Siutsou shows Sky's strength with Vetriolo Terme win
Bouet new leader as Wiggins marks Nibali
Stage 2: Sillian (Austria) - Vetriolo Terme
Kanstantin Siutsou gave a stark illustration of the startling strength in depth in Sky’s roster as he held off the late charge of Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) to win stage 2 of the Giro del Trentino at Vetriolo Terme.
Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) moved to the top of the general classification after previous overall leader Josef Cerny (CCC Polsat) cracked on the long haul to the finish, but much of the entertainment on the final climb was provided by the duel between Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky).
The pair were the strongest of the Giro d’Italia contenders on show and fought out a score draw as they crossed the line together in 3rd and 4th place after Wiggins responded to three sharp Nibali accelerations in the closing kilometres.
“We showed that don’t just win races with Wiggins and Froome, we have other strong riders in the team too,” Siutsou said on crossing the line. “Now I can say that I’m ready to help my leader at the Giro d’Italia.”
A break from the template
Siutsou’s victory came about as Sky broke from their by-now customary template of setting the pace en masse at the front of the peloton on the final climb. Instead, Siutsou himself accelerated off the front of the bunch a little over 9 kilometres from the summit of the first category Vetriolo, shortly after the day’s early escapees had been swept up on the lower slopes.
Siutsou was joined in his foray off the front by Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF Inox) and Pierre Rolland (Europcar), while Wiggins sat towards the back of the dwindling group of overall contenders. Sensing – or perhaps searching for – signs of weakness from the Briton, Ivan Basso sent his Cannondale teammate Cameron Wurf to the front of the group to stretch things out, but Wiggins’ fluid pedalling suggested that his positioning was something of a bluff.
Up front, Siutsou was gradually turning up the heat on Pirazzi and Rolland. 5 kilometres from the summit, his forcing distanced Rolland for the first time and while the Frenchman fought his way back on, it was the beginning of the end of his aspirations and he was definitely jettisoned a kilometre later.
Pirazzi was able to resist for a little longer although he had to summon up a Herculean effort to withstand the second of Siutsou’s steady, seated injection of pace, and a little over 3 kilometres from the finish, he too was forced to wave the white flag.
By that point, Astana had taken over at the head of the group of favourites some twenty seconds behind Siutsou. Valerio Agnoli, Fabio Aru and Paolo Tiralongo’s forcing inside the last six kilometres precipitated the whittling down process in earnest, with Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) and Dario Cataldo (Sky) among those to be distanced.
Wiggins v Nibali
That paved the way for the first of Nibali’s accelerations, with a shade under three kilometres to race. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) came with him instantly while Wiggins, one eye fixed on his power meter, gradually pedalled his way across to the Sicilian’s wheel, while Ivan Basso was jettisoned out the back of the group.
500 metres later, Nibali repeated the dose. Again, Pozzovivo replied immediately with Mauro Santambrogio, and again, Wiggins was measured but firm in his response. A labouring Cadel Evans (BMC) initially managed to get back on terms with Nibali, but when he kicked again, the Australian was left floundering.
With 1.5km to race, Siutsou had 18 seconds in hand on the Nibali group, and it was at this point that Santambrogio decided to set off in pursuit by himself. Wiggins had eyes only for Nibali’s wheel, however, and diligently tracked the Sicilian when he made one last acceleration inside the final kilometre.
Although the road flattened out on the approach to the summit, Santambrogio came close to reeling in Siutsou, but he ran out of road and fell just short, crossing the line just 4 seconds down on the Sky rider.
Nibali led Wiggins over the line 15 seconds further later, with neither man contesting the sprint for third. Wiggins offered Nibali a pat on the back as they rode through the finish area, as if to signal their parity. With their battle on the slopes of the Vetriolo, the psychological warfare of the Giro d’Italia has already begun.
In the fight for overall honours, Maxime Bouet distanced overnight leader Josef Cerny and limited his losses to 2:23 on Siutsou to move into the cyclamen jersey. The Frenchman leads Siutsou by 3:19 overall, with Wiggins at 3:48 and Nibali at 3:57, but with two tough stages to come – including Friday’s summit finish at Sega di Ala – the he will have to be on song if he is to hold the jersey to the finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|5:48:07
|2
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:00:04
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|6
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:00:34
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:37
|8
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|9
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:45
|10
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:01:04
|12
|Andre Fernando S.Mar Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:06
|13
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:07
|15
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:11
|16
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:01:33
|17
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|18
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:54
|20
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:02:23
|21
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|22
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:50
|23
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:12
|24
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:30
|25
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|26
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:19
|27
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|28
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|29
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|33
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|34
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|35
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:05:20
|36
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|37
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:05:27
|38
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:05:47
|39
|David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:05:54
|40
|Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
|0:06:20
|41
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|42
|Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|43
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:41
|44
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:44
|45
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:47
|46
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:08
|47
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:07:23
|48
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:07:28
|49
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:07:48
|50
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:07:50
|51
|José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|52
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|53
|Carlos Julia Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
|54
|Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|55
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:25
|56
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:08:29
|57
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:08:32
|58
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:08:39
|59
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:08:40
|60
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|61
|Jackson Jesu Rodriguez Ortiz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:02
|62
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:09:06
|63
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:09:35
|64
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:10:00
|65
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|66
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:10:53
|67
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|68
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:11:47
|69
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:26
|70
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|71
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|72
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|73
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|74
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|75
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|76
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:44
|77
|Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:13:53
|78
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:14:02
|79
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:14:04
|80
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:14:30
|81
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|82
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|83
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:14:44
|84
|Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:55
|85
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|86
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|87
|Jeffry Joha G Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|88
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
|89
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|90
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|91
|Davide Vigano' (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|92
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|93
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:22
|94
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:15:28
|95
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|96
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:16:29
|97
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:16:43
|98
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|100
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|101
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|102
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|103
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|104
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|105
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:16:53
|106
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:29
|107
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:35
|108
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:18:52
|109
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:19:05
|110
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|111
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:19:58
|112
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|113
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|114
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|115
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:20:07
|116
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:24
|117
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:02
|118
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:22:11
|119
|Alexandr Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo
|120
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|121
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:22:44
|122
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:23:50
|123
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|124
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|125
|Muhamad Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|127
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|128
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|129
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|130
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|131
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|133
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|134
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
|135
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|136
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:24:40
|DNF
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|DNS
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|6
|pts
|2
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|4
|3
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|8
|pts
|2
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|6
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|17:25:55
|2
|Caja Rural
|0:05:02
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:06:13
|4
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:06:37
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|0:08:11
|6
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:08:36
|7
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:58
|8
