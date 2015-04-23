Image 1 of 53 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale) takes solo win (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 53 Davide Malacarne (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 53 Lukas Pöstlberger (Tirol) in the sprint jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 53 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 53 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 53 Stage 3 of the Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 53 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 53 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 53 Rodolfo Torres (Colombia) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 53 Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 53 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) nabbed his second victory of the 2015 season, jumping away on the final climb to Fierozzo Val Dei Mocheni to win stage 3 of the Giro del Trentino by five seconds over Mikel Landa (Astana) and Richie Porte (Sky).

The win followed excellent teamwork by AG2R, who placed Hubert Dupont and Hugo Houle in a 15-rider day-long breakaway of the mountainous 183.8km stage from Ala that featured three major climbs in the last 65km - the category 2 Montagnaga, category 1 Passo Redebus and the final ascent to Fierozzo Val Die Mocheni.

"We worked efficiently the day before but it didn’t succeed. Today, our tactic was perfect and I warmly thank Hubert Dupont and Hugo Houle in the breakaway," Pozzovivo said. "I knew that I could play my card. I took advantage of Romain Bardet’s attack because I didn't have to make efforts. I finished the amazing job of the whole team. I haven’t won two races in the same season since 2012. I hope that my form will last."

Dupont was the last man caught on the Redebus after teammate Houle, Davide Malacarne (Astana), Marco Frapporti and Fabio Taborre (Androni), Mauro Finetto (Southeast), Artem Ovechkin (RusVelo), Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka), Gustav Larsson (Cult Energy), former race leader Cesare Benedetti and Paul Voss (Bora-Argon 18), Omar Fraile (Caja Rural) and Lukas Pöstlberger (Tirol) were all left behind on the increasingly difficult final half of the stage.

AG2R's Romain Bardet went on the attack before the crest of the Passo Redebus with Rodolfo Torres (Colombia) and Diego Rosa (Astana), and the trio caught and dropped Dupont over the top. Try as they might, the leading trio could never get a minute's lead on the Sky-led peloton.

As they made their way up the category 2 final climb, they were slowly reeled in by the fuchsia jersey group, captained by Kanstantsin Siutsou and Leopold König. There was another attack from Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) and Edorardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF), but Sky shut it down, too.

Pozzovivo took his chance with 2km to go and, posing little threat at 1:43 on the general classification, he was able to keep his advantage as the top three kept a close eye on each other.

Porte finished third on the same time as second-placed Mikel Landa (Astana), but a time bonus brought him two seconds closer to the Australian, now 22 seconds in arrears, with Porte's teammate Leopold König losing ground in third, now at 58 seconds.

Meintjes continued to show strong climbing form, coming in ninth on the stage to further cement his lead in the best young rider's classification. "The team was amazing today and I couldn’t have asked for more support. All I had to do was focus on the last climb. I tried to make a move with 3km to go but I was chased down immediately. That started the attacks from the rest of the group and everything was just in pieces all the way to the line," Meintjes said.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4:54:12 2 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:05 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:00:13 7 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:15 8 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:17 10 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 11 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 12 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:20 13 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:35 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 17 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:45 18 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:13 19 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 20 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 22 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 23 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 24 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:40 25 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italian National Team 0:01:57 26 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 0:02:08 27 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 28 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:12 29 Yonnatta Alejandro Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 30 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:19 31 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:02 32 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:03:14 33 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 35 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:33 36 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Italian National Team 37 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:44 38 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:57 39 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:06 40 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:10 41 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:44 42 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:52 43 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:19 44 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 45 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 46 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 47 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo 48 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 49 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:23 50 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 0:09:57 51 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:10:34 52 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:11:03 53 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:11:11 54 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:12:59 55 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:13:36 56 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 57 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:14:19 58 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:24 59 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:16:09 60 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:17:21 61 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 62 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 63 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 64 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:01 65 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo 66 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 68 Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 69 Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 70 Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia 71 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 72 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 73 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 74 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 75 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 76 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 77 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 78 Patrick Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 79 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 80 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo 81 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:20:40 82 Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo 0:26:52 83 Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia 0:27:54 84 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 85 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 86 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 87 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italian National Team 88 Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Italian National Team 89 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 90 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italian National Team 91 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 92 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo 93 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 94 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 95 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 96 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 97 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 98 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italian National Team 99 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 100 Simone Petilli (Ita) Italian National Team 101 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 102 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 103 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 104 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 105 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 106 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 107 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 108 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 109 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 110 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 111 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 112 Luca Paolini (Ita) Italian National Team 113 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:42 DNF Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) RusVelo DNF Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling DNF Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team DNS Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky DNS Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo DNS Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 - Borgo Valsugana # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 6 pts 2 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 4 3 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Montagnaga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 3 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Passo Redebus # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 8 pts 2 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 3 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Fierozzo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 2

