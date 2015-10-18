Image 1 of 55 Laura Trott storms to individual pursuit victory in the women's omnium (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 2 of 55 Ausrine Trebaite (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 3 of 55 Mikhail Radionov and Andrey Sazanov (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 4 of 55 Bryan Coquard and Morgan Kneisky (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 5 of 55 Oliver Wood and Christopher Latham (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 6 of 55 Women's Keirin (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 7 of 55 Jason Kenny (Great britain) (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 8 of 55 Women's Keirin (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 9 of 55 Men's Kierin (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 10 of 55 Joachim Eilers (Germany) (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 11 of 55 Men's Keirin (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 12 of 55 Amelia Didericksen and Laurie Berthon (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 13 of 55 Laura Trott (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 14 of 55 Laura Trott (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 15 of 55 Madison champions Sebastian Mora and Albert Torres of Spain (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 16 of 55 Laura Trott (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 17 of 55 Leire Olaberria (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 18 of 55 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 19 of 55 Laurie Berthon (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 20 of 55 Elise Delzenne (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 21 of 55 Ciara Horne (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 22 of 55 Ciara Horne (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 23 of 55 Mieke Kroger (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 24 of 55 The women's Elimination race. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 25 of 55 Laura trott (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 26 of 55 Katie Archibald, Annalisa CucinottaITA and Irene Usabiaga (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 27 of 55 Katie Archibald (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 28 of 55 The women's Elimination race. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 29 of 55 Edoardo Salvoldi and Annalisa Cucinotta (Image credit: Bettini) Image 30 of 55 The keirin pack goes into a corner (Image credit: Bettini) Image 31 of 55 A crash in the keirin caught many out (Image credit: Bettini) Image 32 of 55 A crash in the keirin caught many out (Image credit: Bettini) Image 33 of 55 getting ready for the Keirin final (Image credit: Bettini) Image 34 of 55 A denry paces the keirin riders (Image credit: Bettini) Image 35 of 55 Getting ready for the keirin final. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 36 of 55 The sprinters launch their efforts in the keirin (Image credit: Bettini) Image 37 of 55 A derny paces the keirin riders (Image credit: Bettini) Image 38 of 55 Riders line up foer the Keirin final (Image credit: Bettini) Image 39 of 55 Francois Pervis readies for the Keirin final (Image credit: Bettini) Image 40 of 55 A crash in the Keirin race. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 41 of 55 A crash in the keirin caught many out (Image credit: Bettini) Image 42 of 55 Crowding the corners in the keriin (Image credit: Bettini) Image 43 of 55 A crash in the keirin caught many out (Image credit: Bettini) Image 44 of 55 Annalisa Cucinotta (Italy) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 45 of 55 Annalisa Cucinotta (Italy) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 46 of 55 Another Keirinn crash. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 47 of 55 World Champuon Francois Pervis (Image credit: Bettini) Image 48 of 55 A crash in the keirin caught many out (Image credit: Bettini) Image 49 of 55 A crash in the keirin caught many out (Image credit: Bettini) Image 50 of 55 Mounting up for the keirin (Image credit: Bettini) Image 51 of 55 sprinting for the line in the keirin (Image credit: Bettini) Image 52 of 55 A crash in the keirin caught many out (Image credit: Bettini) Image 53 of 55 Lines up for the start of the keirin (Image credit: Bettini) Image 54 of 55 A crash in the keirin caught many out (Image credit: Bettini) Image 55 of 55 A crash in the Keirin race. (Image credit: Bettini)

Laura Trott rode away with the women's Omnium Sunday evening at the European Track Championships, finishing second in the 500m time trial, winning the flying lap an adding t her winning buffer in the points race Trott beat Denmark's Amalie Didericksen by 36 points and bronze medalist Ausrine Trebaite (France) by 46.

There was more success for Great Britain in the women's individual pursuit as Katie Archibald took the gold medal and Ciara Horne the bronze.

Reigning champion Archibald set a blistering time in the qualifying rounds and reproduced it in the gold medal ride, where she got off to a far superior start to her opponent Elise Delzenne of France. She was already 1.4 seconds up after 1km and that only increased to 3.5 seconds by the time she stopped the clock on 3:32.832.

Horne went up against Germnay's Mieke Kroger in the bronze medal ride and it soon became clear she was heading for bronze, finishing on 3:35.288.

Archibald scored gold again in the women's Elimination race, taking the European title ahead of Annalisa Cucinotta (Italy) and Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain).

In the men's Keirin final, Czech Republic's Pavel Keleman upset world champion Francois Pervis to take the gold, with the French world champion having to settle for silver ahead of Russian Denis Dmitriev.

Netherlands Elis Ligtlee took the women's keirin gold, winning the final round ahead of Virginie Cueff (France) and Russia's Ekaterina Gnidenko.

Spanish riders Sebastian Mora and Albert Torres win the men's Madison race, coming in a lap ahead of Russia's Mikhail Radionov and Andrey Sazanov, followed by Morgan Kneisky and Bryan Coquard of France.

Morning session

Laura Trott's bid for a third gold medal at the European Track Championships in Grenchen continued strongly on Sunday as she extended her lead in the Omnium after the 500 metre time trial.

The Great Britain rider clocked 35.394 to finish second in the event behind France's Laurie Barthon (35.313), with Poland's Malgorzata Wojtrya in third.

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) finished a disappointing eighth and as such Trott, now on 156 points, leads the omnium after four events by 24 points. Berthon is in third on 120 with the final two events coming up in the evening session.

Day 5 also saw the derny called into action for the opening rounds of the men's and women's Keirin.

World champion Francois Pervis (France) endured a nervy progression to the semi-final, having to resort to the repechages. The Frenchman was caught way behind in his initial heat but came back to show his class by winning the repechage. Only the winner of each heat would progress to the semi-final and Joachim Eliers (Germany), Nikita Shurshin (Russia), Christos Volikakis (Greece), Pavel Keleman (Czech Republic), Mateusz Lipa, and Krzysztof Maksel (both Poland) earned that privilege.

Britain's Jason Kenny was one of the men to advance from the repechages, along with Pervis and his French compatriot Michael D'Almeida, Thomas Babek of the Czech Republic, Denis Dmitriev of Russai, and Spain's Sergio Aliaga.

The women's Keirin was structured slightly differently in that the top two riders in each heat progressed to the semi-finals, with the top three from each repechage joining them.

German Kristina Vogel won the first heat, Elis Ligtlee of Holland the second, and France's Vigrinie Cueff the third, with second-placed riders Helena Casas (Spain), Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russia), and Tania Calvo Barbera (Spain) joining them in gaining swift qualification.

There were two repechage races, with Lyubov Basova (Ukraine), Urszula Los (Poland), and Katy Marchant (Great Britain) progressing from the first, and Anastasiia Voinova (Russia), Olivia Montauban (France), and Katarzyna Kirchenstein (Poland) from the second.

The morning session also saw the women's individual pursuit qualifying heats, with the riders competing for a spot in the gold or bronze medal rides later today.

Defending European champion Katie Archibald made a real statement of intent with a storming time of 3:31.959, and was joined in the final by her Great Britain teammate Ciara Horne (3:36.735).

Elise Delzenne of France set the second fastest time of 3:36.047 and will face Archibald for the gold medal, while Horne will go up against Germany’s Mieke Kroger (3:37.744) for bronze.

Women's Individual Pursuit Qualifying

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Archibald (Great Britain) 0:03:31.959 2 Elise Delzenne (France) 0:00:04.088 3 Ciara Horner (Great Britain) 0:00:04.776 4 Mieke Kroger (Germany) 0:00:05.785 5 Gudrun Stock (Germany) 0:00:06.195 6 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) 0:00:07.199 7 Melanie Spath (Ireland) 0:00:08.739 8 Tamara Balabolina (Russia) 0:00:09.886 9 Coralie Demay (France) 0:00:09.950 10 Edita Mazureviciute (Lithuania) 0:00:10.137 11 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spain) 0:00:10.355 12 Agata Drozdek (Poland) 0:00:10.503 13 Silvia Valsecchi (Italy) 0:00:10.674 14 Aleksandra Goncharova (Russia) 0:00:11.960 15 Beatrice Batelloni (Italy) 0:00:11.986 16 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 0:00:12.856 17 Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya (Belarus) 0:00:13.189 18 Ina Savenka (Belarus) 0:00:14.572 19 Doris Schweizer (Switzerland) 0:00:14.653 20 Josie Knight (Ireland) 0:00:15.269 21 Kaat Van der Meulen (Belgium) 0:00:15.777 22 Eleni Michalitsa Tsavari (Greece) 0:00:21.159 23 Sara Ferrara (Finland) 0:00:23.327 24 Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania) 0:00:23.490 25 Inna Metalnikova (Ukraine) 0:00:23.776

Women's Individual Pursuit Finals

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Archibald (Great Britain) 0:03:32.832 2 Elise Delzenne (France) 0:00:04.499 3 Ciara Horner (Great Britain) 0:00:02.456 4 Mieke Kroger (Germany) 0:00:03.540

