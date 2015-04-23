Trending

Pozzovivo wins Giro del Trentino stage in Fierozzo Val dei Mocheni

Porte holds onto race lead over Landa

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) nabbed his second victory of the 2015 season, jumping away on the final climb to Fierozzo Val Dei Mocheni to win stage 3 of the Giro del Trentino by five seconds over Mikel Landa (Astana) and Richie Porte (Sky).

The win followed excellent teamwork by AG2R, who placed Hubert Dupont and Hugo Houle in a 15-rider day-long breakaway of the mountainous 183.8km stage from Ala that featured three major climbs in the last 65km - the category 2 Montagnaga, category 1 Passo Redebus and the final ascent to Fierozzo Val Die Mocheni.

"We worked efficiently the day before but it didn’t succeed. Today, our tactic was perfect and I warmly thank Hubert Dupont and Hugo Houle in the breakaway," Pozzovivo said. "I knew that I could play my card. I took advantage of Romain Bardet’s attack because I didn't have to make efforts. I finished the amazing job of the whole team. I haven’t won two races in the same season since 2012. I hope that my form will last."

Dupont was the last man caught on the Redebus after teammate Houle, Davide Malacarne (Astana), Marco Frapporti and Fabio Taborre (Androni), Mauro Finetto (Southeast), Artem Ovechkin (RusVelo), Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka), Gustav Larsson (Cult Energy), former race leader Cesare Benedetti and Paul Voss (Bora-Argon 18), Omar Fraile (Caja Rural) and Lukas Pöstlberger (Tirol) were all left behind on the increasingly difficult final half of the stage.

AG2R's Romain Bardet went on the attack before the crest of the Passo Redebus with Rodolfo Torres (Colombia) and Diego Rosa (Astana), and the trio caught and dropped Dupont over the top. Try as they might, the leading trio could never get a minute's lead on the Sky-led peloton.

As they made their way up the category 2 final climb, they were slowly reeled in by the fuchsia jersey group, captained by Kanstantsin Siutsou and Leopold König. There was another attack from Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) and Edorardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF), but Sky shut it down, too.

Pozzovivo took his chance with 2km to go and, posing little threat at 1:43 on the general classification, he was able to keep his advantage as the top three kept a close eye on each other.

Porte finished third on the same time as second-placed Mikel Landa (Astana), but a time bonus brought him two seconds closer to the Australian, now 22 seconds in arrears, with Porte's teammate Leopold König losing ground in third, now at 58 seconds.

Meintjes continued to show strong climbing form, coming in ninth on the stage to further cement his lead in the best young rider's classification. "The team was amazing today and I couldn’t have asked for more support. All I had to do was focus on the last climb. I tried to make a move with 3km to go but I was chased down immediately. That started the attacks from the rest of the group and everything was just in pieces all the way to the line," Meintjes said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4:54:12
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:05
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
6Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:00:13
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:15
8Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:17
10Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
11José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
12Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:20
13Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
14David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:35
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
17Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
18Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:13
19Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
20Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
21Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
22Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
23Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
24Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:40
25Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italian National Team0:01:57
26Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia0:02:08
27Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
28Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:12
29Yonnatta Alejandro Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
30Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:02:19
31Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:02
32Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:03:14
33Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
35Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:33
36Davide Gabburo (Ita) Italian National Team
37Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:44
38Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:57
39Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:06
40Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:10
41Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:44
42Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:06:52
43Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:19
44Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
45Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
46Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
47Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
48David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
49Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:07:23
50Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli0:09:57
51Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:10:34
52Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:11:03
53Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:11:11
54David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:12:59
55Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:13:36
56Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
57Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:14:19
58Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:24
59Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:16:09
60Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:17:21
61Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
62Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
63Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
64Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:01
65Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
66Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
67Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
68Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
69Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
70Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
71Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
72Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
73Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
74Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
75Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
76Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
77Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
78Patrick Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
79Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
80Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
81Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:20:40
82Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo0:26:52
83Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia0:27:54
84Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
85Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
86Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
87Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italian National Team
88Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Italian National Team
89Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
90Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italian National Team
91Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
92Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
93Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
94Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
95Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
96Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
97Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
98Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italian National Team
99Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
100Simone Petilli (Ita) Italian National Team
101Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
102Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
103Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
104Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
105Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
106Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
107Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
108Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
109Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
110Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
111Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
112Luca Paolini (Ita) Italian National Team
113Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:42
DNFSimone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFAlexander Evtushenko (Rus) RusVelo
DNFRasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFMario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
DNSMikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
DNSAleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
DNSLinus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 - Borgo Valsugana
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 186pts
2Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team4
3Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 182

