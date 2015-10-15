European Track Championships Day 2: Great Britain sweeps team pursuit
Six gold medals awarded in day 2 evening session
Day 2: - Grenchen
Great Britain once again proved its prowess in the team pursuit as both the men's and women's squads took gold at the European championships on Thursday.
Led by Bradley Wiggins, who took over in the final laps and drove the team to a dominant win, Great Britain easily beat Switzerland into silver with a time of 3:55.243, more than two seconds ahead of silver.
"That was classic team pursuiting there against a nation that has pushed us in every round," Wiggins told British Cycling after the race. "Until the end there, the last few laps, it wasn't in the bag and we had to fight and that is the spectacle of the team pursuit. I just love it."
In the ride for bronze, Denmark handled France to round out the podium.
The women's final followed the men's championship heat, where Great Britain again scored the gold, beating Russia with a time of 4:17.010 and overtaking their opponents in the final for good measure. Belarus beat Poland for bronze in the consolation round.
In the Team Sprint finals that followed, Netherlands' men nipped Poland for the gold by less than two tenths of a second, covering the three laps in 30.190. Germany claimed the bronze ahead of France in the consolation round.
In the women's Team Sprint, Russia claimed gold ahead of Germany, setting a mark of 18.677 to Germany's 19.040. In the consolation round, Netherlands grabbed bronze ahead of Spain.
Spain's Sebastian Mora took gold in the men's scratch race after lapping the field late in the 60-lap event. Tristan Marquet of Switzerland won the final sprint ahead of Poland's Adrian Teklinski, but with Mora a lap ahead those two had to settle for silver and bronze.
Katarzyna Pawlowska of Poland easily outpaced her rivals in the women's Points Race, beating Elise Delzenne of France by 10 points and Stephanie Pohl of Germany by 14.
The Polish rider earned gold with three top-three sprint finishes and by lapping the field twice. Delzenne and Pohl each lapped the field, along with Ganna Solovei of Ukraine, but it was Pawloska's second effort that gave her the win.
Morning Session: Great Britain dominates team pursuit, but team sprint stutters
Great Britain set up a gold medal final in the team pursuit against home nation Switzerland at the European Track Championships having setting the fastest time in the morning session, despite losing a rider, in round one. There was pressure on the team after they had gone fastest in qualifying in the opening session on Wednesday.
There was one change to the team that had set the blistering pace on day one, with 19-year-old Matt Gibson swapping in for Andy Tennant. Bradley Wiggins, Steven Burke and Owain Doull remained in the line-up. They had to make is past Russia for a shot at the gold and the two teams were close to begin but Russia fell behind as Great Britain found their stride.
There were slightly nervous moments when Gibson dropped off after 2,500 metres but Great Britain didn't miss a beat and continued to extend their advantage to set up a meeting with Switzerland, who beat France on their way through. France and Denmark will duke it out for the bronze medal.
Great Britain's women's team pursuit squad looked untouchable as they themselves rode into the gold medal match-up. The British, who had switched Laura Trott for Katie Archibald, demolished Poland as they caught them with a handful of laps remaining. Traditionally, the gun would sound and that would be the contest over but Great Britain had to ride around the flagging Polish team and set a time. It took them two laps to pass but they still set the fastest time once again.
Great Britain set up the fight for gold with Russia while Poland and Belarus finished third and fourth to contest the bronze medal competition.
It was not such a good day in the sprint competition, with both British squads finding themselves outside of the medal competitions. In the women's team sprint, Russia posted the fastest time of 32.324 to set up a final with Germany while the Netherlands and Spain will ride for the bronze medal. Great Britain went almost a second slower than Russia to finish fifth.
