European Track Championships Day 2: Great Britain sweeps team pursuit

Six gold medals awarded in day 2 evening session

Image 1 of 102

Great Britain on the men's team pursuit podium.

Great Britain on the men's team pursuit podium.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 2 of 102

Bradley Wiggins adds the power for Great Britain

Bradley Wiggins adds the power for Great Britain
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 3 of 102

Katie Archibald leads Greant Britain team pursuit

Katie Archibald leads Greant Britain team pursuit
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 4 of 102

Belarus beat Poland for the women's team pursuit bronze medal

Belarus beat Poland for the women's team pursuit bronze medal
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 5 of 102

Great Britain rolls out for the women's team pursuit final

Great Britain rolls out for the women's team pursuit final
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 6 of 102

Russia was no match for Great Britain in the women's team pursuit final

Russia was no match for Great Britain in the women's team pursuit final
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 7 of 102

Great Britain overtake Russia in the final to easily claim gold

Great Britain overtake Russia in the final to easily claim gold
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 8 of 102

Great Britain's women's team pursuit squad on the way to gold

Great Britain's women's team pursuit squad on the way to gold
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 9 of 102

The Danish team start its bronze medal winning final ride

The Danish team start its bronze medal winning final ride
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 10 of 102

Great Britain ready to start the gold medal ride

Great Britain ready to start the gold medal ride
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 11 of 102

Bradley Wiggins driving Great Britain in the team pursuit gold medal ride

Bradley Wiggins driving Great Britain in the team pursuit gold medal ride
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 12 of 102

Stefan Küng leading the Swiss team around the track in the team pursuit

Stefan Küng leading the Swiss team around the track in the team pursuit
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 13 of 102

Great Britain's women's team pursuit winning squad on the podium

Great Britain's women's team pursuit winning squad on the podium
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 14 of 102

Great Britain's team pursuit winning squad on the podium

Great Britain's team pursuit winning squad on the podium
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 15 of 102

The Netherland's Laurine Van Riessen and Elis Ligtlee won the team sprint bronze medal over Spain

The Netherland's Laurine Van Riessen and Elis Ligtlee won the team sprint bronze medal over Spain
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 16 of 102

Germany's Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel were unable to overhaul the Russian team in the team sprint gold medal race

Germany's Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel were unable to overhaul the Russian team in the team sprint gold medal race
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 17 of 102

Anastasiia Voinova and Daria Shmeleva riding to gold in the team sprint

Anastasiia Voinova and Daria Shmeleva riding to gold in the team sprint
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 18 of 102

Robert Forstemann leading Max Niederlag and Maximilian Levy as Germany took bronze in the men's team sprint

Robert Forstemann leading Max Niederlag and Maximilian Levy as Germany took bronze in the men's team sprint
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 19 of 102

Nils Van Hoenderdaal, Jeffrey Hoogland and Hugo Haak riding to team sprint gold

Nils Van Hoenderdaal, Jeffrey Hoogland and Hugo Haak riding to team sprint gold
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 20 of 102

The Polish trio of Grzegorz Drejgier, Rafal Sarnecki and Krzysztof Maksel in the team sprint final

The Polish trio of Grzegorz Drejgier, Rafal Sarnecki and Krzysztof Maksel in the team sprint final
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 21 of 102

The Russian duo of Anastasiia Voinova and Daria Shmeleva won the women's team sprint

The Russian duo of Anastasiia Voinova and Daria Shmeleva won the women's team sprint
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 22 of 102

Nils Van Hoenderdaal, Jeffrey Hoogland and Hugo Haak won gold in the team sprint for the Netherlands

Nils Van Hoenderdaal, Jeffrey Hoogland and Hugo Haak won gold in the team sprint for the Netherlands
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 23 of 102

Spain's Sebastian Mora lapped the field to win the scratch race

Spain's Sebastian Mora lapped the field to win the scratch race
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 24 of 102

Tristan Marquet of Switzerland wins the final sprint of the scratch race ahead of Poland's Adrian Teklinski

Tristan Marquet of Switzerland wins the final sprint of the scratch race ahead of Poland's Adrian Teklinski
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 25 of 102

Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain) celebrates his men’s scratch race win

Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain) celebrates his men's scratch race win
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 26 of 102

Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)

Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 27 of 102

Elise Delzenne (France) and Stephanie Pohl (Germany) sprint for the line

Elise Delzenne (France) and Stephanie Pohl (Germany) sprint for the line
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 28 of 102

Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain) won the scratch race ahead of Tristan Marguet (Switzerland) and Adrian Teklinski (Poland)

Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain) won the scratch race ahead of Tristan Marguet (Switzerland) and Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 29 of 102

Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) won the points race ahead of Elise Delzenne (France) and world champion Stephanie Pohl (Germany)

Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) won the points race ahead of Elise Delzenne (France) and world champion Stephanie Pohl (Germany)
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 30 of 102

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 31 of 102

Robert Forsterman pushes the German team sprint squad.

Robert Forsterman pushes the German team sprint squad.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 32 of 102

The men's scratch race podium: Marquet, Mora and Teklinski

The men's scratch race podium: Marquet, Mora and Teklinski
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 33 of 102

Contemplating the day's competition.

Contemplating the day's competition.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 34 of 102

Italian team pursuiters in action on the track.

Italian team pursuiters in action on the track.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 35 of 102

two riders from the Spanish women's team.

two riders from the Spanish women's team.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 36 of 102

A French rider waits to race

A French rider waits to race
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 37 of 102

Two riders from the French team.

Two riders from the French team.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 38 of 102

Dutch riders het ready to race.

Dutch riders het ready to race.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 39 of 102

A Ukranian rider in action at the European Track Championships.

A Ukranian rider in action at the European Track Championships.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 40 of 102

The Dutch team sprinters in action.

The Dutch team sprinters in action.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 41 of 102

The Dutch coach gets into the action as the team sprinters go past.

The Dutch coach gets into the action as the team sprinters go past.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 42 of 102

German team sprinters push for the line.

German team sprinters push for the line.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 43 of 102

German team sprinters push for the line.

German team sprinters push for the line.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 44 of 102

Italian coach Edoardo Salvoldi

Italian coach Edoardo Salvoldi
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 45 of 102

Great Britain's team sprint riders

Great Britain's team sprint riders
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 46 of 102

The final three riders for Great Britain celebrate after the finish of the team pursuit final

The final three riders for Great Britain celebrate after the finish of the team pursuit final
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 47 of 102

Bradley Wiggins on the podium.

Bradley Wiggins on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 48 of 102

Great Britain's team pursuit squad.

Great Britain's team pursuit squad.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 49 of 102

Scratch race winner Sebastian Mora of Spain.

Scratch race winner Sebastian Mora of Spain.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 50 of 102

Women's points race winner Katarzyna Pawlowska.

Women's points race winner Katarzyna Pawlowska.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 51 of 102

The women's team sprint podium: Germany (2), Russia (1) and Netherlands (3).

The women's team sprint podium: Germany (2), Russia (1) and Netherlands (3).
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 52 of 102

Inside the Grenchen Velodrome

Inside the Grenchen Velodrome
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 53 of 102

Inside the Grenchen Velodrome

Inside the Grenchen Velodrome
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 54 of 102

Great Britain's team pursuit formation.

Great Britain's team pursuit formation.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 55 of 102

Scratch race winner Sebastian Mora

Scratch race winner Sebastian Mora
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 56 of 102

Points race podium from left: Elise Delzenne (France), Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) and Stephanie Pohl (Germany).

Points race podium from left: Elise Delzenne (France), Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) and Stephanie Pohl (Germany).
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 57 of 102

Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) takes a victory lap after the women's points race.

Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) takes a victory lap after the women's points race.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 58 of 102

Bradley Wiggins discusses Great Britain's winning pursuit ride.

Bradley Wiggins discusses Great Britain's winning pursuit ride.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 59 of 102

The Swiss pursuit team on the podium.

The Swiss pursuit team on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 60 of 102

The victorious Dutch team sprinters: Nils Van Hoenderdaal, Jeffrey Hoogland and Hugo Haak.

The victorious Dutch team sprinters: Nils Van Hoenderdaal, Jeffrey Hoogland and Hugo Haak.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 61 of 102

Great Britain on the men's team pursuit podium.

Great Britain on the men's team pursuit podium.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 62 of 102

Bradley Wiggins led Great Britain to victory with blistering final laps.

Bradley Wiggins led Great Britain to victory with blistering final laps.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 63 of 102

Bradley Wiggins eases up after the men's team pursuit final.

Bradley Wiggins eases up after the men's team pursuit final.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 64 of 102

The Dutch men's team sprinters

The Dutch men's team sprinters
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 65 of 102

The Dutch women's team sprinters

The Dutch women's team sprinters
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 66 of 102

Waiting for the start of the men's scratch race.

Waiting for the start of the men's scratch race.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 67 of 102

The Italian team pursuit squad glides through a corner.

The Italian team pursuit squad glides through a corner.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 68 of 102

Great Britain's winning team pursuit formation.

Great Britain's winning team pursuit formation.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 69 of 102

The Swiss team in action on the track

The Swiss team in action on the track
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 70 of 102

Bradely Wiggins after winning gold int he team pursuit.

Bradely Wiggins after winning gold int he team pursuit.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 71 of 102

Swiss riders are happy after their race.

Swiss riders are happy after their race.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 72 of 102

Italian coach Marco Villa

Italian coach Marco Villa
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 73 of 102

An Italian rider warms up before her event.

An Italian rider warms up before her event.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 74 of 102

Two of the Great Britain team sprint trio.

Two of the Great Britain team sprint trio.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 75 of 102

The final French team sprinter.

The final French team sprinter.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 76 of 102

An Italian team rider waits to compete.

An Italian team rider waits to compete.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 77 of 102

The Polish team sprint trio

The Polish team sprint trio
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 78 of 102

Kristina Vogel (Germany)

Kristina Vogel (Germany)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 79 of 102

An Italian team rider waits to compete.

An Italian team rider waits to compete.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 80 of 102

Italian coach Marco Villa

Italian coach Marco Villa
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 81 of 102

Italy's team pursuit squad.

Italy's team pursuit squad.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 82 of 102

Italy's team pursuit squad.

Italy's team pursuit squad.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 83 of 102

Bradley Wiggins waits his turn during the team pursuit.

Bradley Wiggins waits his turn during the team pursuit.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 84 of 102

Great Britain in action during the team pursuit

Great Britain in action during the team pursuit
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 85 of 102

Great Britain's team pursuit squad gets ready for their gold medal ride.

Great Britain's team pursuit squad gets ready for their gold medal ride.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 86 of 102

Denmark rounds a turn during the team pursuit.

Denmark rounds a turn during the team pursuit.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 87 of 102

Great Britain overtakes Poland during the team pursuit.

Great Britain overtakes Poland during the team pursuit.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 88 of 102

Italian coach Marco Villa encourages the riders in the team pursuit

Italian coach Marco Villa encourages the riders in the team pursuit
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 89 of 102

Happy Switzerland after getting into the gold medal match-up in the team pursuit

Happy Switzerland after getting into the gold medal match-up in the team pursuit
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 90 of 102

Switzerland beat France in round one of the team pursuit

Switzerland beat France in round one of the team pursuit
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 91 of 102

Italy in their team pursuit effort

Italy in their team pursuit effort
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 92 of 102

Denmark got themselves into the bronze medal match up

Denmark got themselves into the bronze medal match up
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 93 of 102

Great Britain pass Poland in the women's team pursuit

Great Britain pass Poland in the women's team pursuit
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 94 of 102

Matt Gibson replaced Andy Tennant for the team pursuit round one

Matt Gibson replaced Andy Tennant for the team pursuit round one
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 95 of 102

Bradley Wiggins waits for the start of the men's team pursuit

Bradley Wiggins waits for the start of the men's team pursuit
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 96 of 102

Britain put on a dominant women's team pursuit to catch Poland

Britain put
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 97 of 102

The women's team pursuit riders get ready for the gun

The women's team pursuit riders get ready for the gun
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 98 of 102

Great Britain would fail to make it to the medal contest in the team sprint

Great Britain would fail to make it to the medal contest in the team sprint
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 99 of 102

The men's sprint team get ready

The men's sprint team get ready
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 100 of 102

Jess Varnish and Katy Marchant out on track

Jess Varnish and Katy Marchant out on track
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 101 of 102

The women's sprint team comes out of the blocks

The women's sprint team comes out of the blocks
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 102 of 102

The men's team pursuit squad followed up their qualifying time with another quickest time

The men's team pursuit squad followed up their qualifying time with another quickest time
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)

Great Britain once again proved its prowess in the team pursuit as both the men's and women's squads took gold at the European championships on Thursday.

