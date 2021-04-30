Trending

Festival Elsy Jacobs: Wiebes wins prologue

By

Kirchmann in second followed by Swinkels in third

Stage 1: Cessagne - Luxembourg

NEXT STAGE
LUXEMBOURG LUXEMBOURG APRIL 30 Ruth Winder of United States and Team Trek Segafredo during the 13th Ceratizit Festival Elsy Jacobs 2021 Prologue a 22km Individual Time Trial stage from Luxembourg to LuxembourgCessange 305m ITT felsy UCIProSeries April 30 2021 in Luxembourg Luxembourg Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

American Ruth Winder of Trek-Segafredo finished in 3:18 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LUXEMBOURG LUXEMBOURG APRIL 30 Leah Kirchmann of Canada and Team DSM during the 13th Ceratizit Festival Elsy Jacobs 2021 Prologue a 22km Individual Time Trial stage from Luxembourg to LuxembourgCessange 305m ITT felsy UCIProSeries April 30 2021 in Luxembourg Luxembourg Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Canadian Leah Kirchmann of Team DSM set time of 3:15 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LUXEMBOURG LUXEMBOURG APRIL 30 Thalita De Jong of Netherlands and Team Bingoal Casino Chevalmeire during the 13th Ceratizit Festival Elsy Jacobs 2021 Prologue a 22km Individual Time Trial stage from Luxembourg to LuxembourgCessange 305m ITT felsy UCIProSeries April 30 2021 in Luxembourg Luxembourg Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Dutch rider Thalita De Jong of Team Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire finished in 3:17 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LUXEMBOURG LUXEMBOURG APRIL 30 Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team DSM during the 13th Ceratizit Festival Elsy Jacobs 2021 Prologue a 22km Individual Time Trial stage from Luxembourg to LuxembourgCessange 305m ITT felsy UCIProSeries April 30 2021 in Luxembourg Luxembourg Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM wins prologue in 3:12 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lorena Wiebes and Leah Kirchmann of Team DSM took the top two spots in the opening stage of the 2021 Ceratizit Festival Elsy Jacobs on Friday. Wiebes rode the technical 2.2km prologue course in 3:12, with Kirchmann three seconds back. 

A trio of Dutch riders completed the top five, with Karlijn Swinkels of Jumbo-Visma Women taking the final podium spot just half a second behind Kirchmann, followed by Thalita de Jong (Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire) and Lonneke Uneken (SD Worx).  

The late-afternoon prologue in Cessange was a short, but challenging. Just after the start, each of the 108 riders took on a 13 per cent climb followed by a sharp descent and in the final kilometre powered up a gradual climb to the finish line.

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 3:12:00
2Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team DSM 0:00:03
3Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
4Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:00:05
5Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
6Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
7Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:06
8Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx
9Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:00:07