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:09:10
|9
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:19
|10
|Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|0:15:37
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:15:56
|12
|Colombia
|0:16:33
|13
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:17:08
|14
|RusVelo
|0:18:59
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:19:27
|16
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:21:27
|17
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:38
|18
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:29:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|8:55:48
|2
|Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:19
|3
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:03:35
|4
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:48
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:57
|6
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|0:04:02
|7
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:04:06
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:19
|9
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:20
|10
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:04:38
|11
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:49
|12
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:52
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:05:02
|14
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:03
|15
|Andre Fernando S.Mar Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:05:34
|16
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:05:39
|17
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:51
|18
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:05:54
|19
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:07
|20
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:06:10
|21
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:06:13
|22
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:06:16
|23
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:17
|24
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:06:31
|25
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:32
|26
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:35
|27
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:06:48
|28
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:54
|29
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:48
|30
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:50
|31
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:01
|32
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:04
|33
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|34
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:08:27
|35
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:32
|36
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|37
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:37
|38
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:08:47
|39
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:09:41
|40
|David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:09:47
|41
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:09:54
|42
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:09:55
|43
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:10:02
|44
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:23
|45
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:53
|46
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:10:57
|47
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:07
|48
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:11:54
|49
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|50
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:55
|51
|José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:08
|52
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:12:17
|53
|Carlos Julia Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
|0:12:25
|54
|Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:12:27
|55
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:12:54
|56
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:12:56
|57
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:13:08
|58
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:13:10
|59
|Jackson Jesu Rodriguez Ortiz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:13:15
|60
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:13:16
|61
|Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|62
|Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
|0:13:41
|63
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:14:04
|64
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:15:16
|65
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:15:27
|66
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|67
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:15:40
|68
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:15:55
|69
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:16:01
|70
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:16:11
|71
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:30
|72
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:43
|73
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:44
|74
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:18:12
|75
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:18:15
|76
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:18:24
|77
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:18:34
|78
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:18:37
|79
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:18:42
|80
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:18:43
|81
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:19:16
|82
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|83
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:19:21
|84
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:19:30
|85
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
|86
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:19:41
|87
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:19:50
|88
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:19:57
|89
|Jeffry Joha G Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:20:30
|90
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:20:49
|91
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:21:08
|92
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:11
|93
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:21:14
|94
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:21:18
|95
|Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|96
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:21:20
|97
|Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:28
|98
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:21:47
|99
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:22:04
|100
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:22:12
|101
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:22:29
|102
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:01
|103
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:23:13
|104
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:21
|105
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:35
|106
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:23:56
|107
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:33
|108
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:24:51
|109
|Davide Vigano' (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:25:59
|110
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:26:27
|111
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:26:39
|112
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:13
|113
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:27:58
|114
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:28:03
|115
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:28:37
|116
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:28:40
|117
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:28:46
|118
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:28:59
|119
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:29:00
|120
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:03
|121
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:05
|122
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:29:17
|123
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:29:44
|124
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:30:48
|125
|Muhamad Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:49
|126
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
|0:32:02
|127
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:32:14
|128
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:32:19
|129
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|130
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:32:20
|131
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:32:29
|132
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:32:38
|133
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:32:45
|134
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:32:47
|135
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:32:48
|136
|Alexandr Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:32:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo
|6
|pts
|2
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|6
|3
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|4
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|4
|5
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|6
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|8
|3
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|6
|4
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|6
|5
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|4
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|9
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|8:59:50
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|3
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:05
|4
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:02:29
|5
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:46
|6
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:02
|7
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:04:25
|8
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:05:39
|9
|David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:05:45
|10
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:05
|11
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:07:52
|12
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:08:15
|13
|Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:08:25
|14
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:08:52
|15
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:09:08
|16
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:09:14
|17
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:10:02
|18
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:11:14
|19
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:11:38
|20
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:14:41
|21
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:15:14
|22
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:15:48
|23
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:15:55
|24
|Jeffry Joha G Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:16:28
|25
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:16:47
|26
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:17:18
|27
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:18:59
|28
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:33
|29
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:19:54
|30
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:22:37
|31
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:01
|32
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:03
|33
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:25:42
|34
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:26:46
|35
|Muhamad Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:47
|36
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:28:18
|37
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:28:27
|38
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:28:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural
|26:28:34
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:24
|3
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:02
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:06:24
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|0:08:38
|6
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:09:26
|7
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:53
|8
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:09:56
|9
|Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|0:10:44
|10
|Colombia
|0:10:59
|11
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:12:00
|12
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:19
|13
|RusVelo
|0:13:56
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:16:56
|15
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:51
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:20:13
|17
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:22:02
|18
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:24:01