Poland were the pace setters in the men's sprint with their time of 43.127, with the Netherlands going second fastest to secure their place in the final. Old rivals Germany and France will go head to head for the bronze medal.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russia
|0:00:32.324
|Anastasiia Voinova
|Daria Shmeleva
|2
|Germany
|0:00:32.611
|Miriam Welte
|Kristina Vogel
|3
|Netherlands
|0:00:32.955
|Laurine Van Riessen
|Elis Ligtlee
|4
|Spain
|0:00:33.087
|Tania Calvo Barbero
|Helena Casas Roige
|5
|Britain Great
|0:00:33.149
|Jessica Varnish
|Katy Marchant
|6
|France
|0:00:33.721
|Virginie Cueff
|Olivia Montauban
|7
|Lithuania
|0:00:33.892
|Migle Marozaite
|Simona Krupeckaite
|8
|Ukraine
|0:00:34.082
|Olena Starikova
|Lyubov Basova
|9
|Poland
|0:00:34.689
|Urszula Los
|Katarzyna Kirschenstein
|10
|Finland
|0:00:38.020
|Sara Ferrara
|Pia Pensaari
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Poland
|0:00:43.127
|Grzegorz Drejgier
|Rafal Sarnecki
|Krzysztof Maksel
|2
|Netherlands
|0:00:43.224
|Nils Van Hoenderdaal
|Jeffrey Hoogland
|Hugo Haak
|3
|Germany
|0:00:43.537
|Robert Forstemann
|Max Niederlag
|Maximilian Levy
|4
|France
|0:00:43.934
|Kevin Sireau
|Quentin Lafargue
|Michael Dalmeida
|5
|Great Britain
|0:00:44.024
|Philip Hindes
|Jason Kenny
|Lewis Oliva
|6
|Russia
|0:00:44.247
|Pavel Yakushevskiy
|Kirill Samusenko
|Alexey Tkachev
|7
|Belarus
|0:00:44.495
|Yauhen Veramchuk
|Artsiom Zaitsau
|Uladzislau Novik
|8
|Spain
|0:00:44.716
|Jose Moreno Sanchez
|Juan Peralta Gascon
|Sergio Aliaga Chivite
|9
|Ukraine
|0:00:45.435
|Volodymyr Buchynyskyy
|Andriy Vynokurov
|Andriy Kutsenko
|10
|Bulgaria
|0:00:49.692
|Stanislav Krastev
|Radoslav Konstantinov
|Miroslav Minchev
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belarus
|0:04:29.548
|Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya
|Polina Pivavarava
|Ina Savenka
|Marina Shmayankova
|2
|France
|0:04:38.238
|Elise Delzenne
|Coralie Demay
|Fiona Dutriaux
|Roxane Fournier
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ireland
|0:04:31.666
|Lydia Boylan
|Josie Knight
|Caroline Ryan
|Melanie Spath
|2
|Germany
|0:04:32.535
|Charlotte Becker
|Mieke Kroger
|Stephanie Pohl
|Gudrun Stock
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russia
|0:04:28.451
|Evgenia Romanyuta
|Gulnaz Badykova
|Tamara Balabolina
|Aleksandra Goncharova
|2
|Italy
|0:04:30.294
|Simona Frapporti
|Beatrice Bartelloni
|Tatiana Guderzo
|Silvia Valsecchi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:04:17.708
|Katie Archibald
|Elinor Barker
|Ciara Borne
|Joanna Roswell
|2
|Poland
|0:04:27.562
|Malgorzata Wojtyra
|Edyta Jasinska
|Katarazyna Pawlowska
|Natalia Rutkowska
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:04:02.026
|Henning Bommel
|Nils Schomber
|Kersten Thiele
|Domenic Weinstein
|2
|Belgium
|0:04:01.192
|Jasper De Buyst
|Kenny De Ketele
|Jonathan Dufrasne
|Gijs Van Hoecke
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denmark
|0:03:56.960
|Lasse Norman Hansen
|Daniel Hennin Hartvig
|Casper Phil Pedersen
|Rasmus Christ Quaade
|2
|Italy
|0:04:01.211
|Elia Viviani
|Liam Bertazzo
|Simone Consonni
|Filippo Ganna
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Switzerland
|0:03:56.791
|Silvan Dillier
|Stefan Kueng
|Frank Pasche
|Thery Schir
|2
|France
|0:03:58.940
|Thomas Boudat
|Bryan Coquard
|Damien Gaudin
|Julien Morice
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:03:57.513
|Steven Burke
|Owain Doull
|Matthew Gibson
|Bradley Wiggins
|2
|Russia
|0:04:00.380
|Alexander Serov
|Sergey Shilov
|Dmitry Sokolov
|Kirill Sveshnikov
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:04:17.010
|Laura Trott
|Katie Archibald
|Elinor Barker
|Joanna Rowsell
|2
|Russia
|Gulnaz Badykova
|Tamara Balabolina
|Aleksandra Chekina
|Maria Savitskaya
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Belarus
|0:04:32.595
|Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya
|Polina Pivavarava
|Ina Savenka
|Marina Shmayankova
|4
