Steve Chainel solos to win French cyclo-cross crown

Mourey and Jeannesson place second and third

Steve Chainel (France)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Chainel (Fra) Team Chazal Canyon0:59:01
2Francis Mourey (Fra)0:00:28
3Arnold Jeannesson (Fra)0:00:43
4Matthieu Boulo (Fra)0:00:57
5Alois Falenta (Fra)0:02:11
6Clement Venturini (Fra)0:02:37
7Arthur Tropardy (Fra)0:02:59
8David Menut (Fra)0:03:18
9Julien Roussel (Fra)0:03:41
10Nicolas Pruvot (Fra)0:03:53
11Fabien Canal (Fra)0:04:08
12Damien Mougel (Fra)0:04:12
13Freddie Guilloux (Fra)0:04:49
14Florian Trigo (Fra)0:04:56
15Anthonin Didier (Fra)0:05:11
16Tony Periou (Fra)0:05:29
17Kylian Etienne (Fra)0:05:40
18Adrien Leboucher (Fra)0:06:03
19Mathieu Morichon (Fra)0:06:18
20Ludovic Renard (Fra)0:06:39
21Thibaut Vassal (Fra)0:06:46
22Benjamin Pascual (Fra)0:07:01
23Julien Farnier (Fra)0:07:20
24Tristan Delacroix (Fra)0:08:01
25Guillaume Guilbaud (Fra)0:08:09
26Yoann Corbihan (Fra)
27David Derepas (Fra)
28Maxime Girardin (Fra)
29Maxime Gossard (Fra)
30Florian Richeux (Fra)
31Valentin Cosnier (Fra)
32Miguel Martinez (Fra)
33Nicolas Le Besq (Fra)
34Rudy Feron (Fra)
35Audric Pasquet (Fra)
36Clement Bomme (Fra)
37Anthony Ansard (Fra)
38Gwenael Morra (Fra)
39Miguel Fillaut (Fra)
40Guillaume Schaeffler (Fra)
DNSKevin Groussard (Fra)
DNSClement Normand (Fra)
DNFRémi Deplanque (Fra)

