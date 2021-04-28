Festival Elsy Jacobs past winners
By Cyclingnews
Champions 2008-2020
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2020
|No race
|2019
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|2018
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana
|2017
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels-Dolmans
|2016
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo–Liv
|2015
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo–Liv
|2014
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo–Liv
|2013
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank
|2012
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank
|2011
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland bloeit
|2010
|Emma Pooley (Gbr) Cervelo Test Team
|2009
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus)
|2008
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Fenixs
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Festival Elsy Jacobs past winnersChampions 2008-2020
-
Tour de Romandie past winnersChampions 1947 - 2020
-
Giro d'Italia past winnersChampions 1909-2020
-
Brandon McNulty to ride Tour de France and miss Giro d'ItaliaAmerican expected to help Pogacar defend yellow jersey after impressing at Itzulia Basque Country
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.