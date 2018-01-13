Trending

Lucas Dubau wins under-23 French cyclo-cross title

Joshua Dubau second, Bonsergent third

Lucas Dubau (France) celebrates his win in the junior men's race at the 'cross World Cup in Valkenburg

Lucas Dubau (France) celebrates his win in the junior men's race at the 'cross World Cup in Valkenburg
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Dubau (Fra)0:49:54
2Joshua Dubau (Fra)0:00:19
3Maxime Bonsergent (Fra)0:00:25
4Antoine Benoist (Fra)
5Eddy Fine (Fra)0:00:28
6Erwann Kerraud (Fra)0:00:30
7Sandy Dujardin (Fra)0:00:55
8Yan Gras (Fra)0:01:00
9Quentin Navarro (Fra)0:01:23
10Victor Thomas (Fra)0:01:32
11Valentin Remondet (Fra)0:01:42
12Valentin Humbert (Fra)0:01:51
13Quentin Simon (Fra)0:02:16
14Almenzo Benoist (Fra)0:02:23
15Lucas Deloison (Fra)0:02:31
16Maxime Jarnet (Fra)0:02:33
17Tanguy Turgis (Fra)0:02:38
18Thibaud Saint Guilhem (Fra)0:02:50
19Mickaël Crispin (Fra)0:03:00
20Clément Auvin (Fra)0:03:18
21Julien Desgrouas (Fra)0:03:23
22Simon Lepoittevin Dubost (Fra)
23Mathieu Taburet (Fra)0:03:27
24Maxime Derouint (Fra)0:03:51
25Guillaume Lallement (Fra)
26Loïc Szewe (Fra)0:04:09
27Nicolas Guillemin (Fra)0:04:17
28Laudelino Plas (Fra)0:04:24
29Julien Leclercq (Fra)0:04:39
30Sammy Cadot Roger (Fra)0:04:43
31Thomas Morichon (Fra)
32Ianis Lavie (Fra)0:05:04
33Dylan Vasnier (Fra)0:05:35
34Florian Stumpf (Fra)0:06:10
35Nicolas Toulouse (Fra)0:06:23
36Ronan Chedaleux (Fra)0:06:43
37Maël Baron (Fra)0:06:53
38Lorenzo Marasco (Fra)0:07:00
39Thomas Petroz (Fra)0:07:14
40Loïc Leblond (Fra)0:07:26
41Théo Guiraud (Fra)0:07:37
42Hugo Lefebvre (Fra)0:08:47
43David France (Fra)
44Lucas Vaz (Fra)
45Ludovic Delpech (Fra)
46Valentin Vezie (Fra)
DNFThomas Bonnet (Fra)
DNSKévin Avoine (Fra)

Latest on Cyclingnews