Bouet wins Giro del Trentino opener
Frenchman beats Cerny and Rodriguez in Lienz
Stage 1a: Lienz - Lienz
Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) claimed victory on stage 1a of the Giro del Trentino, as the early breakaway stayed clear and arrived in Lienz with a significant advantage over the main peloton.
Bouet out-sprinted his breakaway companions Josef Cerny (CCC Polsat Polkowice) and Michael Rodriguez (Colombia) after they slipped away from the earlier eight-man move in the closing kilometres, while the main peloton crossed the line 6:51 down.
In spite of the buffer in the overall standings, Bouet played down his chances of holding off the main favourites in the mountain stages to come.
“Seven minutes is a lot of time but also not a lot of time,” Bouet smiled. “I think the climbs to come will be too difficult and Domenico Pozzovivo is our leader, but if I still have four or five minutes after tomorrow, then I might think about the general classification.”
Instead, Bouet was happy simply to celebrate a hard-fought stage victory, which came after he had spent the entire stage off the front of the peloton. The decisive break went clear in the opening kilometres of the morning stage and Bouet found himself in a determined group with Rodriguez, Cerny, Enzo Moyano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Gang Xu (Champion System), Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (MTN-Qhubeka), Pavel Kochekov (Rusvelo) and Nicola Dal Santo (Ceramiche Flaminia).
“I didn’t want to be in the break at first, I just wanted a tranquillo day but the more it went on the more confident I became,” Bouet said, and with good reason – they quickly built a lead in excess of five minutes and there was precious little reaction from the main peloton.
After 57 kilometres of racing, the octet had 8:50 in hand over the bunch, which to that point had been led by Vini Fantini-Selle Italia and Androni-Venezuela. Citing a lack of willing collaborators, however, Vini Fantini called off their pursuit shortly afterwards and it became apparent that the eight leaders would battle it out for stage honours.
With no major obstacles in the opening 100km of racing, the break collaborated smoothly until the one categorised climb, the Iselsberg (115km). As the gradient pitched upwards, Michael Rodriguez hit the front. The Colombian reached the summit 17 seconds ahead of Bouet and Van Rensburg, but he was reeled in on the descent.
On the run-in to the finish, the young Czech rider Josef Cerny sensed his opportunity and clipped off the front, but Bouet and Rodriguez were alert to the danger and jumped across to his wheel. In the sprint in Lienz, the Austrian town where Michele Bartoli won a stage of the 1994 Giro d’Italia, Bouet had too much for his breakaway companions and claimed the stage win.
“In the finale when there were three of us in front, I was confident because I knew I was good in the sprint,” said Bouet, who claimed his first win since a stage of the 2010 Tour de l’Ain. “I was emotional because my last win was over two years ago. I’ve been in a lot of breaks in a lot of races since then but I haven’t had a lot of wins.”
Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF Inox) led the main peloton home, some 6:51 down on Bouet.
The Giro del Trentino continues on Tuesday afternoon with a 14.1km team time trial in Lienz.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|2:48:59
|2
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|4
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:00:39
|5
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo
|7
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:41
|8
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|9
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:06:51
|10
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|11
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|15
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|16
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|18
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|20
|Andre Fernando S.Mar Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|21
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|23
|Jackson Jesu Rodriguez Ortiz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|25
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|26
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|29
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|30
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|31
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|32
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|33
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida
|34
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|35
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|36
|Carlos Julia Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
|37
|Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
|38
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
|40
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|41
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|42
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|43
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|44
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|46
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|47
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|48
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|49
|David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|50
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|52
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|53
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|54
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|55
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
|56
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|57
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|58
|José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|59
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|60
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|63
|Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|64
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|65
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|67
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|68
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|69
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|71
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|72
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|73
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|74
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|75
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|76
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|77
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|78
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
|79
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|80
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|82
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|83
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
|84
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|85
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|86
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|87
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|88
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|89
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|90
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|91
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|92
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|93
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|94
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|95
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|96
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:29
|97
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|99
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:51
|100
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|102
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
|103
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|104
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|105
|Jeffry Joha G Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|106
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|107
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|108
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|109
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:39
|110
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:39
|111
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|112
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|113
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|114
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|115
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
|116
|Muhamad Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|118
|Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|119
|Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|120
|Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:12
|122
|Alexandr Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo
|123
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|125
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|126
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|127
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|128
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|130
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|131
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|132
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2r La Mondiale
|133
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|134
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|135
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|136
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|137
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|138
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:12:17
|139
|Davide Vigano' (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|140
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo
|6
|pts
|2
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|3
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|6
|pts
|2
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|2:48:53
|2
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:02
|3
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|0:00:04
|4
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:00:45
|5
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo
|7
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:47
|8
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|9
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:06:57
|10
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|11
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|15
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|16
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|18
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|20
|Andre Fernando S.Mar Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|21
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|23
|Jackson Jesu Rodriguez Ortiz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|25
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|26
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|29
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|30
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|31
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|32
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|33
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida
|34
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|35
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|36
|Carlos Julia Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
|37
|Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
|38
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
|40
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|41
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|42
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|43
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|44
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|46
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|47
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|48
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|49
|David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|50
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|52
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|53
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|54
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|55
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
|56
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|57
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|58
|José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|59
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|60
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|63
|Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|64
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|65
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|67
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|68
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|69
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|71
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|72
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|73
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|74
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|75
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|76
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|77
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|78
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
|79
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|80
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|82
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|83
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
|84
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|85
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|86
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|87
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|88
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|89
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|90
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|91
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|92
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|93
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|94
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|95
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|96
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:35
|97
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|99
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:57
|100
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|102
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
|103
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|104
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|105
|Jeffry Joha G Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|106
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|107
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|108
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|109
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:45
|110
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:45
|111
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|112
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|113
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9:45:00
|114
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|115
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
|116
|Muhamad Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|118
|Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|119
|Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|120
|Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11:18:00
|122
|Alexandr Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo
|123
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|125
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|126
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|127
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|128
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|130
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|131
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|132
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2r La Mondiale
|133
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|134
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|135
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|136
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|137
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|138
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|12:23:00
|139
|Davide Vigano' (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|140
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo
|6
|pts
|2
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|3
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|6
|pts
|2
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2:48:55
|2
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|0:00:02
|3
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:43
|4
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:06:55
|5
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|8
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|12
|David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|13
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|14
|Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|15
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|18
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|19
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|20
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|21
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|22
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|23
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|24
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|25
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:07:55
|26
|Jeffry Joha G Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|27
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|28
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:43
|29
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:43
|30
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|31
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|33
|Muhamad Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|35
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:16
|36
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|37
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|38
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|39
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|41
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
