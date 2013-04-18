Santaromita wins in Condino
Bouet retains overall lead
Stage 3: Pergine Valsugana - Condino (Valle delle Chiese)
Ivan Santaromita (BMC) claimed the first road race victory of his professional career when he out-sprinted Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) to win stage 3 of the Giro del Trentino in Condino, while Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) retained the overall lead.
Santaromita, Tiralongo and Scarponi had been part of the day’s early break, which had formed on the climb of Fai della Paganella and dangled clear of the peloton over the rolling terrain that followed. Scarponi’s forcing on the final climb of the Daone shattered the break’s unity but first Tiralongo and then Santaromita fought their way back up to the Lampre man’s wheel as he crested the summit with 16km still to race.
The trio had a lead of two minutes at that point, and in spite of some mild disagreement between Tiralongo and Scarponi over whose responsibility it was to drive the pace on the shallow, open descent, they reached the finale in Condino with their lead largely intact.
In the finishing straight, Scarponi managed to manoeuvre himself to the back of the group, and Tiralongo was forced to lead out the sprint. The Sicilian launched his effort a shade over 200 metres from the line, but Santaromita held his nerve and coolly passed him in sight of the finish to take his first win since he claimed the general classification of the Settimana Coppi e Bartali in 2010.
“This morning in the team meeting, Fabio Baldato and Cadel Evans told me that I had via libera to go with the break,” Santaromita said afterwards. “Thankfully, I managed to hold on to the wheels on the last climb and then I was able to win the sprint. Now, I want to go and support a great Cadel Evans at the Giro d’Italia.”
The pink jersey group of Maxime Bouet came home 1:23 down and contained Giro d’Italia contenders Bradley Wiggins (Sky), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Cadel Evans (BMC) and Ivan Basso (Cannondale), although there was one notable absentee – Bouet’s team leader Domenico Pozzovivo. The diminutive climber from the Basilicata region was involved in a crash after just 7 kilometres and abandoned the race with an elbow injury.
Bouet maintains a lead of 3:19 over Sky’s Kanstantin Siutsou and 3:48 over Wiggins ahead of Friday’s final stage, while Nibali lies at 3:57 and the in-form Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) at 4:06. Although the stage features a demanding summit finish at Sega di Ala, Bouet took heart from his performance on the third-category Daone in the finale of stage 3.
“It was a good day for me because Sky and Vini Fantini did a lot of the work and I was able to stay in the group,” Bouet said. “It was very fast on the last climb but I felt better today on the climb than I did yesterday.”
How it unfolded
Dario Cataldo (Sky) and Fabio Felline (Androni-Venezuela) zipped off the front in the opening kilometres and quickly built up a lead of over two minutes before Vini Fantini-Selle Italia set about trying to peg them back.
On the climb of Fai della Paganella, first Paolo Tiralongo and then Michele Scarponi sparked two counter attacks that caught up to the leaders and swelled the break to eleven riders: Tiralongo, Tanel Kangert (Astana), Santaromita, Scarponi, Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida), José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Cannondale), Cataldo, Stefano Locatelli (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox), Felline, Emanuele Sella (Androni-Venezuela) and Antonio Piedra Perez (Caja Rural).
The eleven had a margin of 30 seconds over the peloton when Scarponi led them over the summit and they stretched that out to 1:30 on the descent. Sky and Cannondale initially kept tabs on the move but when they relented, the gap rose to 3:30 with 50km still to go. Vini Fantini-Selle Italia and NetApp-Endura took up responsibility for the chase at that point and their pursuit brought the break’s advantage down to two minutes as they hit the short, sharp climb of the Daone.
Up front, Scarponi looked to shed himself of his company, but Tiralongo and Santaromita managed to stay in contact over the summit. Back in the main peloton, Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) launched a searing attack but when Fredrik Kessikoff (Astana) reeled him in on behalf of Nibali, détente reigned in the pink jersey group.
