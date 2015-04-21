Trending

Bora-Argon 18 win opening team time trial at Giro del Trentino

Sky beaten in to second, Cannondale-Garmin struck by crash

Image 1 of 30

Luca Paolini (Italy) ready for the team time trial

Luca Paolini (Italy) ready for the team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 30

Bora-Argon 18 in the team time trial

Bora-Argon 18 in the team time trial
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 30

Bora Argon 18 waiting for the other teams to cross the line

Bora Argon 18 waiting for the other teams to cross the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 30

Astana taking a left-hand corner

Astana taking a left-hand corner
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 30

Ag2r-La Mondiale put in a solid effort

Ag2r-La Mondiale put in a solid effort
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 30

The Bora-Argon 18 team before starting the race

The Bora-Argon 18 team before starting the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 30

The Bora-Argon 18 team heads out for what was the winning ride

The Bora-Argon 18 team heads out for what was the winning ride
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 30

Luca Paolini riding with the Italian team at Giro del Trentino

Luca Paolini riding with the Italian team at Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 30

Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18)

Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 30

Cyclingnews' Stephen Farrand interviews Ryder Hesjedal

Cyclingnews' Stephen Farrand interviews Ryder Hesjedal
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 30

Cannondale-Garmin had a crash in the Giro del Trentino TTT

Cannondale-Garmin had a crash in the Giro del Trentino TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 30

David Lopez leads Team Sky across the line

David Lopez leads Team Sky across the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 30

Damiano Cunego leads the Nippo-Vini Fantini team

Damiano Cunego leads the Nippo-Vini Fantini team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 30

Team Sky in formation

Team Sky in formation
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 30

Cannondale-Garmin down a few after a crash in the TTT

Cannondale-Garmin down a few after a crash in the TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 30

Androni Giocattoli

Androni Giocattoli
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 30

Cesare Benedetti (Bora Argon-18) in the race lead

Cesare Benedetti (Bora Argon-18) in the race lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 30

Team Sky in the TTT

Team Sky in the TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 30

The Italian National Team finishes

The Italian National Team finishes
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 30

Team Sky in the TTT

Team Sky in the TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 30

Luca Paolini leads the Italian national team

Luca Paolini leads the Italian national team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 30

Caja Rural in the TTT

Caja Rural in the TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 30

Bora-Argon 18 on the way to winning the TTT in Trentino

Bora-Argon 18 on the way to winning the TTT in Trentino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 30

Stage winners Bora-Argon 18

Stage winners Bora-Argon 18
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 30

Astana in the TTT

Astana in the TTT
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 30

Bora Argon-18

Bora Argon-18
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 30

Bardiani-CSF in the TTT

Bardiani-CSF in the TTT
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 30

Bora-Argon 18 in the team time trial

Bora-Argon 18 in the team time trial
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 30

AG2R La Mondiale

AG2R La Mondiale
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 30

Southeast Pro Cycling in the TTT

Southeast Pro Cycling in the TTT
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Bora-Argon 18 sprang something of a surprise in the opening team time trial of the Giro del Trentino when they beat Team Sky by just 0.11 seconds to take the honours and place Italian rider Cesare Benedetti in the leader’s jersey.

The German-registered squad scorched around the fast, 13.3-kilometre course on the shore of Lake Garda at an average speed of some 56.643kph, but despite that impressive showing, the expectation was that the Sky team of pre-race favourite Richie Porte would have enough quality in their ranks to land the win.

Sky reached the midway point four seconds down on Bora-Argon 18, however, and although they made up most of the deficit on the back end of the course, Porte, Leopold Konig, Kanstantin Siutsou et al fell just short of winning the stage.

Despite beginning with just seven riders due to the withdrawal of Fabio Aru through illness, Astana produced a very solid display on the road to Arco di Trento. Led by Dario Cataldo and Tanel Kangert, the Kazakhstani squad were the early pace-setters and they finished the day in third place, just four seconds down on Bora-Argon 18 and Sky.

Ag2r-La Mondiale lined up with one of the strongest teams on paper, with Jean-Christophe Péraud, Domenico Pozzovivo and Romain Bardet all on hand, and the French outfit performed more or less to expectations, taking fourth place on the stage, albeit 12 seconds behind Bora.

There was a further team time trial mishap for Cannondale-Garmin, however, as they suffered a crash midway through their effort, with Ted King and Davide Villella falling, though both men were able to remount and complete the course.

The American squad has some previous in this department – crashes marred their team time trials at last year’s Giro d’Italia and at the Vuelta a España in 2012 and 2013 – but Ryder Hesjdeal and company recovered sufficiently here to finish the day in 8th place, 24 seconds off the pace.

