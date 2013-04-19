Image 1 of 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins on the final day of the Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 28 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) tosses his bike in frustration (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 28 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 28 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Mauro Santambrogio (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 28 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 28 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 28 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) gets back underway. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 28 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) gets a new bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 28 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) waits for his new bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 28 A frustrated Bradley Wiggins (Sky) after a mechanical (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 28 An unhappy Bradley Wiggins (Sky) after a mechanical (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 28 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 28 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 28 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins the final stage of the Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins the last stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) triumphs on the final stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 28 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) conquered the fierce slopes of Sega di Ala to claim the final stage and overall victory at the Giro del Trentino ahead of Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia).

It was a dramatic day of racing in the Dolomites, one which served as something of a dress rehearsal for the forthcoming Giro d’Italia, and Nibali’s great rival for the pink jersey, Bradley Wiggins, will be hoping for greater fortune at the main event in May.

Problems with his electronic gearing forced Wiggins to come to a stop at the base of the climb just as Astana were winding up the pace en masse for Nibali. A frustrated Wiggins tossed his bike to the roadside as he waited for a change and in spite of a determined chase afterwards, he was never able to get back on terms. The Sky rider crossed the line 1:39 down and closes the race in 5th place overall.

Even before Wiggins’ misfortune 9 kilometres from the summit, however, Nibali had underlined his intentions for the afternoon, setting his Astana teammates Paolo Tiralongo and Fabio Aru to the front of the dwindling lead group to tap out an infernal tempo on the lower slopes of the climb and drop overnight leader Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

With 6 kilometres to go – just as Wiggins had dragged himself back to within grasping distance of the coattails of the leaders – Nibali peeled off a fierce acceleration that splintered the leading group. Only Santambrogio could respond, and the pair edged away on the stiff gradients that followed, which touched 20% at times.

A little over three kilometres from the summit, Nibali kicked once again and this time succeeded in shaking off Santambrogio. With Bouet losing ground further down the mountain, Nibali knew that he was within touching distance of overall victory and he pressed on to claim the stage win at the summit, 8 seconds ahead of the resolute Santambrogio.

Nibali’s young Sardinian teammate Fabio Aru belied his years on the climb to finish 4th, just behind Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) and secure 4th overall for his troubles, while Cadel Evans (BMC) found his rhythm towards the summit to come home in 5th place, a little over a minute down.

The final kilometres proved a little more difficult for Wiggins, however. There had been initially shades of Marco Pantani at Oropa about the Briton as he cut through dropped riders to bridge back towards the leaders, but his progress stalled after Nibali’s acceleration 6km from the summit, and he rolled home in the company of in the company of Marcos Garcia (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA).

Astana show their strength

With the Sega di Ala climb dominating the landscape on stage 4, it was no surprise that the break went early, as José Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Lampre-Merida), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Emanuele Sella (Androni-Venezuela), Edoardo Zardini, Francesco Bongiorno (Bardiani-CSF Inox), Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia), Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural), Mateusz Taciak (CCC-Polsat), Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura), Manuel Antunes Amaro (Ceramica Flaminia) zipped up the road.

They were still clear at the foot of the Sega di Ala, although their advantage had dwindled to just 38 seconds as the climbing began in earnest. It was at this point that Astana began to force the issue, as Nibali sent Aru, Tiralongo and Tanel Kangert to the front of the bunch.

Their relentless pace-making saw Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) unceremoniously dumped off the back, as well as Ivan Basso (Cannondale) and race leader Bouet, and the leading group was quickly reduced to just a dozen riders.

It was at this point, with 9km still to race, that Wiggins encountered his mechanical problem and he was forced to a halt at the roadside as the Astana train chugged away up the mountain. Undeterred, he began a steady fightback over the next three kilometres but his act of defiance was thwarted when Nibali launched his winning move.

Wiggins was left to rue his ill fortune as he rode to the finish, but there will also be food for thought in the relative strength of his and Nibali’s teams. Although Dario Cataldo and Kanstantin Siutsou had impressed earlier in the week, there was no Sky rider able to support Wiggins in his pursuit on Sega di Ala, and his chief lieutenants from last year’s victorious Tour de France will not be on duty at the Giro in May.

