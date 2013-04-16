Image 1 of 20 Team Sky power to victory in the Giro del Trentino team time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 20 Team Sky are feted on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 20 Androni-Venezuela in full flight at the Giro del Trentino team time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 20 Colombia's climbers in team time trialling action. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 20 Ivan Basso leads the Cannondale team. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 20 MTN-Qhubeka have impressed in their debut season at Pro Continental level. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 20 Ivan Basso leads Cannondale out of a corner. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 20 Caja Rural in the Giro del Trentino team time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 20 Elia Viviani at the back of the Cannondale formation during the team time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 20 Astana in team time trial action. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 20 Astana and Vincenzo Nibali finished second behind Sky. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 20 Bardiani Valvolve-CSF Inox in action. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 20 Bardiani Vavolve-CSF Inox in team time trial action. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 20 Sky put in a fine effort to win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 20 Bradley Wiggins sits in the middle of Sky's well-drilled formation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 20 Bradley Wiggins and Sky won the Trentino team time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 20 Europcar put in a solid display. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 20 CCC Polsat's effort put Josef Cerny into the overall lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 20 Ceramiche Flaminia in team time trial formation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 20 Bradley Wiggins and Sky celebrate on the Giro del Trentino podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Sky powered to an emphatic victory in the stage 1b team time trial of the Giro del Trentino in Lienz, while Josef Cerny (CCC Polsat-Polkowice) moved into the leader’s jersey ahead of Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

Led by Bradley Wiggins, the will-drilled Sky unit posted the quickest time at the intermediate check point and averaged over 55kph as they cruised around the 14.1km course in a time of 15:20.

As expected, Astana was the closest challenger but Vincenzo Nibali’s men finished all of 13 seconds behind Sky. Lampre-Merida came home in third, a further 3 seconds back, while NetApp-Endura finished 4th, at 24 seconds.

"We expected to go well in this time trial as we’ve come here with around half of the Giro d’Italia squad," said Dario Cataldo, who explained that Sky's Giro squad had completed a two-week training camp in Tenerife.

"We did two weeks of altitude training in Tenerife," he said. "It was very hard work, a big block of work and maybe we expected to pay for those efforts a little bit in the opening couple of stages here as we thought we might be missing a bit of sharpness."

The battle for the race lead was fought out between the riders who had gained almost seven minutes over the peloton as part of the decisive break in the morning leg, a 121km road stage beginning and ending in Lienz.

Maxime Bouet held a slender two-second lead over Josef Cerny coming into the afternoon team time trial and he surrendered the jersey as Cerny’s CCC Polsat squad clocked a time of 16:12, 13 seconds quicker than Bouet and Ag2r-La Mondiale.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 0:15:20.64 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:00:55.70 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:01:11.14 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:12.77 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:13.19 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:13.29 Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:15.65 3 Lampre-Merida 0:00:16.15 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Merida Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:39.00 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida 0:01:54.70 Davide Vigano' (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:08.89 4 Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:23.59 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:39.66 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:40.76 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:46.88 5 Team Europcar 0:00:34.46 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:00:59.74 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:00:59.81 6 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:35.21 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:00:35.28 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:01:58.19 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:01:58.31 7 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:00:39.18 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:00:39.27 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:00:39.32 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:00:39.34 8 Androni Giocattoli 0:00:44.11 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli Jackson Jesu Rodriguez Ortiz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:44.20 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:44.34 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:39.66 9 BMC Racing Team 0:00:48.44 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:04:03.81 10 Cannondale 0:00:48.83 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:48.98 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:47.66 11 MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:50.80 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:51.32 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:27.57 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:28.80 12 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:52.11 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:52.22 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:26.97 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:27.05 13 RusVelo 0:00:58.23 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:01:02.07 Alexandr Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:02:56.63 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:02:57.14 14 Caja Rural 0:00:59.08 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA Andre Fernando S.Mar Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:59.23 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:52.47 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:03:19.73 15 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:04.83 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:01:05.00 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:02:45.89 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:02:46.33 16 Colombia 0:01:05.56 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia Carlos Julia Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia Jeffry Joha G Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:01:05.73 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia 0:01:05.90 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 0:03:51.83 17 Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest 0:01:08.06 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:01:08.23 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:01:08.27 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:01:08.32 18 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:42.11 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team Muhamad Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:42.29 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:34.97 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:04:02.82