The day belonged to Bora-Argon 18, however, and in particular to Cesare Benedetti. The Trentino native has spent his entire professional career racing for a German team and he was pleased to enjoy success on home roads.

"We wanted to do well here because we were second behind BMC last year and this morning at breakfast we were joking that we only needed to improve by one position," Benedetti said, adding that it hadn’t been preordained that he would cross the line first for Bora-Argon 18.

"Last year I got blocked in at the barriers, but this time I didn’t let the chance get away from me and I led a long way in the finishing straight. Realistically it will be hard to defend this jersey on the climbs but I’m already very pleased that we’ve beaten specialists like Sky in this team time trial."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:14:05
2Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
3Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
4José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
5Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
6Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
7David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
8Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
9Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
10Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
11Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
12Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
13Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:00:02
14Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:04
15Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
16Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
17Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
18Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
19Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
20Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:07
21Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
22Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
24Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:00:14
27Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:19
28Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
30Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
31Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
32David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:00:22
35Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
36Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
37Yonnatta Alejandro Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
38Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
39Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
40Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
41Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
42Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:24
43Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
44Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
45Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
46Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
47Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
48Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
49Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
50Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
51Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
52Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:31
53Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
54Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
55Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
56Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
57Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
58Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:36
59Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
60Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
61Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
62Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
63Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
64Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:37
65Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italian National Team0:00:39
66Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italian National Team
67Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italian National Team
68Luca Paolini (Ita) Italian National Team
69Davide Gabburo (Ita) Italian National Team
70Simone Petilli (Ita) Italian National Team
71Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:42
72Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Italian National Team
73Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:45
74Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
75Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) RusVelo
76Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
77Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
78Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:46
79Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italian National Team
80Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:00:50
81Patrick Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
82Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
83Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
84Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
85Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
86Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:51
87Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
88Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
89Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
90Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
91Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
92Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
93Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
94Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:00:54
95Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
96Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
97Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
98Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
99Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:56
100Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:58
101Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
102Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
103Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
104Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
105Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia0:01:00
106Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:01:05
108Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:01:09
109Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo0:01:43
110Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:48
111Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:01:49
112Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:02
113Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
114Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:07
115Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:33
116Ted King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:34
117Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo0:02:41
118Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:49
119Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia0:02:50
120Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia
121Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:03:02
122Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:03:44

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Argon 180:14:05
2Team Sky
3Astana Pro Team0:00:04
4AG2R La Mondiale0:00:07
5Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:19
6Southeast Pro Cycling0:00:22
7MTN - Qhubeka0:00:24
8Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
9Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:31
10Bardiani CSF0:00:36
11Italian National Team0:00:39
12RusVelo0:00:45
13Tirol Cycling Team0:00:50
14Androni Giocattoli0:00:51
15Colombia0:00:54
16Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:58

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:14:05
2Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
3Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
4José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
5Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
6Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
7David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
8Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
9Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
10Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
11Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
12Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
13Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:00:02
14Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:04
15Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
16Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
17Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
18Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
19Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
20Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:07
21Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
22Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
24Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:00:14
27Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:19
28Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
30Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
31Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
32David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:00:22
35Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
36Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
37Yonnatta Alejandro Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
38Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
39Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
40Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
41Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
42Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:24
43Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
44Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
45Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
46Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
47Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
48Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
49Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
50Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
51Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
52Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:31
53Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
54Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
55Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
56Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
57Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
58Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:36
59Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
60Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
61Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
62Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
63Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
64Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:37
65Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italian National Team0:00:39
66Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italian National Team
67Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italian National Team
68Luca Paolini (Ita) Italian National Team
69Davide Gabburo (Ita) Italian National Team
70Simone Petilli (Ita) Italian National Team
71Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:42
72Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Italian National Team
73Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:45
74Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
75Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) RusVelo
76Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
77Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
78Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:46
79Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italian National Team
80Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:00:50
81Patrick Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
82Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
83Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
84Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
85Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
86Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:51
87Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
88Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
89Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
90Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
91Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
92Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
93Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
94Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:00:54
95Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
96Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
97Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
98Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
99Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:56
100Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:58
101Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
102Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
103Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
104Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
105Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia0:01:00
106Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:01:05
108Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:01:09
109Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo0:01:43
110Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:48
111Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:01:49
112Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:02
113Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
114Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:07
115Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:33
116Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:34
117Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo0:02:41
118Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:49
119Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia0:02:50
120Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:14:05
2Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:19
4Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:24
5Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
6Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
7Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
8Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:31
9Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
10Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
11Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:36
12Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
13Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:37
14Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italian National Team0:00:39
15Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italian National Team
16Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italian National Team
17Davide Gabburo (Ita) Italian National Team
18Simone Petilli (Ita) Italian National Team
19Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Italian National Team0:00:42
20Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:45
21Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
22Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) RusVelo
23Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
24Patrick Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:00:50
25Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
26Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
27Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
28Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
29Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:00:51
30Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:00:54
31Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:56
32Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:02
33Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo0:02:41

Latest on Cyclingnews