Men's Keirin Finals 1-6

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic) 2 François Pervis (France) 3 Denis Dmetriev (Russia) 4 Krzysztof Maksel (Poland) 5 Michael Dalmeida (France) 6 Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)

Men's Kierin Finals 7-12

# Rider Name (Country) Team 7 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 8 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 9 Nikita Shurshin (Russia) 10 Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spain) 11 Mateusz Lipa (Poland) DNF Joachim Eilers (Germany)

Women's Kierin Finals 1-6

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) 2 Virginie Cueff (France) 3 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russia) 4 Lyubov Basova (Ukraine) 5 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 6 Olivia Montauban (France)

Women's Kierin Finals 7-12

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Russia) 2 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 3 Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 4 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 5 Katarzyna Kirschenstein (Poland) 6 Urszula Los (Poland)

Men's Madison

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Spain 12 pts Sebastian Mora Vedri Albert Torres Barcelo 2 Russia Mikhail Radionov Andrey Sazanov 3 France 24 pts Morgan Kneisky Bryan Coquard 4 Italy 23 pts Elia Viviani Simone Consonni 5 Belgium 19 pts Kenny de Ketele Moreono de Pauw 6 Austria 7 pts Andreas Muller Andreas Graf 7 Germany 5 pts Kersetn Thiele Leon Rohde 8 Ukraine 5 pts Vladyslav Kreminskyi Roman Gladysh 9 Czech Republic 4 pts Martin Blaha Vojtech Hacecky 10 Poland 3 pts Wojciech Pszczolarski Mateusz Nowack 11 Switzerland 2 pts Thery Schir Stefan Kueng 12 Great Britain 6 pts Chrstopher Latham Oliver Wood 13 Belarus Mikhail Shemetau Yauheni Akhramenka 14 Portugal Ivo Oliveira Rui Oliveira 15 Denmark Casper Von Folsach Mathias Moller Nielsen DNF Netherlands Wim Stroetinga Roy Eefting

Women's Elimination Race

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Katie Archibald (Great Britain) 2 Annalisa Cucinotta (Italy) 3 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 4 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 5 Kaat Van Der Meulen (Belgium) 6 Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation) 7 Fiona Dutriaux (France) 8 Lucja Pietrzak (Poland) 9 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 10 Lisa Klein (Germany) 11 Iryna Semionova (Ukraine) 12 Kristina Jakubovskaja (Lithuania) 13 Lauren Creamer (Ireland) 14 Sara Ferrara (Finland)

Women's Omnium 500m Time Trial

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurie Berthon (France) 0:00:35.313 2 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 0:00:00.081 3 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 0:00:00.178 4 Dorronsoro Olaberria (Spain) 0:00:00.806 5 Anna Knauer (Germany) 0:00:00.905 6 Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania) 0:00:01.176 7 Simona Frapporti (Italy) 0:00:01.252 8 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 0:00:01.308 9 Lydia Boylan (Ireland) 0:00:01.315 10 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 0:00:01.532 11 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 0:00:01.568 12 Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic) 0:00:01.692 13 Gulnaz Badykova (Russian Federation) 0:00:02.213 14 Anita Stenberg (Norway) 0:00:02.258 15 Virginie Pointet (Switzerland) 0:00:02.440 16 Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine) 0:00:02.565 17 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 0:00:02.571 18 Pia Pensaari (Finland) 0:00:03.540 19 Eleni Michalitsa Tsavari (Greece) 0:00:04.318

Women's Omnium Flying Lap

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 0:00:14.068 2 Laurie Berthon (France) 0:00:00.091 3 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 0:00:00.242 4 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 0:00:00.263 5 Anna Knauer (Germany) 0:00:00.353 6 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 0:00:00.380 7 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 0:00:00.502 8 Lydia Boylan (Ireland) 0:00:00.521 9 L. Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 0:00:00.576 10 Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania) 0:00:00.638 11 Simona Frapporti (Italy) 0:00:00.698 12 Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine) 0:00:00.705 13 Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic) 0:00:00.765 14 Gulnaz Badykova (Russian Federation) 0:00:00.925 15 Anita Stenberg (Norway) 0:00:00.963 16 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 0:00:01.004 17 Virginie Pointet (Switzerland) 0:00:01.530 18 Pia Pensaari (Finland) 0:00:01.845 19 Eleni Michalitsa Tsavari (Greece) 0:00:02.002

Women's Omnium overall