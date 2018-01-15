Rivet wins junior men French cyclo-cross title
Thomas, Courriere round out podium
Junior Men: Quelneuc - Quelneuc
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Rivet (Fra)
|0:45:34
|2
|Théo Thomas (Fra)
|0:00:02
|3
|Anthony Courriere (Fra)
|0:00:06
|4
|Thibault Valognes (Fra)
|0:00:22
|5
|Joris Delbove (Fra)
|0:00:51
|6
|Théo Degache (Fra)
|0:00:55
|7
|Tom Mainguenaud (Fra)
|0:01:04
|8
|Maxan Tanguy (Fra)
|0:01:05
|9
|Théo Jarnet (Fra)
|0:01:06
|10
|Lilian Schneider (Fra)
|0:01:28
|11
|Mattéo Vercher (Fra)
|0:01:47
|12
|Natan Patrois (Fra)
|0:01:49
|13
|Nathan Podesta (Fra)
|0:02:05
|14
|Antoine Huby (Fra)
|0:02:08
|15
|Brice Dujardin (Fra)
|16
|Hugo Peyroux (Fra)
|0:02:14
|17
|Aloïs Charrin (Fra)
|0:02:15
|18
|Ronan Auffret (Fra)
|0:02:16
|19
|Gabriel Roger (Fra)
|20
|Guillaume Leonardi (Fra)
|0:02:17
|21
|Raphael Da Costa Barros (Fra)
|0:02:29
|22
|Quentin Bourg (Fra)
|0:02:34
|23
|Louis Jumeaux (Fra)
|0:02:41
|24
|Hugo Jot (Fra)
|0:02:57
|25
|Loris Coss (Fra)
|0:03:17
|26
|Théo Gueret (Fra)
|0:03:22
|27
|Damien Beton (Fra)
|28
|Yael Joalland (Fra)
|0:03:29
|29
|Thomas Gachignard (Fra)
|0:03:30
|30
|Damien Bodard (Fra)
|0:03:31
|31
|Maxime Royer (Fra)
|32
|Antoine Simonin (Fra)
|0:03:40
|33
|Cyprien Gilles (Fra)
|0:03:44
|34
|Valentin Retailleau (Fra)
|0:04:03
|35
|Romaric Plauche (Fra)
|0:04:19
|36
|Jordan Faivre Vuillin (Fra)
|0:04:36
|37
|Hugo Thirotel (Fra)
|0:04:52
|38
|Florian Roy (Fra)
|39
|Clement Fouillen (Fra)
|0:05:11
|40
|Baptiste Serpaggi (Fra)
|0:05:18
|41
|Allan Chevillard (Fra)
|0:05:20
|42
|Erwann Denis (Fra)
|0:05:25
|43
|François Hyon (Fra)
|0:05:30
|44
|Théo Delmas (Fra)
|0:05:31
|45
|Tom Rossion (Fra)
|0:05:35
|46
|Eliot Verniengeal (Fra)
|0:05:59
|47
|Antoine Brel (Fra)
|0:06:00
|48
|Florian Gaillard (Fra)
|0:06:08
|49
|Richard Demay (Fra)
|0:06:36
|50
|Hugo Nedjari (Fra)
|0:06:39
|51
|Aurélien Uzon (Fra)
|0:07:31
|52
|Pablo Ochoa (Fra)
|0:07:49
|53
|Clément Almansa (Fra)
|0:07:53
|54
|Baptiste Revello (Fra)
|0:08:36
|55
|Maxime Piris (Fra)
|DNF
|Yaël Thomine (Fra)
|DNF
|Alexis Robert (Fra)
|DSQ
|Alexandre Le Roux (Fra)
|DNF
|Hugo Vandekerchove (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
-
Colnago goes off-road with new G3X gravel bikeG3X is the Italian brand's first foray into the gravel market
-
Harry Tanfield signs for AG2R La MondialeBrit moves to French team after neo-pro season at folding Katusha-Alpecin
-
Cannondale launches 11.3kg SuperSix EVO Neo road e-bikeNew Cannondale e-bike blends SuperSix EVO design cues with a 250w motor to create an all-new performance road e-bike
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy