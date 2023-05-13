Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 9 time trial start times
Stojnic first down the ramp in Savignano sul Rubicone
A day after 'making a mistake' in trying to match Primož Roglič's furious pace on the steep final climb of stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia, Remco Evenepoel will get his chance for revenge in the second time trial of the 2023 edition.
Evenepoel is eight second off the overall race lead, currently held by Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM), but conceded 14 seconds to Roglič, Tao Geoghegan Hart and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) after being unable to follow their attack over I Cappuccini on Saturday.
On Sunday, Evenepoel will be chasing Roglič through the 35-kilometre pan-flat route from Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena as the second to last rider to start at 4:25 p.m. local time.
At the start of the 164-rider list is two riders from Corratec, Veljko Stojnic and Stefano Gandin, who are almost two hours down on Leknessund after eight days of racing. Stojnic heads off at 1:15 p.m.
The start list is missing the main favourite, Filippo Ganna (Ineos) who left the race after testing positive for COVID-19.
Evenepoel put 29 seconds into his closest GC rival on the hillier opening time trial and is widely expected to regain the race lead from Leknessund and put time into his GC rivals.
The Belgian champion has a 30-second lead over Roglič already, with Almeida 32 seconds down, Thomas 44 and Geoghegan Hart at 48 seconds.
Leknessund, the last rider down the ramp, faces a brutal fight to keep the race lead starting at 4:28 p.m.
Stage 8 start times
|1
|Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Corratec-Selle Italia
|13:15:00
|2
|Stefano Gandin (Ita) Corratec-Selle Italia
|13:16:00
|3
|Daan Hoole (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|13:17:00
|4
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|13:18:00
|5
|Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Corratec-Selle Italia
|13:19:00
|6
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis
|13:20:00
|7
|Mark Cavendish (GBR) Astana Qazaqstan
|13:21:00
|8
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané
|13:22:00
|9
|Jonas ive Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM
|13:23:00
|10
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|13:24:00
|11
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan
|13:25:00
|12
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|13:26:00
|13
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|13:27:00
|14
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|13:28:00
|15
|Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
|13:29:00
|16
|Aleksander Konychev (Ita) Corratec-Selle Italia
|13:30:00
|17
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Soudal-Quickstep
|13:31:00
|18
|Filippo Magli (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané
|13:32:00
|19
|Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|13:33:00
|20
|Ignata Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|13:34:00
|21
|Charle Quartermann (GBR) Corratec-Selle Italia
|13:35:00
|22
|Alessandro Iacchi (Ita) Corratec-Selle Italia
|13:36:00
|23
|Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|13:37:00
|24
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) Jayco-AlUla
|13:38:00
|25
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Soudal-Quickstep
|13:39:00
|26
|Max Kanter (Ger) Movistar Team
|13:40:00
|27
|Niklas Markl (Ger) Team DSM
|13:41:00
|28
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar Team
|13:42:00
|29
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Cofidis
|13:43:00
|30
|Stephen Williams (GBR) Israel-Premier Tech
|13:44:00
|31
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|13:45:00
|32
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|13:46:00
|33
|Albe Torres Barcelo (Esp) Movistar Team
|13:47:00
|34
|Stefan de Bod (Rsa) EF Education-EasyPost
|13:48:00
|35
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|13:49:00
|36
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:50:00
|37
|Henok Muluebrhan (Eri) Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané
|13:51:00
|38
|Alex Baudin (Fra) AG2R Citroën
|13:52:00
|39
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|13:53:00
|40
|Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa
|13:54:00
|41
|Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|13:55:00
|42
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|13:56:00
|43
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën
|13:57:00
|44
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|13:58:00
|45
|Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:59:00
|46
|Thomas Gloag (GBR) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:00:00
|47
|Martin Marcellusi (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané
|14:01:00
|48
|Oscar Rodriguez (Esp) Movistar Team
|14:02:00
|49
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:03:00
|50
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14:04:00
|51
|Diego Sevilla Lopez (Esp) Eolo-Kometa
|14:05:00
|52
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
|14:06:00
|53
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa
|14:07:00
|54
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|14:08:00
|55
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
|14:09:00
|56
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|14:10:00
|57
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|14:11:00
|58
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan
|14:12:00
|59
|JosE' Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Movistar Team
|14:13:00
|60
|Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|14:14:00
|61
|Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Team DSM
|14:15:00
|62
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
|14:16:00
|63
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:17:00
|64
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:18:00
|65
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:19:00
|66
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Jayco-AlUla
|14:20:00
|67
|Jona Caicedo Cepeda (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:21:00
|68
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa
|14:22:00
|69
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|14:23:00
|70
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
|14:24:00
|71
