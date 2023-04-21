Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 9 preview

Image 1 of 2 Stage 9 profile (Image credit: RCS Sport) Stage 9 map (Image credit: RCS Sport)

The Giro d'Italia opening week concludes with a potentially race-defining 35km from Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena. This lengthy individual time trial of the Giro was one of the factors that persuaded Remco Evenepoel to return to the corsa rosa this year and the world champion will look to replicate the performance he delivered in Alicante at a similar juncture on last year’s Vuelta a España.

In putting almost a minute into Primož Roglič there, Evenepoel put himself in pole position to carry the maillot rojo to Madrid. A similar performance here would be a crucial step on the path to donning the maglia rosa in Madrid.

The route is perfectly flat and the course is far from technical. Sheer power and smart aerodynamics will be the key factors in a stage where there is no hiding place whatsoever. Filippo Ganna will lead the home charge and look to maintain his redoubtable Giro time trialling record.