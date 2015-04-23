Pozzovivo wins Giro del Trentino stage in Fierozzo Val dei Mocheni
Porte holds onto race lead over Landa
Stage 3: Ala - Fierozzo Val Dei Mòcheni
Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) nabbed his second victory of the 2015 season, jumping away on the final climb to Fierozzo Val Dei Mocheni to win stage 3 of the Giro del Trentino by five seconds over Mikel Landa (Astana) and Richie Porte (Sky).
The win followed excellent teamwork by AG2R, who placed Hubert Dupont and Hugo Houle in a 15-rider day-long breakaway of the mountainous 183.8km stage from Ala that featured three major climbs in the last 65km - the category 2 Montagnaga, category 1 Passo Redebus and the final ascent to Fierozzo Val Die Mocheni.
"We worked efficiently the day before but it didn’t succeed. Today, our tactic was perfect and I warmly thank Hubert Dupont and Hugo Houle in the breakaway," Pozzovivo said. "I knew that I could play my card. I took advantage of Romain Bardet’s attack because I didn't have to make efforts. I finished the amazing job of the whole team. I haven’t won two races in the same season since 2012. I hope that my form will last."
Dupont was the last man caught on the Redebus after teammate Houle, Davide Malacarne (Astana), Marco Frapporti and Fabio Taborre (Androni), Mauro Finetto (Southeast), Artem Ovechkin (RusVelo), Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka), Gustav Larsson (Cult Energy), former race leader Cesare Benedetti and Paul Voss (Bora-Argon 18), Omar Fraile (Caja Rural) and Lukas Pöstlberger (Tirol) were all left behind on the increasingly difficult final half of the stage.
AG2R's Romain Bardet went on the attack before the crest of the Passo Redebus with Rodolfo Torres (Colombia) and Diego Rosa (Astana), and the trio caught and dropped Dupont over the top. Try as they might, the leading trio could never get a minute's lead on the Sky-led peloton.
As they made their way up the category 2 final climb, they were slowly reeled in by the fuchsia jersey group, captained by Kanstantsin Siutsou and Leopold König. There was another attack from Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) and Edorardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF), but Sky shut it down, too.
Pozzovivo took his chance with 2km to go and, posing little threat at 1:43 on the general classification, he was able to keep his advantage as the top three kept a close eye on each other.
Porte finished third on the same time as second-placed Mikel Landa (Astana), but a time bonus brought him two seconds closer to the Australian, now 22 seconds in arrears, with Porte's teammate Leopold König losing ground in third, now at 58 seconds.
Meintjes continued to show strong climbing form, coming in ninth on the stage to further cement his lead in the best young rider's classification. "The team was amazing today and I couldn’t have asked for more support. All I had to do was focus on the last climb. I tried to make a move with 3km to go but I was chased down immediately. That started the attacks from the rest of the group and everything was just in pieces all the way to the line," Meintjes said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:54:12
|2
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:00:13
|7
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|8
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:17
|10
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|11
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|12
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:20
|13
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:35
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|17
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|18
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:13
|19
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|20
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|22
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|23
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|24
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:40
|25
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:01:57
|26
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|0:02:08
|27
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:12
|29
|Yonnatta Alejandro Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|30
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:02:19
|31
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:02
|32
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:03:14
|33
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|35
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:33
|36
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Italian National Team
|37
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:44
|38
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:57
|39
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:06
|40
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:10
|41
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:44
|42
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:52
|43
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:19
|44
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|45
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|46
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|47
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
|48
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|49
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:23
|50
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:57
|51
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:10:34
|52
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:11:03
|53
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:11:11
|54
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:12:59
|55
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:13:36
|56
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:14:19
|58
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:24
|59
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:16:09
|60
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:17:21
|61
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|62
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|63
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|64
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:01
|65
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
|66
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|68
|Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|69
|Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|70
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
|71
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|72
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|73
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|74
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|75
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|76
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|77
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|78
|Patrick Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|79
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|80
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|81
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:20:40
|82
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:26:52
|83
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
|0:27:54
|84
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|85
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|86
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|87
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italian National Team
|88
|Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Italian National Team
|89
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|90
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italian National Team
|91
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|92
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|93
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|94
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|95
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|96
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|97
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|98
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italian National Team
|99
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|100
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Italian National Team
|101
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|102
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|103
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|104
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|108
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|109
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|110
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|111
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|112
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Italian National Team
|113
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:42
|DNF
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|DNS
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|DNS
|Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
|DNS
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|pts
|2
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|3
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|8
|pts
|2
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|3
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|9:44:45
|2
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|3
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:00:58
|4
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:11
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:13
|6
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:15