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Corratec-Selle Italia
|14:25:00
|72
|Jake Stewart (GBR) Groupama-FDJ
|14:26:00
|73
|Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis
|14:27:00
|74
|Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkéa-Samsic
|14:28:00
|75
|Am Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|14:29:00
|76
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|14:30:00
|77
|Jasha Dimi Sutterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|14:31:00
|78
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:32:00
|79
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:33:00
|80
|Michel Ries (Lux) Arkéa-Samsic
|14:34:00
|81
|Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:35:00
|82
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:36:00
|83
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën
|14:37:00
|84
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën
|14:38:00
|85
|Ben Swift (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:39:00
|86
|Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:40:00
|87
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:41:00
|88
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané
|14:42:00
|89
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|14:43:00
|90
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa
|14:44:00
|91
|Christian Scaroni (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan
|14:45:00
|92
|Alessandro de Marchi (Ita) Jayco-AlUla
|14:46:00
|93
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA UAE Team Emirates
|14:47:00
|94
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|14:48:00
|95
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|14:49:00
|96
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|14:50:00
|97
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan
|14:51:00
|98
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Astana Qazaqstan
|14:52:00
|99
|Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Movistar Team
|14:53:00
|100
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa
|14:54:00
|101
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:55:00
|102
|Nico Denz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:56:00
|103
|Francois Bidard (Fra) Cofidis
|14:57:00
|104
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Team DSM
|14:58:00
|105
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:59:00
|106
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:00:00
|107
|Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|15:01:00
|108
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën
|15:02:00
|109
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:03:00
|110
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|15:04:00
|111
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|15:05:00
|112
|Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:06:00
|113
|Derek Gee (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:07:00
|114
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal-Quickstep
|15:08:00
|115
|Valen Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën
|15:09:00
|116
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa
|15:10:00
|117
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:11:00
|118
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|15:12:00
|119
|Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:13:00
|120
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|15:14:00
|121
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15:15:00
|122
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Soudal-Quickstep
|15:16:00
|123
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:17:00
|124
|Stefan Kung (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|15:18:00
|125
|Luca Covili (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané
|15:19:00
|126
|Michel Hessmann (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:20:00
|127
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15:21:00
|128
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané
|15:22:00
|129
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
|15:23:00
|130
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:24:00
|131
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:25:00
|132
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Jayco-AlUla
|15:26:00
|133
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Qazaqstan
|15:27:00
|134
|Jon Lastra Martinez (Esp) Cofidis
|15:28:00
|135
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|15:29:00
|136
|Ilan van Wilder (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
|15:30:00
|137
|Jeffers Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:31:00
|138
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan
|15:32:00
|139
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:33:00
|140
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa
|15:34:00
|141
|Einer au Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|15:35:00
|142
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:36:00
|143
|William Barta (USA) Movistar Team
|15:37:00
|144
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:38:00
|145
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
|15:39:00
|146
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:40:00
|147
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:41:00
|148
|Santiago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|15:42:00
|149
|Hugh John Carthy (GBR) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:43:00
|150
|Laurens de Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:46:00
|151
|Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|15:49:00
|152
|Jack Leonard Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|15:52:00
|153
|Pavel Sivakov (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:55:00
|154
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Jayco-AlUla
|15:58:00
|155
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:01:00
|156
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|16:04:00
|157
|Aleksandr Vlasov () Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:07:00
|158
|Aureli Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën
|16:10:00
|159
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:13:00
|160
|Geraint Thomas (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:16:00
|161
|Joao Pedro Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|16:19:00
|162
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:22:00
|163
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
|16:25:00
|164
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|16:28:00