|Poland
|Malgorzata Wojtyra
|Edyta Jasinska
|Katarzyna Pawlowska
|Natalia Rutkowska
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|5
|Italy
|04:01.040
|Simona Frapporti
|Beatrice Bartelloni
|Tatiana Guderzo
|Silvia Valsecchi
|6
|Ireland
|0:04:34.413
|Lydia Boylan
|Josie Knight
|Eimear Moran
|Melanie Spath
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|7
|France
|0:04:30.519
|Elise Delzenne
|Coralie Demay
|Fiona Dutriaux
|Roxane Fournier
|8
|Germany
|0:04:33.097
|Charlotte Becker
|Lisa Klein
|Mieke Kroger
|Gudrun Stock
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:03:55.243
|Steven Burke
|Owain Doull
|Matthew Gibson
|Bradley Wiggins
|2
|Switzerland
|0:03:57.245
|Silvan Dillier
|Stefan Kueng
|Frank Pasche
|Thery Schir
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Denmark
|0:03:57.930
|Lasse Norman Hansen
|Daniel Hennin Hartvig
|Casper Phil Pedersen
|Rasmus Christ Quaade
|4
|France
|0:03:59.041
|Thomas Boudat
|Bryan Coquard
|Damien Gaudin
|Julien Morice
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|5
|Germany
|0:04:00.933
|Henning Bommel
|Nils Schomber
|Kersten Thiele
|Domenic Weinstein
|6
|Russia
|0:04:01.299
|Alexander Serov
|Sergey Shilov
|Dmitry Sokolov
|Kirill Sveshnikov
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|7
|Italy
|0:04:01.040
|Elia Viviani
|Liam Bertazzo
|Simone Consonni
|Filippo Ganna
|8
|Belgium
|0:04:03.808
|Jasper De Buyst
|Kenny De Ketele
|Jonathan Dufrasne
|Gijs Van Hoecke
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russia
|0:00:32.443
|Anastasiia Voinova
|Daria Shmeleva
|2
|Germany
|0:00:33.013
|Miriam Welte
|Kristina Vogel
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Netherlands
|0:00:33.091
|Laurine Van Riessen
|Elis Ligtlee
|4
|Spain
|0:00:33.302
|Tania Calvo Barbero
|Helena Casas Roige
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Netherlands
|0:00:43.232
|Nils Van Hoenderdaal
|Jeffrey Hoogland
|Hugo Haak
|2
|Poland
|0:00:43.358
|Grzegorz Drejgier
|Rafal Sarnecki
|Krzysztof Maksel
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Germany
|0:00:43.210
|Robert Forstemann
|Max Niederlag
|Maximilian Levy
|4
|France
|0:00:43.794
|Kevin Sireau
|Quentin Lafargue
|Michael Dalmeida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain)
|2
|Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)
|3
|Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
|4
|Wim Stroetinga (Netherlands)
|5
|Andreas Muller (Austria)
|6
|Andrey Sazanov (Russian Federation)
|7
|Lovassy Krisztian (Hungary)
|8
|Matthew Gibson (Great Britain)
|9
|Benjamin Thomas (France)
|10
|Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)
|11
|Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
|12
|Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
|13
|Ahmet Orken (Turkey)
|14
|Otto Vergaerde (Belgium)
|15
|Alexander Perez (Norway)
|16
|Hardzei Tsishchanka (Belarus)
|17
|Lucas Liss (Germany)
|18
|Alex Buttazzoni (Italy)
|19
|Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)
|DNF
|Stanislav Krastev (Bulgaria)
|DNF
|Jiri Hochmann (Czech Republic)
|DNF
|Mika Simola (Finland)
|DNF
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukraine)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
|46
|pts
|2
|Elise Delzenne (France)
|35
|3
|Stephanie Pohl (Germany)
|32
|4
|Ganna Solovei (Ukraine)
|23
|5
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|13
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|12
|7
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|11
|8
|Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
|9
|9
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|7
|10
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|6
|11
|Elena Cecchini (Italy)
|6
|12
|Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)
|5
|13
|Aleksandra Chekina (Russian Federation)
|5
|14
|L. Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|15
|Josie Knight (Ireland)
|16
|Doris Schweizer (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
