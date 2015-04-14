Giro del Trentino past winners
Champions 1962-2014
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2014
|Cadel Evans (AUS) BMC Racing Team
|2013
|Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) Astana
|2012
|Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|2011
|Michele Scarponi (ITA) Lampre-ISD
|2010
|Alexandre Vinokourov (KAZ) Astana
|2009
|Ivan Basso (ITA) Liquigas
|2008
|Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) Liquigas
|2007
|Damiano Cunego (ITA) Lampre-Fondital
|2006
|Damiano Cunego (ITA) Lampre-Fondital
|2005
|Julio Alberto Pérez (MEX) Ceramica Panaria-Navigare
|2004
|Damiano Cunego (ITA) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
|2003
|Gilberto Simoni (ITA) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
|2002
|Francesco Casagrande (ITA) Fassa Bortolo
|2001
|Francesco Casagrande (ITA) Fassa Bortolo
|2000
|Simone Borgheresi (ITA) Mercatone Uno-Albacom
|1999
|Paolo Savoldelli (ITA) Saeco Macchine per Caffè-Cannondale
|1998
|Paolo Savoldelli (ITA) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
|1997
|Luc Leblanc (FRA) Polti
|1996
|Wladimir Belli (ITA) Panaria-Vinavil
|1995
|Heinz Imboden (SUI) Refin
|1994
|Moreno Argentin (ITA) Gewiss-Ballan
|1993
|Maurizio Fondriest (ITA) Lampre-Polti
|1992
|Claudio Chiappucci (ITA) Carrera Jeans-Vagabond
|1991
|Leonardo Sierra (VEN) Selle Italia-Magniarredo
|1990
|Gianni Bugno (ITA) Chateau d'Ax-Salotti
|1989
|Mauro Santaromita (ITA) Pepsi Cola-Alba Cucine
|1988
|Urs Zimmerman (SUI) Carrera Jeans-Vagabond
|1987
|Claudio Corti (ITA) Supermercati Brianzoli
|1986
|Carrera-Inoxpran (Team edition of race)
|1985
|Harald Maier (AUT) Gis Gelati
|1984
|Franco Chioccioli (ITA) Murella-Rossin
|1983
|Francesco Moser (ITA) Gis Gelati
|1982
|Giuseppe Saronni (ITA) Del Tongo
|1981
|Roberto Visentini (ITA) Sammontana
|1980
|Francesco Moser (ITA) Sanson
|1979
|Knut Knudsen (NOR) Bianchi-Faema
|1964-1979
|No race held
|1963
|Guido De Rosso (ITA) Molteni
|1962
|Enzo Moser (ITA) San Pellegrino
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy