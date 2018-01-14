Trending

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot wins French cyclo-cross title

Mani and Petit place second and third

Pauline Ferrand Prévot is heading to Canyon-SRAM in 2017

Pauline Ferrand Prévot is heading to Canyon-SRAM in 2017
(Image credit: Canyon SRAM)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)0:39:46
2Caroline Mani (Fra)0:01:20
3Marlène Petit (Fra)0:01:30
4Juliette Labous (Fra)0:03:08
5Anais Grimault (Fra)0:03:21
6Maëlle Grossetete (Fra)0:03:26
7Audrey Menut (Fra)0:03:34
8Evita Muzic (Fra)0:03:42
9Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra)0:03:44
10Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra)0:03:52
11Marine Strappazzon (Fra)0:04:34
12Pauline Delhaye (Fra)0:04:45
13Fanny Stumpf (Fra)0:05:25
14Marceline Devaux (Fra)0:05:41
15Laura Porhel (Fra)0:06:09
16Anaïs Morichon (Fra)0:06:12
17Coralie Houdin (Fra)0:06:50
18Emilie Jamme (Fra)0:07:34
19Solenne Billouin (Fra)0:08:11
20Manuella Glon (Fra)0:08:13
21Cyriane Muller (Fra)0:08:18
22Pauline Sabin Teyssedre (Fra)0:08:35
23Marion Sicot (Fra)0:09:05
24Morgane Riou (Fra)0:09:14
25Jennifer Mark (Fra)0:09:52
26Gwendoline Alves (Fra)0:10:36
27Jade Leroueil (Fra)0:11:06
28Juliette Poirier (Fra)
29Angeline Legros (Fra)
30Mathilde Terrasson (Fra)

Latest on Cyclingnews