Bora-Argon 18 sprang something of a surprise in the opening team time trial of the Giro del Trentino when they beat Team Sky by just 0.11 seconds to take the honours and place Italian rider Cesare Benedetti in the leader’s jersey.

The German-registered squad scorched around the fast, 13.3-kilometre course on the shore of Lake Garda at an average speed of some 56.643kph, but despite that impressive showing, the expectation was that the Sky team of pre-race favourite Richie Porte would have enough quality in their ranks to land the win.

Sky reached the midway point four seconds down on Bora-Argon 18, however, and although they made up most of the deficit on the back end of the course, Porte, Leopold Konig, Kanstantin Siutsou et al fell just short of winning the stage.

Despite beginning with just seven riders due to the withdrawal of Fabio Aru through illness, Astana produced a very solid display on the road to Arco di Trento. Led by Dario Cataldo and Tanel Kangert, the Kazakhstani squad were the early pace-setters and they finished the day in third place, just four seconds down on Bora-Argon 18 and Sky.

Ag2r-La Mondiale lined up with one of the strongest teams on paper, with Jean-Christophe Péraud, Domenico Pozzovivo and Romain Bardet all on hand, and the French outfit performed more or less to expectations, taking fourth place on the stage, albeit 12 seconds behind Bora.

There was a further team time trial mishap for Cannondale-Garmin, however, as they suffered a crash midway through their effort, with Ted King and Davide Villella falling, though both men were able to remount and complete the course.

The American squad has some previous in this department – crashes marred their team time trials at last year’s Giro d’Italia and at the Vuelta a España in 2012 and 2013 – but Ryder Hesjdeal and company recovered sufficiently here to finish the day in 8th place, 24 seconds off the pace.

The day belonged to Bora-Argon 18, however, and in particular to Cesare Benedetti. The Trentino native has spent his entire professional career racing for a German team and he was pleased to enjoy success on home roads.

"We wanted to do well here because we were second behind BMC last year and this morning at breakfast we were joking that we only needed to improve by one position," Benedetti said, adding that it hadn’t been preordained that he would cross the line first for Bora-Argon 18.

"Last year I got blocked in at the barriers, but this time I didn’t let the chance get away from me and I led a long way in the finishing straight. Realistically it will be hard to defend this jersey on the climbs but I’m already very pleased that we’ve beaten specialists like Sky in this team time trial."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:14:05 2 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 3 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 4 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 5 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 6 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 7 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 9 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 10 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 11 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 12 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 13 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:02 14 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:04 15 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 17 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 19 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:07 21 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:14 27 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:19 28 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 29 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 30 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 31 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:00:22 35 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 36 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 37 Yonnatta Alejandro Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 38 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 39 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 40 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 41 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 42 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:24 43 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 44 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 45 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 46 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 47 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 48 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 49 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 50 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 51 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 52 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:31 53 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 54 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 55 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 56 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 57 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 58 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:36 59 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 60 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 61 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 62 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 63 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 64 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:37 65 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italian National Team 0:00:39 66 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italian National Team 67 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italian National Team 68 Luca Paolini (Ita) Italian National Team 69 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Italian National Team 70 Simone Petilli (Ita) Italian National Team 71 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:42 72 Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Italian National Team 73 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:45 74 Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo 75 Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) RusVelo 76 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 77 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo 78 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:46 79 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italian National Team 80 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:00:50 81 Patrick Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 82 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 83 Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 84 Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 85 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 86 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:51 87 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 88 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 89 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 90 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 91 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 92 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 93 Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 94 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:00:54 95 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 96 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 97 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 98 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 99 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:56 100 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:58 101 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 102 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 103 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 104 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 105 Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia 0:01:00 106 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:01:05 108 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:09 109 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:43 110 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:48 111 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:49 112 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:02 113 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 114 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:07 115 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:33 116 Ted King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:34 117 Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:41 118 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:49 119 Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia 0:02:50 120 Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia 121 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:03:02 122 Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:03:44

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Argon 18 0:14:05 2 Team Sky 3 Astana Pro Team 0:00:04 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:07 5 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:19 6 Southeast Pro Cycling 0:00:22 7 MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:24 8 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 9 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:31 10 Bardiani CSF 0:00:36 11 Italian National Team 0:00:39 12 RusVelo 0:00:45 13 Tirol Cycling Team 0:00:50 14 Androni Giocattoli 0:00:51 15 Colombia 0:00:54 16 Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:58

