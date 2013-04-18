Trending

Santaromita wins in Condino

Bouet retains overall lead

Image 1 of 50

Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp - Endura)

Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp - Endura)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 50

Ivan Santaromita (BMC) enjoys his moment on the podium

Ivan Santaromita (BMC) enjoys his moment on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 50

Ivan Santaromita (BMC)

Ivan Santaromita (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 50

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) in the mountains classification jersey after stage 3 of Trentino

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) in the mountains classification jersey after stage 3 of Trentino
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 50

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 50

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 50

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 50

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar)

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 50

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 50

Ivan Santaromita (BMC)

Ivan Santaromita (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 50

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky)

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 50

Alessandro Vanotti (Astana)

Alessandro Vanotti (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 50

Ivan Santaromita (BMC) wins stage 3

Ivan Santaromita (BMC) wins stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 50

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 50

Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale)

Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 50

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 50

Ivan Santaromita and Cadel Evans (BMC)

Ivan Santaromita and Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 50

Ivan Santaromita AND Cadel Evans (BMC)

Ivan Santaromita AND Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 50

Ivan Santaromita (BMC)

Ivan Santaromita (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 50

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 50

Ivan Santaromita (BMC)

Ivan Santaromita (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 50

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 50

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida), Paolo TiralongoÊ(Astana) and Ivan Santaromita (BMC)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida), Paolo TiralongoÊ(Astana) and Ivan Santaromita (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 50

Paolo TiralongoÊ(Astana), Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida) and Ivan Santaromita (BMC)

Paolo TiralongoÊ(Astana), Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida) and Ivan Santaromita (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 50

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani - CSF) and Mauro Santambrogio (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia)

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani - CSF) and Mauro Santambrogio (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 50

Mauro Santambrogio (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia)

Mauro Santambrogio (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 50

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 50

Stefano Locatelli (Bardiani - CSF)

Stefano Locatelli (Bardiani - CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 50

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre - Merida)

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 50

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli)

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 50

Jose Serpa (Lampre - Merida)

Jose Serpa (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 50

Ivan Santaromita wins stage 3 of the Giro del Trentino

Ivan Santaromita wins stage 3 of the Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 50

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 50

Ivan Santaromita (BMC) charges toward victory

Ivan Santaromita (BMC) charges toward victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 50

Stage 3 winner Ivan Santaromita (BMC)

Stage 3 winner Ivan Santaromita (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 50

Ivan Santaromita (BMC) is victorious in stage 3

Ivan Santaromita (BMC) is victorious in stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 50

Ivan Santaromita (BMC) wins stage 3

Ivan Santaromita (BMC) wins stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 50

Ivan Santaromita (BMC) on his way to winning

Ivan Santaromita (BMC) on his way to winning
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 50

Ivan Santaromita (BMC) on the podium

Ivan Santaromita (BMC) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 50

Ivan Santaromita (BMC)

Ivan Santaromita (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 50

Ivan Santaromita (BMC) on the podium

Ivan Santaromita (BMC) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 50

Race leader Maxime Bouet (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Race leader Maxime Bouet (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 50

Maxime Bouet (AG2R - La Mondiale) on the podium

Maxime Bouet (AG2R - La Mondiale) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 50

Maxime Bouet (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Maxime Bouet (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 50

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 50

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 50

Ivan Santaromita (BMC) leads Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida)

Ivan Santaromita (BMC) leads Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ivan Santaromita (BMC) claimed the first road race victory of his professional career when he out-sprinted Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) to win stage 3 of the Giro del Trentino in Condino, while Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) retained the overall lead.

Santaromita, Tiralongo and Scarponi had been part of the day’s early break, which had formed on the climb of Fai della Paganella and dangled clear of the peloton over the rolling terrain that followed. Scarponi’s forcing on the final climb of the Daone shattered the break’s unity but first Tiralongo and then Santaromita fought their way back up to the Lampre man’s wheel as he crested the summit with 16km still to race.

