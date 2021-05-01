Festival Elsy Jacobs: Emma Norsgaard wins stage 1

Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) took her first victory of the season at stage 1 of the Festival Elsy Jacobs in Steinfort. Norsgaard won the bunch sprint ahead of Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ceratizit-WNT) and Leah Kirchmann (Team DSM) in third.

Norsgaard has moved into the overall race lead ahead of the finale stage 2 on Sunday.