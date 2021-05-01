Festival Elsy Jacobs: Emma Norsgaard wins stage 1
Movistar sprinter moves into the overall lead
Stage 2: Steinfort - Steinfort
Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) took her first victory of the season at stage 1 of the Festival Elsy Jacobs in Steinfort. Norsgaard won the bunch sprint ahead of Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ceratizit-WNT) and Leah Kirchmann (Team DSM) in third.
Norsgaard has moved into the overall race lead ahead of the finale stage 2 on Sunday.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Festival Elsy Jacobs: Emma Norsgaard wins stage 1Movistar sprinter moves into the overall lead
-
Geraint Thomas feels foolish after bizarre finish-line crash at Tour de Romandie'I had no feeling whatsoever in my hands and I tried to change gear but instead just lost the bars' says Ineos rider
-
Tour de Romandie: Woods wins stage 4 and takes overall lead as Geraint Thomas crashes at summit finishBen O'Connor finishes second at Thyon, Thomas crosses the line in third
-
Giro d'Italia: Nizzolo to take on Sagan and Ewan in sprint stagesQhubeka Assos also take a GC option in Pozzovivo
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.