Bora-Argon 18 win opening team time trial at Giro del Trentino
Sky beaten in to second, Cannondale-Garmin struck by crash
Stage 1: Riva Del Garda - Arco (TTT)
Bora-Argon 18 sprang something of a surprise in the opening team time trial of the Giro del Trentino when they beat Team Sky by just 0.11 seconds to take the honours and place Italian rider Cesare Benedetti in the leader’s jersey.
Related Articles
The German-registered squad scorched around the fast, 13.3-kilometre course on the shore of Lake Garda at an average speed of some 56.643kph, but despite that impressive showing, the expectation was that the Sky team of pre-race favourite Richie Porte would have enough quality in their ranks to land the win.
Sky reached the midway point four seconds down on Bora-Argon 18, however, and although they made up most of the deficit on the back end of the course, Porte, Leopold Konig, Kanstantin Siutsou et al fell just short of winning the stage.
Despite beginning with just seven riders due to the withdrawal of Fabio Aru through illness, Astana produced a very solid display on the road to Arco di Trento. Led by Dario Cataldo and Tanel Kangert, the Kazakhstani squad were the early pace-setters and they finished the day in third place, just four seconds down on Bora-Argon 18 and Sky.
Ag2r-La Mondiale lined up with one of the strongest teams on paper, with Jean-Christophe Péraud, Domenico Pozzovivo and Romain Bardet all on hand, and the French outfit performed more or less to expectations, taking fourth place on the stage, albeit 12 seconds behind Bora.
There was a further team time trial mishap for Cannondale-Garmin, however, as they suffered a crash midway through their effort, with Ted King and Davide Villella falling, though both men were able to remount and complete the course.
The American squad has some previous in this department – crashes marred their team time trials at last year’s Giro d’Italia and at the Vuelta a España in 2012 and 2013 – but Ryder Hesjdeal and company recovered sufficiently here to finish the day in 8th place, 24 seconds off the pace.
The day belonged to Bora-Argon 18, however, and in particular to Cesare Benedetti. The Trentino native has spent his entire professional career racing for a German team and he was pleased to enjoy success on home roads.
"We wanted to do well here because we were second behind BMC last year and this morning at breakfast we were joking that we only needed to improve by one position," Benedetti said, adding that it hadn’t been preordained that he would cross the line first for Bora-Argon 18.
"Last year I got blocked in at the barriers, but this time I didn’t let the chance get away from me and I led a long way in the finishing straight. Realistically it will be hard to defend this jersey on the climbs but I’m already very pleased that we’ve beaten specialists like Sky in this team time trial."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:14:05
|2
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|9
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|10
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|11
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|12
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|13
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:02
|14
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:04
|15
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:07
|21
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|27
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:19
|28
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|31
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|35
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|36
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|37
|Yonnatta Alejandro Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|38
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|39
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|41
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|42
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:24
|43
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|44
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|45
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|46
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|47
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:31
|53
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|54
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|55
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|56
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|57
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|58
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:36
|59
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|60
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|61
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|62
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|63
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|64
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:37
|65
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:00:39
|66
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italian National Team
|67
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italian National Team
|68
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Italian National Team
|69
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Italian National Team
|70
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Italian National Team
|71
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:42
|72
|Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Italian National Team
|73
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:45
|74
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
|75
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) RusVelo
|76
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|77
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
|78
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:46
|79
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italian National Team
|80
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|81
|Patrick Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|82
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|83
|Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|84
|Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|85
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|86
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:51
|87
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|88
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|89
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|90
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|91
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|92
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|93
|Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|94
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:00:54
|95
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|96
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|97
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|98
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|99
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:56
|100
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|101
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|102
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|103
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|104
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|105
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
|0:01:00
|106
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|108
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:09
|109
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:43
|110
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|111
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:49
|112
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:02
|113
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|114
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:07
|115
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|116
|Ted King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|117
|Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:41
|118
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:49
|119
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
|0:02:50
|120
|Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia
|121
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:03:02
|122
|Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:03:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:14:05
|2
|Team Sky
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:04
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:07
|5
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:19
|6
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|7
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:24
|8
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:31
|10
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:36
|11
|Italian National Team
|0:00:39
|12
|RusVelo
|0:00:45
|13
|Tirol Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|14
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:51
|15
|Colombia
|0:00:54
|16
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:14:05
|2
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|9
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|10
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|11
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|12
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|13
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:02
|14
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:04
|15
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:07
|21
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|27
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:19
|28
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|31
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|35
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|36
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|37
|Yonnatta Alejandro Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|38
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|39
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|41
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|42
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:24
|43
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|44
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|45
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|46
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|47
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:31
|53
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|54
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|55
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|56
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|57
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|58
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:36
|59
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|60
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|61
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|62
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|63
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|64
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:37
|65
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:00:39
|66
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italian National Team
|67
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italian National Team
|68
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Italian National Team
|69
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Italian National Team
|70
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Italian National Team
|71
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:42
|72
|Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Italian National Team
|73
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:45
|74
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
|75
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) RusVelo
|76
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|77
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
|78
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:46
|79
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italian National Team
|80
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|81
|Patrick Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|82
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|83
|Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|84
|Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|85
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|86
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:51
|87
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|88
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|89
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|90
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|91
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|92
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|93
|Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|94
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:00:54
|95
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|96
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|97
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|98
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|99
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:56
|100
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|101
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|102
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|103
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|104
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|105
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
|0:01:00
|106
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|108
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:09
|109
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:43
|110
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|111
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:49
|112
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:02
|113
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|114
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:07
|115
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|116
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|117
|Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:41
|118
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:49
|119
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
|0:02:50
|120
|Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:14:05
|2
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|3
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:19
|4
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:24
|5
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:31
|9
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|11
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:36
|12
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:37
|14
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:00:39
|15
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italian National Team
|16
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italian National Team
|17
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Italian National Team
|18
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Italian National Team
|19
|Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:00:42
|20
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:45
|21
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
|22
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) RusVelo
|23
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
|24
|Patrick Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|25
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|26
|Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|27
|Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|28
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|29
|Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|30
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:00:54
|31
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:56
|32
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:02
|33
|Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:41
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy