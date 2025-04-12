Gallery: Paris-Roubaix women's podium bikes

Fresh off the cobbles, all three bikes from the podium of Paris-Roubaix Femmes
The night is beginning to claw at the Vélodrome André-Pétrieux here in Roubaix, and while I've just finished my usual mega tech gallery from the women's Paris-Roubaix, I also managed to sneak myself into the VIP zone to take some photos of the bikes of the winner Pauline Ferrand-Prévot of Visma-Lease a Bike, as well as her podium companions.
Ferrand-Prévot won with a solo blast from 18km away in her very first attempt at Hell of the North. Letizia Borghesi (EF Education-Oatly) grabbed second a few seconds ahead of Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime).
Time was tight, so if you want all the juicy details then head to my main tech gallery, but some images are better than none, right? In any case, this is what I managed to grab before being collared by an ASO security guard and hoisted back into the media pen with the rest of the journalist cattle.
