the Giro del Trentino.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:58:07
2David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
3Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
4Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:37
5Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
7Simone Petilli (Ita) Italian National Team0:00:39
8Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:49
9Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
11Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
12Davide Gabburo (Ita) Italian National Team
13Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
14Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
16Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
17Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
18Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italian National Team
19Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
20Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
21Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
22Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
23Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
24Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
25Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
26Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
27Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
28Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
29Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
30Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
31Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
32Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
33Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
34David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
35Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
36Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
37Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
38Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
39Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
40Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
41Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
43Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
44Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
45Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
46Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
47Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
48Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
49Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
50Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
51Yonnatta Alejandro Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
52Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
53Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
54Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
55Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italian National Team
56Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
57Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
59Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
60Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:00
61Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:01:25
62Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:42
63Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:01:47
64Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
65Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
66Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
67Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:09
68David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:02:27
69Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:56
70Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italian National Team
71Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:12
73Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:28
74Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:05:49
75Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
76Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
77Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFBlel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFLasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFNathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFKristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFXabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFSimone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFLuca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFIuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFManabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFAntonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFAlessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFRiccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGiuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFMirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFLuca Paolini (Ita) Italian National Team
DNFGiulio Ciccone (Ita) Italian National Team
DNFStefano Nardelli (Ita) Italian National Team
DNFJorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
DNFMiguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
DNFIldar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFAlexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFArtem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
DNFRoman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
DNFAdrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFNatnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFKarel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFJoel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFBartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
DNFDominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFMiguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFStefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
DNFFlorian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
DNFBenjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
DNFPatrick Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
DNFAndrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Petilli (Ita) Italian National Team6pts
2Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia6pts
2Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
3David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 186pts
2David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team4
3Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF2

Final general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky13:43:41
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:22
3Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:00:58
4Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:11
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:13
6José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:01:15
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:32
8Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:33
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:34
10Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:37
11Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:48
12Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
13Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:12
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:00
15Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:04:44
16Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:05:10
17Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:27
18Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:35
19Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:11
20Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:07:30
21Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:07:49
22Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:07:53
23Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia0:08:24
24Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:29
25Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:48
26Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:08
27Yonnatta Alejandro Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling0:09:18
28Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:10
29Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia0:10:35
30Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:10:37
31Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:11:22
32Davide Gabburo (Ita) Italian National Team0:11:29
33Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:36
34Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italian National Team0:11:58
35Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:22
36Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:06
37David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:42
38Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:55
39David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:14:21
40Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:14:23
41Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:14:27
42Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:32
43Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:16:38
44Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo0:17:45
45Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:53
46Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:20:17
47Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:22:07
48Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:34
49Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:23:43
50David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:24:00
51Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli0:24:46
52Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:24:55
53Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:25:14
54Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:03
55Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:27:24
56Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:27:45
57Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:29:53
58Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:31:27
59Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:31:55
60Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:32:24
61Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:11
62Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:34:30
63Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:06
64Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia0:35:47
65Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:36:19
66Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:06
67Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:41:16
68Simone Petilli (Ita) Italian National Team0:41:37
69Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:42:02
70Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:43:52
71Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:43:54
72Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italian National Team0:44:38
73Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:47:57
74Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:49:06
75Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italian National Team0:53:11
76Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo0:54:10
77Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:57:54

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia20pts
2Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team12
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky12
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
5Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky10
6Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team8
7Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia6
8Simone Petilli (Ita) Italian National Team6
9Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
10Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
12Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
13Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
14Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
15Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky2
16Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
17Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
18David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 188pts
2Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team8
3Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 186
4David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team4
5Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka13:45:14
2Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:38
3Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:05:57
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:35
5Davide Gabburo (Ita) Italian National Team0:09:56
6Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:49
7Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:22:10
8Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:23:22
9Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:23:41
10Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:25:51
11Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:29:54
12Simone Petilli (Ita) Italian National Team0:40:04
13Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italian National Team0:43:05
14Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:46:24
15Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italian National Team0:51:38
16Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo0:52:37

 

