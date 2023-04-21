Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 9 preview
Stage 9: Savignano sul Rubicone - Cesena (Technogym Village) Tudor ITT, 35.0 km - Time trial
The Giro d'Italia opening week concludes with a potentially race-defining 35km from Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena. This lengthy individual time trial of the Giro was one of the factors that persuaded Remco Evenepoel to return to the corsa rosa this year and the world champion will look to replicate the performance he delivered in Alicante at a similar juncture on last year’s Vuelta a España.
In putting almost a minute into Primož Roglič there, Evenepoel put himself in pole position to carry the maillot rojo to Madrid. A similar performance here would be a crucial step on the path to donning the maglia rosa in Madrid.
The route is perfectly flat and the course is far from technical. Sheer power and smart aerodynamics will be the key factors in a stage where there is no hiding place whatsoever. Filippo Ganna will lead the home charge and look to maintain his redoubtable Giro time trialling record.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 10 previewStage 10: Scandiano - Viareggio, 196 km - Hilly
-
Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 9 previewStage 9: Savignano sul Rubicone - Cesena (Technogym Village) Tudor ITT, 35.0 km - Time trial
-
Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 8 previewStage 8: Terni - Fossombrone, 207 km - Medium Mountains
-
Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 7 previewStage 7: Capua - Gran Sasso d'Italia (Campo Imperatore), 218 km - Mountains (Summit)