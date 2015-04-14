Trending

Giro del Trentino past winners

Champions 1962-2014

 

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2014Cadel Evans (AUS) BMC Racing Team
2013Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) Astana
2012Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
2011Michele Scarponi (ITA) Lampre-ISD
2010Alexandre Vinokourov (KAZ) Astana
2009Ivan Basso (ITA) Liquigas
2008Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) Liquigas
2007Damiano Cunego (ITA) Lampre-Fondital
2006Damiano Cunego (ITA) Lampre-Fondital
2005Julio Alberto Pérez (MEX) Ceramica Panaria-Navigare
2004Damiano Cunego (ITA) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
2003Gilberto Simoni (ITA) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
2002Francesco Casagrande (ITA) Fassa Bortolo
2001Francesco Casagrande (ITA) Fassa Bortolo
2000Simone Borgheresi (ITA) Mercatone Uno-Albacom
1999Paolo Savoldelli (ITA) Saeco Macchine per Caffè-Cannondale
1998Paolo Savoldelli (ITA) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
1997Luc Leblanc (FRA) Polti
1996Wladimir Belli (ITA) Panaria-Vinavil
1995Heinz Imboden (SUI) Refin
1994Moreno Argentin (ITA) Gewiss-Ballan
1993Maurizio Fondriest (ITA) Lampre-Polti
1992Claudio Chiappucci (ITA) Carrera Jeans-Vagabond
1991Leonardo Sierra (VEN) Selle Italia-Magniarredo
1990Gianni Bugno (ITA) Chateau d'Ax-Salotti
1989Mauro Santaromita (ITA) Pepsi Cola-Alba Cucine
1988Urs Zimmerman (SUI) Carrera Jeans-Vagabond
1987Claudio Corti (ITA) Supermercati Brianzoli
1986Carrera-Inoxpran (Team edition of race)
1985Harald Maier (AUT) Gis Gelati
1984Franco Chioccioli (ITA) Murella-Rossin
1983Francesco Moser (ITA) Gis Gelati
1982Giuseppe Saronni (ITA) Del Tongo
1981Roberto Visentini (ITA) Sammontana
1980Francesco Moser (ITA) Sanson
1979Knut Knudsen (NOR) Bianchi-Faema
1964-1979No race held
1963Guido De Rosso (ITA) Molteni
1962Enzo Moser (ITA) San Pellegrino

