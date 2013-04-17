Image 1 of 37 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky) celebrates victory in stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 37 Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini - Selle Italia) has relished in his new leadership role so far this season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 37 Nibali followed by teammate Uru (Astana) on Stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 37 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) continued his strong run of form today but just lacked the strength to follow Siutsou (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 37 Evans follows Wiggins on the day's final climb to Vetriolo Terme (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 37 Wiggins (Sky) kept a keen eye on his Astana rival Nibali on the second day at Trentino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 37 The CCC Polsat Polkowice team of race leader Josef Cerny at the front (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 37 Cadel Evans (BMC) is using the four-day race as preparation for the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 37 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) finished inside the top-20 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 37 Fabio Duarte (Colombia) was not amongst the leading group today (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 37 The bunch on Stage 2 at the Giro del Trentino which begun in Austria (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 37 Bardiani - CSF riders await the start of Stage 2 at Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 37 The day's leader Josef Cerny was happy just to be in the pink attire for today's stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 37 Maxime Bouet (AG2R - La Mondiale) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 37 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 37 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 37 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 37 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 37 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 37 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 37 Maxime Bouet (AG2R - La Mondiale) holds up two fingers (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 37 Maxime Bouet (AG2R - La Mondiale) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 37 Maxime Bouet (AG2R - La Mondiale) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 37 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 37 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 37 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 37 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky) finish up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 37 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Kanstantin Siutsou gave a stark illustration of the startling strength in depth in Sky’s roster as he held off the late charge of Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) to win stage 2 of the Giro del Trentino at Vetriolo Terme.

Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) moved to the top of the general classification after previous overall leader Josef Cerny (CCC Polsat) cracked on the long haul to the finish, but much of the entertainment on the final climb was provided by the duel between Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky).

The pair were the strongest of the Giro d’Italia contenders on show and fought out a score draw as they crossed the line together in 3rd and 4th place after Wiggins responded to three sharp Nibali accelerations in the closing kilometres.

“We showed that don’t just win races with Wiggins and Froome, we have other strong riders in the team too,” Siutsou said on crossing the line. “Now I can say that I’m ready to help my leader at the Giro d’Italia.”

A break from the template

Siutsou’s victory came about as Sky broke from their by-now customary template of setting the pace en masse at the front of the peloton on the final climb. Instead, Siutsou himself accelerated off the front of the bunch a little over 9 kilometres from the summit of the first category Vetriolo, shortly after the day’s early escapees had been swept up on the lower slopes.

Siutsou was joined in his foray off the front by Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF Inox) and Pierre Rolland (Europcar), while Wiggins sat towards the back of the dwindling group of overall contenders. Sensing – or perhaps searching for – signs of weakness from the Briton, Ivan Basso sent his Cannondale teammate Cameron Wurf to the front of the group to stretch things out, but Wiggins’ fluid pedalling suggested that his positioning was something of a bluff.

Up front, Siutsou was gradually turning up the heat on Pirazzi and Rolland. 5 kilometres from the summit, his forcing distanced Rolland for the first time and while the Frenchman fought his way back on, it was the beginning of the end of his aspirations and he was definitely jettisoned a kilometre later.

Pirazzi was able to resist for a little longer although he had to summon up a Herculean effort to withstand the second of Siutsou’s steady, seated injection of pace, and a little over 3 kilometres from the finish, he too was forced to wave the white flag.

By that point, Astana had taken over at the head of the group of favourites some twenty seconds behind Siutsou. Valerio Agnoli, Fabio Aru and Paolo Tiralongo’s forcing inside the last six kilometres precipitated the whittling down process in earnest, with Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) and Dario Cataldo (Sky) among those to be distanced.

Wiggins v Nibali

That paved the way for the first of Nibali’s accelerations, with a shade under three kilometres to race. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) came with him instantly while Wiggins, one eye fixed on his power meter, gradually pedalled his way across to the Sicilian’s wheel, while Ivan Basso was jettisoned out the back of the group.