By contrast, Vincenzo Nibali’s final pre-Giro stage race offered further reassurances of his form after victory at Tirreno-Adriatico in March, and also bodes well for the collective influence his Astana squad can impose on affairs next month.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:21:48 2 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:00:08 3 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:00:44 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:02 6 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:01:10 7 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:01:35 8 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:37 9 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:39 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:20 11 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:24 12 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:02:26 13 Andre Fernando S.Mar Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:31 14 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:40 15 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:58 16 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:08 17 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:44 18 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:49 19 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:50 20 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 0:04:16 21 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:27 22 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:04:42 23 Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 24 David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 0:04:58 25 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:02 26 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:05:12 27 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 28 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo 29 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 30 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:53 31 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia 32 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:06:17 33 José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:03 34 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:26 35 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:39 36 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:07:46 37 Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:08:00 38 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:29 39 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 40 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:09:33 41 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:10:05 42 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 0:10:30 43 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:10:31 44 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura 0:10:37 45 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura 46 Carlos Julia Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia 0:11:04 47 Jackson Jesu Rodriguez Ortiz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 48 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida 49 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 50 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:11:49 51 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia 0:12:30 52 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:12:45 53 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 54 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 55 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:13:00 56 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:13:34 57 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 58 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 59 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 60 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo 61 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 62 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 63 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:14:06 64 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:14:25 65 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 66 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 67 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 68 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale 69 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:15:14 70 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 71 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 72 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:17:32 73 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:17:51 74 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia 0:18:43 75 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:19:30 76 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:19:33 77 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:19:48 78 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 79 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:21:28 80 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:21:35 81 Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 82 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 83 Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 84 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 85 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 86 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 87 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:21:37 88 Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:21:53 89 Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:22:07 90 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:22:18 91 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:22:22 92 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:22:57 93 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:23:03 94 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:23:19 95 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 96 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:48 97 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 98 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:24:03 99 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 100 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:24:32 101 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:24:39 102 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:24:42 103 Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:24:55 104 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:17 105 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:19 106 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:26:56 107 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 108 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA DNS Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team DNS Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNS Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar DNS Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar DNS Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar DNS David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar DNS Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNS Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia DNS Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest DNS Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest

Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia 6 pts 2 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 3 Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 2

Mountain 1 - Brentonico (Cat. 2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida 6 pts 2 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 4 3 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura 2

Mountain 2 - Sega di Ala (Cat. HC) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 pts 2 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 10 3 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 6 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 13:09:57 2 Androni Giocattoli 0:05:33 3 Caja Rural 0:05:52 4 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:08:33 5 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:07 6 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:13:26 7 Team NetApp-Endura 0:15:18 8 Sky Procycling 0:15:22 9 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:18:59 10 RusVelo 0:19:43 11 Lampre-Merida 0:20:49 12 Colombia 0:21:55 13 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:23:40 14 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:25:49 15 BMC Racing Team 0:26:26 16 MTN-Qhubeka 0:29:01 17 Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest 0:29:15 18 Team Europcar 0:39:12

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17:49:11 2 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:00:21 3 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:55 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:16 5 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:40 6 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:01:45 7 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:02:15 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:18 9 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:03:05 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:22 11 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:03:29 12 Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:04:14 13 Andre Fernando S.Mar Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:18 14 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:22 15 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:04:49 16 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:00 17 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:05:15 18 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:28 19 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:48 20 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 0:06:45 21 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:09 22 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:12 23 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:53 24 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:07:57 25 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:09:47 26 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:09:52 27 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:54 28 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:11:17 29 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:11:36 30 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:46 31 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:11:48 32 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:12:08 33 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:13:54 34 José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:35 35 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:16:24 36 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:17:51 37 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida 0:18:10 38 David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 0:18:40 39 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:19:07 40 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:19:30 41 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia 0:20:27 42 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:21:17 43 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 0:25:22 44 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:25:31 45 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:25:58 46 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:26:18 47 Carlos Julia Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia 0:27:24 48 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:28:26 49 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:29:00 50 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:30:32 51 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura 0:33:09 52 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:33:47 53 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:33:50 54 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:33:53 55 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 0:34:06 56 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:34:15 57 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:34:39 58 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:35:58 59 Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:37:01 60 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:37:03 61 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:39:06 62 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:39:10 63 Jackson Jesu Rodriguez Ortiz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:41:03 64 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:42:42 65 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:44:41 66 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:45:00 67 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:45:01 68 Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:45:04 69 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:45:08 70 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:45:37 71 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:46:25 72 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:46:30 73 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:46:51 74 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:49:02 75 Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:50:21 76 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:50:50 77 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:51:14 78 Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:51:35 79 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:51:58 80 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura 0:52:12 81 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:52:50 82 Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:54:06 83 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:54:10 84 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia 0:54:57 85 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:55:55 86 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:55:56 87 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:56:31 88 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:56:51 89 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:58:21 90 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:58:22 91 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:59:14 92 Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:59:55 93 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1:00:23 94 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 1:01:21 95 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 1:01:32 96 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:02:04 97 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1:03:30 98 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 1:04:43 99 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 1:04:48 100 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:06:02 101 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:09:02 102 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 1:09:05 103 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:09:24 104 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1:10:03 105 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 1:10:29 106 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:12:22 107 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:12:47 108 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 1:13:46

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia 6 pts 2 José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 3 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo 6 4 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 6 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 6 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 7 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 8 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 2 9 Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 pts 2 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 16 3 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 9 4 Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 8 5 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida 6 6 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia 6 7 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 6 8 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 4 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 10 José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 11 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 4 12 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 13 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 14 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 2 15 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 16 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura 2 17 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 18 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17:50:27 2 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:01:49 3 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:44 4 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:08:36 5 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:16:35 6 David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 0:17:24 7 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:18:14 8 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia 0:19:11 9 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:24:15 10 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:25:02 11 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:27:44 12 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:34:42 13 Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:35:45 14 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:35:47 15 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:37:54 16 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:43:52 17 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:45:09 18 Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:52:50 19 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:52:54 20 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:57:06 21 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 1:00:05 22 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1:02:14 23 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 1:03:27 24 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:04:46 25 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 1:07:49 26 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 1:09:13 27 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:11:31 28 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 1:12:30