Image 1 of 50 Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp - Endura) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 50 Ivan Santaromita (BMC) enjoys his moment on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 50 Ivan Santaromita (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 50 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) in the mountains classification jersey after stage 3 of Trentino (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 50 The peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 50 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 50 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 50 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 50 Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 50 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 50 Ivan Santaromita (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 50 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 50 Alessandro Vanotti (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 50 Ivan Santaromita (BMC) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 50 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 50 Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 50 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 50 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 50 Ivan Santaromita and Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 50 Ivan Santaromita AND Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 50 Ivan Santaromita (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 50 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 50 Ivan Santaromita (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 50 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 50 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida), Paolo TiralongoÊ(Astana) and Ivan Santaromita (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 50 Paolo TiralongoÊ(Astana), Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida) and Ivan Santaromita (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 50 Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani - CSF) and Mauro Santambrogio (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 50 Mauro Santambrogio (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 50 The peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 50 Stefano Locatelli (Bardiani - CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 50 Kristijan Durasek (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 50 Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 50 Jose Serpa (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 50 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 50 Ivan Santaromita wins stage 3 of the Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 50 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 50 Ivan Santaromita (BMC) charges toward victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 50 Stage 3 winner Ivan Santaromita (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 50 Ivan Santaromita (BMC) is victorious in stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 50 Ivan Santaromita (BMC) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 50 Ivan Santaromita (BMC) on his way to winning (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 50 Ivan Santaromita (BMC) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 50 Ivan Santaromita (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 50 Ivan Santaromita (BMC) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 50 Race leader Maxime Bouet (AG2R - La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 50 Maxime Bouet (AG2R - La Mondiale) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 50 Maxime Bouet (AG2R - La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 50 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 50 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 50 Ivan Santaromita (BMC) leads Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ivan Santaromita (BMC) claimed the first road race victory of his professional career when he out-sprinted Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) to win stage 3 of the Giro del Trentino in Condino, while Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) retained the overall lead.

Santaromita, Tiralongo and Scarponi had been part of the day’s early break, which had formed on the climb of Fai della Paganella and dangled clear of the peloton over the rolling terrain that followed. Scarponi’s forcing on the final climb of the Daone shattered the break’s unity but first Tiralongo and then Santaromita fought their way back up to the Lampre man’s wheel as he crested the summit with 16km still to race.

The trio had a lead of two minutes at that point, and in spite of some mild disagreement between Tiralongo and Scarponi over whose responsibility it was to drive the pace on the shallow, open descent, they reached the finale in Condino with their lead largely intact.

In the finishing straight, Scarponi managed to manoeuvre himself to the back of the group, and Tiralongo was forced to lead out the sprint. The Sicilian launched his effort a shade over 200 metres from the line, but Santaromita held his nerve and coolly passed him in sight of the finish to take his first win since he claimed the general classification of the Settimana Coppi e Bartali in 2010.

“This morning in the team meeting, Fabio Baldato and Cadel Evans told me that I had via libera to go with the break,” Santaromita said afterwards. “Thankfully, I managed to hold on to the wheels on the last climb and then I was able to win the sprint. Now, I want to go and support a great Cadel Evans at the Giro d’Italia.”

The pink jersey group of Maxime Bouet came home 1:23 down and contained Giro d’Italia contenders Bradley Wiggins (Sky), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Cadel Evans (BMC) and Ivan Basso (Cannondale), although there was one notable absentee – Bouet’s team leader Domenico Pozzovivo. The diminutive climber from the Basilicata region was involved in a crash after just 7 kilometres and abandoned the race with an elbow injury.

Bouet maintains a lead of 3:19 over Sky’s Kanstantin Siutsou and 3:48 over Wiggins ahead of Friday’s final stage, while Nibali lies at 3:57 and the in-form Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) at 4:06. Although the stage features a demanding summit finish at Sega di Ala, Bouet took heart from his performance on the third-category Daone in the finale of stage 3.

“It was a good day for me because Sky and Vini Fantini did a lot of the work and I was able to stay in the group,” Bouet said. “It was very fast on the last climb but I felt better today on the climb than I did yesterday.”

How it unfolded

Dario Cataldo (Sky) and Fabio Felline (Androni-Venezuela) zipped off the front in the opening kilometres and quickly built up a lead of over two minutes before Vini Fantini-Selle Italia set about trying to peg them back.

On the climb of Fai della Paganella, first Paolo Tiralongo and then Michele Scarponi sparked two counter attacks that caught up to the leaders and swelled the break to eleven riders: Tiralongo, Tanel Kangert (Astana), Santaromita, Scarponi, Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida), José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Cannondale), Cataldo, Stefano Locatelli (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox), Felline, Emanuele Sella (Androni-Venezuela) and Antonio Piedra Perez (Caja Rural).