500 metres later, Nibali repeated the dose. Again, Pozzovivo replied immediately with Mauro Santambrogio, and again, Wiggins was measured but firm in his response. A labouring Cadel Evans (BMC) initially managed to get back on terms with Nibali, but when he kicked again, the Australian was left floundering.

With 1.5km to race, Siutsou had 18 seconds in hand on the Nibali group, and it was at this point that Santambrogio decided to set off in pursuit by himself. Wiggins had eyes only for Nibali’s wheel, however, and diligently tracked the Sicilian when he made one last acceleration inside the final kilometre.

Although the road flattened out on the approach to the summit, Santambrogio came close to reeling in Siutsou, but he ran out of road and fell just short, crossing the line just 4 seconds down on the Sky rider.

Nibali led Wiggins over the line 15 seconds further later, with neither man contesting the sprint for third. Wiggins offered Nibali a pat on the back as they rode through the finish area, as if to signal their parity. With their battle on the slopes of the Vetriolo, the psychological warfare of the Giro d’Italia has already begun.

In the fight for overall honours, Maxime Bouet distanced overnight leader Josef Cerny and limited his losses to 2:23 on Siutsou to move into the cyclamen jersey. The Frenchman leads Siutsou by 3:19 overall, with Wiggins at 3:48 and Nibali at 3:57, but with two tough stages to come – including Friday’s summit finish at Sega di Ala – the he will have to be on song if he is to hold the jersey to the finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 5:48:07 2 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:00:04 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:19 4 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:28 6 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:00:34 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:37 8 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:45 10 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:01:04 12 Andre Fernando S.Mar Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:06 13 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 14 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:01:07 15 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:11 16 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:01:33 17 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 18 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 19 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:54 20 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:02:23 21 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 22 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:02:50 23 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:12 24 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:30 25 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 26 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:19 27 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 28 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 29 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 30 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 31 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 32 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 33 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 34 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 35 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:05:20 36 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 37 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:05:27 38 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:05:47 39 David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 0:05:54 40 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 0:06:20 41 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia 42 Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 43 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:06:41 44 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:06:44 45 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:47 46 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida 0:07:08 47 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:07:23 48 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:07:28 49 Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:07:48 50 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:07:50 51 José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 52 Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo 53 Carlos Julia Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia 54 Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 55 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:25 56 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:08:29 57 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:08:32 58 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:08:39 59 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:08:40 60 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 61 Jackson Jesu Rodriguez Ortiz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:09:02 62 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:09:06 63 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:09:35 64 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:10:00 65 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 66 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:10:53 67 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 68 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:11:47 69 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:26 70 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 71 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 72 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 73 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 74 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 75 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 76 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:44 77 Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:13:53 78 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:14:02 79 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:14:04 80 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:14:30 81 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 82 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 83 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura 0:14:44 84 Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:55 85 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 86 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 87 Jeffry Joha G Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 88 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia 89 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 90 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 91 Davide Vigano' (Ita) Lampre - Merida 92 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 93 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:15:22 94 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 0:15:28 95 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice 96 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 0:16:29 97 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:16:43 98 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 99 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 100 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 101 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 102 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 103 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 104 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 105 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:16:53 106 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:17:29 107 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:18:35 108 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:18:52 109 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:19:05 110 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 111 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura 0:19:58 112 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 113 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 114 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 115 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:20:07 116 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:20:24 117 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:22:02 118 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:22:11 119 Alexandr Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo 120 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 121 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:22:44 122 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:23:50 123 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 124 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 125 Muhamad Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 126 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 127 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo 128 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 129 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 130 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 131 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 132 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 133 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 134 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida 135 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 136 Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:24:40 DNF Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNF Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka DNF Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura DNS Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team

Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 6 pts 2 Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 4 3 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 2

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 8 pts 2 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 6 3 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 8 pts 2 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 6 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 17:25:55 2 Caja Rural 0:05:02 3 Sky Procycling 0:06:13 4 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:06:37 5 Lampre-Merida 0:08:11 6 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:08:36 7 Androni Giocattoli 0:08:58 8 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:09:10 9 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:19 10 Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest 0:15:37 11 BMC Racing Team 0:15:56 12 Colombia 0:16:33 13 MTN-Qhubeka 0:17:08 14 RusVelo 0:18:59 15 Team Europcar 0:19:27 16 Team NetApp-Endura 0:21:27 17 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:21:38 18 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:29:49

