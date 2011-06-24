Trending

Grabsch powers to fourth TT title

Martin and Gretsch complete HTC-Highroad podium sweep

Bert Grabsch took the men's time trial title in Germany for the fourth time, leading an HTC-Highroad sweep of the podium. Grabsch covered the 34km course in 49:51 to top teammates Tony Martin by 59 seconds and Patrick Gretsch by 1:33.

Defending champion Martin had come into the race as the favourite, but was soundly beaten by former champion Grabsch, who won in 2007,2008 and 2009. This was also Grabsch's first win since the 2009 German time trial title.

"It hasn't gone so well the last few months," the 35-year-old said on rad-net.de. "It took a while to diagnose a virus that I had and since then things are better."

The 2008 Time Trial World Champion said, "I concentrated totally on this time trial and am proud to be champion. It gives me motivation for the future."

Martin was the first to congratulate his teammate. "He deserved to win. I am not sad to be second. The main thing is that the title stays in the team."

Full Results
1Bert Grabsch (HTC-Highroad)0:49:51.38
2Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad)0:00:59.22
3Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad)0:01:33.92
4Richard Stockhausen (TSV Perchting-Hadorf e.V.)0:01:37.52
5Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma-Lotto)0:01:42.03
6Christian Knees (Sky Procycling)0:02:03.88
7Timon Seubert (Team Netapp)0:02:10.04
8Stefan Schumacher (Miche - Guerciotti)0:03:11.18
9Michael Weicht (LKT Team Brandenburg)0:03:20.36
10Marcel Kittel (Skil - Shimano)0:03:33.49
11Markus Fothen (Team NSP)0:03:42.90
12Friedrich Meingast (VFR Herpersdorf)0:04:05.18
13Sergej Fuchs (Nutrixxion Sparkasse)0:04:19.57
14Markus Eichler (Team NSP)0:04:23.94
15Lucas Schädlich (Team NSP)0:04:30.88
16David Rösch (Team ATLAS Personal - Jakroo)0:04:33.22
17Daniel Westmattelmann (Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland)0:04:43.54
18Enrico Knobloch (RV Germania 1911 Jügesheim e.V.)0:05:31.74
19René Obst (Team NSP)0:05:31.97
20Rolf-Martin Vieten (TuS Celle)0:05:43.88
21Stefan Gaebel (RSV Speiche e.V.)0:05:49.15
22Jacob Fiedler (Team NSP)0:05:58.52
23Giulio Focardi (TSV Perchting-Hadorf e.V.)0:06:10.99
24Benjamin Höber (RV Schwalbe Trier 1932 e.V.)0:06:16.05
25Moritz Schütz (RV 1904/27 Gießen Kleinlinden e.V.)0:06:34.62
26Stephan Sifflet (RV Edelweiss Kandel e.V.)0:06:37.62
27Lars Bartlau (TSV Bremervörde)0:06:48.55
28Jonas Schmeiser (Team NSP)0:07:08.58
29Gerrit Henrich (RG UNI Hamburg)0:07:21.03
30Sebastian Pancratz (Beeline Bicycles RT)0:07:37.89
31Florian Salzinger (Atlas Personal)0:07:38.56
32René Heinze (SSV 1990 Gera e.V.)0:07:44.39
33Philip Schulz (Colba Mercury)0:07:48.90
34Alexander Boos (Team BOOS-Bianchi)0:09:00.31
35Matthias Schnapka (RIG Saar e.V. Saarbrücken)0:09:29.14
36Bastian Jung (Radlerfreunde Homburg e.V.)0:11:21.74