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 0:15:20 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:13 3 Lampre-Merida 0:00:16 4 Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:24 5 Team Europcar 0:00:35 6 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 7 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:00:39 8 Androni Giocattoli 0:00:44 9 BMC Racing Team 0:00:49 10 Cannondale Pro Cycling 11 MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:51 12 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:52 13 RusVelo 0:00:58 14 Caja Rural 0:00:59 15 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:05 16 Colombia 0:01:06 17 Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest 0:01:08 18 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:42

General classification after stage 1b # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3:05:07 2 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:11 3 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia 0:00:16 4 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:44 5 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:00:49 6 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:50 7 Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:00:59 8 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:05 9 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:03 10 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 11 Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 12 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 14 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 15 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:06:16 16 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 20 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida 0:06:19 23 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 24 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 25 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 26 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 27 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 0:06:27 28 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura 29 David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 30 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 31 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:06:38 32 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 34 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 35 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 36 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 37 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:06:42 39 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 40 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 41 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 42 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 43 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 44 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:47 45 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 46 Jackson Jesu Rodriguez Ortiz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 47 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 48 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 49 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 50 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 51 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:52 52 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 53 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 54 José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 55 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 56 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 57 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:54 58 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 59 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 60 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:06:55 61 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 62 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 63 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:06:59 64 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:07:01 65 Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo 66 Andre Fernando S.Mar Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:07:02 67 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 68 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 69 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 70 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 71 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:07:05 72 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:07:08 73 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 74 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale 75 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 76 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:07:09 77 Carlos Julia Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia 78 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia 79 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 80 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia 81 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:07:11 82 Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 83 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 84 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 85 Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 86 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura 0:07:27 87 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:32 88 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:07:38 89 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 90 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:43 91 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:07:45 92 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 93 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 94 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:51 95 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:07:52 96 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:55 97 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:07:56 98 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:08:01 99 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 100 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:08:03 101 Jeffry Joha G Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:08:09 102 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:08:14 103 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:08:23 104 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:42 105 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:09:00 106 Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:07 107 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:26 108 Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:09:30 109 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:09:32 110 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:09:38 111 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:09:49 112 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 0:09:55 113 Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:09:59 114 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:10:08 115 Muhamad Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:10:33 116 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida 0:10:46 117 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:11:03 118 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 119 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:11:04 120 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:11:11 121 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:13 122 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 123 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 124 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 125 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:11:16 126 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:11:22 127 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo 128 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:11:29 129 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:11:32 130 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:12:04 131 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:12:18 132 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:19 133 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:20 134 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:12:29 135 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:12:54 136 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:13:10 137 Alexandr Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:13:21 138 Davide Vigano' (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:13:38 139 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:13:44 140 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:14:28

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3:05:07 2 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia 0:00:16 3 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:50 4 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:03 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:16 6 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:06:19 7 David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 0:06:27 8 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:06:38 9 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 10 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 11 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:06:42 12 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:47 13 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 14 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:54 15 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 16 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:06:55 17 Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:07:01 18 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:07:02 19 Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:07:11 20 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 21 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 22 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:07:38 23 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:07:56 24 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:08:01 25 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 26 Jeffry Joha G Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:08:09 27 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:08:14 28 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:42 29 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:26 30 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:09:32 31 Muhamad Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:10:33 32 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:11:04 33 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:11:11 34 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:11:13 35 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 36 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:11:32 37 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:19 38 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:20 39 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:12:54 40 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:13:44 41 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:14:28