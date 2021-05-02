Trending

Emma Norsgaard wins Festival Elsy Jacobs

Movistar sprinter claims final stage in Garnich

GARNICH LUXEMBOURG MAY 02 Emma Norsgaard Jorgensen of Denmark and Movistar Team Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates at arrival during the 13th Ceratizit Festival Elsy Jacobs 2021 Stage 2 a 1053km stage from Garnich to Garnich felsy UCIProSeries on May 02 2021 in Garnich Luxembourg Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) wins stage 2 and overall title at Festival Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: Getty Images)
GARNICH LUXEMBOURG MAY 02 Emma Norsgaard Jorgensen of Denmark and Movistar Team Yellow Leader Jersey Maria Giulia Confalonieri of Italy and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team Sofia Bertizzolo of Italy and Team Liv Racing Leah Kirchmann of Canada and Team DSM Green Points Jersey Thalita De Jong of Netherlands and Team Bingoal Casino Chevalmeire sprint at arrival during the 13th Ceratizit Festival Elsy Jacobs 2021 Stage 2 a 1053km stage from Garnich to Garnich felsy UCIProSeries on May 02 2021 in Garnich Luxembourg Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

GARNICH LUXEMBOURG MAY 02 Aude Biannic of France Barbara Guarischi of Italy Emma Norsgaard Jorgensen of Denmark Yellow Leader Jersey Alba Teruel Ribes of Spain Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez of Spain Leah Thomas of United States and Movistar Team celebrates at arrival during the 13th Ceratizit Festival Elsy Jacobs 2021 Stage 2 a 1053km stage from Garnich to Garnich felsy UCIProSeries on May 02 2021 in Garnich Luxembourg Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

GARNICH LUXEMBOURG MAY 02 Ruth Winder of United States and Team Trek Segafredo Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Team Canyon SRAM Racing on breakaway during the 13th Ceratizit Festival Elsy Jacobs 2021 Stage 2 a 1053km stage from Garnich to Garnich felsy UCIProSeries on May 02 2021 in Garnich Luxembourg Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Ruth Winder attacks during stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) secured her second consecutive win and the overall title at Festival Elsy Jacobs on Sunday. Norsgaard won the stage 2 reduced bunch sprint ahead of Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team) and Sofia Bertizzolo (Liv Racing) in Garnich.

Norsgaard went into the three-day race having numerous podium performances through this season, but no victories. It was a successful event for the Danish sprinter, who not only won two stages and the overall title, but also won the points classification and the best young rider classification.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 2:47:55
2Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
3Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing
4Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
5Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
6Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
7Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team DSM
8Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM
9Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
10Valerie Demey (Bel) Liv Racing

Final general classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women

