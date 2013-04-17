Trending

Siutsou shows Sky's strength with Vetriolo Terme win

Bouet new leader as Wiggins marks Nibali

Image 1 of 37

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky) celebrates victory in stage 2

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky) celebrates victory in stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 37

Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini - Selle Italia) has relished in his new leadership role so far this season

Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini - Selle Italia) has relished in his new leadership role so far this season
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 37

Nibali followed by teammate Uru (Astana) on Stage 2

Nibali followed by teammate Uru (Astana) on Stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 37

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) continued his strong run of form today but just lacked the strength to follow Siutsou

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) continued his strong run of form today but just lacked the strength to follow Siutsou
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 37

Evans follows Wiggins on the day's final climb to Vetriolo Terme

Evans follows Wiggins on the day's final climb to Vetriolo Terme
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 37

Wiggins (Sky) kept a keen eye on his Astana rival Nibali on the second day at Trentino

Wiggins (Sky) kept a keen eye on his Astana rival Nibali on the second day at Trentino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 37

The CCC Polsat Polkowice team of race leader Josef Cerny at the front

The CCC Polsat Polkowice team of race leader Josef Cerny at the front
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 37

Cadel Evans (BMC) is using the four-day race as preparation for the Giro d'Italia

Cadel Evans (BMC) is using the four-day race as preparation for the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 37

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) finished inside the top-20

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) finished inside the top-20
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 37

Fabio Duarte (Colombia) was not amongst the leading group today

Fabio Duarte (Colombia) was not amongst the leading group today
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 37

The bunch on Stage 2 at the Giro del Trentino which begun in Austria

The bunch on Stage 2 at the Giro del Trentino which begun in Austria
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 37

Bardiani - CSF riders await the start of Stage 2 at Giro del Trentino

Bardiani - CSF riders await the start of Stage 2 at Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 37

The day's leader Josef Cerny was happy just to be in the pink attire for today's stage

The day's leader Josef Cerny was happy just to be in the pink attire for today's stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 37

Maxime Bouet (AG2R - La Mondiale) on the podium

Maxime Bouet (AG2R - La Mondiale) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 37

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky)

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 37

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 37

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 37

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 37

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 37

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 37

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky)

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 37

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 37

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 37

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 37

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky)

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 37

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky)

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 37

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky) wins stage 2

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky) wins stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 37

Maxime Bouet (AG2R - La Mondiale) holds up two fingers

Maxime Bouet (AG2R - La Mondiale) holds up two fingers
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 37

Maxime Bouet (AG2R - La Mondiale) on the podium

Maxime Bouet (AG2R - La Mondiale) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 37

Maxime Bouet (AG2R - La Mondiale) on the podium

Maxime Bouet (AG2R - La Mondiale) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 37

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky) on the podium

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 37

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky) on the podium

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 37

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky) on the podium

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 37

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 37

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky) finish up

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky) finish up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 37

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 37

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Kanstantin Siutsou gave a stark illustration of the startling strength in depth in Sky’s roster as he held off the late charge of Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) to win stage 2 of the Giro del Trentino at Vetriolo Terme.

Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) moved to the top of the general classification after previous overall leader Josef Cerny (CCC Polsat) cracked on the long haul to the finish, but much of the entertainment on the final climb was provided by the duel between Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky).

The pair were the strongest of the Giro d’Italia contenders on show and fought out a score draw as they crossed the line together in 3rd and 4th place after Wiggins responded to three sharp Nibali accelerations in the closing kilometres.

“We showed that don’t just win races with Wiggins and Froome, we have other strong riders in the team too,” Siutsou said on crossing the line. “Now I can say that I’m ready to help my leader at the Giro d’Italia.”

A break from the template

Siutsou’s victory came about as Sky broke from their by-now customary template of setting the pace en masse at the front of the peloton on the final climb. Instead, Siutsou himself accelerated off the front of the bunch a little over 9 kilometres from the summit of the first category Vetriolo, shortly after the day’s early escapees had been swept up on the lower slopes.

Siutsou was joined in his foray off the front by Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF Inox) and Pierre Rolland (Europcar), while Wiggins sat towards the back of the dwindling group of overall contenders. Sensing – or perhaps searching for – signs of weakness from the Briton, Ivan Basso sent his Cannondale teammate Cameron Wurf to the front of the group to stretch things out, but Wiggins’ fluid pedalling suggested that his positioning was something of a bluff.

