Herklotz wins German junior 'cross title

Drumm and Siemermann round out top three

Full Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvio Herklotz0:36:57
2Felix Drumm0:00:47
3Johannes Siemermann0:01:08
4Steffen Müller0:01:09
5Yannick Gruner0:01:27
6Max Lindenau0:01:28
7Adrian Auerbacher0:01:40
8Marco König0:02:19
9Lucas Carstensen0:02:25
10Justin Rudolph0:02:28
11Manuel Müller
12Jakob Britz0:02:44
13Lukas Meiler0:02:48
14Lucas Wollenhaupt
15Patrick Olberding0:04:02
16Jonas Hablitzel0:04:53
17Jacob Cords0:05:00
18Luis Bodo Pechtl0:05:31
19Frederik Deppmeier0:06:37
20Tom Gertzen0:07:41
21Andre Plagemann0:08:21

