Schweizer wins German U23 'cross title

The Yannicks - Mayer and Eckmann - take silver and gold

Full Results

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael (Jr) Schweizer0:51:29
2Yannick Mayer0:00:06
3Yannick Eckmann0:00:16
4Wenzel Böhm-Gräber
5Jan Büchmann0:00:18
6Markus Schulte-Luenzum0:00:31
7Julian Lehmann0:01:05
8Max Walsleben0:01:27
9Jannick Geisler0:01:34
10Enno Quast0:01:44
11Constantin Liebenow0:02:49
12Christian Pfäffle0:03:21
13Tobias Deprie0:03:31
14Toni Bretschneider0:03:46
15Tim Rieckmann0:04:42
16Sven Dominik Tullius0:05:41
17Daniel Klemme0:07:32
18Jacob Roithmeier0:08:06
19Benjamin Wappler0:08:51
20Alexander Schlenkrich
21Phillip Müller
22Uwe-Peter Groß
23Michael Müller