Led by Bradley Wiggins, who took over in the final laps and drove the team to a dominant win, Great Britain easily beat Switzerland into silver with a time of 3:55.243, more than two seconds ahead of silver.

"That was classic team pursuiting there against a nation that has pushed us in every round," Wiggins told British Cycling after the race. "Until the end there, the last few laps, it wasn't in the bag and we had to fight and that is the spectacle of the team pursuit. I just love it."

In the ride for bronze, Denmark handled France to round out the podium.

The women's final followed the men's championship heat, where Great Britain again scored the gold, beating Russia with a time of  4:17.010 and overtaking their opponents in the final for good measure. Belarus beat Poland for bronze in the consolation round.

In the Team Sprint finals that followed, Netherlands' men nipped Poland for the gold by less than two tenths of a second, covering the three laps in 30.190. Germany claimed the bronze ahead of France in the consolation round.

In the women's Team Sprint, Russia claimed gold ahead of Germany, setting a mark of 18.677 to Germany's 19.040. In the consolation round, Netherlands grabbed bronze ahead of Spain.

Spain's Sebastian Mora took gold in the men's scratch race after lapping the field late in the 60-lap event. Tristan Marquet of Switzerland won the final sprint ahead of Poland's Adrian Teklinski, but with Mora a lap ahead those two had to settle for silver and bronze.

Katarzyna Pawlowska of Poland easily outpaced her rivals in the women's Points Race, beating Elise Delzenne of France by 10 points and Stephanie Pohl of Germany by 14.

The Polish rider earned gold with three top-three sprint finishes and by lapping the field twice. Delzenne and Pohl each lapped the field, along with Ganna Solovei of Ukraine, but it was Pawloska's second effort that gave her the win.

Morning Session: Great Britain dominates team pursuit, but team sprint stutters

Great Britain set up a gold medal final in the team pursuit against home nation Switzerland at the European Track Championships having setting the fastest time in the morning session, despite losing a rider, in round one. There was pressure on the team after they had gone fastest in qualifying in the opening session on Wednesday.

There was one change to the team that had set the blistering pace on day one, with 19-year-old Matt Gibson swapping in for Andy Tennant. Bradley Wiggins, Steven Burke and Owain Doull remained in the line-up. They had to make is past Russia for a shot at the gold and the two teams were close to begin but Russia fell behind as Great Britain found their stride.

There were slightly nervous moments when Gibson dropped off after 2,500 metres but Great Britain didn't miss a beat and continued to extend their advantage to set up a meeting with Switzerland, who beat France on their way through. France and Denmark will duke it out for the bronze medal.

Great Britain's women's team pursuit squad looked untouchable as they themselves rode into the gold medal match-up. The British, who had switched Laura Trott for Katie Archibald, demolished Poland as they caught them with a handful of laps remaining. Traditionally, the gun would sound and that would be the contest over but Great Britain had to ride around the flagging Polish team and set a time. It took them two laps to pass but they still set the fastest time once again.

Great Britain set up the fight for gold with Russia while Poland and Belarus finished third and fourth to contest the bronze medal competition.

It was not such a good day in the sprint competition, with both British squads finding themselves outside of the medal competitions. In the women's team sprint, Russia posted the fastest time of 32.324 to set up a final with Germany while the Netherlands and Spain will ride for the bronze medal. Great Britain went almost a second slower than Russia to finish fifth.

Poland were the pace setters in the men's sprint with their time of 43.127, with the Netherlands going second fastest to secure their place in the final. Old rivals Germany and France will go head to head for the bronze medal.

