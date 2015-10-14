Trending

European Track Championships Day 1: Great Britain fastest in team pursuit qualifying round

Finals held on Day 2

The European Track Championships kicked off on Wednesday with the women's and men's team pursuit qualifying rounds at the velodrome in Grenchen, Switzerland.

Great Britain's women's team pursuit squad proved to be the fastest in the qualifying round, posting 4:21.089 for the 4,000-metre event. The team included Laura Trott, Elinor Barker, Ciara Horne and Joanna Rowsell.

Great Britain beat runner-up team Russia; Evgenia Romanyuta, Gulnaz Badykova, Tamara Balabolina and Aleksandra Goncharova, who covered the distance in 4:30.664. Third-placed team, Italy included Simona Frapporti, Beatrice Bartelloni, Tatiana Guderzo and Silvia Valsecchi.

Wiggins leads Great Britain's men's team pursuit to fastest qualifying time

Bradley Wiggins led the Great Britain men's team pursuit squad to the fastest qualifying time at the kick off to the European Track Championships held in Grenchen. The men's team, which also included Steven Burke, Owain Doull and Andrew Tennant, rode the 4000 metres in 3:57.277.

They beat runner-up team Switzerland; Silvan Dillier, Stefan Kueng, Frank Pasche and Thery Schir, who rode the distance in 3:59.026. While France's Thomas Boudat, Bryan Coquard, Damien Gaudin and Julien Morice were third in the qualifying round.

The women's and men's team pursuit first round will be held in the morning session on Thursday and the finals will be held in the afternoon session.

Full Results

Women's Team Pursuit - Qualifying, 4000m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:04:21.089
Laura Trott
Elinor Barker
Ciara Horne
Joanna Rowsell
2Russia0:04:30.664
Evgenia Romanyuta
Gulnaz Badykova
Tamara Balabolina
Aleksandra Goncharova
3Italy0:04:32.480
Simona Frapporti
Beatrice Bartelloni
Tatiana Guderzo
Silvia Valsecchi
4Poland0:04:33.305
Malgorzata Wojtyra
Edyta Jasinska
Katarzyna Pawlowska
Natalia Rutkowska
5Germany0:04:33.326
Charlotte Becker
Mieke Kroger
Stephanie Pohl
Gudrun Stock
6Belrus0:04:33.404
Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya
Polina Pivavarava
Ina Savenka
Marina Shmayankova
7France0:04:34.521
Elise Delzenne
Coralie Demay
Fiona Dutriaux
Roxane Fournier
8Ireland0:04:35.090
Lydia Boylan
Josie Knight
Caroline Ryan
Melanie Spath
9Spain0:04:40.765
Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro
Maria Del Mar Bonnin Palou
Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez
Irene Usabiaga Balerdi
10Ukraine0:04:48.152
Tetyana Klimchenko
Oksana Kliachina
Inna Metalnikova
Ganna Solovei

Men's Team Pursuit - Qualifying, 4000m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:03:57.277
Steven Burke
Owain Doull
Andrew Tennant
Bradley Wiggins
2Switzerland0:03:59.026
Silvan Dillier
Stefan Kueng
Frank Pasche
Thery Schir
3France0:04:00.735
Thomas Boudat
Bryan Coquard
Damien Gaudin
Julien Morice
4Russia0:04:01.152
Viktor Manakov
Sergey Shilov
Dmitry Sokolov
Kirill Sveshnikov
5Denmark0:04:02.319
Lasse Norman Hansen
Mathias Moller Nielsen
Casper Phillip Pedersen
Rasmus Christian Quaade
6Germany0:04:02.341
Henning Bommel
Leon Rohde
Kersten Thiele
Domenic Weinstein
7Belgium0:04:02.459
Jasper De Buyst
Kenny De Ketele
Jonathan Dufrasne
Gijs Van Hoecke
8Italy0:04:02.884
Elia Viviani
Liam Bertozzo
Simone Consonni
Filippo Ganna
9Netherlands0:04:03.271
Dion Beukeboom
Roy Eefting
Wim Stroetinga
Jan-Willem Van Schip
10Spain0:04:03.864
Illart Zuazubiskar
Sebastian Mora Vedri
Eloy Teruel Rovira
Albert Torres Barcelo
11Belarus0:04:04.878
Raman Tsishkou
Yauheni Akhramenka
Yauheni Karaliok
Raman Ramanau
12Ukraine0:04:09.127
Roman Gladysh
Vitaliy Hryniv
Vladyslav Kreminskyi
Maksym Vasyliev
13Czech Republic0:04:10.599
Ondrej Vendolsky
Roman Furst
Nicolas Pietrula
Frantisek Sisr
14Ireland0:04:11.539
Fintan Ryan
Mark Downey
Felix English
Martyn Irvine

