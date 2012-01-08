Trending

Pfingsten earns German 'cross title

Walsleben and Meisen round out top three

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Pfingsten1:03:00
2Philipp Walsleben0:00:41
3Marcel Meisen0:02:32
4Johannes Sickmueller0:03:03
5Sascha Weber0:03:59
6Fabian Brzezinski0:04:22
7Sebastian Hannöver0:04:46
8Rudiger Selig0:04:49
9Ole Quast0:05:32
10Marcus Kaufmann0:05:46
11Karsten Volkmann0:06:58
12Konrad Michael Optiz0:08:12

