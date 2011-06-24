Arndt takes eighth German time trial championship
HTC-Highroad sweep the podium
Elite Women Time Trial: Neuwied -
Judith Arndt successfully defended her championship from 2010 to claim her eighth German time trial title, as her team HTC-Highroad swept the podium. The 34-year-old HTC-Highroad rider covered the 27.7km course in 36:03, ahead of her teammates Charlotte Becker (+0:45) and Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (+1:00).
“A time trial is always tricky to judge in the beginning,” Arndt said on rad-net.de. “But when I saw Charlotte, I knew that I was doing well.”
|1
|Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad Women)
|0:36:03.22
|2
|Charlotte Becker (HTC Highroad Women)
|0:00:44.97
|3
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad Women)
|0:00:59.96
|4
|Trixi Worrack (AA Drink - Leontien.Nl Cycling Team)
|0:01:45.81
|5
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Radsport Rhein-Neckar e.V.)
|0:02:03.02
|6
|Lisa Brennauer (Hitec Products - Uck)
|0:02:28.34
|7
|Adelheid Schütz (VC Corona Weiden 1902 e.V.)
|0:03:19.60
|8
|Madeleine Sandig (SSV 1990 Gera e.V.)
|0:03:27.16
|9
|Elke Gebhardt (Team Rothaus-VitaClassica Bad Krozingen)
|0:03:29.87
|10
|Lina-Kristin Schink (Team GSD Gestion)
|0:04:20.98
|11
|Romy Kasper (Kuota Speed Kueens)
|0:04:29.18
|12
|Anna Schnitzmeier (Abus-Nutrixxion)
|0:04:31.58
|13
|Stephanie Pohl (Team STEVENS-REDVIL)
|0:04:45.00
|14
|Sarah Düster (Nederland Bloeit)
|0:04:48.48
|15
|Esther Fennel (Koga Ladies - Central Rhede Cycling Team)
|0:04:48.66
|16
|Janine Bubner (Koga Ladies - Central Rhede Cycling Team)
|0:04:51.09
|17
|Magdalena Weigl (Team Haibike)
|0:05:08.31
|18
|Jana Schemmer (Koga Ladies - Central Rhede Cycling Team)
|0:05:17.71
|19
|Ronja Köckerling (Koga Ladies - Central Rhede Cycling Team)
|0:05:24.92
|20
|Lena Köckerling (Koga Ladies - Central Rhede Cycling Team)
|0:05:38.36
|21
|Franziska Ruschke (Koga Ladies - Central Rhede Cycling Team)
|0:05:40.00
|22
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Team Haibike)
|0:05:46.71
|23
|Katharina Fischer (RSC Sachsenblitz Burgstädt 1952 e.V.)
|0:05:48.07
|24
|Melanie Wotsch (Team Stuttgart)
|0:05:58.20
|25
|Manuela Haverkamp-Roisch (Radon Test Team)
|0:05:58.54
|26
|Theres Klein (Team STEVENS-REDVIL)
|0:06:07.31
|27
|Steffi Meizer (Team Rothaus-VitaClassica Bad Krozingen)
|0:06:11.31
|28
|Beate Zanner (Team STEVENS-REDVIL)
|0:06:19.23
|29
|Sabine Fischer (BIKE-AID)
|0:06:20.70
|30
|Laura Fouquet (Kuota Speed Kueens)
|0:06:22.57
|31
|Lisa Poller (Team STEVENS-REDVIL)
|0:06:24.07
|32
|Luisa Beck (Team Rothaus-VitaClassica Bad Krozingen)
|0:06:29.78
|33
|Elena Eggl (BIKE-AID)
|0:06:34.22
|34
|Johanna Badmann (Team Stuttgart)
|0:06:35.51
|35
|Heike Noever (Team Stuttgart)
|0:06:43.69
|36
|Nicole Markenbeck (RSV Münster v. 1895 e.V.)
|0:06:53.04
|37
|Evelyn Weichwald (RSV Frisch-Auf Öschelbronn e.V.)
|0:06:59.51
|38
|Andrea Wätzig (Team Stuttgart)
|0:07:05.75
|39
|Franziska Merten (Team Stuttgart)
|0:07:06.89
|40
|Lydia Wegemund (Team STEVENS-REDVIL)
|0:07:08.74
|41
|Désirée Schuler (BIKE-AID)
|0:07:12.08
|42
|Kathrin Hammes (Team Rothaus-VitaClassica Bad Krozingen)
|0:07:29.49
|43
|Stefanie Annika Wasmundt (ETSV Gut-Heil Itzehoe)
|0:07:45.55
|44
|Johanna Schirm (Pulheimer SC 24/57 e.V.)
|0:07:52.05
|45
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Team STEVENS-REDVIL)
|0:08:34.65
|46
|Birte Schumann (VfR Büttgen 1912 e.V.)
|0:08:45.58
|47
|Sonja Rau (BIKE-AID)
|0:09:00.92
|48
|Jasmin Rebmann (Team Rothaus-VitaClassica Bad Krozingen)
|0:09:05.17
|49
|Yvonne Kilian (Pulheimer SC 24/57 e.V.)
|0:10:33.22
|50
|Nicole Ackermann (BIKE-AID)
|0:11:47.07
|51
|Sandra Abele (Team Stuttgart)
|0:12:14.88
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy