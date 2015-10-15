Image 1 of 102 Great Britain on the men's team pursuit podium. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 2 of 102 Bradley Wiggins adds the power for Great Britain (Image credit: Bettini) Image 3 of 102 Katie Archibald leads Greant Britain team pursuit (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 4 of 102 Belarus beat Poland for the women's team pursuit bronze medal (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 5 of 102 Great Britain rolls out for the women's team pursuit final (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 6 of 102 Russia was no match for Great Britain in the women's team pursuit final (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 7 of 102 Great Britain overtake Russia in the final to easily claim gold (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 8 of 102 Great Britain's women's team pursuit squad on the way to gold (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 9 of 102 The Danish team start its bronze medal winning final ride (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 10 of 102 Great Britain ready to start the gold medal ride (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 11 of 102 Bradley Wiggins driving Great Britain in the team pursuit gold medal ride (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 12 of 102 Stefan Küng leading the Swiss team around the track in the team pursuit (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 13 of 102 Great Britain's women's team pursuit winning squad on the podium (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 14 of 102 Great Britain's team pursuit winning squad on the podium (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 15 of 102 The Netherland's Laurine Van Riessen and Elis Ligtlee won the team sprint bronze medal over Spain (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 16 of 102 Germany's Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel were unable to overhaul the Russian team in the team sprint gold medal race (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 17 of 102 Anastasiia Voinova and Daria Shmeleva riding to gold in the team sprint (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 18 of 102 Robert Forstemann leading Max Niederlag and Maximilian Levy as Germany took bronze in the men's team sprint (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 19 of 102 Nils Van Hoenderdaal, Jeffrey Hoogland and Hugo Haak riding to team sprint gold (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 20 of 102 The Polish trio of Grzegorz Drejgier, Rafal Sarnecki and Krzysztof Maksel in the team sprint final (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 21 of 102 The Russian duo of Anastasiia Voinova and Daria Shmeleva won the women's team sprint (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 22 of 102 Nils Van Hoenderdaal, Jeffrey Hoogland and Hugo Haak won gold in the team sprint for the Netherlands (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 23 of 102 Spain's Sebastian Mora lapped the field to win the scratch race (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 24 of 102 Tristan Marquet of Switzerland wins the final sprint of the scratch race ahead of Poland's Adrian Teklinski (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 25 of 102 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain) celebrates his men’s scratch race win (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 26 of 102 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 27 of 102 Elise Delzenne (France) and Stephanie Pohl (Germany) sprint for the line (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 28 of 102 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain) won the scratch race ahead of Tristan Marguet (Switzerland) and Adrian Teklinski (Poland) (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 29 of 102 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) won the points race ahead of Elise Delzenne (France) and world champion Stephanie Pohl (Germany) (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 30 of 102 (Image credit: Bettini) Image 31 of 102 Robert Forsterman pushes the German team sprint squad. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 32 of 102 The men's scratch race podium: Marquet, Mora and Teklinski (Image credit: Bettini) Image 33 of 102 Contemplating the day's competition. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 34 of 102 Italian team pursuiters in action on the track. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 35 of 102 two riders from the Spanish women's team. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 36 of 102 A French rider waits to race (Image credit: Bettini) Image 37 of 102 Two riders from the French team. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 38 of 102 Dutch riders het ready to race. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 39 of 102 A Ukranian rider in action at the European Track Championships. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 40 of 102 The Dutch team sprinters in action. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 41 of 102 The Dutch coach gets into the action as the team sprinters go past. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 42 of 102 German team sprinters push for the line. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 43 of 102 German team sprinters push for the line. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 44 of 102 Italian coach Edoardo Salvoldi (Image credit: Bettini) Image 45 of 102 Great Britain's team sprint riders (Image credit: Bettini) Image 46 of 102 The final three riders for Great Britain celebrate after the finish of the team pursuit final (Image credit: Bettini) Image 47 of 102 Bradley Wiggins on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 48 of 102 Great Britain's team pursuit squad. