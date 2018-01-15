Trending

Rivet wins junior men French cyclo-cross title

Thomas, Courriere round out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Rivet (Fra)0:45:34
2Théo Thomas (Fra)0:00:02
3Anthony Courriere (Fra)0:00:06
4Thibault Valognes (Fra)0:00:22
5Joris Delbove (Fra)0:00:51
6Théo Degache (Fra)0:00:55
7Tom Mainguenaud (Fra)0:01:04
8Maxan Tanguy (Fra)0:01:05
9Théo Jarnet (Fra)0:01:06
10Lilian Schneider (Fra)0:01:28
11Mattéo Vercher (Fra)0:01:47
12Natan Patrois (Fra)0:01:49
13Nathan Podesta (Fra)0:02:05
14Antoine Huby (Fra)0:02:08
15Brice Dujardin (Fra)
16Hugo Peyroux (Fra)0:02:14
17Aloïs Charrin (Fra)0:02:15
18Ronan Auffret (Fra)0:02:16
19Gabriel Roger (Fra)
20Guillaume Leonardi (Fra)0:02:17
21Raphael Da Costa Barros (Fra)0:02:29
22Quentin Bourg (Fra)0:02:34
23Louis Jumeaux (Fra)0:02:41
24Hugo Jot (Fra)0:02:57
25Loris Coss (Fra)0:03:17
26Théo Gueret (Fra)0:03:22
27Damien Beton (Fra)
28Yael Joalland (Fra)0:03:29
29Thomas Gachignard (Fra)0:03:30
30Damien Bodard (Fra)0:03:31
31Maxime Royer (Fra)
32Antoine Simonin (Fra)0:03:40
33Cyprien Gilles (Fra)0:03:44
34Valentin Retailleau (Fra)0:04:03
35Romaric Plauche (Fra)0:04:19
36Jordan Faivre Vuillin (Fra)0:04:36
37Hugo Thirotel (Fra)0:04:52
38Florian Roy (Fra)
39Clement Fouillen (Fra)0:05:11
40Baptiste Serpaggi (Fra)0:05:18
41Allan Chevillard (Fra)0:05:20
42Erwann Denis (Fra)0:05:25
43François Hyon (Fra)0:05:30
44Théo Delmas (Fra)0:05:31
45Tom Rossion (Fra)0:05:35
46Eliot Verniengeal (Fra)0:05:59
47Antoine Brel (Fra)0:06:00
48Florian Gaillard (Fra)0:06:08
49Richard Demay (Fra)0:06:36
50Hugo Nedjari (Fra)0:06:39
51Aurélien Uzon (Fra)0:07:31
52Pablo Ochoa (Fra)0:07:49
53Clément Almansa (Fra)0:07:53
54Baptiste Revello (Fra)0:08:36
55Maxime Piris (Fra)
DNFYaël Thomine (Fra)
DNFAlexis Robert (Fra)
DSQAlexandre Le Roux (Fra)
DNFHugo Vandekerchove (Fra)

