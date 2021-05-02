Emma Norsgaard wins Festival Elsy Jacobs

Image 1 of 5 Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) wins stage 2 and overall title at Festival Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) wins stage 2 and overall title at Festival Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) wins stage 2 and overall title at Festival Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) wins stage 2 and overall title at Festival Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Ruth Winder attacks during stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) secured her second consecutive win and the overall title at Festival Elsy Jacobs on Sunday. Norsgaard won the stage 2 reduced bunch sprint ahead of Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team) and Sofia Bertizzolo (Liv Racing) in Garnich.

Norsgaard went into the three-day race having numerous podium performances through this season, but no victories. It was a successful event for the Danish sprinter, who not only won two stages and the overall title, but also won the points classification and the best young rider classification.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 2:47:55 2 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 3 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 4 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 5 Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 6 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 7 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team DSM 8 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM 9 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 10 Valerie Demey (Bel) Liv Racing