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 49 of 102 Scratch race winner Sebastian Mora of Spain. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 50 of 102 Women's points race winner Katarzyna Pawlowska. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 51 of 102 The women's team sprint podium: Germany (2), Russia (1) and Netherlands (3). (Image credit: Bettini) Image 52 of 102 Inside the Grenchen Velodrome (Image credit: Bettini) Image 53 of 102 Inside the Grenchen Velodrome (Image credit: Bettini) Image 54 of 102 Great Britain's team pursuit formation. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 55 of 102 Scratch race winner Sebastian Mora (Image credit: Bettini) Image 56 of 102 Points race podium from left: Elise Delzenne (France), Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) and Stephanie Pohl (Germany). (Image credit: Bettini) Image 57 of 102 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) takes a victory lap after the women's points race. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 58 of 102 Bradley Wiggins discusses Great Britain's winning pursuit ride. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 59 of 102 The Swiss pursuit team on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 60 of 102 The victorious Dutch team sprinters: Nils Van Hoenderdaal, Jeffrey Hoogland and Hugo Haak. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 61 of 102 Great Britain on the men's team pursuit podium. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 62 of 102 Bradley Wiggins led Great Britain to victory with blistering final laps. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 63 of 102 Bradley Wiggins eases up after the men's team pursuit final. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 64 of 102 The Dutch men's team sprinters (Image credit: Bettini) Image 65 of 102 The Dutch women's team sprinters (Image credit: Bettini) Image 66 of 102 Waiting for the start of the men's scratch race. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 67 of 102 The Italian team pursuit squad glides through a corner. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 68 of 102 Great Britain's winning team pursuit formation. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 69 of 102 The Swiss team in action on the track (Image credit: Bettini) Image 70 of 102 Bradely Wiggins after winning gold int he team pursuit. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 71 of 102 Swiss riders are happy after their race. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 72 of 102 Italian coach Marco Villa (Image credit: Bettini) Image 73 of 102 An Italian rider warms up before her event. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 74 of 102 Two of the Great Britain team sprint trio. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 75 of 102 The final French team sprinter. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 76 of 102 An Italian team rider waits to compete. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 77 of 102 The Polish team sprint trio (Image credit: Bettini) Image 78 of 102 Kristina Vogel (Germany) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 79 of 102 An Italian team rider waits to compete. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 80 of 102 Italian coach Marco Villa (Image credit: Bettini) Image 81 of 102 Italy's team pursuit squad. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 82 of 102 Italy's team pursuit squad. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 83 of 102 Bradley Wiggins waits his turn during the team pursuit. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 84 of 102 Great Britain in action during the team pursuit (Image credit: Bettini) Image 85 of 102 Great Britain's team pursuit squad gets ready for their gold medal ride. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 86 of 102 Denmark rounds a turn during the team pursuit. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 87 of 102 Great Britain overtakes Poland during the team pursuit. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 88 of 102 Italian coach Marco Villa encourages the riders in the team pursuit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 89 of 102 Happy Switzerland after getting into the gold medal match-up in the team pursuit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 90 of 102 Switzerland beat France in round one of the team pursuit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 91 of 102 Italy in their team pursuit effort (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 92 of 102 Denmark got themselves into the bronze medal match up (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 93 of 102 Great Britain pass Poland in the women's team pursuit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 94 of 102 Matt Gibson replaced Andy Tennant for the team pursuit round one (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 95 of 102 Bradley Wiggins waits for the start of the men's team pursuit (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 96 of 102 Britain put on a dominant women's team pursuit to catch Poland (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 97 of 102 The women's team pursuit riders get ready for the gun (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 98 of 102 Great Britain would fail to make it to the medal contest in the team sprint (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 99 of 102 The men's sprint team get ready (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 100 of 102 Jess Varnish and Katy Marchant out on track (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 101 of 102 The women's sprint team comes out of the blocks (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 102 of 102 The men's team pursuit squad followed up their qualifying time with another quickest time (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)

Great Britain once again proved its prowess in the team pursuit as both the men's and women's squads took gold at the European championships on Thursday.

Related Articles Team pursuit victory hands Wiggins first European Track title

Led by Bradley Wiggins, who took over in the final laps and drove the team to a dominant win, Great Britain easily beat Switzerland into silver with a time of 3:55.243, more than two seconds ahead of silver.

"That was classic team pursuiting there against a nation that has pushed us in every round," Wiggins told British Cycling after the race. "Until the end there, the last few laps, it wasn't in the bag and we had to fight and that is the spectacle of the team pursuit. I just love it."

In the ride for bronze, Denmark handled France to round out the podium.

The women's final followed the men's championship heat, where Great Britain again scored the gold, beating Russia with a time of 4:17.010 and overtaking their opponents in the final for good measure. Belarus beat Poland for bronze in the consolation round.

In the Team Sprint finals that followed, Netherlands' men nipped Poland for the gold by less than two tenths of a second, covering the three laps in 30.190. Germany claimed the bronze ahead of France in the consolation round.

In the women's Team Sprint, Russia claimed gold ahead of Germany, setting a mark of 18.677 to Germany's 19.040. In the consolation round, Netherlands grabbed bronze ahead of Spain.

Spain's Sebastian Mora took gold in the men's scratch race after lapping the field late in the 60-lap event. Tristan Marquet of Switzerland won the final sprint ahead of Poland's Adrian Teklinski, but with Mora a lap ahead those two had to settle for silver and bronze.

Katarzyna Pawlowska of Poland easily outpaced her rivals in the women's Points Race, beating Elise Delzenne of France by 10 points and Stephanie Pohl of Germany by 14.

The Polish rider earned gold with three top-three sprint finishes and by lapping the field twice. Delzenne and Pohl each lapped the field, along with Ganna Solovei of Ukraine, but it was Pawloska's second effort that gave her the win.

Morning Session: Great Britain dominates team pursuit, but team sprint stutters

Great Britain set up a gold medal final in the team pursuit against home nation Switzerland at the European Track Championships having setting the fastest time in the morning session, despite losing a rider, in round one. There was pressure on the team after they had gone fastest in qualifying in the opening session on Wednesday.

There was one change to the team that had set the blistering pace on day one, with 19-year-old Matt Gibson swapping in for Andy Tennant. Bradley Wiggins, Steven Burke and Owain Doull remained in the line-up. They had to make is past Russia for a shot at the gold and the two teams were close to begin but Russia fell behind as Great Britain found their stride.

There were slightly nervous moments when Gibson dropped off after 2,500 metres but Great Britain didn't miss a beat and continued to extend their advantage to set up a meeting with Switzerland, who beat France on their way through. France and Denmark will duke it out for the bronze medal.

Great Britain's women's team pursuit squad looked untouchable as they themselves rode into the gold medal match-up. The British, who had switched Laura Trott for Katie Archibald, demolished Poland as they caught them with a handful of laps remaining. Traditionally, the gun would sound and that would be the contest over but Great Britain had to ride around the flagging Polish team and set a time. It took them two laps to pass but they still set the fastest time once again.

Great Britain set up the fight for gold with Russia while Poland and Belarus finished third and fourth to contest the bronze medal competition.

It was not such a good day in the sprint competition, with both British squads finding themselves outside of the medal competitions. In the women's team sprint, Russia posted the fastest time of 32.324 to set up a final with Germany while the Netherlands and Spain will ride for the bronze medal. Great Britain went almost a second slower than Russia to finish fifth.

Poland were the pace setters in the men's sprint with their time of 43.127, with the Netherlands going second fastest to secure their place in the final. Old rivals Germany and France will go head to head for the bronze medal.

Full Results

Women Team Sprint - Qualifying, 2 Laps # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russia 0:00:32.324 Anastasiia Voinova Daria Shmeleva 2 Germany 0:00:32.611 Miriam Welte Kristina Vogel 3 Netherlands 0:00:32.955 Laurine Van Riessen Elis Ligtlee 4 Spain 0:00:33.087 Tania Calvo Barbero Helena Casas Roige 5 Britain Great 0:00:33.149 Jessica Varnish Katy Marchant 6 France 0:00:33.721 Virginie Cueff Olivia Montauban 7 Lithuania 0:00:33.892 Migle Marozaite Simona Krupeckaite 8 Ukraine 0:00:34.082 Olena Starikova Lyubov Basova 9 Poland 0:00:34.689 Urszula Los Katarzyna Kirschenstein 10 Finland 0:00:38.020 Sara Ferrara Pia Pensaari

Men Team Sprint - Qualifying, 3 Laps # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Poland 0:00:43.127 Grzegorz Drejgier Rafal Sarnecki Krzysztof Maksel 2 Netherlands 0:00:43.224 Nils Van Hoenderdaal Jeffrey Hoogland Hugo Haak 3 Germany 0:00:43.537 Robert Forstemann Max Niederlag Maximilian Levy 4 France 0:00:43.934 Kevin Sireau Quentin Lafargue Michael Dalmeida 5 Great Britain 0:00:44.024 Philip Hindes Jason Kenny Lewis Oliva 6 Russia 0:00:44.247 Pavel Yakushevskiy Kirill Samusenko Alexey Tkachev 7 Belarus 0:00:44.495 Yauhen Veramchuk Artsiom Zaitsau Uladzislau Novik 8 Spain 0:00:44.716 Jose Moreno Sanchez Juan Peralta Gascon Sergio Aliaga Chivite 9 Ukraine 0:00:45.435 Volodymyr Buchynyskyy Andriy Vynokurov Andriy Kutsenko 10 Bulgaria 0:00:49.692 Stanislav Krastev Radoslav Konstantinov Miroslav Minchev

Women Team Pursuit - First Round, 4000m, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Belarus 0:04:29.548 Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya Polina Pivavarava Ina Savenka Marina Shmayankova 2 France 0:04:38.238 Elise Delzenne Coralie Demay Fiona Dutriaux Roxane Fournier

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ireland 0:04:31.666 Lydia Boylan Josie Knight Caroline Ryan Melanie Spath 2 Germany 0:04:32.535 Charlotte Becker Mieke Kroger Stephanie Pohl Gudrun Stock

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russia 0:04:28.451 Evgenia Romanyuta Gulnaz Badykova Tamara Balabolina Aleksandra Goncharova 2 Italy 0:04:30.294 Simona Frapporti Beatrice Bartelloni Tatiana Guderzo Silvia Valsecchi

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:04:17.708 Katie Archibald Elinor Barker Ciara Borne Joanna Roswell 2 Poland 0:04:27.562 Malgorzata Wojtyra Edyta Jasinska Katarazyna Pawlowska Natalia Rutkowska

Men Team Pursuit - First Round, 4000m, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:04:02.026 Henning Bommel Nils Schomber Kersten Thiele Domenic Weinstein 2 Belgium 0:04:01.192 Jasper De Buyst Kenny De Ketele Jonathan Dufrasne Gijs Van Hoecke

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denmark 0:03:56.960 Lasse Norman Hansen Daniel Hennin Hartvig Casper Phil Pedersen Rasmus Christ Quaade 2 Italy 0:04:01.211 Elia Viviani Liam Bertazzo Simone Consonni Filippo Ganna

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Switzerland 0:03:56.791 Silvan Dillier Stefan Kueng Frank Pasche Thery Schir 2 France 0:03:58.940 Thomas Boudat Bryan Coquard Damien Gaudin Julien Morice

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:03:57.513 Steven Burke Owain Doull Matthew Gibson Bradley Wiggins 2 Russia 0:04:00.380 Alexander Serov Sergey Shilov Dmitry Sokolov Kirill Sveshnikov