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 8:55:48 2 Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:03:19 3 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:03:35 4 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:48 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:57 6 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia 0:04:02 7 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:04:06 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:19 9 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:20 10 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:04:38 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:49 12 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:04:52 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:05:02 14 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:05:03 15 Andre Fernando S.Mar Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:05:34 16 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:05:39 17 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:51 18 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:05:54 19 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:07 20 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:06:10 21 Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:06:13 22 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 0:06:16 23 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:06:17 24 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:06:31 25 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:06:32 26 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:35 27 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:06:48 28 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:54 29 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:48 30 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:50 31 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:01 32 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:08:04 33 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 34 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:08:27 35 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:32 36 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 37 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:08:37 38 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:08:47 39 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:09:41 40 David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 0:09:47 41 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:09:54 42 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:09:55 43 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:10:02 44 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:10:23 45 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida 0:10:53 46 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:10:57 47 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:07 48 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:11:54 49 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo 50 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:11:55 51 José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:08 52 Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:12:17 53 Carlos Julia Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia 0:12:25 54 Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:12:27 55 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:12:54 56 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:12:56 57 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:13:08 58 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:13:10 59 Jackson Jesu Rodriguez Ortiz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:13:15 60 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:13:16 61 Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 62 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 0:13:41 63 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:14:04 64 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:15:16 65 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:15:27 66 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 67 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:15:40 68 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:15:55 69 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:16:01 70 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:16:11 71 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:30 72 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:43 73 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:17:44 74 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:18:12 75 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:18:15 76 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:18:24 77 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:18:34 78 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura 0:18:37 79 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:18:42 80 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:18:43 81 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:19:16 82 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 83 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 0:19:21 84 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:19:30 85 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia 86 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:19:41 87 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:19:50 88 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:19:57 89 Jeffry Joha G Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:20:30 90 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 0:20:49 91 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:21:08 92 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:21:11 93 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:21:14 94 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:21:18 95 Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 96 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:21:20 97 Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:28 98 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:21:47 99 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:22:04 100 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:22:12 101 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:22:29 102 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:01 103 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:23:13 104 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:23:21 105 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:35 106 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:23:56 107 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:24:33 108 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura 0:24:51 109 Davide Vigano' (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:25:59 110 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:26:27 111 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:26:39 112 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:27:13 113 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:27:58 114 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:28:03 115 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:37 116 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:28:40 117 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:46 118 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:28:59 119 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:29:00 120 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:29:03 121 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:29:05 122 Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:29:17 123 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:29:44 124 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:30:48 125 Muhamad Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:31:49 126 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida 0:32:02 127 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:32:14 128 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:32:19 129 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 130 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:32:20 131 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:32:29 132 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:32:38 133 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:32:45 134 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:32:47 135 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:32:48 136 Alexandr Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:32:58

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo 6 pts 2 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 6 3 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 4 Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 4 5 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 6 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 8 pts 2 Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 8 3 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia 6 4 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 6 5 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 4 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 9 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia 8:59:50 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17 3 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:05 4 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:02:29 5 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:46 6 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:04:02 7 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:04:25 8 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:05:39 9 David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 0:05:45 10 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:05 11 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:07:52 12 Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:08:15 13 Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:08:25 14 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:08:52 15 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:09:08 16 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:09:14 17 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:10:02 18 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:11:14 19 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:11:38 20 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:14:41 21 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:15:14 22 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:15:48 23 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:15:55 24 Jeffry Joha G Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:16:28 25 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 0:16:47 26 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:17:18 27 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:18:59 28 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:33 29 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:19:54 30 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:22:37 31 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:25:01 32 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:25:03 33 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:25:42 34 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:26:46 35 Muhamad Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:27:47 36 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:28:18 37 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:27 38 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:28:46