The eleven had a margin of 30 seconds over the peloton when Scarponi led them over the summit and they stretched that out to 1:30 on the descent. Sky and Cannondale initially kept tabs on the move but when they relented, the gap rose to 3:30 with 50km still to go. Vini Fantini-Selle Italia and NetApp-Endura took up responsibility for the chase at that point and their pursuit brought the break’s advantage down to two minutes as they hit the short, sharp climb of the Daone.

Up front, Scarponi looked to shed himself of his company, but Tiralongo and Santaromita managed to stay in contact over the summit. Back in the main peloton, Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) launched a searing attack but when Fredrik Kessikoff (Astana) reeled him in on behalf of Nibali, détente reigned in the pink jersey group.

Fabio Duarte (Colombia) made a vain attempt to bridge up to the leaders on the long drop to the finish, but it was too little, too late, and the day belonged to Ivan Santaromita.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4:26:25 2 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:00:34 5 José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:01:12 8 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:01:23 9 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 11 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 12 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 13 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 14 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 15 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 16 Andre Fernando S.Mar Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 17 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 18 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 22 Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 23 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 26 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 28 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 29 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 30 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 31 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 32 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 33 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia 34 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 35 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida 36 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 37 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 38 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 39 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 40 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 41 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 42 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 43 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 44 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 45 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 46 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 47 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:06:07 48 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 49 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:21 50 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 51 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 52 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 53 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:09:05 54 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 55 Carlos Julia Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia 56 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 57 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura 58 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 59 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia 60 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale 61 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 62 David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 63 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 64 Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:28 65 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 66 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:21:54 67 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 68 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 69 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia 70 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 71 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 72 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 73 Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo 74 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 75 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo 76 Jackson Jesu Rodriguez Ortiz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 77 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 78 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo 79 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura 80 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 81 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 82 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 83 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 84 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 85 Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 86 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 87 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 88 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 89 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 90 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 91 Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 92 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 93 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 94 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 95 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 96 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 97 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 98 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 99 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 100 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice 101 Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 102 Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 103 Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 104 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 105 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 106 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 107 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 108 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 109 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 110 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 111 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 112 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 113 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 114 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 115 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 116 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 117 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 118 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale DNF Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale DNF Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2r La Mondiale DNF Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida DNF Davide Vigano' (Ita) Lampre - Merida DNF Jeffry Joha G Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia DNF Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA DNF Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA DNF Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Muhamad Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo DNF Alexandr Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo DNF Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo DNS Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNS Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 13:23:36 2 Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:03:19 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:48 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:57 5 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:04:06 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:19 7 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:20 8 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:04:27 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:49 10 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:04:52 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:05:03 12 Andre Fernando S.Mar Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:05:34 13 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:05:39 14 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:05:42 15 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:51 16 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:05:54 17 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:07 18 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:06:10 19 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 0:06:16 20 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:06:17 21 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:32 22 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 23 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:06:37 24 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:54 25 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:07:04 26 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:48 27 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:50 28 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:08:04 29 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:08:27 30 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:32 31 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 32 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:08:47 33 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:09:54 34 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:09:55 35 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:10:02 36 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:10:23 37 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida 0:10:53 38 José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:19 39 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia 0:11:44 40 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:12:19 41 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:14:04 42 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:15:40 43 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:15:51 44 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:16:11 45 David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 0:17:29 46 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:18:15 47 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 0:18:39 48 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 49 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:19:57 50 Carlos Julia Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia 0:20:07 51 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:20:58 52 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:21:18 53 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:28 54 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:23:09 55 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:23:37 56 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:24:06 57 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:24:14 58 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 0:24:19 59 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:25:25 60 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura 0:26:19 61 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:26:25 62 Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:26:44 63 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:27:06 64 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:27:10 65 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:28:53 66 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:29:00 67 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:30:12 68 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:32:25 69 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 70 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:32:26 71 Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:32:33 72 Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:32:48 73 Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:32:58 74 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:33:25 75 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:33:41 76 Jackson Jesu Rodriguez Ortiz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:33:46 77 Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:33:47 78 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:35:47 79 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:35:58 80 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:36:32 81 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:38:15 82 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:38:43 83 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:38:55 84 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:39:03 85 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:39:05 86 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:39:13 87 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:39:47 88 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 89 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia 0:40:01 90 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:40:12 91 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:40:21 92 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 0:41:20 93 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:41:39 94 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:41:45 95 Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:41:49 96 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:41:51 97 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:42:18 98 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:42:35 99 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:43:00 100 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:43:32 101 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:43:44 102 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:44:06 103 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:44:27 104 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura 0:45:22 105 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:46:58 106 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:48:34 107 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:49:08 108 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:49:11 109 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:49:17 110 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:49:30 111 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:49:34 112 Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:49:48 113 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:50:15 114 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:51:19 115 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:52:50 116 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 117 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:52:51 118 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:53:19