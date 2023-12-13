Giro d'Italia Women 2024 route

The 2024 Giro d’Italia Women will start with a 14.6km time trial around Brescia and end with two consecutive mountain stages in the southern Apennines, first at the summit of the Blockhaus and then to the town of L’Aquila via more climbs in the Abruzzo region.

The race will feature eight stages between July 7-14 with a mountaintop finish at Blockhaus on the penultimate day, a stage which also features the Passo Lanciano on its 123km route.

Stage 1 sees the riders tackle a 14.6km time trial in Brescia, Lombardy, heading south-east to a circuit finish in Volta Mantovana for a likely sprint on the 102km stage 2.

The third day is a mountainous finish in Toano to end a largely flat 111km run from Sabbioneta while stage 4 brings the hills as the peloton races 133km towards the Adriatic coast and a testing final 50km.

Stage 5 to Foligno and is perhaps the final chance for the sprinters, a 111km day in the saddle. The next day is another hilly test and another chance for a GC shakeup with 10 climbs packing the 155km route from San Benedetto del Tronto and Chieti.

Stage 7 is, of course, the queen stage to the 1,680m-high Blockhaus, with the day likely to be the big GC decider at the new-look Grand Tour. The race concludes with a final stage from Pescara on the coast to L'Aquila in Abruzzo over 109km, with more climbing in the Apennines along the way.