The trio had a lead of two minutes at that point, and in spite of some mild disagreement between Tiralongo and Scarponi over whose responsibility it was to drive the pace on the shallow, open descent, they reached the finale in Condino with their lead largely intact.

In the finishing straight, Scarponi managed to manoeuvre himself to the back of the group, and Tiralongo was forced to lead out the sprint. The Sicilian launched his effort a shade over 200 metres from the line, but Santaromita held his nerve and coolly passed him in sight of the finish to take his first win since he claimed the general classification of the Settimana Coppi e Bartali in 2010.

“This morning in the team meeting, Fabio Baldato and Cadel Evans told me that I had via libera to go with the break,” Santaromita said afterwards. “Thankfully, I managed to hold on to the wheels on the last climb and then I was able to win the sprint. Now, I want to go and support a great Cadel Evans at the Giro d’Italia.”

The pink jersey group of Maxime Bouet came home 1:23 down and contained Giro d’Italia contenders Bradley Wiggins (Sky), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Cadel Evans (BMC) and Ivan Basso (Cannondale), although there was one notable absentee – Bouet’s team leader Domenico Pozzovivo. The diminutive climber from the Basilicata region was involved in a crash after just 7 kilometres and abandoned the race with an elbow injury.

Bouet maintains a lead of 3:19 over Sky’s Kanstantin Siutsou and 3:48 over Wiggins ahead of Friday’s final stage, while Nibali lies at 3:57 and the in-form Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) at 4:06. Although the stage features a demanding summit finish at Sega di Ala, Bouet took heart from his performance on the third-category Daone in the finale of stage 3.

“It was a good day for me because Sky and Vini Fantini did a lot of the work and I was able to stay in the group,” Bouet said. “It was very fast on the last climb but I felt better today on the climb than I did yesterday.”

How it unfolded

Dario Cataldo (Sky) and Fabio Felline (Androni-Venezuela) zipped off the front in the opening kilometres and quickly built up a lead of over two minutes before Vini Fantini-Selle Italia set about trying to peg them back.

On the climb of Fai della Paganella, first Paolo Tiralongo and then Michele Scarponi sparked two counter attacks that caught up to the leaders and swelled the break to eleven riders: Tiralongo, Tanel Kangert (Astana), Santaromita, Scarponi, Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida), José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Cannondale), Cataldo, Stefano Locatelli (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox), Felline, Emanuele Sella (Androni-Venezuela) and Antonio Piedra Perez (Caja Rural).

The eleven had a margin of 30 seconds over the peloton when Scarponi led them over the summit and they stretched that out to 1:30 on the descent. Sky and Cannondale initially kept tabs on the move but when they relented, the gap rose to 3:30 with 50km still to go. Vini Fantini-Selle Italia and NetApp-Endura took up responsibility for the chase at that point and their pursuit brought the break’s advantage down to two minutes as they hit the short, sharp climb of the Daone.

Up front, Scarponi looked to shed himself of his company, but Tiralongo and Santaromita managed to stay in contact over the summit. Back in the main peloton, Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) launched a searing attack but when Fredrik Kessikoff (Astana) reeled him in on behalf of Nibali, détente reigned in the pink jersey group.

