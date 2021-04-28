Trending

Festival Elsy Jacobs past winners

Champions 2008-2020

Lisa Brennauer won the last edition of the Ceratizit Festival Elsy Jacobs in 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2020No race
2019Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
2018Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana
2017Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels-Dolmans
2016Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo–Liv
2015Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo–Liv
2014Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo–Liv
2013Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank
2012Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank
2011Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland bloeit
2010Emma Pooley (Gbr) Cervelo Test Team
2009Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus)
2008Monia Baccaille (Ita) Fenixs

 