Women's team Pursuit - Final for gold, 4000m # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:04:17.010 Laura Trott Katie Archibald Elinor Barker Joanna Rowsell 2 Russia Gulnaz Badykova Tamara Balabolina Aleksandra Chekina Maria Savitskaya

Final for bronze # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Belarus 0:04:32.595 Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya Polina Pivavarava Ina Savenka Marina Shmayankova 4 Poland Malgorzata Wojtyra Edyta Jasinska Katarzyna Pawlowska Natalia Rutkowska

Final for 5th and 6th # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 5 Italy 04:01.040 Simona Frapporti Beatrice Bartelloni Tatiana Guderzo Silvia Valsecchi 6 Ireland 0:04:34.413 Lydia Boylan Josie Knight Eimear Moran Melanie Spath

Final for 7th and 8th # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 7 France 0:04:30.519 Elise Delzenne Coralie Demay Fiona Dutriaux Roxane Fournier 8 Germany 0:04:33.097 Charlotte Becker Lisa Klein Mieke Kroger Gudrun Stock

Men's Team Pursuit - Final for gold, 4000m # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:03:55.243 Steven Burke Owain Doull Matthew Gibson Bradley Wiggins 2 Switzerland 0:03:57.245 Silvan Dillier Stefan Kueng Frank Pasche Thery Schir

Final for bronze # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Denmark 0:03:57.930 Lasse Norman Hansen Daniel Hennin Hartvig Casper Phil Pedersen Rasmus Christ Quaade 4 France 0:03:59.041 Thomas Boudat Bryan Coquard Damien Gaudin Julien Morice

Final for 5th and 6th # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 5 Germany 0:04:00.933 Henning Bommel Nils Schomber Kersten Thiele Domenic Weinstein 6 Russia 0:04:01.299 Alexander Serov Sergey Shilov Dmitry Sokolov Kirill Sveshnikov

Final for 7th and 8th # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 7 Italy 0:04:01.040 Elia Viviani Liam Bertazzo Simone Consonni Filippo Ganna 8 Belgium 0:04:03.808 Jasper De Buyst Kenny De Ketele Jonathan Dufrasne Gijs Van Hoecke

Women's Team Sprint - Final for gold, 2 Laps # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russia 0:00:32.443 Anastasiia Voinova Daria Shmeleva 2 Germany 0:00:33.013 Miriam Welte Kristina Vogel

Final for bronze # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Netherlands 0:00:33.091 Laurine Van Riessen Elis Ligtlee 4 Spain 0:00:33.302 Tania Calvo Barbero Helena Casas Roige

Men Team Sprint - Final for gold, 3 Laps # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Netherlands 0:00:43.232 Nils Van Hoenderdaal Jeffrey Hoogland Hugo Haak 2 Poland 0:00:43.358 Grzegorz Drejgier Rafal Sarnecki Krzysztof Maksel

Final for bronze # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Germany 0:00:43.210 Robert Forstemann Max Niederlag Maximilian Levy 4 France 0:00:43.794 Kevin Sireau Quentin Lafargue Michael Dalmeida

Men's Scratch Race - Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain) 2 Tristan Marguet (Switzerland) 3 Adrian Teklinski (Poland) 4 Wim Stroetinga (Netherlands) 5 Andreas Muller (Austria) 6 Andrey Sazanov (Russian Federation) 7 Lovassy Krisztian (Hungary) 8 Matthew Gibson (Great Britain) 9 Benjamin Thomas (France) 10 Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece) 11 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 12 Ivo Oliveira (Portugal) 13 Ahmet Orken (Turkey) 14 Otto Vergaerde (Belgium) 15 Alexander Perez (Norway) 16 Hardzei Tsishchanka (Belarus) 17 Lucas Liss (Germany) 18 Alex Buttazzoni (Italy) 19 Casper Von Folsach (Denmark) DNF Stanislav Krastev (Bulgaria) DNF Jiri Hochmann (Czech Republic) DNF Mika Simola (Finland) DNF Maksym Vasyliev (Ukraine)