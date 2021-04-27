Trending

Festival Elsy Jacobs 2021 maps

Three days of racing cover 232 kilometres

Image 1 of 9

Overall map of 2021 Ceratizit Elsy Jacobs

Overall maps for three days of racing in 2021 (Image credit: SaF Zéisseng)
Image 2 of 9

Prologue elevation profile 2021 Festival Elsy Jacobs

Prologue elevation profile 2021 Festival Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: SaF Zéisseng)
Image 3 of 9

Prologue map 2021 Festival Elsy Jacobs

Prologue map 2021 Festival Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: SaF Zéisseng)
Image 4 of 9

Stage 2 elevation profile 2021 Festival Elsy Jacobs

Stage 1 elevation profile 2021 Festival Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: SaF Zéisseng)
Image 5 of 9

Stage 1 finish circuits 2021 Festival Elsy Jacobs

Stage 1 opening first loop 2021 Festival Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: SaF Zéisseng)
Image 6 of 9

Stage 1 inner loop 2021 Festival Elsy Jacobs

Stage 1 finish circuit 2021 Festival Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: SaF Zéisseng)
Image 7 of 9

Stage 3 elevation profile 2021 Festival Elsy Jacobs

Stage 2 elevation profile Festival Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: SaF Zéisseng)
Image 8 of 9

Stage 2 outer loop 2021 Festival Elsy Jacobs

Stage 2 opening loop 2021 Festival Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: SaF Zéisseng)
Image 9 of 9

Stage 2 finish circuits 2021 Festival Elsy Jacobs

Stage 2 finish circuits 2021 Festival Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: SaF Zéisseng)

