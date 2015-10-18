Trending

European Track Championships day 5: Trott rides away with omnium gold

Archibald claims individual pursuit title, Keleman wins keirin

Laura Trott rode away with the women's Omnium Sunday evening at the European Track Championships, finishing second in the 500m time trial, winning the flying lap an adding t her winning buffer in the points race Trott beat Denmark's Amalie Didericksen by 36 points and bronze medalist Ausrine Trebaite (France) by 46.

There was more success for Great Britain in the women's individual pursuit as Katie Archibald took the gold medal and Ciara Horne the bronze.

Reigning champion Archibald set a blistering time in the qualifying rounds and reproduced it in the gold medal ride, where she got off to a far superior start to her opponent Elise Delzenne of France. She was already 1.4 seconds up after 1km and that only increased to 3.5 seconds by the time she stopped the clock on 3:32.832.

Horne went up against Germnay's Mieke Kroger in the bronze medal ride and it soon became clear she was heading for bronze, finishing on 3:35.288.

Archibald scored gold again in the women's Elimination race, taking the European title ahead of Annalisa Cucinotta (Italy) and Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain).

In the men's Keirin final, Czech Republic's Pavel Keleman upset world champion Francois Pervis to take the gold, with the French world champion having to settle for silver ahead of Russian Denis Dmitriev.

Netherlands Elis Ligtlee took the women's keirin gold, winning the final round ahead of Virginie Cueff (France) and Russia's Ekaterina Gnidenko.

Spanish riders Sebastian Mora and Albert Torres win the men's Madison race, coming in a lap ahead of Russia's Mikhail Radionov and Andrey Sazanov, followed by Morgan Kneisky and Bryan Coquard of France.

Morning session

Laura Trott's bid for a third gold medal at the European Track Championships in Grenchen continued strongly on Sunday as she extended her lead in the Omnium after the 500 metre time trial.

The Great Britain rider clocked 35.394 to finish second in the event behind France's Laurie Barthon (35.313), with Poland's Malgorzata Wojtrya in third.

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) finished a disappointing eighth and as such Trott, now on 156 points, leads the omnium after four events by 24 points. Berthon is in third on 120 with the final two events coming up in the evening session.

Day 5 also saw the derny called into action for the opening rounds of the men's and women's Keirin.

World champion Francois Pervis (France) endured a nervy progression to the semi-final, having to resort to the repechages. The Frenchman was caught way behind in his initial heat but came back to show his class by winning the repechage. Only the winner of each heat would progress to the semi-final and Joachim Eliers (Germany), Nikita Shurshin (Russia), Christos Volikakis (Greece), Pavel Keleman (Czech Republic), Mateusz Lipa, and Krzysztof Maksel (both Poland) earned that privilege.

Britain's Jason Kenny was one of the men to advance from the repechages, along with Pervis and his French compatriot Michael D'Almeida, Thomas Babek of the Czech Republic, Denis Dmitriev of Russai, and Spain's Sergio Aliaga.

The women's Keirin was structured slightly differently in that the top two riders in each heat progressed to the semi-finals, with the top three from each repechage joining them.

German Kristina Vogel won the first heat, Elis Ligtlee of Holland the second, and France's Vigrinie Cueff the third, with second-placed riders Helena Casas (Spain), Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russia), and Tania Calvo Barbera (Spain) joining them in gaining swift qualification.

There were two repechage races, with Lyubov Basova (Ukraine), Urszula Los (Poland), and Katy Marchant (Great Britain) progressing from the first, and Anastasiia Voinova (Russia), Olivia Montauban (France), and Katarzyna Kirchenstein (Poland) from the second.

The morning session also saw the women's individual pursuit qualifying heats, with the riders competing for a spot in the gold or bronze medal rides later today.

Defending European champion Katie Archibald made a real statement of intent with a storming time of 3:31.959, and was joined in the final by her Great Britain teammate Ciara Horne (3:36.735).

Elise Delzenne of France set the second fastest time of 3:36.047 and will face Archibald for the gold medal, while Horne will go up against Germany’s Mieke Kroger (3:37.744) for bronze. 

Women's Individual Pursuit Qualifying

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Archibald (Great Britain)0:03:31.959
2Elise Delzenne (France)0:00:04.088
3Ciara Horner (Great Britain)0:00:04.776
4Mieke Kroger (Germany)0:00:05.785
5Gudrun Stock (Germany)0:00:06.195
6Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)0:00:07.199
7Melanie Spath (Ireland)0:00:08.739
8Tamara Balabolina (Russia)0:00:09.886
9Coralie Demay (France)0:00:09.950
10Edita Mazureviciute (Lithuania)0:00:10.137
11Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spain)0:00:10.355
12Agata Drozdek (Poland)0:00:10.503
13Silvia Valsecchi (Italy)0:00:10.674
14Aleksandra Goncharova (Russia)0:00:11.960
15Beatrice Batelloni (Italy)0:00:11.986
16Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)0:00:12.856
17Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya (Belarus)0:00:13.189
18Ina Savenka (Belarus)0:00:14.572
19Doris Schweizer (Switzerland)0:00:14.653
20Josie Knight (Ireland)0:00:15.269
21Kaat Van der Meulen (Belgium)0:00:15.777
22Eleni Michalitsa Tsavari (Greece)0:00:21.159
23Sara Ferrara (Finland)0:00:23.327
24Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania)0:00:23.490
25Inna Metalnikova (Ukraine)0:00:23.776

