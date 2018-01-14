Steve Chainel solos to win French cyclo-cross crown
Mourey and Jeannesson place second and third
Elite Men: Quelneuc - Quelneuc
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Team Chazal Canyon
|0:59:01
|2
|Francis Mourey (Fra)
|0:00:28
|3
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra)
|0:00:43
|4
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra)
|0:00:57
|5
|Alois Falenta (Fra)
|0:02:11
|6
|Clement Venturini (Fra)
|0:02:37
|7
|Arthur Tropardy (Fra)
|0:02:59
|8
|David Menut (Fra)
|0:03:18
|9
|Julien Roussel (Fra)
|0:03:41
|10
|Nicolas Pruvot (Fra)
|0:03:53
|11
|Fabien Canal (Fra)
|0:04:08
|12
|Damien Mougel (Fra)
|0:04:12
|13
|Freddie Guilloux (Fra)
|0:04:49
|14
|Florian Trigo (Fra)
|0:04:56
|15
|Anthonin Didier (Fra)
|0:05:11
|16
|Tony Periou (Fra)
|0:05:29
|17
|Kylian Etienne (Fra)
|0:05:40
|18
|Adrien Leboucher (Fra)
|0:06:03
|19
|Mathieu Morichon (Fra)
|0:06:18
|20
|Ludovic Renard (Fra)
|0:06:39
|21
|Thibaut Vassal (Fra)
|0:06:46
|22
|Benjamin Pascual (Fra)
|0:07:01
|23
|Julien Farnier (Fra)
|0:07:20
|24
|Tristan Delacroix (Fra)
|0:08:01
|25
|Guillaume Guilbaud (Fra)
|0:08:09
|26
|Yoann Corbihan (Fra)
|27
|David Derepas (Fra)
|28
|Maxime Girardin (Fra)
|29
|Maxime Gossard (Fra)
|30
|Florian Richeux (Fra)
|31
|Valentin Cosnier (Fra)
|32
|Miguel Martinez (Fra)
|33
|Nicolas Le Besq (Fra)
|34
|Rudy Feron (Fra)
|35
|Audric Pasquet (Fra)
|36
|Clement Bomme (Fra)
|37
|Anthony Ansard (Fra)
|38
|Gwenael Morra (Fra)
|39
|Miguel Fillaut (Fra)
|40
|Guillaume Schaeffler (Fra)
|DNS
|Kevin Groussard (Fra)
|DNS
|Clement Normand (Fra)
|DNF
|Rémi Deplanque (Fra)
