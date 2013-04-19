Trending

Nibali wins Giro del Trentino on Sega di Ala

Mechanical problem for Wiggins on final climb

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins on the final day of the Giro del Trentino

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky) tosses his bike in frustration

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Mauro Santambrogio (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky) gets back underway.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky) gets a new bike

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky) waits for his new bike

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A frustrated Bradley Wiggins (Sky) after a mechanical

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
An unhappy Bradley Wiggins (Sky) after a mechanical

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins the final stage of the Giro del Trentino

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins the last stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) triumphs on the final stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cadel Evans (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) conquered the fierce slopes of Sega di Ala to claim the final stage and overall victory at the Giro del Trentino ahead of Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia).

It was a dramatic day of racing in the Dolomites, one which served as something of a dress rehearsal for the forthcoming Giro d’Italia, and Nibali’s great rival for the pink jersey, Bradley Wiggins, will be hoping for greater fortune at the main event in May.

Problems with his electronic gearing forced Wiggins to come to a stop at the base of the climb just as Astana were winding up the pace en masse for Nibali. A frustrated Wiggins tossed his bike to the roadside as he waited for a change and in spite of a determined chase afterwards, he was never able to get back on terms. The Sky rider crossed the line 1:39 down and closes the race in 5th place overall.

Even before Wiggins’ misfortune 9 kilometres from the summit, however, Nibali had underlined his intentions for the afternoon, setting his Astana teammates Paolo Tiralongo and Fabio Aru to the front of the dwindling lead group to tap out an infernal tempo on the lower slopes of the climb and drop overnight leader Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

With 6 kilometres to go – just as Wiggins had dragged himself back to within grasping distance of the coattails of the leaders – Nibali peeled off a fierce acceleration that splintered the leading group. Only Santambrogio could respond, and the pair edged away on the stiff gradients that followed, which touched 20% at times.

A little over three kilometres from the summit, Nibali kicked once again and this time succeeded in shaking off Santambrogio. With Bouet losing ground further down the mountain, Nibali knew that he was within touching distance of overall victory and he pressed on to claim the stage win at the summit, 8 seconds ahead of the resolute Santambrogio.

Nibali’s young Sardinian teammate Fabio Aru belied his years on the climb to finish 4th, just behind Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) and secure 4th overall for his troubles, while Cadel Evans (BMC) found his rhythm towards the summit to come home in 5th place, a little over a minute down.

The final kilometres proved a little more difficult for Wiggins, however. There had been initially shades of Marco Pantani at Oropa about the Briton as he cut through dropped riders to bridge back towards the leaders, but his progress stalled after Nibali’s acceleration 6km from the summit, and he rolled home in the company of in the company of Marcos Garcia (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA).

Astana show their strength

With the Sega di Ala climb dominating the landscape on stage 4, it was no surprise that the break went early, as José Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Lampre-Merida), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Emanuele Sella (Androni-Venezuela), Edoardo Zardini, Francesco Bongiorno (Bardiani-CSF Inox), Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia), Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural), Mateusz Taciak (CCC-Polsat), Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura), Manuel Antunes Amaro (Ceramica Flaminia) zipped up the road.

They were still clear at the foot of the Sega di Ala, although their advantage had dwindled to just 38 seconds as the climbing began in earnest. It was at this point that Astana began to force the issue, as Nibali sent Aru, Tiralongo and Tanel Kangert to the front of the bunch.

Their relentless pace-making saw Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) unceremoniously dumped off the back, as well as Ivan Basso (Cannondale) and race leader Bouet, and the leading group was quickly reduced to just a dozen riders.

It was at this point, with 9km still to race, that Wiggins encountered his mechanical problem and he was forced to a halt at the roadside as the Astana train chugged away up the mountain. Undeterred, he began a steady fightback over the next three kilometres but his act of defiance was thwarted when Nibali launched his winning move.

Wiggins was left to rue his ill fortune as he rode to the finish, but there will also be food for thought in the relative strength of his and Nibali’s teams. Although Dario Cataldo and Kanstantin Siutsou had impressed earlier in the week, there was no Sky rider able to support Wiggins in his pursuit on Sega di Ala, and his chief lieutenants from last year’s victorious Tour de France will not be on duty at the Giro in May.

By contrast, Vincenzo Nibali’s final pre-Giro stage race offered further reassurances of his form after victory at Tirreno-Adriatico in March, and also bodes well for the collective influence his Astana squad can impose on affairs next month.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:21:48
2Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:00:08
3Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:00:44
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:02
6Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:01:10
7Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:01:35
8Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:37
9Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:39
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:20
11Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:24
12Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:02:26
13Andre Fernando S.Mar Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:31
14Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:40
15Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:58
16Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:08
17Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:44
18Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:49
19Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:50
20Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura0:04:16
21Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:27
22Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:04:42
23Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
24David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura0:04:58
25Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:05:02
26Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:05:12
27Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
28Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo
29Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
30Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:53
31Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
32Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:06:17
33José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:03
34Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:26
35Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:39
36Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:07:46
37Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo0:08:00
38Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:29
39Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
40Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:09:33
41Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:10:05
42Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia0:10:30
43Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:10:31
44Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura0:10:37
45Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
46Carlos Julia Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia0:11:04
47Jackson Jesu Rodriguez Ortiz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
48Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida
49Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
50Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:11:49
51Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia0:12:30
52Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:12:45
53Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
54Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
55Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:13:00
56Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:13:34
57Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
58Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
59Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
60Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo
61Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
62Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
63Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo0:14:06
64Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:14:25
65Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
66Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
67Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
68Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
69Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:15:14
70Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
71Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
72Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:17:32
73Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:17:51
74Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia0:18:43
75Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:19:30
76Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:19:33
77Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:19:48
78Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
79Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:21:28
80Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:21:35
81Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
82Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
83Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
84Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
85Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
86Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
87Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:21:37
88Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:21:53
89Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:22:07
90Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:22:18
91Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:22:22
92Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:22:57
93Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:03
94Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:23:19
95Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
96Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:48
97Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
98Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:24:03
99Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
100Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:24:32
101Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:24:39
102Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:24:42
103Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:24:55
104Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:17
105Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:19
106Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:26:56
107Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
108Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNSAdam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
DNSJuraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNSNatnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
DNSCyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
DNSAngelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
DNSDavid Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
DNSEmanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNSOscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
DNSAndrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
DNSFilippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest

Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia6pts
2Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
3Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest2

Mountain 1 - Brentonico (Cat. 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida6pts
2Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox4
3Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura2

Mountain 2 - Sega di Ala (Cat. HC)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team12pts
2Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia10
3Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida6
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team13:09:57
2Androni Giocattoli0:05:33
3Caja Rural0:05:52
4Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:08:33
5Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:07
6Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:13:26
7Team NetApp-Endura0:15:18
8Sky Procycling0:15:22
9CCC Polsat Polkowice0:18:59
10RusVelo0:19:43
11Lampre-Merida0:20:49
12Colombia0:21:55
13Ag2R La Mondiale0:23:40
14Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:25:49
15BMC Racing Team0:26:26
16MTN-Qhubeka0:29:01
17Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest0:29:15
18Team Europcar0:39:12

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team17:49:11
2Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:00:21
3Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:55
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:16
5Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:40
6Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:01:45
7Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:02:15
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:18
9Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:03:05
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:22
11Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:29
12Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:04:14
13Andre Fernando S.Mar Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:18
14Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:22
15Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:04:49
16Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:00
17Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:05:15
18Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:28
19Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:48
20Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura0:06:45
21Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:09
22Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:12
23Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:53
24Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:07:57
25Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:09:47
26Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:09:52
27Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:54
28Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:11:17
29Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:36
30Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:46
31Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:11:48
32Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia0:12:08
33Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:13:54
34José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:35
35Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:16:24
36Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:17:51
37Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida0:18:10
38David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura0:18:40
39Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:19:07
40Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:19:30
41Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia0:20:27
42Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:21:17
43Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia0:25:22
44Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:25:31
45Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:25:58
46Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:26:18
47Carlos Julia Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia0:27:24
48Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:28:26
49Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:29:00
50Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:30:32
51Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura0:33:09
52Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale0:33:47
53Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo0:33:50
54Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo0:33:53
55Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura0:34:06
56Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:34:15
57Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:34:39
58Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:35:58
59Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo0:37:01
60Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:37:03
61Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:39:06
62Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:39:10
63Jackson Jesu Rodriguez Ortiz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:41:03
64Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:42:42
65Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:44:41
66Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:45:00
67Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:45:01
68Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:45:04
69Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:45:08
70Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:45:37
71Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:46:25
72Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:46:30
73Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo0:46:51
74Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo0:49:02
75Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:50:21
76Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:50:50
77Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:51:14
78Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:51:35
79Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:51:58
80Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura0:52:12
81Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:52:50
82Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:54:06
83Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:54:10
84Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia0:54:57
85Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:55:55
86Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:55:56
87Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:56:31
88Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:56:51
89Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:58:21
90Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:58:22
91Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:59:14
92Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:59:55
93Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1:00:23
94Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka1:01:21
95Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia1:01:32
96Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling1:02:04
97Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:03:30
98Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox1:04:43
99Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling1:04:48
100Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:06:02
101Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:09:02
102Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest1:09:05
103Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:09:24
104Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1:10:03
105Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura1:10:29
106Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:12:22
107Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:12:47
108Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura1:13:46

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia6pts
2José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
3Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo6
4Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura6
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
6Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
7Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
8Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida2
9Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team16pts
2Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia16
3Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Merida9
4Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling8
5Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida6
6Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia6
7Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida6
8Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale4
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
10José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
11Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox4
12Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
13Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
14Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox2
15Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
16Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura2
17Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
18Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team17:50:27
2Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:01:49
3Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:44
4Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:08:36
5Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:16:35
6David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura0:17:24
7Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:18:14
8Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia0:19:11
9Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:24:15
10Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:25:02
11Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:27:44
12Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:34:42
13Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo0:35:45
14Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:35:47
15Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:37:54
16Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:43:52
17Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:45:09
18Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:52:50
19Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:52:54
20Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:57:06
21Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka1:00:05
22Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:02:14
23Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox1:03:27
24Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:04:46
25Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest1:07:49
26Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura1:09:13
27Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:11:31
28Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura1:12:30

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team53:00:56
2Caja Rural0:06:02
3Androni Giocattoli0:16:25
4Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:18:58
5Sky Procycling0:22:45
6Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:23:21
7Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:36
8Lampre-Merida0:29:03
9Ag2R La Mondiale0:33:23
10Colombia0:38:37
11Team NetApp-Endura0:50:59
12BMC Racing Team1:03:29
13Team Europcar1:05:22
14MTN-Qhubeka1:07:15
15Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest1:09:11
16Champion System Pro Cycling Team1:12:52
17CCC Polsat Polkowice1:25:01
18RusVelo1:36:11