Women's Individual Pursuit Finals

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Archibald (Great Britain)0:03:32.832
2Elise Delzenne (France)0:00:04.499
3Ciara Horner (Great Britain)0:00:02.456
4Mieke Kroger (Germany)0:00:03.540

Men's Keirin Finals 1-6

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
2François Pervis (France)
3Denis Dmetriev (Russia)
4Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
5Michael Dalmeida (France)
6Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)

Men's Kierin Finals 7-12

#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Christos Volikakis (Greece)
8Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
9Nikita Shurshin (Russia)
10Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spain)
11Mateusz Lipa (Poland)
DNFJoachim Eilers (Germany)

Women's Kierin Finals 1-6

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
2Virginie Cueff (France)
3Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russia)
4Lyubov Basova (Ukraine)
5Kristina Vogel (Germany)
6Olivia Montauban (France)

Women's Kierin Finals 7-12

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)
2Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
3Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
4Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
5Katarzyna Kirschenstein (Poland)
6Urszula Los (Poland)

Men's Madison

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain12pts
Sebastian Mora Vedri
Albert Torres Barcelo
2Russia
Mikhail Radionov
Andrey Sazanov
3France24pts
Morgan Kneisky
Bryan Coquard
4Italy23pts
Elia Viviani
Simone Consonni
5Belgium19pts
Kenny de Ketele
Moreono de Pauw
6Austria7pts
Andreas Muller
Andreas Graf
7Germany5pts
Kersetn Thiele
Leon Rohde
8Ukraine5pts
Vladyslav Kreminskyi
Roman Gladysh
9Czech Republic4pts
Martin Blaha
Vojtech Hacecky
10Poland3pts
Wojciech Pszczolarski
Mateusz Nowack
11Switzerland2pts
Thery Schir
Stefan Kueng
12Great Britain6pts
Chrstopher Latham
Oliver Wood
13Belarus
Mikhail Shemetau
Yauheni Akhramenka
14Portugal
Ivo Oliveira
Rui Oliveira
15Denmark
Casper Von Folsach
Mathias Moller Nielsen
DNFNetherlands
Wim Stroetinga
Roy Eefting

Women's Elimination Race

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
2Annalisa Cucinotta (Italy)
3Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
4Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
5Kaat Van Der Meulen (Belgium)
6Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation)
7Fiona Dutriaux (France)
8Lucja Pietrzak (Poland)
9Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
10Lisa Klein (Germany)
11Iryna Semionova (Ukraine)
12Kristina Jakubovskaja (Lithuania)
13Lauren Creamer (Ireland)
14Sara Ferrara (Finland)

Women's Omnium 500m Time Trial

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurie Berthon (France)0:00:35.313
2Laura Trott (Great Britain)0:00:00.081
3Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)0:00:00.178
4Dorronsoro Olaberria (Spain)0:00:00.806
5Anna Knauer (Germany)0:00:00.905
6Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)0:00:01.176
7Simona Frapporti (Italy)0:00:01.252
8Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)0:00:01.308
9Lydia Boylan (Ireland)0:00:01.315
10Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)0:00:01.532
11Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)0:00:01.568
12Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic)0:00:01.692
13Gulnaz Badykova (Russian Federation)0:00:02.213
14Anita Stenberg (Norway)0:00:02.258
15Virginie Pointet (Switzerland)0:00:02.440
16Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)0:00:02.565
17Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)0:00:02.571
18Pia Pensaari (Finland)0:00:03.540
19Eleni Michalitsa Tsavari (Greece)0:00:04.318

Women's Omnium Flying Lap

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Trott (Great Britain)0:00:14.068
2Laurie Berthon (France)0:00:00.091
3Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)0:00:00.242
4Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)0:00:00.263
5Anna Knauer (Germany)0:00:00.353
6Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)0:00:00.380
7Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)0:00:00.502
8Lydia Boylan (Ireland)0:00:00.521
9L. Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)0:00:00.576
10Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)0:00:00.638
11Simona Frapporti (Italy)0:00:00.698
12Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)0:00:00.705
13Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic)0:00:00.765
14Gulnaz Badykova (Russian Federation)0:00:00.925
15Anita Stenberg (Norway)0:00:00.963
16Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)0:00:01.004
17Virginie Pointet (Switzerland)0:00:01.530
18Pia Pensaari (Finland)0:00:01.845
19Eleni Michalitsa Tsavari (Greece)0:00:02.002

Women's Omnium overall

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Trott (Great Britain)231pts
2Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)195
3Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)185
4Laurie Berthon (France)158
5Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)155
6Simona Frapporti (Italy)154
7Anna Knauer (Germany)146
8Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)145
9Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)143
10L. Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)140
11Gulnaz Badykova (Russian Federation)127
12Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)102
13Anita Stenberg (Norway)85
14Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic)84
15Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)68
16Lydia Boylan (Ireland)68
17Eleni Michalitsa Tsavari (Greece)22
18Virginie Pointet (Switzerland)-16
19Pia Pensaari (Finland)-72

 

