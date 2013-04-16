Trending

Bouet wins Giro del Trentino opener

Frenchman beats Cerny and Rodriguez in Lienz

Image 1 of 18

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) reports for duty at the Giro del Trentino.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 18

Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) wins in Lienz.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 18

Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) wins the three-man sprint.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 18

Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) celebrates winning stage 1a of the Giro del Trentino.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 18

Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) took his first win since 2010 at the Giro del Trentino.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 18

Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 18

Michael Rodriguez (Colombia) is best climber.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 18

Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) in the leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 18

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF Inox) wins the sprint for 9th place.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 18

Fabio Aru (Astana) is an exciting young talent.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 18

Paolo Tiralongo leads Astana to the start.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 18

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) in Lienz.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 18

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is fine tuning his form ahead of the Giro d'Italia.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 18

Marco Pinotti (BMC) returned to action at the Giro del Trentino.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 18

Marco Pinotti (BMC) makes his comeback from injury at the Giro del Trentino.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 18

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) in conversation with Angelo Zomegnan.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 18

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 18

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) rides to sign on.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) claimed victory on stage 1a of the Giro del Trentino, as the early breakaway stayed clear and arrived in Lienz with a significant advantage over the main peloton.

Bouet out-sprinted his breakaway companions Josef Cerny (CCC Polsat Polkowice) and Michael Rodriguez (Colombia) after they slipped away from the earlier eight-man move in the closing kilometres, while the main peloton crossed the line 6:51 down.

In spite of the buffer in the overall standings, Bouet played down his chances of holding off the main favourites in the mountain stages to come.

“Seven minutes is a lot of time but also not a lot of time,” Bouet smiled. “I think the climbs to come will be too difficult and Domenico Pozzovivo is our leader, but if I still have four or five minutes after tomorrow, then I might think about the general classification.”

Instead, Bouet was happy simply to celebrate a hard-fought stage victory, which came after he had spent the entire stage off the front of the peloton. The decisive break went clear in the opening kilometres of the morning stage and Bouet found himself in a determined group with Rodriguez, Cerny, Enzo Moyano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Gang Xu (Champion System), Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (MTN-Qhubeka), Pavel Kochekov (Rusvelo) and Nicola Dal Santo (Ceramiche Flaminia).

“I didn’t want to be in the break at first, I just wanted a tranquillo day but the more it went on the more confident I became,” Bouet said, and with good reason – they quickly built a lead in excess of five minutes and there was precious little reaction from the main peloton.

After 57 kilometres of racing, the octet had 8:50 in hand over the bunch, which to that point had been led by Vini Fantini-Selle Italia and Androni-Venezuela. Citing a lack of willing collaborators, however, Vini Fantini called off their pursuit shortly afterwards and it became apparent that the eight leaders would battle it out for stage honours.

With no major obstacles in the opening 100km of racing, the break collaborated smoothly until the one categorised climb, the Iselsberg (115km). As the gradient pitched upwards, Michael Rodriguez hit the front. The Colombian reached the summit 17 seconds ahead of Bouet and Van Rensburg, but he was reeled in on the descent.

On the run-in to the finish, the young Czech rider Josef Cerny sensed his opportunity and clipped off the front, but Bouet and Rodriguez were alert to the danger and jumped across to his wheel. In the sprint in Lienz, the Austrian town where Michele Bartoli won a stage of the 1994 Giro d’Italia, Bouet had too much for his breakaway companions and claimed the stage win.

“In the finale when there were three of us in front, I was confident because I knew I was good in the sprint,” said Bouet, who claimed his first win since a stage of the 2010 Tour de l’Ain. “I was emotional because my last win was over two years ago. I’ve been in a lot of breaks in a lot of races since then but I haven’t had a lot of wins.”

