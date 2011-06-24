Judith Arndt successfully defended her championship from 2010 to claim her eighth German time trial title, as her team HTC-Highroad swept the podium. The 34-year-old HTC-Highroad rider covered the 27.7km course in 36:03, ahead of her teammates Charlotte Becker (+0:45) and Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (+1:00).

“A time trial is always tricky to judge in the beginning,” Arndt said on rad-net.de. “But when I saw Charlotte, I knew that I was doing well.”