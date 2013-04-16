Trending

Sky in control in Trentino team time trial

Cerny moves into overall lead

Image 1 of 20

Team Sky power to victory in the Giro del Trentino team time trial.

Team Sky power to victory in the Giro del Trentino team time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 20

Team Sky are feted on the podium.

Team Sky are feted on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 20

Androni-Venezuela in full flight at the Giro del Trentino team time trial.

Androni-Venezuela in full flight at the Giro del Trentino team time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 20

Colombia's climbers in team time trialling action.

Colombia's climbers in team time trialling action.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 20

Ivan Basso leads the Cannondale team.

Ivan Basso leads the Cannondale team.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 20

MTN-Qhubeka have impressed in their debut season at Pro Continental level.

MTN-Qhubeka have impressed in their debut season at Pro Continental level.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 20

Ivan Basso leads Cannondale out of a corner.

Ivan Basso leads Cannondale out of a corner.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 20

Caja Rural in the Giro del Trentino team time trial.

Caja Rural in the Giro del Trentino team time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 20

Elia Viviani at the back of the Cannondale formation during the team time trial.

Elia Viviani at the back of the Cannondale formation during the team time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 20

Astana in team time trial action.

Astana in team time trial action.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 20

Astana and Vincenzo Nibali finished second behind Sky.

Astana and Vincenzo Nibali finished second behind Sky.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 20

Bardiani Valvolve-CSF Inox in action.

Bardiani Valvolve-CSF Inox in action.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 20

Bardiani Vavolve-CSF Inox in team time trial action.

Bardiani Vavolve-CSF Inox in team time trial action.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 20

Sky put in a fine effort to win.

Sky put in a fine effort to win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 20

Bradley Wiggins sits in the middle of Sky's well-drilled formation.

Bradley Wiggins sits in the middle of Sky's well-drilled formation.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 20

Bradley Wiggins and Sky won the Trentino team time trial.

Bradley Wiggins and Sky won the Trentino team time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 20

Europcar put in a solid display.

Europcar put in a solid display.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 20

CCC Polsat's effort put Josef Cerny into the overall lead.

CCC Polsat's effort put Josef Cerny into the overall lead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 20

Ceramiche Flaminia in team time trial formation.

Ceramiche Flaminia in team time trial formation.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 20

Bradley Wiggins and Sky celebrate on the Giro del Trentino podium.

Bradley Wiggins and Sky celebrate on the Giro del Trentino podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Sky powered to an emphatic victory in the stage 1b team time trial of the Giro del Trentino in Lienz, while Josef Cerny (CCC Polsat-Polkowice) moved into the leader’s jersey ahead of Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

Led by Bradley Wiggins, the will-drilled Sky unit posted the quickest time at the intermediate check point and averaged over 55kph as they cruised around the 14.1km course in a time of 15:20.

As expected, Astana was the closest challenger but Vincenzo Nibali’s men finished all of 13 seconds behind Sky. Lampre-Merida came home in third, a further 3 seconds back, while NetApp-Endura finished 4th, at 24 seconds.

"We expected to go well in this time trial as we’ve come here with around half of the Giro d’Italia squad," said Dario Cataldo, who explained that Sky's Giro squad had completed a two-week training camp in Tenerife.

"We did two weeks of altitude training in Tenerife," he said. "It was very hard work, a big block of work and maybe we expected to pay for those efforts a little bit in the opening couple of stages here as we thought we might be missing a bit of sharpness."

The battle for the race lead was fought out between the riders who had gained almost seven minutes over the peloton as part of the decisive break in the morning leg, a 121km road stage beginning and ending in Lienz.

Maxime Bouet held a slender two-second lead over Josef Cerny coming into the afternoon team time trial and he surrendered the jersey as Cerny’s CCC Polsat squad clocked a time of 16:12, 13 seconds quicker than Bouet and Ag2r-La Mondiale.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling0:15:20.64
Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:00:55.70
Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:01:11.14
2Astana Pro Team0:00:12.77
Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:13.19
Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:13.29
Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:15.65
3Lampre-Merida0:00:16.15
Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida
Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:39.00
Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida0:01:54.70
Davide Vigano' (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:08.89
4Team NetApp-Endura0:00:23.59
Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:39.66
Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:40.76
Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:46.88
5Team Europcar0:00:34.46
Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:00:59.74
Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:00:59.81
6Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:35.21
Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:00:35.28
Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:01:58.19
Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:01:58.31
7Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:39.18
Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:00:39.27
Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:00:39.32
Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:00:39.34
8Androni Giocattoli0:00:44.11
Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
Jackson Jesu Rodriguez Ortiz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:00:44.20
Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:44.34
Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:39.66
9BMC Racing Team0:00:48.44
Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:04:03.81
10Cannondale0:00:48.83
Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:48.98
Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:47.66
11MTN-Qhubeka0:00:50.80
Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:51.32
Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:27.57
Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:28.80
12CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:52.11
Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:52.22
Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:26.97
Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:27.05
13RusVelo0:00:58.23
Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo
Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo0:01:02.07
Alexandr Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo0:02:56.63
Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo0:02:57.14
14Caja Rural0:00:59.08
Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
Andre Fernando S.Mar Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:59.23
Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:52.47
Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:19.73
15Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:04.83
Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale0:01:05.00
Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2r La Mondiale0:02:45.89
Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:02:46.33
16Colombia0:01:05.56
Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
Carlos Julia Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
Jeffry Joha G Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia0:01:05.73
Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia0:01:05.90
Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia0:03:51.83
17Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest0:01:08.06
Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:01:08.23
Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:01:08.27
Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:01:08.32
18Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:42.11
Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
Muhamad Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:42.29
Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:34.97
Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:02.82

