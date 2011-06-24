Grabsch powers to fourth TT title
Martin and Gretsch complete HTC-Highroad podium sweep
Elite Men Time Trial: Neuwied -
Bert Grabsch took the men's time trial title in Germany for the fourth time, leading an HTC-Highroad sweep of the podium. Grabsch covered the 34km course in 49:51 to top teammates Tony Martin by 59 seconds and Patrick Gretsch by 1:33.
Defending champion Martin had come into the race as the favourite, but was soundly beaten by former champion Grabsch, who won in 2007,2008 and 2009. This was also Grabsch's first win since the 2009 German time trial title.
"It hasn't gone so well the last few months," the 35-year-old said on rad-net.de. "It took a while to diagnose a virus that I had and since then things are better."
The 2008 Time Trial World Champion said, "I concentrated totally on this time trial and am proud to be champion. It gives me motivation for the future."
Martin was the first to congratulate his teammate. "He deserved to win. I am not sad to be second. The main thing is that the title stays in the team."
|1
|Bert Grabsch (HTC-Highroad)
|0:49:51.38
|2
|Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad)
|0:00:59.22
|3
|Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad)
|0:01:33.92
|4
|Richard Stockhausen (TSV Perchting-Hadorf e.V.)
|0:01:37.52
|5
|Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
|0:01:42.03
|6
|Christian Knees (Sky Procycling)
|0:02:03.88
|7
|Timon Seubert (Team Netapp)
|0:02:10.04
|8
|Stefan Schumacher (Miche - Guerciotti)
|0:03:11.18
|9
|Michael Weicht (LKT Team Brandenburg)
|0:03:20.36
|10
|Marcel Kittel (Skil - Shimano)
|0:03:33.49
|11
|Markus Fothen (Team NSP)
|0:03:42.90
|12
|Friedrich Meingast (VFR Herpersdorf)
|0:04:05.18
|13
|Sergej Fuchs (Nutrixxion Sparkasse)
|0:04:19.57
|14
|Markus Eichler (Team NSP)
|0:04:23.94
|15
|Lucas Schädlich (Team NSP)
|0:04:30.88
|16
|David Rösch (Team ATLAS Personal - Jakroo)
|0:04:33.22
|17
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland)
|0:04:43.54
|18
|Enrico Knobloch (RV Germania 1911 Jügesheim e.V.)
|0:05:31.74
|19
|René Obst (Team NSP)
|0:05:31.97
|20
|Rolf-Martin Vieten (TuS Celle)
|0:05:43.88
|21
|Stefan Gaebel (RSV Speiche e.V.)
|0:05:49.15
|22
|Jacob Fiedler (Team NSP)
|0:05:58.52
|23
|Giulio Focardi (TSV Perchting-Hadorf e.V.)
|0:06:10.99
|24
|Benjamin Höber (RV Schwalbe Trier 1932 e.V.)
|0:06:16.05
|25
|Moritz Schütz (RV 1904/27 Gießen Kleinlinden e.V.)
|0:06:34.62
|26
|Stephan Sifflet (RV Edelweiss Kandel e.V.)
|0:06:37.62
|27
|Lars Bartlau (TSV Bremervörde)
|0:06:48.55
|28
|Jonas Schmeiser (Team NSP)
|0:07:08.58
|29
|Gerrit Henrich (RG UNI Hamburg)
|0:07:21.03
|30
|Sebastian Pancratz (Beeline Bicycles RT)
|0:07:37.89
|31
|Florian Salzinger (Atlas Personal)
|0:07:38.56
|32
|René Heinze (SSV 1990 Gera e.V.)
|0:07:44.39
|33
|Philip Schulz (Colba Mercury)
|0:07:48.90
|34
|Alexander Boos (Team BOOS-Bianchi)
|0:09:00.31
|35
|Matthias Schnapka (RIG Saar e.V. Saarbrücken)
|0:09:29.14
|36
|Bastian Jung (Radlerfreunde Homburg e.V.)
|0:11:21.74
