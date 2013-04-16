Sky in control in Trentino team time trial
Cerny moves into overall lead
Stage 1b: Lienz (TTT) -
Team Sky powered to an emphatic victory in the stage 1b team time trial of the Giro del Trentino in Lienz, while Josef Cerny (CCC Polsat-Polkowice) moved into the leader’s jersey ahead of Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale).
Led by Bradley Wiggins, the will-drilled Sky unit posted the quickest time at the intermediate check point and averaged over 55kph as they cruised around the 14.1km course in a time of 15:20.
As expected, Astana was the closest challenger but Vincenzo Nibali’s men finished all of 13 seconds behind Sky. Lampre-Merida came home in third, a further 3 seconds back, while NetApp-Endura finished 4th, at 24 seconds.
"We expected to go well in this time trial as we’ve come here with around half of the Giro d’Italia squad," said Dario Cataldo, who explained that Sky's Giro squad had completed a two-week training camp in Tenerife.
"We did two weeks of altitude training in Tenerife," he said. "It was very hard work, a big block of work and maybe we expected to pay for those efforts a little bit in the opening couple of stages here as we thought we might be missing a bit of sharpness."
The battle for the race lead was fought out between the riders who had gained almost seven minutes over the peloton as part of the decisive break in the morning leg, a 121km road stage beginning and ending in Lienz.
Maxime Bouet held a slender two-second lead over Josef Cerny coming into the afternoon team time trial and he surrendered the jersey as Cerny’s CCC Polsat squad clocked a time of 16:12, 13 seconds quicker than Bouet and Ag2r-La Mondiale.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|0:15:20.64
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:00:55.70
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:01:11.14
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12.77
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:13.19
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:13.29
|Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15.65
|3
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:16.15
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:39.00
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:54.70
|Davide Vigano' (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:08.89
|4
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:23.59
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:39.66
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:40.76
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:46.88
|5
|Team Europcar
|0:00:34.46
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:00:59.74
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:00:59.81
|6
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:35.21
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:00:35.28
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:01:58.19
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:01:58.31
|7
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:00:39.18
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:00:39.27
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:00:39.32
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:00:39.34
|8
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:44.11
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|Jackson Jesu Rodriguez Ortiz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:44.20
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:44.34
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:39.66
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:48.44
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:03.81
|10
|Cannondale
|0:00:48.83
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:48.98
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:47.66
|11
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:50.80
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:51.32
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:27.57
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:28.80
|12
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:52.11
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:52.22
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:26.97
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:27.05
|13
|RusVelo
|0:00:58.23
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:01:02.07
|Alexandr Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:02:56.63
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:02:57.14
|14
|Caja Rural
|0:00:59.08
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|Andre Fernando S.Mar Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:59.23
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:52.47
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:03:19.73
|15
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:04.83
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:01:05.00
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:02:45.89
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:02:46.33
|16
|Colombia
|0:01:05.56
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|Carlos Julia Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|Jeffry Joha G Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:01:05.73
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
|0:01:05.90
|Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
|0:03:51.83
|17
|Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|0:01:08.06
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:01:08.23
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:01:08.27
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:01:08.32
|18
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:42.11
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|Muhamad Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:42.29
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:34.97
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:02.82
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3:05:07
|2
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:11
|3
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|0:00:16
|4
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:44
|5
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:00:49
|6
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:50
|7
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:00:59
|8
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|9
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:03
|10
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|11
|Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|12
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|14
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|15
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:16
|16
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:19
|23
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|24
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|25
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|26
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|27
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:06:27
|28
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
|29
|David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|30
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|31
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:06:38
|32
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|34
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|35
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|36
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|37
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:06:42
|39
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|40
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|41
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|42
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|43
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|44
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:47
|45
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|46
|Jackson Jesu Rodriguez Ortiz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|47
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|48
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|49
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|50
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|51
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:52
|52
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|54
|José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|55
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|56
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|57
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:54
|58
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|59
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|60
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:55
|61
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|62
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|63
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:06:59
|64
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:07:01
|65
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|66
|Andre Fernando S.Mar Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:07:02
|67
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|68
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|69
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|70
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|71
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:07:05
|72
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:07:08
|73
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|74
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
|75
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|76
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:07:09
|77
|Carlos Julia Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
|78
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
|79
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|80
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
|81
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:07:11
|82
|Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|83
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|84
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|85
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|86
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:07:27
|87
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:32
|88
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:07:38
|89
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|90
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:43
|91
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:45
|92
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:51
|95
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:52
|96
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:55
|97
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:07:56
|98
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:08:01
|99
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|100
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:08:03
|101
|Jeffry Joha G Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:08:09
|102
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:08:14
|103
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:23
|104
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:42
|105
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:09:00
|106
|Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:07
|107
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:26
|108
|Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:09:30
|109
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:09:32
|110
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:38
|111
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:09:49
|112
|Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
|0:09:55
|113
|Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:09:59
|114
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:10:08
|115
|Muhamad Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:33
|116
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:46
|117
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:11:03
|118
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|119
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:11:04
|120
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:11:11
|121
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:13
|122
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|124
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|125
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:11:16
|126
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:11:22
|127
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|128
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:11:29
|129
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:11:32
|130
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:12:04
|131
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:12:18
|132
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:19
|133
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:20
|134
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:12:29
|135
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:54
|136
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:13:10
|137
|Alexandr Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:13:21
|138
|Davide Vigano' (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:13:38
|139
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:13:44
|140
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3:05:07
|2
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|0:00:16
|3
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:50
|4
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:03
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:16
|6
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:19
|7
|David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:06:27
|8
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:06:38
|9
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|10
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|11
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:06:42
|12
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:47
|13
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:54
|15
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:55
|17
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:07:01
|18
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:07:02
|19
|Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:07:11
|20
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|21
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|22
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:07:38
|23
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:07:56
|24
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:08:01
|25
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|26
|Jeffry Joha G Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:08:09
|27
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:08:14
|28
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:42
|29
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:26
|30
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:09:32
|31
|Muhamad Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:33
|32
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:11:04
|33
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:11:11
|34
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:13
|35
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|36
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:11:32
|37
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:19
|38
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:20
|39
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:54
|40
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:13:44
|41
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8:56:51
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:13
|3
|Colombia
|0:00:14
|4
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:40
|5
|RusVelo
|0:00:45
|6
|Caja Rural
|0:00:46
|7
|Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|0:00:55
|8
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:05:59
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:12
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|0:06:15
|12
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:06:23
|13
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:06:34
|14
|Team Europcar
|15
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:06:38
|16
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:43
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:48
|18
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
