Image 1 of 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) reports for duty at the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 18 Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) wins in Lienz. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 18 Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) wins the three-man sprint. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 18 Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) celebrates winning stage 1a of the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 18 Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) took his first win since 2010 at the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 18 Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 18 Michael Rodriguez (Colombia) is best climber. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 18 Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) in the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 18 Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF Inox) wins the sprint for 9th place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 18 Fabio Aru (Astana) is an exciting young talent. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 18 Paolo Tiralongo leads Astana to the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 18 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) in Lienz. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is fine tuning his form ahead of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 18 Marco Pinotti (BMC) returned to action at the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 18 Marco Pinotti (BMC) makes his comeback from injury at the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 18 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) in conversation with Angelo Zomegnan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 18 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 18 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) rides to sign on. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) claimed victory on stage 1a of the Giro del Trentino, as the early breakaway stayed clear and arrived in Lienz with a significant advantage over the main peloton.

Bouet out-sprinted his breakaway companions Josef Cerny (CCC Polsat Polkowice) and Michael Rodriguez (Colombia) after they slipped away from the earlier eight-man move in the closing kilometres, while the main peloton crossed the line 6:51 down.

In spite of the buffer in the overall standings, Bouet played down his chances of holding off the main favourites in the mountain stages to come.

“Seven minutes is a lot of time but also not a lot of time,” Bouet smiled. “I think the climbs to come will be too difficult and Domenico Pozzovivo is our leader, but if I still have four or five minutes after tomorrow, then I might think about the general classification.”

Instead, Bouet was happy simply to celebrate a hard-fought stage victory, which came after he had spent the entire stage off the front of the peloton. The decisive break went clear in the opening kilometres of the morning stage and Bouet found himself in a determined group with Rodriguez, Cerny, Enzo Moyano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Gang Xu (Champion System), Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (MTN-Qhubeka), Pavel Kochekov (Rusvelo) and Nicola Dal Santo (Ceramiche Flaminia).

“I didn’t want to be in the break at first, I just wanted a tranquillo day but the more it went on the more confident I became,” Bouet said, and with good reason – they quickly built a lead in excess of five minutes and there was precious little reaction from the main peloton.

After 57 kilometres of racing, the octet had 8:50 in hand over the bunch, which to that point had been led by Vini Fantini-Selle Italia and Androni-Venezuela. Citing a lack of willing collaborators, however, Vini Fantini called off their pursuit shortly afterwards and it became apparent that the eight leaders would battle it out for stage honours.

With no major obstacles in the opening 100km of racing, the break collaborated smoothly until the one categorised climb, the Iselsberg (115km). As the gradient pitched upwards, Michael Rodriguez hit the front. The Colombian reached the summit 17 seconds ahead of Bouet and Van Rensburg, but he was reeled in on the descent.

On the run-in to the finish, the young Czech rider Josef Cerny sensed his opportunity and clipped off the front, but Bouet and Rodriguez were alert to the danger and jumped across to his wheel. In the sprint in Lienz, the Austrian town where Michele Bartoli won a stage of the 1994 Giro d’Italia, Bouet had too much for his breakaway companions and claimed the stage win.

“In the finale when there were three of us in front, I was confident because I knew I was good in the sprint,” said Bouet, who claimed his first win since a stage of the 2010 Tour de l’Ain. “I was emotional because my last win was over two years ago. I’ve been in a lot of breaks in a lot of races since then but I haven’t had a lot of wins.”

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF Inox) led the main peloton home, some 6:51 down on Bouet.

The Giro del Trentino continues on Tuesday afternoon with a 14.1km team time trial in Lienz.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 2:48:59 2 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia 4 Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:00:39 5 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo 7 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:41 8 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:11 9 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:06:51 10 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 11 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 13 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 14 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 15 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 16 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 18 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 19 Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 20 Andre Fernando S.Mar Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 21 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 22 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 23 Jackson Jesu Rodriguez Ortiz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 24 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 25 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 26 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 27 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 28 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 29 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 30 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 31 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 32 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 33 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida 34 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 35 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 36 Carlos Julia Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia 37 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 38 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 39 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura 40 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 41 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 42 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 43 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 44 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 45 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 46 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 47 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 48 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 49 David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 50 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 52 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 53 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 54 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 55 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia 56 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 57 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 58 José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 59 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 60 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 62 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 63 Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 64 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 65 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 66 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 67 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 68 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 69 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 70 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 71 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 72 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 73 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 74 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 75 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 76 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 77 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 78 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia 79 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 80 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 81 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 82 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 83 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale 84 Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo 85 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 86 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 87 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 88 Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 89 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 90 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 91 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 92 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 93 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 94 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 95 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo 96 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:29 97 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 98 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 99 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:07:51 100 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 101 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 102 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura 103 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 104 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 105 Jeffry Joha G Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 106 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 107 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 108 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 109 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:39 110 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:09:39 111 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 112 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 113 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 114 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 115 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida 116 Muhamad Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 117 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 118 Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 119 Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 120 Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 121 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:12 122 Alexandr Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo 123 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 124 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 125 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 126 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 127 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 128 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 129 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 130 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 131 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo 132 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2r La Mondiale 133 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 134 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 135 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 136 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 137 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 138 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:12:17 139 Davide Vigano' (Ita) Lampre - Merida 140 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo 6 pts 2 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 3 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2

Mountain - Iselsberg, Cat. 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia 6 pts 2 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 4 3 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 2:48:53 2 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:02 3 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia 0:00:04 4 Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:00:45 5 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo 7 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:47 8 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:17 9 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:06:57 10 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 11 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 13 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 14 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 15 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 16 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 18 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 19 Kanstantin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 20 Andre Fernando S.Mar Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 21 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 22 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 23 Jackson Jesu Rodriguez Ortiz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 24 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 25 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 26 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 27 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 28 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 29 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 30 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 31 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 32 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 33 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida 34 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 35 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 36 Carlos Julia Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia 37 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 38 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 39 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura 40 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 41 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 42 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 43 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 44 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 45 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 46 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 47 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 48 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 49 David G De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 50 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 52 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 53 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 54 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 55 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia 56 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 57 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 58 José C Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 59 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 60 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 62 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 63 Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 64 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 65 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 66 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 67 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 68 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 69 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 70 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 71 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 72 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 73 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 74 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 75 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 76 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 77 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 78 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia 79 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 80 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 81 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 82 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 83 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale 84 Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo 85 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 86 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 87 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 88 Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 89 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 90 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 91 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 92 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 93 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 94 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 95 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo 96 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:35 97 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 98 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 99 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:07:57 100 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 101 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 102 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura 103 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 104 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 105 Jeffry Joha G Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 106 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 107 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 108 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 109 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:45 110 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:09:45 111 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 112 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 113 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 9:45:00 114 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 115 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida 116 Muhamad Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 117 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 118 Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 119 Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 120 Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 121 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 11:18:00 122 Alexandr Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo 123 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 124 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 125 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 126 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 127 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 128 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 129 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 130 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 131 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo 132 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2r La Mondiale 133 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 134 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 135 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 136 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 137 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 138 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 12:23:00 139 Davide Vigano' (Ita) Lampre - Merida 140 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo 6 pts 2 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 3 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia 6 pts 2 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 4 3 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2