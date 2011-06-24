Trending

Arndt takes eighth German time trial championship

HTC-Highroad sweep the podium

Judith Arndt successfully defended her championship from 2010 to claim her eighth German time trial title, as her team HTC-Highroad swept the podium. The 34-year-old HTC-Highroad rider covered the 27.7km course in 36:03, ahead of her teammates Charlotte Becker (+0:45) and Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (+1:00).

“A time trial is always tricky to judge in the beginning,” Arndt said on rad-net.de. “But when I saw Charlotte, I knew that I was doing well.”

Full Results
1Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad Women)0:36:03.22
2Charlotte Becker (HTC Highroad Women)0:00:44.97
3Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad Women)0:00:59.96
4Trixi Worrack (AA Drink - Leontien.Nl Cycling Team)0:01:45.81
5Hanka Kupfernagel (Radsport Rhein-Neckar e.V.)0:02:03.02
6Lisa Brennauer (Hitec Products - Uck)0:02:28.34
7Adelheid Schütz (VC Corona Weiden 1902 e.V.)0:03:19.60
8Madeleine Sandig (SSV 1990 Gera e.V.)0:03:27.16
9Elke Gebhardt (Team Rothaus-VitaClassica Bad Krozingen)0:03:29.87
10Lina-Kristin Schink (Team GSD Gestion)0:04:20.98
11Romy Kasper (Kuota Speed Kueens)0:04:29.18
12Anna Schnitzmeier (Abus-Nutrixxion)0:04:31.58
13Stephanie Pohl (Team STEVENS-REDVIL)0:04:45.00
14Sarah Düster (Nederland Bloeit)0:04:48.48
15Esther Fennel (Koga Ladies - Central Rhede Cycling Team)0:04:48.66
16Janine Bubner (Koga Ladies - Central Rhede Cycling Team)0:04:51.09
17Magdalena Weigl (Team Haibike)0:05:08.31
18Jana Schemmer (Koga Ladies - Central Rhede Cycling Team)0:05:17.71
19Ronja Köckerling (Koga Ladies - Central Rhede Cycling Team)0:05:24.92
20Lena Köckerling (Koga Ladies - Central Rhede Cycling Team)0:05:38.36
21Franziska Ruschke (Koga Ladies - Central Rhede Cycling Team)0:05:40.00
22Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Team Haibike)0:05:46.71
23Katharina Fischer (RSC Sachsenblitz Burgstädt 1952 e.V.)0:05:48.07
24Melanie Wotsch (Team Stuttgart)0:05:58.20
25Manuela Haverkamp-Roisch (Radon Test Team)0:05:58.54
26Theres Klein (Team STEVENS-REDVIL)0:06:07.31
27Steffi Meizer (Team Rothaus-VitaClassica Bad Krozingen)0:06:11.31
28Beate Zanner (Team STEVENS-REDVIL)0:06:19.23
29Sabine Fischer (BIKE-AID)0:06:20.70
30Laura Fouquet (Kuota Speed Kueens)0:06:22.57
31Lisa Poller (Team STEVENS-REDVIL)0:06:24.07
32Luisa Beck (Team Rothaus-VitaClassica Bad Krozingen)0:06:29.78
33Elena Eggl (BIKE-AID)0:06:34.22
34Johanna Badmann (Team Stuttgart)0:06:35.51
35Heike Noever (Team Stuttgart)0:06:43.69
36Nicole Markenbeck (RSV Münster v. 1895 e.V.)0:06:53.04
37Evelyn Weichwald (RSV Frisch-Auf Öschelbronn e.V.)0:06:59.51
38Andrea Wätzig (Team Stuttgart)0:07:05.75
39Franziska Merten (Team Stuttgart)0:07:06.89
40Lydia Wegemund (Team STEVENS-REDVIL)0:07:08.74
41Désirée Schuler (BIKE-AID)0:07:12.08
42Kathrin Hammes (Team Rothaus-VitaClassica Bad Krozingen)0:07:29.49
43Stefanie Annika Wasmundt (ETSV Gut-Heil Itzehoe)0:07:45.55
44Johanna Schirm (Pulheimer SC 24/57 e.V.)0:07:52.05
45Marie-Therese Ludwig (Team STEVENS-REDVIL)0:08:34.65
46Birte Schumann (VfR Büttgen 1912 e.V.)0:08:45.58
47Sonja Rau (BIKE-AID)0:09:00.92
48Jasmin Rebmann (Team Rothaus-VitaClassica Bad Krozingen)0:09:05.17
49Yvonne Kilian (Pulheimer SC 24/57 e.V.)0:10:33.22
50Nicole Ackermann (BIKE-AID)0:11:47.07
51Sandra Abele (Team Stuttgart)0:12:14.88

