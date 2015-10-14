Image 1 of 54 Bradley Wiggins and Great Britain's team pursuit squad (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 54 Great Britian's team pursuit squad at the European Track Championships (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 3 of 54 Great Britian's women's team pursuit squad had the fastest qualifying time (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 4 of 54 Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 5 of 54 Great Britian's team pursuit squad at the European Track Championships (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 6 of 54 Great Britian's team pursuit squad at the European Track Championships (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 7 of 54 Bradley Wiggins leads Great Britain's team pursuit squad (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 8 of 54 Poland setting the fourth fastest time (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 9 of 54 Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 10 of 54 Russia was second in the women's qualifying (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 11 of 54 The Italian team was the third fastest in qualifying (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 12 of 54 France was third fastest in the men's qualifying (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 13 of 54 The Swiss team was the second fastest of the men (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 14 of 54 Russia was fourth fastest in the men's qualifying (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 15 of 54 (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 16 of 54 Training for the European Track Championships in Grenchen (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 17 of 54 The 2015 European Track Championships in Grenchen, Switzerland (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 54 The Italians (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 54 France team pursuit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 54 Italians (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 54 Great Britain's women's team pursuit squad were also the falsest in the qualifying round (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 22 of 54 Italy's women's team pursuit squad (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 23 of 54 The Italians start their team pursuit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 24 of 54 Italy (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 25 of 54 Great Britain men's team pursuit have the fastest qualifying time (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 26 of 54 Great Britain start their team pursuit at European Track Championships (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 27 of 54 Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 28 of 54 The Italian team in the team pursuit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 29 of 54 Bradley Wiggins leads Great Britain's men's team pursuit squad at European Track Championships (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 30 of 54 The Italian team pursuit squad training for the European Track Championships (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 31 of 54 Italy's Simone Consonni (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 32 of 54 The 2015 European Track Championships in Grenchen, Switzerland (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 33 of 54 Elia Viviani (Italy) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 34 of 54 Migle Marozaite (Lithuania) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 35 of 54 The Italian team pursuit squad training for the European Track Championships (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 36 of 54 Elia Viviani (Italy) training for the team pursuit at the European Track Championships (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 37 of 54 Elia Viviani (Italy) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 38 of 54 Michele Scartezzini (Italy) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 39 of 54 Italy's Simone Consonni training for the team pursuit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 40 of 54 Lucas Liss (Germany) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 41 of 54 The Italians warm-up for the team pursuit event (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 42 of 54 The Italian team pursuit squad warming up ahead of the start of the European Track Championships (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 43 of 54 Training for the European Track Championships in Grenchen (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 44 of 54 Training for the European Track Championships in Grenchen (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 45 of 54 Great Britain's team pursuit squad training for the European Track Championships (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 46 of 54 Training for the European Track Championships in Grenchen (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 47 of 54 Great Britain training for the European Track Championships in Grenchen (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 48 of 54 The 2015 European Track Championships in Grenchen, Switzerland (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 49 of 54 The 2015 European Track Championships in Grenchen, Switzerland (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 50 of 54 Poland warming up for the European Track Championships (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 51 of 54 Kristina Vogel (Germany) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 52 of 54 The Italian team pursuit team (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 53 of 54 Marco Villa timing the Italian team pursuit squad during warm ups (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 54 of 54 Michael D'Almeida (France) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

The European Track Championships kicked off on Wednesday with the women's and men's team pursuit qualifying rounds at the velodrome in Grenchen, Switzerland.

Great Britain's women's team pursuit squad proved to be the fastest in the qualifying round, posting 4:21.089 for the 4,000-metre event. The team included Laura Trott, Elinor Barker, Ciara Horne and Joanna Rowsell.

Great Britain beat runner-up team Russia; Evgenia Romanyuta, Gulnaz Badykova, Tamara Balabolina and Aleksandra Goncharova, who covered the distance in 4:30.664. Third-placed team, Italy included Simona Frapporti, Beatrice Bartelloni, Tatiana Guderzo and Silvia Valsecchi.

Wiggins leads Great Britain's men's team pursuit to fastest qualifying time

Bradley Wiggins led the Great Britain men's team pursuit squad to the fastest qualifying time at the kick off to the European Track Championships held in Grenchen. The men's team, which also included Steven Burke, Owain Doull and Andrew Tennant, rode the 4000 metres in 3:57.277.

They beat runner-up team Switzerland; Silvan Dillier, Stefan Kueng, Frank Pasche and Thery Schir, who rode the distance in 3:59.026. While France's Thomas Boudat, Bryan Coquard, Damien Gaudin and Julien Morice were third in the qualifying round.

The women's and men's team pursuit first round will be held in the morning session on Thursday and the finals will be held in the afternoon session.

Full Results

Women's Team Pursuit - Qualifying, 4000m # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:04:21.089 Laura Trott Elinor Barker Ciara Horne Joanna Rowsell 2 Russia 0:04:30.664 Evgenia Romanyuta Gulnaz Badykova Tamara Balabolina Aleksandra Goncharova 3 Italy 0:04:32.480 Simona Frapporti Beatrice Bartelloni Tatiana Guderzo Silvia Valsecchi 4 Poland 0:04:33.305 Malgorzata Wojtyra Edyta Jasinska Katarzyna Pawlowska Natalia Rutkowska 5 Germany 0:04:33.326 Charlotte Becker Mieke Kroger Stephanie Pohl Gudrun Stock 6 Belrus 0:04:33.404 Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya Polina Pivavarava Ina Savenka Marina Shmayankova 7 France 0:04:34.521 Elise Delzenne Coralie Demay Fiona Dutriaux Roxane Fournier 8 Ireland 0:04:35.090 Lydia Boylan Josie Knight Caroline Ryan Melanie Spath 9 Spain 0:04:40.765 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro Maria Del Mar Bonnin Palou Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez Irene Usabiaga Balerdi 10 Ukraine 0:04:48.152 Tetyana Klimchenko Oksana Kliachina Inna Metalnikova Ganna Solovei