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF Inox) led the main peloton home, some 6:51 down on Bouet.

The Giro del Trentino continues on Tuesday afternoon with a 14.1km team time trial in Lienz.

 

 

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale2:48:59
2Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
3Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
4Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:00:39
5Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
6Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo
7Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:41
8Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:11
9Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:06:51
10Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
11Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
12Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
13Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
14Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
15Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
16Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
17Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
18Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
19Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
20Andre Fernando S.Mar Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
21Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
22Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
23Jackson Jesu Rodriguez Ortiz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
24Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
25Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
26Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
27Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
28Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
29Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
30Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
31Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
32Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
33Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida
34Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
35Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
36Carlos Julia Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
37Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
38Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
39Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
40Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
41Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
42Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
43Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
44Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
45Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
46Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
47Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
48Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
49David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
50Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
51Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
52Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
53Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
54Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
55Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
56Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
57Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
58José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
59Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
60Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
61Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
62Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
63Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
64Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
65Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
66Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
67Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
68Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
69Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
70Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
71Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
72Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
73Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
74Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
75Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
76Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
77Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
78Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
79Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
80Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
81Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
82Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
83Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
84Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
85Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
86Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
87Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
88Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
89Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
90Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
91Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
92Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
93Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
94Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
95Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo
96Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:29
97Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
98Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
99Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:07:51
100Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
101Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
102Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
103Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
104Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
105Jeffry Joha G Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
106Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
107Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
108David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
109Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:39
110Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:09:39
111Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
112Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
113Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
114Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
115Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
116Muhamad Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
117Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
118Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
119Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
120Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
121Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:12
122Alexandr Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo
123Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
124Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
125Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
126Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
127Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
128Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
129Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
130Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
131Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
132Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2r La Mondiale
133Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
134Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
135Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
136Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
137Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
138Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:12:17
139Davide Vigano' (Ita) Lampre - Merida
140Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo6pts
2Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
3Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2

Mountain - Iselsberg, Cat. 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia6pts
2Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale4
3Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice2

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale2:48:53
2Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:02
3Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia0:00:04
4Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:00:45
5Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
6Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo
7Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:47
8Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:17
9Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:06:57
10Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
11Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
12Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
13Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
14Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
15Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
16Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
17Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
18Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
19Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
20Andre Fernando S.Mar Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
21Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
22Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
23Jackson Jesu Rodriguez Ortiz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
24Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
25Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
26Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
27Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
28Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
29Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
30Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
31Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
32Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
33Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida
34Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
35Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
36Carlos Julia Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
37Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
38Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
39Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
40Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
41Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
42Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
43Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
44Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
45Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
46Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
47Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
48Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
49David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
50Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
51Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
52Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
53Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
54Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
55Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
56Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
57Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
58José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
59Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
60Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
61Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
62Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
63Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
64Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
65Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
66Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
67Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
68Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
69Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
70Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
71Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
72Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
73Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
74Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
75Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
76Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
77Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
78Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
79Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
80Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
81Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
82Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
83Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
84Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
85Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
86Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
87Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
88Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
89Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
90Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
91Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
92Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
93Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
94Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
95Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo
96Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:35
97Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
98Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
99Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:07:57
100Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
101Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
102Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
103Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
104Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
105Jeffry Joha G Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
106Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
107Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
108David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
109Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:45
110Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:09:45
111Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
112Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
113Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice9:45:00
114Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
115Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
116Muhamad Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
117Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
118Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
119Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
120Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
121Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling11:18:00
122Alexandr Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo
123Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
124Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
125Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
126Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
127Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
128Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
129Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
130Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
131Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
132Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2r La Mondiale
133Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
134Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
135Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
136Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
137Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
138Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox12:23:00
139Davide Vigano' (Ita) Lampre - Merida
140Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo6pts
2Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
3Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia6pts
2Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale4
3Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice2:48:55
2Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia0:00:02
3Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:43
4Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:06:55
5Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
6Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
7Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
8Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
9Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
10Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
11Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
12David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
13Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
14Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
15Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
16Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
18Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
19Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
20Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
21Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
22Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
23Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
24Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
25Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:07:55
26Jeffry Joha G Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
27Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
28Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:43
29Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:09:43
30Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
31Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
32Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
33Muhamad Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
34Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
35Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:11:16
36Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
37Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
38Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
39Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
40Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
41Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

