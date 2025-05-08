'Not feeling fit enough to continue' – Pauline Ferrand-Prévot withdraws from La Vuelta Femenina

Frenchwoman out of race after losing 26 seconds on hilly stage 4

SANT BOI DE LLOBREGAT SPAIN MAY 05 LR Pauline FerrandPrevot of France and Maud Oudeman of Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike compete during the 11th La Vuelta Femenina 2025 Stage 2 a 99km stage from Molins de Rei to Sant Boi de Llobregat UCIWWT on May 05 2025 in Sant Boi de Llobregat Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease A Bike) has withdrawn from La Vuelta Femenine (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot is out of La Vuelta Femenina ahead of Thursday's stage 5, her Visma-Lease A Bike team have announced.

The Frenchwoman, who won Paris-Roubaix Femmes earlier this spring, is "not feeling fit enough to continue the race", the Dutch team stated in a post on social media on Thursday morning.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

