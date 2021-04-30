Festival Elsy Jacobs: Wiebes wins prologue
By Cyclingnews
Kirchmann in second followed by Swinkels in third
Stage 1: Cessagne - Luxembourg
Lorena Wiebes and Leah Kirchmann of Team DSM took the top two spots in the opening stage of the 2021 Ceratizit Festival Elsy Jacobs on Friday. Wiebes rode the technical 2.2km prologue course in 3:12, with Kirchmann three seconds back.
A trio of Dutch riders completed the top five, with Karlijn Swinkels of Jumbo-Visma Women taking the final podium spot just half a second behind Kirchmann, followed by Thalita de Jong (Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire) and Lonneke Uneken (SD Worx).
The late-afternoon prologue in Cessange was a short, but challenging. Just after the start, each of the 108 riders took on a 13 per cent climb followed by a sharp descent and in the final kilometre powered up a gradual climb to the finish line.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM
|3:12:00
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team DSM
|0:00:03
|3
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|4
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0:00:05
|5
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
|6
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|7
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:06
|8
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx
|9
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:00:07
|10
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