Full Results

Women Team Sprint - Qualifying, 2 Laps
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russia0:00:32.324
Anastasiia Voinova
Daria Shmeleva
2Germany0:00:32.611
Miriam Welte
Kristina Vogel
3Netherlands0:00:32.955
Laurine Van Riessen
Elis Ligtlee
4Spain0:00:33.087
Tania Calvo Barbero
Helena Casas Roige
5Britain Great0:00:33.149
Jessica Varnish
Katy Marchant
6France0:00:33.721
Virginie Cueff
Olivia Montauban
7Lithuania0:00:33.892
Migle Marozaite
Simona Krupeckaite
8Ukraine0:00:34.082
Olena Starikova
Lyubov Basova
9Poland0:00:34.689
Urszula Los
Katarzyna Kirschenstein
10Finland0:00:38.020
Sara Ferrara
Pia Pensaari

Men Team Sprint - Qualifying, 3 Laps
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Poland0:00:43.127
Grzegorz Drejgier
Rafal Sarnecki
Krzysztof Maksel
2Netherlands0:00:43.224
Nils Van Hoenderdaal
Jeffrey Hoogland
Hugo Haak
3Germany0:00:43.537
Robert Forstemann
Max Niederlag
Maximilian Levy
4France0:00:43.934
Kevin Sireau
Quentin Lafargue
Michael Dalmeida
5Great Britain0:00:44.024
Philip Hindes
Jason Kenny
Lewis Oliva
6Russia0:00:44.247
Pavel Yakushevskiy
Kirill Samusenko
Alexey Tkachev
7Belarus0:00:44.495
Yauhen Veramchuk
Artsiom Zaitsau
Uladzislau Novik
8Spain0:00:44.716
Jose Moreno Sanchez
Juan Peralta Gascon
Sergio Aliaga Chivite
9Ukraine0:00:45.435
Volodymyr Buchynyskyy
Andriy Vynokurov
Andriy Kutsenko
10Bulgaria0:00:49.692
Stanislav Krastev
Radoslav Konstantinov
Miroslav Minchev

Women Team Pursuit - First Round, 4000m, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belarus0:04:29.548
Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya
Polina Pivavarava
Ina Savenka
Marina Shmayankova
2France0:04:38.238
Elise Delzenne
Coralie Demay
Fiona Dutriaux
Roxane Fournier

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ireland0:04:31.666
Lydia Boylan
Josie Knight
Caroline Ryan
Melanie Spath
2Germany0:04:32.535
Charlotte Becker
Mieke Kroger
Stephanie Pohl
Gudrun Stock

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russia0:04:28.451
Evgenia Romanyuta
Gulnaz Badykova
Tamara Balabolina
Aleksandra Goncharova
2Italy0:04:30.294
Simona Frapporti
Beatrice Bartelloni
Tatiana Guderzo
Silvia Valsecchi

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:04:17.708
Katie Archibald
Elinor Barker
Ciara Borne
Joanna Roswell
2Poland0:04:27.562
Malgorzata Wojtyra
Edyta Jasinska
Katarazyna Pawlowska
Natalia Rutkowska

Men Team Pursuit - First Round, 4000m, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:04:02.026
Henning Bommel
Nils Schomber
Kersten Thiele
Domenic Weinstein
2Belgium0:04:01.192
Jasper De Buyst
Kenny De Ketele
Jonathan Dufrasne
Gijs Van Hoecke

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denmark0:03:56.960
Lasse Norman Hansen
Daniel Hennin Hartvig
Casper Phil Pedersen
Rasmus Christ Quaade
2Italy0:04:01.211
Elia Viviani
Liam Bertazzo
Simone Consonni
Filippo Ganna

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Switzerland0:03:56.791
Silvan Dillier
Stefan Kueng
Frank Pasche
Thery Schir
2France0:03:58.940
Thomas Boudat
Bryan Coquard
Damien Gaudin
Julien Morice

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:03:57.513
Steven Burke
Owain Doull
Matthew Gibson
Bradley Wiggins
2Russia0:04:00.380
Alexander Serov
Sergey Shilov
Dmitry Sokolov
Kirill Sveshnikov

Women's team Pursuit - Final for gold, 4000m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:04:17.010
Laura Trott
Katie Archibald
Elinor Barker
Joanna Rowsell
2Russia
Gulnaz Badykova
Tamara Balabolina
Aleksandra Chekina
Maria Savitskaya