Fabio Duarte (Colombia) made a vain attempt to bridge up to the leaders on the long drop to the finish, but it was too little, too late, and the day belonged to Ivan Santaromita.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team4:26:25
2Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
4Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:00:34
5José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
6Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
7Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:01:12
8Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:01:23
9Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
10Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
11Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
12Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
13Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
14Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
15Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
16Andre Fernando S.Mar Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
17Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
18Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
20Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
22Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
23Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
25Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
26Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
27Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
28Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
29Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
30Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
31Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
32Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
33Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
34Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
35Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida
36Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
37Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
38Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
39Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
40Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
41Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
42Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
43Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
44Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
45Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
46Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
47Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:06:07
48Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
49Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:21
50Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
51Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
52Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
53Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:09:05
54Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
55Carlos Julia Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
56Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
57Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
58Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
59Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
60Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
61Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
62David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
63Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
64Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:28
65Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
66Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:21:54
67Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
68Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
69Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
70Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
71Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
72Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
73Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
74David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
75Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo
76Jackson Jesu Rodriguez Ortiz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
77Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
78Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo
79Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
80Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
81Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
82Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
83Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
84Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
85Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
86Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
87Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
88Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
89Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
90Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
91Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
92Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
93Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
94Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
95Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
96Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
97Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
98Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
99Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
100Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
101Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
102Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
103Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
104Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
105Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
106Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
107Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
108Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
109Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
110Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
111Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
112Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
113Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
114Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
115Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
116Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
117Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
118Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFDomenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
DNFValentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2r La Mondiale
DNFMaximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
DNFDavide Vigano' (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFJeffry Joha G Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
DNFEnzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFOmar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFGregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFKin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFMuhamad Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFChan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFGang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFArtem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFAlexandr Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFAndrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
DNSElia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNSMarco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale13:23:36
2Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:03:19
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:48
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:57
5Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:04:06
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:19
7Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:20
8Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:04:27
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:49
10Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:04:52
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:05:03
12Andre Fernando S.Mar Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:05:34
13Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:05:39
14Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:05:42
15Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:51
16Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:05:54
17Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:07
18Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:06:10
19Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura0:06:16
20Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:17
21Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:32
22Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
23Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:06:37
24Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:54
25Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:07:04
26Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:48
27Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:50
28Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:08:04
29Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:08:27
30Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:08:32
31Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
32Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:08:47
33Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:09:54
34Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:09:55
35Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia0:10:02
36Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:10:23
37Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida0:10:53
38José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:19
39Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia0:11:44
40Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:12:19
41Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:14:04
42Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:15:40
43Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:15:51
44Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:16:11
45David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura0:17:29
46Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:18:15
47Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia0:18:39
48Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
49Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:19:57
50Carlos Julia Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia0:20:07
51Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:20:58
52Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:21:18
53Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:28
54Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale0:23:09
55Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:23:37
56Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo0:24:06
57Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:24:14
58Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura0:24:19
59Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:25:25
60Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura0:26:19
61Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:26:25
62Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:26:44
63Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:27:06
64Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:27:10
65Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:28:53
66Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:29:00
67Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:30:12
68Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo0:32:25
69Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
70Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:32:26
71Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:32:33
72Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo0:32:48
73Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:32:58
74Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:33:25
75Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:33:41
76Jackson Jesu Rodriguez Ortiz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:33:46
77Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:33:47
78Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:35:47
79Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:35:58
80Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo0:36:32
81Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:38:15
82Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:38:43
83Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:38:55
84Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:39:03
85Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:39:05
86Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:39:13
87Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:39:47
88Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
89Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia0:40:01
90Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:40:12
91Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:40:21
92Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka0:41:20
93Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:41:39
94Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo0:41:45
95Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:41:49
96Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:41:51
97David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:42:18
98Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:42:35
99Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:43:00
100Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:43:32
101Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:43:44
102Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:44:06
103Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:44:27
104Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura0:45:22
105Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:46:58
106Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:48:34
107Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:49:08
108Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:49:11
109Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:49:17
110Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:49:30
111Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:49:34
112Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:49:48
113Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:50:15
114Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:51:19
115Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:52:50
116Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
117Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:52:51
118Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:53:19

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team13:27:55
2Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:01:23
3Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:48
4Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:03:45
5Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:04:08
6Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia0:07:25
7Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:09:45
8Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:11:21
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:32
10David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura0:13:10
11Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:15:38
12Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:16:39
13Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:22:06
14Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:25:53
15Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:28:06
16Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo0:28:29
17Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:28:39
18Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:29:06
19Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:29:22
20Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:31:28
21Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:35:28
22Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:36:02
23Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka0:37:01
24Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:37:32
25Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:39:13
26Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:39:47
27Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:40:08
28Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:45:15
29Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:45:56
30Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:47:00
31Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:48:32
32Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:49:00

Latest on Cyclingnews