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 9:44:45 2 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:22 3 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:00:58 4 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:11 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:13 6 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:15 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:32 8 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:33 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:34 10 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:37 11 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:01:48 12 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:12 14 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:00 15 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:04:44 16 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:05:10 17 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:39 18 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:11 19 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:30 20 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 21 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:34 22 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:53 23 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:08:01 24 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 0:08:24 25 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:29 26 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:48 27 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:08 28 Yonnatta Alejandro Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:09:18 29 P Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:10 30 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:10:37 31 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:10:46 32 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 0:11:28 33 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Italian National Team 0:11:29 34 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:11:36 35 P Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:11:46 36 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italian National Team 0:11:58 37 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:22 38 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:55 39 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:14:21 40 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:23 41 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:14:27 42 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:37 43 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:32 44 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:16:38 45 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo 0:16:47 46 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:05 47 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:17 48 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:21:09 49 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:36 50 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:22:22 51 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:09 52 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:23:43 53 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 0:24:46 54 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:24:55 55 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:25:03 56 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:03 57 Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:27:24 58 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 59 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:27:45 60 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:29:53 61 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:31:19 62 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:31:27 63 Patrick Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:31:30 64 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:31:55 65 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:06 66 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:32:23 67 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:32:44 68 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:32:45 69 Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:32:49 70 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 71 Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:32:50 72 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 0:32:53 73 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:59 74 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:11 75 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:34:47 76 Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia 0:34:49 77 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:35:59 78 Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Italian National Team 0:37:02 79 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:37:18 80 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:37:39 81 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:39:09 82 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:40:03 83 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:41:16 84 Simone Petilli (Ita) Italian National Team 0:41:47 85 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italian National Team 0:42:02 86 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italian National Team 0:42:31 87 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:43:10 88 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:43:18 89 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:43:41 90 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:43:52 91 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:43:54 92 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:43:59 93 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:45:54 94 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:46:05 95 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:47:58 96 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:49:06 97 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:50:18 98 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 99 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:51:52 100 Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo 0:52:15 101 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:52:54 102 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:53:03 103 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 104 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italian National Team 0:53:11 105 Luca Paolini (Ita) Italian National Team 106 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:53:14 107 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo 0:53:17 108 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:53:23 109 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:53:28 110 Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia 0:53:32 111 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:54:34 112 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:58:10 113 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:11:25

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 20 pts 2 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 12 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 12 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 5 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 10 6 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 7 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 8 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 9 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 10 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 11 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 2 12 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 13 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 6 3 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 4 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9:46:18 2 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:38 3 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:57 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:35 5 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Italian National Team 0:09:56 6 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:49 7 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:22:10 8 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:23:22 9 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:23:30 10 Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:25:51 11 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:29:54 12 Patrick Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:29:57 13 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:31:11 14 Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:31:16 15 Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:31:17 16 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:33:14 17 Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Italian National Team 0:35:29 18 Simone Petilli (Ita) Italian National Team 0:40:14 19 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italian National Team 0:40:29 20 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italian National Team 0:40:58 21 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:41:37 22 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:41:45 23 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:48:45 24 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 25 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:50:19 26 Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo 0:50:42 27 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:51:30 28 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italian National Team 0:51:38 29 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo 0:51:44 30 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:51:55 31 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:53:01