Up front, Siutsou was gradually turning up the heat on Pirazzi and Rolland. 5 kilometres from the summit, his forcing distanced Rolland for the first time and while the Frenchman fought his way back on, it was the beginning of the end of his aspirations and he was definitely jettisoned a kilometre later.

Pirazzi was able to resist for a little longer although he had to summon up a Herculean effort to withstand the second of Siutsou’s steady, seated injection of pace, and a little over 3 kilometres from the finish, he too was forced to wave the white flag.

By that point, Astana had taken over at the head of the group of favourites some twenty seconds behind Siutsou. Valerio Agnoli, Fabio Aru and Paolo Tiralongo’s forcing inside the last six kilometres precipitated the whittling down process in earnest, with Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) and Dario Cataldo (Sky) among those to be distanced.

Wiggins v Nibali

That paved the way for the first of Nibali’s accelerations, with a shade under three kilometres to race. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) came with him instantly while Wiggins, one eye fixed on his power meter, gradually pedalled his way across to the Sicilian’s wheel, while Ivan Basso was jettisoned out the back of the group.

500 metres later, Nibali repeated the dose. Again, Pozzovivo replied immediately with Mauro Santambrogio, and again, Wiggins was measured but firm in his response. A labouring Cadel Evans (BMC) initially managed to get back on terms with Nibali, but when he kicked again, the Australian was left floundering.

With 1.5km to race, Siutsou had 18 seconds in hand on the Nibali group, and it was at this point that Santambrogio decided to set off in pursuit by himself. Wiggins had eyes only for Nibali’s wheel, however, and diligently tracked the Sicilian when he made one last acceleration inside the final kilometre.

Although the road flattened out on the approach to the summit, Santambrogio came close to reeling in Siutsou, but he ran out of road and fell just short, crossing the line just 4 seconds down on the Sky rider.

Nibali led Wiggins over the line 15 seconds further later, with neither man contesting the sprint for third. Wiggins offered Nibali a pat on the back as they rode through the finish area, as if to signal their parity. With their battle on the slopes of the Vetriolo, the psychological warfare of the Giro d’Italia has already begun.

In the fight for overall honours, Maxime Bouet distanced overnight leader Josef Cerny and limited his losses to 2:23 on Siutsou to move into the cyclamen jersey. The Frenchman leads Siutsou by 3:19 overall, with Wiggins at 3:48 and Nibali at 3:57, but with two tough stages to come – including Friday’s summit finish at Sega di Ala – the he will have to be on song if he is to hold the jersey to the finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling5:48:07
2Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:00:04
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:19
4Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:28
6Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:00:34
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:37
8Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:45
10Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
11Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:01:04
12Andre Fernando S.Mar Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:06
13Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
14Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:01:07
15Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:11
16Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:01:33
17Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
18Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
19Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:54
20Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:02:23
21Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
22Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:02:50
23Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:12
24Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:30
25Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
26Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:19
27Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
28Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
29Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
30Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
31Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
32Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
33Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
34Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
35Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo0:05:20
36Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
37Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia0:05:27
38Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:05:47
39David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura0:05:54
40Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia0:06:20
41Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
42Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
43Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:06:41
44Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:44
45Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:47
46Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida0:07:08
47Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo0:07:23
48Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:07:28
49Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:07:48
50Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:07:50
51José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
52Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
53Carlos Julia Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
54Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
55Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:25
56Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo0:08:29
57Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:08:32
58Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:08:39
59Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:08:40
60Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
61Jackson Jesu Rodriguez Ortiz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:09:02
62Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:09:06
63Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo0:09:35
64Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:10:00
65Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
66Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale0:10:53
67Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
68Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:11:47
69Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:26
70Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
71Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
72Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
73Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
74Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
75Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
76Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:44
77Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:13:53
78Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:14:02
79Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:14:04
80Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:14:30
81Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
82Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
83Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura0:14:44
84Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:14:55
85Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
86Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
87Jeffry Joha G Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
88Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
89Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
90Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
91Davide Vigano' (Ita) Lampre - Merida
92Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
93Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:15:22
94Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura0:15:28
95Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
96Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka0:16:29
97Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:16:43
98Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
99David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
100Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
101Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
102Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
103Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
104Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
105Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:16:53
106Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:17:29
107Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:18:35
108Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:18:52
109Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:19:05
110Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
111Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura0:19:58
112Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
113Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
114Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
115Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:07
116Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:20:24
117Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:22:02
118Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2r La Mondiale0:22:11
119Alexandr Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo
120Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
121Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:22:44
122Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:23:50
123Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
124Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
125Muhamad Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
126Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
127Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
128Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
129Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
130Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
131Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
132Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
133Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
134Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
135Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
136Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:24:40
DNFMartin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFYoucef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFJonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
DNSSebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team

Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura6pts
2Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest4
3Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox2

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest8pts
2Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team6
3Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling8pts
2Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia6
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team4