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Montagnaga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team6pts
2Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
3Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Passo Redebus
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia8pts
2Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
3Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Fierozzo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky2

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky9:44:45
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:22
3Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:00:58
4Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:11
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:13
6José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:01:15
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:32
8Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:33
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:34
10Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:37
11Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:01:48
12Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
13Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:12
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:00
15Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:04:44
16Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:05:10
17Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:39
18Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:11
19Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:07:30
20Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
21Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:34
22Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:07:53
23Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:08:01
24Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia0:08:24
25Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:29
26Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:48
27Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:08
28Yonnatta Alejandro Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling0:09:18
29 PAmets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:10
30Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:10:37
31Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:10:46
32Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia0:11:28
33Davide Gabburo (Ita) Italian National Team0:11:29
34Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:36
35 PFrancesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:46
36Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italian National Team0:11:58
37Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:22
38Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:55
39David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:14:21
40Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:14:23
41Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:14:27
42David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:37
43Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:32
44Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:16:38
45Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo0:16:47
46Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:05
47Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:20:17
48Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:21:09
49Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:36
50David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:22:22
51Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:09
52Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:23:43
53Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli0:24:46
54Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:24:55
55Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:25:03
56Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:03
57Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:27:24
58Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
59Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:27:45
60Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:29:53
61Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:31:19
62Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:31:27
63Patrick Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:31:30
64Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:31:55
65Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:06
66Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:32:23
67Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo0:32:44
68Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo0:32:45
69Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:32:49
70Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
71Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:32:50
72Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia0:32:53
73Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:59
74Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:11
75Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:34:47
76Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia0:34:49
77Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:35:59
78Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Italian National Team0:37:02
79Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:37:18
80Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:37:39
81Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:39:09
82Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:40:03
83Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:41:16
84Simone Petilli (Ita) Italian National Team0:41:47
85Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italian National Team0:42:02
86Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italian National Team0:42:31
87Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:43:10
88Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:43:18
89Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:43:41
90Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:43:52
91Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:43:54
92Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:43:59
93Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:45:54
94Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:46:05
95Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:47:58
96Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:49:06
97Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:50:18
98Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
99Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:51:52
100Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo0:52:15
101Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:52:54
102Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:53:03
103Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
104Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italian National Team0:53:11
105Luca Paolini (Ita) Italian National Team
106Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:53:14
107Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo0:53:17
108Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:53:23
109Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:53:28
110Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia0:53:32
111Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:54:34
112Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:58:10
113Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:11:25

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia20pts
2Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team12
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky12
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
5Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky10
6Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team8
7Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
8Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
9Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
10Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
11Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky2
12Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
13Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team8pts
2Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 186
3Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
4Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 182

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9:46:18
2Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:38
3Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:05:57
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:35
5Davide Gabburo (Ita) Italian National Team0:09:56
6Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:49
7Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:22:10
8Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:23:22
9Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:23:30
10Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:25:51
11Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:29:54
12Patrick Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:29:57
13Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo0:31:11
14Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:31:16
15Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:31:17
16Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:33:14
17Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Italian National Team0:35:29
18Simone Petilli (Ita) Italian National Team0:40:14
19Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italian National Team0:40:29
20Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italian National Team0:40:58
21Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:41:37
22Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:41:45
23Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:48:45
24Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
25Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:50:19
26Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo0:50:42
27Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:51:30
28Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italian National Team0:51:38
29Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo0:51:44
30Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:51:55
31Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:53:01

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team28:49:54
2Team Sky0:01:04
3AG2R La Mondiale0:09:04
4Bardiani CSF0:09:50
5Bora-Argon 180:12:26
6Colombia0:16:03
7Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:28
8Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:18:36
9Androni Giocattoli0:26:12
10MTN - Qhubeka0:27:16
11Nippo - Vini Fantini0:29:30
12Southeast Pro Cycling0:36:40
13Italy0:55:12
14Tirol Cycling Team1:07:38
15RusVelo1:15:58
16Cult Energy Pro Cycling1:42:37

 