Final for bronze
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Belarus0:04:32.595
Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya
Polina Pivavarava
Ina Savenka
Marina Shmayankova
4Poland
Malgorzata Wojtyra
Edyta Jasinska
Katarzyna Pawlowska
Natalia Rutkowska

Final for 5th and 6th
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
5Italy04:01.040
Simona Frapporti
Beatrice Bartelloni
Tatiana Guderzo
Silvia Valsecchi
6Ireland0:04:34.413
Lydia Boylan
Josie Knight
Eimear Moran
Melanie Spath

Final for 7th and 8th
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
7France0:04:30.519
Elise Delzenne
Coralie Demay
Fiona Dutriaux
Roxane Fournier
8Germany0:04:33.097
Charlotte Becker
Lisa Klein
Mieke Kroger
Gudrun Stock

Men's Team Pursuit - Final for gold, 4000m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:03:55.243
Steven Burke
Owain Doull
Matthew Gibson
Bradley Wiggins
2Switzerland0:03:57.245
Silvan Dillier
Stefan Kueng
Frank Pasche
Thery Schir

Final for bronze
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Denmark0:03:57.930
Lasse Norman Hansen
Daniel Hennin Hartvig
Casper Phil Pedersen
Rasmus Christ Quaade
4France0:03:59.041
Thomas Boudat
Bryan Coquard
Damien Gaudin
Julien Morice

Final for 5th and 6th
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
5Germany0:04:00.933
Henning Bommel
Nils Schomber
Kersten Thiele
Domenic Weinstein
6Russia0:04:01.299
Alexander Serov
Sergey Shilov
Dmitry Sokolov
Kirill Sveshnikov

Final for 7th and 8th
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
7Italy0:04:01.040
Elia Viviani
Liam Bertazzo
Simone Consonni
Filippo Ganna
8Belgium0:04:03.808
Jasper De Buyst
Kenny De Ketele
Jonathan Dufrasne
Gijs Van Hoecke

Women's Team Sprint - Final for gold, 2 Laps
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russia0:00:32.443
Anastasiia Voinova
Daria Shmeleva
2Germany0:00:33.013
Miriam Welte
Kristina Vogel

Final for bronze
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Netherlands0:00:33.091
Laurine Van Riessen
Elis Ligtlee
4Spain0:00:33.302
Tania Calvo Barbero
Helena Casas Roige

Men Team Sprint - Final for gold, 3 Laps
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Netherlands0:00:43.232
Nils Van Hoenderdaal
Jeffrey Hoogland
Hugo Haak
2Poland0:00:43.358
Grzegorz Drejgier
Rafal Sarnecki
Krzysztof Maksel

Final for bronze
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Germany0:00:43.210
Robert Forstemann
Max Niederlag
Maximilian Levy
4France0:00:43.794
Kevin Sireau
Quentin Lafargue
Michael Dalmeida

Men's Scratch Race - Finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain)
2Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)
3Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
4Wim Stroetinga (Netherlands)
5Andreas Muller (Austria)
6Andrey Sazanov (Russian Federation)
7Lovassy Krisztian (Hungary)
8Matthew Gibson (Great Britain)
9Benjamin Thomas (France)
10Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)
11Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
12Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
13Ahmet Orken (Turkey)
14Otto Vergaerde (Belgium)
15Alexander Perez (Norway)
16Hardzei Tsishchanka (Belarus)
17Lucas Liss (Germany)
18Alex Buttazzoni (Italy)
19Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)
DNFStanislav Krastev (Bulgaria)
DNFJiri Hochmann (Czech Republic)
DNFMika Simola (Finland)
DNFMaksym Vasyliev (Ukraine)

Women's Points Race - Finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)46pts
2Elise Delzenne (France)35
3Stephanie Pohl (Germany)32
4Ganna Solovei (Ukraine)23
5Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)13
6Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)12
7Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)11
8Elinor Barker (Great Britain)9
9Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)7
10Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)6
11Elena Cecchini (Italy)6
12Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)5
13Aleksandra Chekina (Russian Federation)5
14L. Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
15Josie Knight (Ireland)
16Doris Schweizer (Switzerland)
DNFAlzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)