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:32
|8
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:33
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:34
|10
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:37
|11
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:01:48
|12
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:12
|14
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:00
|15
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:04:44
|16
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:10
|17
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:39
|18
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:11
|19
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:30
|20
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|21
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:34
|22
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:53
|23
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:08:01
|24
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|0:08:24
|25
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:29
|26
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:48
|27
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:08
|28
|Yonnatta Alejandro Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:09:18
|29 P
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:10
|30
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:10:37
|31
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:10:46
|32
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|0:11:28
|33
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:11:29
|34
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:36
|35 P
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:46
|36
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:11:58
|37
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:22
|38
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:55
|39
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:14:21
|40
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:23
|41
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:14:27
|42
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:37
|43
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:32
|44
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:16:38
|45
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
|0:16:47
|46
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:05
|47
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:17
|48
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:21:09
|49
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:36
|50
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:22:22
|51
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:09
|52
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:23:43
|53
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|0:24:46
|54
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:24:55
|55
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:25:03
|56
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:03
|57
|Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:27:24
|58
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|59
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:27:45
|60
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:29:53
|61
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:31:19
|62
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:31:27
|63
|Patrick Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:31:30
|64
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:31:55
|65
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:06
|66
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:32:23
|67
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:32:44
|68
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:32:45
|69
|Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:32:49
|70
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|71
|Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:32:50
|72
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|0:32:53
|73
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:59
|74
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:11
|75
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:34:47
|76
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
|0:34:49
|77
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:59
|78
|Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:37:02
|79
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:37:18
|80
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:37:39
|81
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:39:09
|82
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:40:03
|83
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:41:16
|84
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:41:47
|85
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:42:02
|86
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:42:31
|87
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:43:10
|88
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:43:18
|89
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:43:41
|90
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:43:52
|91
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:43:54
|92
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:43:59
|93
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:45:54
|94
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:46:05
|95
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:47:58
|96
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:49:06
|97
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:18
|98
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:51:52
|100
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:52:15
|101
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:52:54
|102
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:53:03
|103
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|104
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:53:11
|105
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Italian National Team
|106
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:53:14
|107
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:53:17
|108
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:53:23
|109
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:53:28
|110
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
|0:53:32
|111
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:54:34
|112
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:58:10
|113
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:11:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|20
|pts
|2
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|12
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|5
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|10
|6
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|7
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|8
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|9
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|10
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|11
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|2
|12
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|13
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|3
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9:46:18
|2
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:38
|3
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:57
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:35
|5
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:09:56
|6
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:49
|7
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:22:10
|8
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:23:22
|9
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:23:30
|10
|Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:25:51
|11
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:29:54
|12
|Patrick Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:29:57
|13
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:31:11
|14
|Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:31:16
|15
|Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:31:17
|16
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:33:14
|17
|Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:35:29
|18
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:40:14
|19
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:40:29
|20
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:40:58
|21
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:41:37
|22
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:41:45
|23
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:45
|24
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:50:19
|26
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:50:42
|27
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:51:30
|28
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:51:38
|29
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:51:44
|30
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:51:55
|31
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:53:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|28:49:54
|2
|Team Sky
|0:01:04
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:04
|4
|Bardiani CSF
|0:09:50
|5
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:12:26
|6
|Colombia
|0:16:03
|7
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:28
|8
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:36
|9
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:26:12
|10
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:27:16
|11
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:29:30
|12
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:36:40
|13
|Italy
|0:55:12
|14
|Tirol Cycling Team
|1:07:38
|15
|RusVelo
|1:15:58
|16
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1:42:37
