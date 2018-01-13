Lucas Dubau wins under-23 French cyclo-cross title
Joshua Dubau second, Bonsergent third
U23 Men: Quelneuc - Quelneuc
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucas Dubau (Fra)
|0:49:54
|2
|Joshua Dubau (Fra)
|0:00:19
|3
|Maxime Bonsergent (Fra)
|0:00:25
|4
|Antoine Benoist (Fra)
|5
|Eddy Fine (Fra)
|0:00:28
|6
|Erwann Kerraud (Fra)
|0:00:30
|7
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra)
|0:00:55
|8
|Yan Gras (Fra)
|0:01:00
|9
|Quentin Navarro (Fra)
|0:01:23
|10
|Victor Thomas (Fra)
|0:01:32
|11
|Valentin Remondet (Fra)
|0:01:42
|12
|Valentin Humbert (Fra)
|0:01:51
|13
|Quentin Simon (Fra)
|0:02:16
|14
|Almenzo Benoist (Fra)
|0:02:23
|15
|Lucas Deloison (Fra)
|0:02:31
|16
|Maxime Jarnet (Fra)
|0:02:33
|17
|Tanguy Turgis (Fra)
|0:02:38
|18
|Thibaud Saint Guilhem (Fra)
|0:02:50
|19
|Mickaël Crispin (Fra)
|0:03:00
|20
|Clément Auvin (Fra)
|0:03:18
|21
|Julien Desgrouas (Fra)
|0:03:23
|22
|Simon Lepoittevin Dubost (Fra)
|23
|Mathieu Taburet (Fra)
|0:03:27
|24
|Maxime Derouint (Fra)
|0:03:51
|25
|Guillaume Lallement (Fra)
|26
|Loïc Szewe (Fra)
|0:04:09
|27
|Nicolas Guillemin (Fra)
|0:04:17
|28
|Laudelino Plas (Fra)
|0:04:24
|29
|Julien Leclercq (Fra)
|0:04:39
|30
|Sammy Cadot Roger (Fra)
|0:04:43
|31
|Thomas Morichon (Fra)
|32
|Ianis Lavie (Fra)
|0:05:04
|33
|Dylan Vasnier (Fra)
|0:05:35
|34
|Florian Stumpf (Fra)
|0:06:10
|35
|Nicolas Toulouse (Fra)
|0:06:23
|36
|Ronan Chedaleux (Fra)
|0:06:43
|37
|Maël Baron (Fra)
|0:06:53
|38
|Lorenzo Marasco (Fra)
|0:07:00
|39
|Thomas Petroz (Fra)
|0:07:14
|40
|Loïc Leblond (Fra)
|0:07:26
|41
|Théo Guiraud (Fra)
|0:07:37
|42
|Hugo Lefebvre (Fra)
|0:08:47
|43
|David France (Fra)
|44
|Lucas Vaz (Fra)
|45
|Ludovic Delpech (Fra)
|46
|Valentin Vezie (Fra)
|DNF
|Thomas Bonnet (Fra)
|DNS
|Kévin Avoine (Fra)
