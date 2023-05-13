Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 9 time trial start times

By Laura Weislo
published

Stojnic first down the ramp in Savignano sul Rubicone

Remco Evenepoel en route to victory on stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia
Remco Evenepoel en route to victory on stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Jump to:

A day after 'making a mistake' in trying to match Primož Roglič's furious pace on the steep final climb of stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia, Remco Evenepoel will get his chance for revenge in the second time trial of the 2023 edition.

Evenepoel is eight second off the overall race lead, currently held by Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM), but conceded 14 seconds to Roglič, Tao Geoghegan Hart and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) after being unable to follow their attack over I Cappuccini on Saturday.

On Sunday, Evenepoel will be chasing Roglič through the 35-kilometre pan-flat route from Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena as the second to last rider to start at 4:25 p.m. local time.

At the start of the 164-rider list is two riders from Corratec, Veljko Stojnic and Stefano Gandin, who are almost two hours down on Leknessund after eight days of racing. Stojnic heads off at 1:15 p.m.

The start list is missing the main favourite, Filippo Ganna (Ineos) who left the race after testing positive for COVID-19.

Evenepoel put 29 seconds into his closest GC rival on the hillier opening time trial and is widely expected to regain the race lead from Leknessund and put time into his GC rivals.

The Belgian champion has a 30-second lead over Roglič already, with Almeida 32 seconds down, Thomas 44 and Geoghegan Hart at 48 seconds.

Leknessund, the last rider down the ramp, faces a brutal fight to keep the race lead starting at 4:28 p.m. 

