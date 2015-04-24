Image 1 of 34 The final Giro del Trentino stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 34 Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R) with the apples for most aggressive rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 34 Sprint classification winner Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 34 Best young rider Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 34 Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 34 Rodolfo Torres (Colombia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 34 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 34 Richie Porte (Sky) won the Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 34 Richie Porte (Sky) won the Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 34 Richie Porte and Mikel Landa on the Giro del Trentino podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 34 Mikel Landa, Richie Porte and Leopold König on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 34 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 34 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 34 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 34 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 34 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 34 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 34 Stage winner Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 34 Mikel Landa, Richie Porte and Leopold König on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 34 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) wins the final stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 34 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) takes his first win of the season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 34 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 34 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 34 Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani - CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 34 Paolo Slongo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 34 Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 34 The Astana team gather at the start of stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 34 Diego Rosa (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 34 Luca Paolini (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 34 Moreno Moser (Cannondale - Garmin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 34 Oscar Gatto (Androni Giocattoli) and Gianni Savio (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 34 Damiano Cunego (Nippo - Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 34 Damiano Cunego (Nippo - Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 34 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) takes the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) won the final stage of the 2015 Giro del Trentino from a three-man break on Friday. The Astana rider finished ahead of David Arroyo (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Fabio Duarte (Colombia) in the 161.5km stage from Malè to Cles.

Richie Porte (Team Sky) finished safely in the main field to claim the overall title ahead of Mikel Landa (Astana Pro Team) and Sky teammate Leopold König.

Porte moved into the race lead following his stage 2 victory at Brentonico-Parco Del Baldo, where he attacked with two kilometres to go and reached the line 16 seconds head of Landa. With the help of his Team Sky teammates during the final two stages, Porte won the overall title by 22 seconds ahead of Landa and 58 seconds ahead of König.

It was Porte’s third stage-race victory of the season following Paris-Nice and the Volta a Catalunya. He will target the Giro d’Italia next, which kicks off on May 9 in San Lorenzo al Mare. "It's always nice to win any race," Porte said.

"It would have been nice if a few more of the Giro favourites were here but you can only race the guys who turn up to race. For me I think it was a fantastic preparation race for the Giro. I'm happy with where I'm at and I felt better each day.

"It's two more weeks until the Giro starts. I can go home, rest, recover and take great confidence in this race as it wasn't easy.

"You look back to two years ago Vincenzo (Nibali) won here. It looks like it is the race to come and do before you go and race the Giro. I'm looking forward to the next few days looking at the decisive stages of the Giro.”

The fourth and final stage at the Giro del Trentino was expected to cause a breakup in the main field with two category 2 climbs, the Fondo and the Passo Predaia in the first 100km, and the final 60km undulating all the way to the finish line in Cles.

An early breakaway of 17 riders included Diego Rosa (Astana), who started the day in 13 place overall and 2:12 behind Porte.

Team Sky led the chase with Porte safely tucked in behind. The large breakaway made it to the bottom of the Passo Predaia, however, they were caught before the peloton hit the slopes.

A new lead group of seven riders emerged over the top, and from that, Fabio Duarte (Colombia) made the move that formed the day’s successful three-man breakaway. He was later joined by Tiralongo and Arroyo. The trio sprinted to the finish line with Tiralongo taking the stage win.

The remaining riders in the chase group; Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Gianfranco Zilioli (Androni-Giocattoli), Simone Petili (Italy) and Alessandro Bisolti (Nippo-Vini Fantini) finished 37 second behind the leading trio.

Porte finished safely in the main field, 49 seconds back, and as the winner of the Giro del Trentino.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:58:07 2 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 4 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:37 5 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 Simone Petilli (Ita) Italian National Team 0:00:39 8 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:49 9 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 11 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 12 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Italian National Team 13 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 14 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 16 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 17 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italian National Team 19 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 21 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 23 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 24 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 25 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 26 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 27 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 29 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 30 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 32 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 33 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 35 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 36 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 37 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 38 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 39 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 40 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 41 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 43 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 44 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 45 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 46 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 47 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 48 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 49 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 50 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 51 Yonnatta Alejandro Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 52 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 53 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 54 Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 55 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italian National Team 56 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 57 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 59 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 60 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:00 61 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:01:25 62 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:42 63 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:01:47 64 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 65 Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia 66 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo 67 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:09 68 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:02:27 69 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:56 70 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italian National Team 71 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:12 73 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:28 74 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:49 75 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 77 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling DNF Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team DNF Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team DNF Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team DNF Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky DNF Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNF Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNF Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNF Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNF Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNF Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling DNF Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling DNF Luca Paolini (Ita) Italian National Team DNF Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italian National Team DNF Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Italian National Team DNF Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia DNF Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia DNF Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo DNF Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo DNF Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo DNF Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo DNF Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka DNF Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka DNF Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling DNF Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling DNF Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 DNF Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 DNF Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team DNF Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team DNF Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team DNF Patrick Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team DNF Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simone Petilli (Ita) Italian National Team 6 pts 2 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 6 pts 2 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 3 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 6 pts 2 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 4 3 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2

Final general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 13:43:41 2 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:22 3 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:00:58 4 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:11 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:13 6 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:15 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:32 8 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:33 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:34 10 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:37 11 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:48 12 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 13 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:12 14 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:00 15 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:04:44 16 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:05:10 17 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:27 18 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:35 19 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:11 20 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:30 21 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:07:49 22 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:53 23 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 0:08:24 24 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:29 25 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:48 26 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:08 27 Yonnatta Alejandro Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:09:18 28 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:10 29 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 0:10:35 30 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:10:37 31 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:11:22 32 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Italian National Team 0:11:29 33 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:11:36 34 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italian National Team 0:11:58 35 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:22 36 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:06 37 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:42 38 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:55 39 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:14:21 40 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:23 41 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:14:27 42 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:32 43 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:16:38 44 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo 0:17:45 45 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:53 46 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:17 47 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:22:07 48 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:34 49 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:23:43 50 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:24:00 51 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 0:24:46 52 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:24:55 53 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:25:14 54 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:03 55 Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:27:24 56 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:27:45 57 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:29:53 58 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:31:27 59 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:31:55 60 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:32:24 61 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:11 62 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:34:30 63 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:06 64 Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia 0:35:47 65 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:36:19 66 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:06 67 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:41:16 68 Simone Petilli (Ita) Italian National Team 0:41:37 69 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:42:02 70 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:43:52 71 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:43:54 72 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italian National Team 0:44:38 73 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:47:57 74 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:49:06 75 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italian National Team 0:53:11 76 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo 0:54:10 77 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:57:54

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 20 pts 2 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 12 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 12 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 5 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 10 6 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 7 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 6 8 Simone Petilli (Ita) Italian National Team 6 9 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 10 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 12 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 13 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 14 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 15 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 2 16 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 17 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 18 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 8 pts 2 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 8 3 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 6 4 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 4 5 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2