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team17:25:55
2Caja Rural0:05:02
3Sky Procycling0:06:13
4Ag2R La Mondiale0:06:37
5Lampre-Merida0:08:11
6Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:08:36
7Androni Giocattoli0:08:58
8Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:09:10
9Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:19
10Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest0:15:37
11BMC Racing Team0:15:56
12Colombia0:16:33
13MTN-Qhubeka0:17:08
14RusVelo0:18:59
15Team Europcar0:19:27
16Team NetApp-Endura0:21:27
17Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:21:38
18CCC Polsat Polkowice0:29:49

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale8:55:48
2Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:03:19
3Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo0:03:35
4Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:48
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:57
6Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia0:04:02
7Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:04:06
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:19
9Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:20
10Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:04:38
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:49
12Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:04:52
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale0:05:02
14Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:05:03
15Andre Fernando S.Mar Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:05:34
16Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:05:39
17Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:51
18Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:05:54
19Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:07
20Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:06:10
21Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:06:13
22Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura0:06:16
23Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:17
24Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:06:31
25Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:06:32
26Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:35
27Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:06:48
28Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:54
29Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:48
30Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:50
31Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:01
32Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:08:04
33Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
34Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:08:27
35Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:08:32
36Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
37Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:08:37
38Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:08:47
39Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:09:41
40David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura0:09:47
41Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:09:54
42Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:09:55
43Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia0:10:02
44Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:10:23
45Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida0:10:53
46Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:10:57
47Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:07
48Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:11:54
49Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo
50Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:11:55
51José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:08
52Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo0:12:17
53Carlos Julia Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia0:12:25
54Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:12:27
55Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:12:54
56Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo0:12:56
57Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:13:08
58Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:13:10
59Jackson Jesu Rodriguez Ortiz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:13:15
60Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:13:16
61Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
62Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia0:13:41
63Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:14:04
64Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:15:16
65Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale0:15:27
66Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
67Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:15:40
68Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:15:55
69Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo0:16:01
70Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:16:11
71Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:30
72Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:43
73Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:17:44
74Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:18:12
75Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:18:15
76Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:18:24
77Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:18:34
78Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura0:18:37
79Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:18:42
80Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:18:43
81Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:19:16
82Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
83Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura0:19:21
84Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:19:30
85Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
86Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:19:41
87Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:19:50
88Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:19:57
89Jeffry Joha G Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:20:30
90Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka0:20:49
91Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:21:08
92Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:21:11
93Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo0:21:14
94Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:21:18
95Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
96Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:21:20
97Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:28
98David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:21:47
99Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:22:04
100Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:22:12
101Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:22:29
102Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:01
103Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:23:13
104Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:23:21
105Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:35
106Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:23:56
107Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:24:33
108Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura0:24:51
109Davide Vigano' (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:25:59
110Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:26:27
111Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:26:39
112Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:27:13
113Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:27:58
114Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:28:03
115Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:37
116Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:28:40
117Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:46
118Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:28:59
119Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:29:00
120Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:29:03
121Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:29:05
122Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:29:17
123Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:29:44
124Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:30:48
125Muhamad Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:31:49
126Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida0:32:02
127Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:32:14
128Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:32:19
129Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
130Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:32:20
131Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:32:29
132Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo0:32:38
133Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale0:32:45
134Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2r La Mondiale0:32:47
135Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:32:48
136Alexandr Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo0:32:58

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo6pts
2Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura6
3Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
4Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest4
5Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
6Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling8pts
2Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest8
3Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia6
4Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia6
5Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team6
6Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale4
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
8Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
9Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice2

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia8:59:50
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:17
3Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:05
4Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:02:29
5Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:46
6Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:04:02
7Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:04:25
8Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:05:39
9David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura0:05:45
10Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:05
11Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:07:52
12Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo0:08:15
13Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:08:25
14Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:52
15Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:09:08
16Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:09:14
17Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:10:02
18Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:11:14
19Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:11:38
20Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:14:41
21Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:15:14
22Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:15:48
23Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:15:55
24Jeffry Joha G Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:16:28
25Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka0:16:47
26Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:17:18
27Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:18:59
28Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:33
29Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:19:54
30Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:22:37
31Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:25:01
32Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:25:03
33Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:25:42
34Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:26:46
35Muhamad Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:27:47
36Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:28:18
37Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:27
38Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:28:46

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural26:28:34
2Astana Pro Team0:00:24
3Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:02
4Sky Procycling0:06:24
5Lampre-Merida0:08:38
6Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:09:26
7Androni Giocattoli0:09:53
8Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:09:56
9Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest0:10:44
10Colombia0:10:59
11MTN-Qhubeka0:12:00
12Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:19
13RusVelo0:13:56
14BMC Racing Team0:16:56
15Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:17:51
16Team Europcar0:20:13
17Team NetApp-Endura0:22:02
18CCC Polsat Polkowice0:24:01