Stage 8 start times

Swipe to scroll horizontally
1Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Corratec-Selle Italia13:15:00
2Stefano Gandin (Ita) Corratec-Selle Italia13:16:00
3Daan Hoole (Ned) Trek-Segafredo13:17:00
4Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM13:18:00
5Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Corratec-Selle Italia13:19:00
6Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis13:20:00
7Mark Cavendish (GBR) Astana Qazaqstan13:21:00
8Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané13:22:00
9Jonas ive Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM13:23:00
10Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious13:24:00
11Gianni Moscon (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan13:25:00
12Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo13:26:00
13Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck13:27:00
14Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ13:28:00
15Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic13:29:00
16Aleksander Konychev (Ita) Corratec-Selle Italia13:30:00
17Davide Ballerini (Ita) Soudal-Quickstep13:31:00
18Filippo Magli (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané13:32:00
19Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty13:33:00
20Ignata Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ13:34:00
21Charle Quartermann (GBR) Corratec-Selle Italia13:35:00
22Alessandro Iacchi (Ita) Corratec-Selle Italia13:36:00
23Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty13:37:00
24Campbell Stewart (NZl) Jayco-AlUla13:38:00
25Josef Cerny (Cze) Soudal-Quickstep13:39:00
26Max Kanter (Ger) Movistar Team13:40:00
27Niklas Markl (Ger) Team DSM13:41:00
28Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar Team13:42:00
29Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Cofidis13:43:00
30Stephen Williams (GBR) Israel-Premier Tech13:44:00
31Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM13:45:00
32Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis13:46:00
33Albe Torres Barcelo (Esp) Movistar Team13:47:00
34Stefan de Bod (Rsa) EF Education-EasyPost13:48:00
35Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo13:49:00
36Edoardo Affini (Ita) Team Jumbo-Visma13:50:00
37Henok Muluebrhan (Eri) Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané13:51:00
38Alex Baudin (Fra) AG2R Citroën13:52:00
39Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech13:53:00
40Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa13:54:00
41Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious13:55:00
42Michael Hepburn (Aus) Jayco-AlUla13:56:00
43Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën13:57:00
44Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck13:58:00
45Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe13:59:00
46Thomas Gloag (GBR) Team Jumbo-Visma14:00:00
47Martin Marcellusi (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané14:01:00
48Oscar Rodriguez (Esp) Movistar Team14:02:00
49Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck14:03:00
50Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates14:04:00
51Diego Sevilla Lopez (Esp) Eolo-Kometa14:05:00
52Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates14:06:00
53Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa14:07:00
54Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis14:08:00
55Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic14:09:00
56Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo14:10:00
57Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty14:11:00
58Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan14:12:00
59JosE' Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Movistar Team14:13:00
60Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty14:14:00
61Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Team DSM14:15:00
62Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic14:16:00
63Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck14:17:00
64Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck14:18:00
65Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ14:19:00
66Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Jayco-AlUla14:20:00
67Jona Caicedo Cepeda (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost14:21:00
68Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa14:22:00
69Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Trek-Segafredo14:23:00
70Pieter Serry (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep14:24:00
71Karel Vacek (Cze) Corratec-Selle Italia14:25:00
72Jake Stewart (GBR) Groupama-FDJ14:26:00
73Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis14:27:00
74Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkéa-Samsic14:28:00
75Am Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo14:29:00
76Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco-AlUla14:30:00
77Jasha Dimi Sutterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious14:31:00
78Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech14:32:00
79Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma14:33:00
80Michel Ries (Lux) Arkéa-Samsic14:34:00
81Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel-Premier Tech14:35:00
82Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost14:36:00
83Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën14:37:00
84Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën14:38:00
85Ben Swift (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers14:39:00
86Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) Israel-Premier Tech14:40:00
87Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers14:41:00
88Davide Gabburo (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané14:42:00
89Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious14:43:00
90Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa14:44:00
91Christian Scaroni (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan14:45:00
92Alessandro de Marchi (Ita) Jayco-AlUla14:46:00
93Ryan Gibbons (RSA UAE Team Emirates14:47:00
94Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo14:48:00
95Rein Taaramae (Est) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty14:49:00
96Callum Scotson (Aus) Jayco-AlUla14:50:00
97Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan14:51:00
98Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Astana Qazaqstan14:52:00
99Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Movistar Team14:53:00
100Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa14:54:00
101Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Education-EasyPost14:55:00
102Nico Denz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe14:56:00
103Francois Bidard (Fra) Cofidis14:57:00
104Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Team DSM14:58:00
105Stefano Oldani (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck14:59:00
106Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe15:00:00
107Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious15:01:00
108Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën15:02:00
109Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma15:03:00
110Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty15:04:00
111Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates15:05:00
112Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost15:06:00
113Derek Gee (Can) Israel-Premier Tech15:07:00
114Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal-Quickstep15:08:00
115Valen Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën15:09:00
116Mattia Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa15:10:00
117Bob Jungels (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe15:11:00
118Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty15:12:00
119Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech15:13:00
120Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty15:14:00
121Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates15:15:00
122Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Soudal-Quickstep15:16:00
123Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ15:17:00
124Stefan Kung (Swi) Groupama-FDJ15:18:00
125Luca Covili (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané15:19:00
126Michel Hessmann (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma15:20:00
127Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates15:21:00
128Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané15:22:00
129Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep15:23:00
130Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma15:24:00
131Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma15:25:00
132Filippo Zana (Ita) Jayco-AlUla15:26:00
133Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Qazaqstan15:27:00
134Jon Lastra Martinez (Esp) Cofidis15:28:00
135Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo15:29:00
136Ilan van Wilder (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep15:30:00
137Jeffers Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost15:31:00
138Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan15:32:00
139Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe15:33:00
140Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa15:34:00
141Einer au Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team15:35:00
142Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost15:36:00
143William Barta (USA) Movistar Team15:37:00
144Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech15:38:00
145Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic15:39:00
146Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers15:40:00
147Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ15:41:00
148Santiago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious15:42:00
149Hugh John Carthy (GBR) EF Education-EasyPost15:43:00
150Laurens de Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers15:46:00
151Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates15:49:00
152Jack Leonard Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious15:52:00
153Pavel Sivakov (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers15:55:00
154Edward Dunbar (Irl) Jayco-AlUla15:58:00
155Lennard Kamna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16:01:00
156Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious16:04:00
157Aleksandr Vlasov () Bora-Hansgrohe16:07:00
158Aureli Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën16:10:00
159Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers16:13:00
160Geraint Thomas (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers16:16:00
161Joao Pedro Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates16:19:00
162Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma16:22:00
163Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep16:25:00
164Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM16:28:00

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.