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling0:15:20
2Astana Pro Team0:00:13
3Lampre-Merida0:00:16
4Team NetApp-Endura0:00:24
5Team Europcar0:00:35
6Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
7Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:39
8Androni Giocattoli0:00:44
9BMC Racing Team0:00:49
10Cannondale Pro Cycling
11MTN-Qhubeka0:00:51
12CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:52
13RusVelo0:00:58
14Caja Rural0:00:59
15Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:05
16Colombia0:01:06
17Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest0:01:08
18Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:42

General classification after stage 1b
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice3:05:07
2Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:11
3Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia0:00:16
4Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:44
5Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo0:00:49
6Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:50
7Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:00:59
8Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:05
9Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:03
10Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
11Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
12Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
13Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
14Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
15Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:06:16
16Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
18Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
20Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida0:06:19
23Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
24Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
25Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
26Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
27Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura0:06:27
28Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
29David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
30Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
31Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:06:38
32Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
33Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
34Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
35Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
36Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
37Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
38Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:06:42
39Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
40Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
41Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
42Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
43Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
44Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:47
45Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
46Jackson Jesu Rodriguez Ortiz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
47Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
48Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
49Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
50Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
51Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:52
52Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
53Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
55Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
56Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
57Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:54
58Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
59Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
60Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:55
61Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
62Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
63Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:06:59
64Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo0:07:01
65Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
66Andre Fernando S.Mar Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:07:02
67Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
68Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
69Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
70Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
71Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo0:07:05
72Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale0:07:08
73Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
74Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
75Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
76Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:07:09
77Carlos Julia Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
78Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
79Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
80Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
81Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:07:11
82Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
83Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
84Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
85Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
86Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura0:07:27
87Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:32
88Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:07:38
89David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
90Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:43
91Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:07:45
92Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
93Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
94Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:51
95Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:07:52
96Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:55
97Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:07:56
98Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:08:01
99Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
100Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:08:03
101Jeffry Joha G Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:08:09
102Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:08:14
103Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:08:23
104Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:42
105Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo0:09:00
106Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:07
107Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:26
108Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:09:30
109Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:09:32
110Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:09:38
111Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:09:49
112Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia0:09:55
113Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:09:59
114Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:10:08
115Muhamad Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:33
116Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida0:10:46
117Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:11:03
118Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
119Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:11:04
120Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:11:11
121Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:13
122Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
123Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
124Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
125Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:11:16
126Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo0:11:22
127Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
128Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale0:11:29
129Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:11:32
130Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:12:04
131Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:12:18
132Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:19
133Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:20
134Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:12:29
135Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:12:54
136Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2r La Mondiale0:13:10
137Alexandr Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo0:13:21
138Davide Vigano' (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:13:38
139Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:13:44
140Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:14:28

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice3:05:07
2Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia0:00:16
3Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:50
4Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:03
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:16
6Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:06:19
7David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura0:06:27
8Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:06:38
9Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
10Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
11Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:06:42
12Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:47
13Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
14Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:54
15Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
16Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:55
17Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo0:07:01
18Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:07:02
19Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:07:11
20Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
21Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
22Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:07:38
23Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:07:56
24Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:08:01
25Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
26Jeffry Joha G Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:08:09
27Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:08:14
28Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:42
29Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:26
30Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:09:32
31Muhamad Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:33
32Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:11:04
33Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:11:11
34Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:11:13
35Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
36Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:11:32
37Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:19
38Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:20
39Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:12:54
40Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:13:44
41Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:14:28

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1CCC Polsat Polkowice8:56:51
2Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:13
3Colombia0:00:14
4MTN-Qhubeka0:00:40
5RusVelo0:00:45
6Caja Rural0:00:46
7Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest0:00:55
8Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:01
9Sky Procycling0:05:59
10Astana Pro Team0:06:12
11Lampre-Merida0:06:15
12Team NetApp-Endura0:06:23
13Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:06:34
14Team Europcar
15Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:06:38
16Androni Giocattoli0:06:43
17BMC Racing Team0:06:48
18Cannondale Pro Cycling

Latest on Cyclingnews