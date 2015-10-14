European Track Championships Day 1: Great Britain fastest in team pursuit qualifying round
Finals held on Day 2
Day 1: - Grenchen
The European Track Championships kicked off on Wednesday with the women's and men's team pursuit qualifying rounds at the velodrome in Grenchen, Switzerland.
Great Britain's women's team pursuit squad proved to be the fastest in the qualifying round, posting 4:21.089 for the 4,000-metre event. The team included Laura Trott, Elinor Barker, Ciara Horne and Joanna Rowsell.
Great Britain beat runner-up team Russia; Evgenia Romanyuta, Gulnaz Badykova, Tamara Balabolina and Aleksandra Goncharova, who covered the distance in 4:30.664. Third-placed team, Italy included Simona Frapporti, Beatrice Bartelloni, Tatiana Guderzo and Silvia Valsecchi.
Wiggins leads Great Britain's men's team pursuit to fastest qualifying time
Bradley Wiggins led the Great Britain men's team pursuit squad to the fastest qualifying time at the kick off to the European Track Championships held in Grenchen. The men's team, which also included Steven Burke, Owain Doull and Andrew Tennant, rode the 4000 metres in 3:57.277.
They beat runner-up team Switzerland; Silvan Dillier, Stefan Kueng, Frank Pasche and Thery Schir, who rode the distance in 3:59.026. While France's Thomas Boudat, Bryan Coquard, Damien Gaudin and Julien Morice were third in the qualifying round.
The women's and men's team pursuit first round will be held in the morning session on Thursday and the finals will be held in the afternoon session.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:04:21.089
|Laura Trott
|Elinor Barker
|Ciara Horne
|Joanna Rowsell
|2
|Russia
|0:04:30.664
|Evgenia Romanyuta
|Gulnaz Badykova
|Tamara Balabolina
|Aleksandra Goncharova
|3
|Italy
|0:04:32.480
|Simona Frapporti
|Beatrice Bartelloni
|Tatiana Guderzo
|Silvia Valsecchi
|4
|Poland
|0:04:33.305
|Malgorzata Wojtyra
|Edyta Jasinska
|Katarzyna Pawlowska
|Natalia Rutkowska
|5
|Germany
|0:04:33.326
|Charlotte Becker
|Mieke Kroger
|Stephanie Pohl
|Gudrun Stock
|6
|Belrus
|0:04:33.404
|Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya
|Polina Pivavarava
|Ina Savenka
|Marina Shmayankova
|7
|France
|0:04:34.521
|Elise Delzenne
|Coralie Demay
|Fiona Dutriaux
|Roxane Fournier
|8
|Ireland
|0:04:35.090
|Lydia Boylan
|Josie Knight
|Caroline Ryan
|Melanie Spath
|9
|Spain
|0:04:40.765
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro
|Maria Del Mar Bonnin Palou
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi
|10
|Ukraine
|0:04:48.152
|Tetyana Klimchenko
|Oksana Kliachina
|Inna Metalnikova
|Ganna Solovei
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:03:57.277
|Steven Burke
|Owain Doull
|Andrew Tennant
|Bradley Wiggins
|2
|Switzerland
|0:03:59.026
|Silvan Dillier
|Stefan Kueng
|Frank Pasche
|Thery Schir
|3
|France
|0:04:00.735
|Thomas Boudat
|Bryan Coquard
|Damien Gaudin
|Julien Morice
|4
|Russia
|0:04:01.152
|Viktor Manakov
|Sergey Shilov
|Dmitry Sokolov
|Kirill Sveshnikov
|5
|Denmark
|0:04:02.319
|Lasse Norman Hansen
|Mathias Moller Nielsen
|Casper Phillip Pedersen
|Rasmus Christian Quaade
|6
|Germany
|0:04:02.341
|Henning Bommel
|Leon Rohde
|Kersten Thiele
|Domenic Weinstein
|7
|Belgium
|0:04:02.459
|Jasper De Buyst
|Kenny De Ketele
|Jonathan Dufrasne
|Gijs Van Hoecke
|8
|Italy
|0:04:02.884
|Elia Viviani
|Liam Bertozzo
|Simone Consonni
|Filippo Ganna
|9
|Netherlands
|0:04:03.271
|Dion Beukeboom
|Roy Eefting
|Wim Stroetinga
|Jan-Willem Van Schip
|10
|Spain
|0:04:03.864
|Illart Zuazubiskar
|Sebastian Mora Vedri
|Eloy Teruel Rovira
|Albert Torres Barcelo
|11
|Belarus
|0:04:04.878
|Raman Tsishkou
|Yauheni Akhramenka
|Yauheni Karaliok
|Raman Ramanau
|12
|Ukraine
|0:04:09.127
|Roman Gladysh
|Vitaliy Hryniv
|Vladyslav Kreminskyi
|Maksym Vasyliev
|13
|Czech Republic
|0:04:10.599
|Ondrej Vendolsky
|Roman Furst
|Nicolas Pietrula
|Frantisek Sisr
|14
|Ireland
|0:04:11.539
|Fintan Ryan
|Mark Downey
|Felix English
|Martyn Irvine
