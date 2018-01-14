Pauline Ferrand-Prevot wins French cyclo-cross title
Mani and Petit place second and third
Elite Women: Quelneuc - Quelneuc
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
|0:39:46
|2
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:01:20
|3
|Marlène Petit (Fra)
|0:01:30
|4
|Juliette Labous (Fra)
|0:03:08
|5
|Anais Grimault (Fra)
|0:03:21
|6
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra)
|0:03:26
|7
|Audrey Menut (Fra)
|0:03:34
|8
|Evita Muzic (Fra)
|0:03:42
|9
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra)
|0:03:44
|10
|Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra)
|0:03:52
|11
|Marine Strappazzon (Fra)
|0:04:34
|12
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|0:04:45
|13
|Fanny Stumpf (Fra)
|0:05:25
|14
|Marceline Devaux (Fra)
|0:05:41
|15
|Laura Porhel (Fra)
|0:06:09
|16
|Anaïs Morichon (Fra)
|0:06:12
|17
|Coralie Houdin (Fra)
|0:06:50
|18
|Emilie Jamme (Fra)
|0:07:34
|19
|Solenne Billouin (Fra)
|0:08:11
|20
|Manuella Glon (Fra)
|0:08:13
|21
|Cyriane Muller (Fra)
|0:08:18
|22
|Pauline Sabin Teyssedre (Fra)
|0:08:35
|23
|Marion Sicot (Fra)
|0:09:05
|24
|Morgane Riou (Fra)
|0:09:14
|25
|Jennifer Mark (Fra)
|0:09:52
|26
|Gwendoline Alves (Fra)
|0:10:36
|27
|Jade Leroueil (Fra)
|0:11:06
|28
|Juliette Poirier (Fra)
|29
|Angeline Legros (Fra)
|30
|Mathilde Terrasson (Fra)
