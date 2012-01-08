Trending

Kupfernagel wins German 'cross title

Worrack takes second ahead of Schweizer in third

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hanka Kupfernagel0:41:45
2Trixi Worrack0:00:37
3Sabrina Schweizer0:01:18
4Gesa Bruchmann0:02:28
5Martina Zwick0:03:42
6Marlen Jöhrend0:03:58
7Susanne Juranek0:04:37
8Nicole Walker-Olberding0:04:48
9Jessica Lambrecht0:05:04
10Benita Wesselhoeft0:05:10
11Lisa Heckmann0:05:34
12Agnes Naumann0:05:35
13Liv-Susanne Bachmann0:06:05
14Lisa Müller-Ott0:06:29
15Anna Knauer0:07:36
16Stefanie Paul0:07:56
17Hannah Britz0:08:27
18Doris Steenfatt0:09:20
19Karlotta Felsmann0:09:21
20Dorothee Janke0:10:13
21Telse Faust
22Anne-Josepha Bertram
23Lisa Schaub
24Lena Bischoff-Stein
25Julia Holzknecht
26Stefanie Annika Wasmundt