Fabio Duarte (Colombia) made a vain attempt to bridge up to the leaders on the long drop to the finish, but it was too little, too late, and the day belonged to Ivan Santaromita.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4:26:25
|2
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:00:34
|5
|José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:01:12
|8
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:01:23
|9
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|12
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|13
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|15
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|16
|Andre Fernando S.Mar Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|17
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|18
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|22
|Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|23
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|26
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|28
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|29
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|30
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|31
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|33
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
|34
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|35
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida
|36
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|41
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|42
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|43
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|44
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|45
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|46
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|47
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:06:07
|48
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|49
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:21
|50
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|51
|Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
|52
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|53
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:05
|54
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|55
|Carlos Julia Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
|56
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
|58
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|59
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|60
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
|61
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|62
|David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|63
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|64
|Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:28
|65
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|66
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:54
|67
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|68
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|69
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
|70
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|71
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|73
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|74
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|75
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|76
|Jackson Jesu Rodriguez Ortiz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|77
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|78
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo
|79
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
|80
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|81
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|82
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|83
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|84
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|85
|Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|86
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|87
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|88
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|89
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|90
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|91
|Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|92
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|93
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|94
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|95
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|96
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|97
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|98
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|99
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|100
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|101
|Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|102
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|103
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|104
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|105
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|106
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|107
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|108
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|109
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|110
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|111
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|112
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|113
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|114
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|115
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|117
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|118
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|DNF
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|DNF
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2r La Mondiale
|DNF
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Davide Vigano' (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Jeffry Joha G Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Muhamad Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Alexandr Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNS
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|13:23:36
|2
|Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:19
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:48
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:57
|5
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:04:06
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:19
|7
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:20
|8
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:04:27
|9
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:49
|10
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:52
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:03
|12
|Andre Fernando S.Mar Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:05:34
|13
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:05:39
|14
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:05:42
|15
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:51
|16
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:05:54
|17
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:07
|18
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:06:10
|19
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:06:16
|20
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:17
|21
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:32
|22
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:37
|24
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:54
|25
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:04
|26
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:48
|27
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:50
|28
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:04
|29
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:08:27
|30
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:32
|31
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:08:47
|33
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:09:54
|34
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:09:55
|35
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:10:02
|36
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:23
|37
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:53
|38
|José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:19
|39
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|0:11:44
|40
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:12:19
|41
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:14:04
|42
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:15:40
|43
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:15:51
|44
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:16:11
|45
|David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:17:29
|46
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:18:15
|47
|Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
|0:18:39
|48
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|49
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:19:57
|50
|Carlos Julia Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
|0:20:07
|51
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:20:58
|52
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:21:18
|53
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:28
|54
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:23:09
|55
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:23:37
|56
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:24:06
|57
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:24:14
|58
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:24:19
|59
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:25:25
|60
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:26:19
|61
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:26:25
|62
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:26:44
|63
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:27:06
|64
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:27:10
|65
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:53
|66
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:29:00
|67
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:30:12
|68
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:32:25
|69
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|70
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:26
|71
|Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:33
|72
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:32:48
|73
|Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:32:58
|74
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:33:25
|75
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:33:41
|76
|Jackson Jesu Rodriguez Ortiz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:33:46
|77
|Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:33:47
|78
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:35:47
|79
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:35:58
|80
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:36:32
|81
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:15
|82
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:38:43
|83
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:38:55
|84
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:39:03
|85
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:39:05
|86
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:39:13
|87
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:39:47
|88
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|89
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
|0:40:01
|90
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:40:12
|91
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:40:21
|92
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:41:20
|93
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:41:39
|94
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:41:45
|95
|Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:41:49
|96
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:41:51
|97
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:42:18
|98
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:42:35
|99
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:43:00
|100
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:43:32
|101
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:43:44
|102
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:44:06
|103
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:44:27
|104
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:45:22
|105
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:46:58
|106
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:48:34
|107
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:49:08
|108
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:49:11
|109
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:49:17
|110
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:49:30
|111
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:34
|112
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:49:48
|113
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:50:15
|114
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:51:19
|115
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:52:50
|116
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|117
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:52:51
|118
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:53:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13:27:55
|2
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:01:23
|3
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:48
|4
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:45
|5
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:04:08
|6
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|0:07:25
|7
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:09:45
|8
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:11:21
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:32
|10
|David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:13:10
|11
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:15:38
|12
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:16:39
|13
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:22:06
|14
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:25:53
|15
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:28:06
|16
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:28:29
|17
|Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:28:39
|18
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:29:06
|19
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:29:22
|20
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:31:28
|21
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:35:28
|22
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:36:02
|23
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:37:01
|24
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:37:32
|25
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:39:13
|26
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:39:47
|27
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:40:08
|28
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:15
|29
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:45:56
|30
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:47:00
|31
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:48:32
|32
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:49:00
