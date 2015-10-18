European Track Championships day 5: Trott rides away with omnium gold
Archibald claims individual pursuit title, Keleman wins keirin
Day 5: - Grenchen
Laura Trott rode away with the women's Omnium Sunday evening at the European Track Championships, finishing second in the 500m time trial, winning the flying lap an adding t her winning buffer in the points race Trott beat Denmark's Amalie Didericksen by 36 points and bronze medalist Ausrine Trebaite (France) by 46.
There was more success for Great Britain in the women's individual pursuit as Katie Archibald took the gold medal and Ciara Horne the bronze.
Reigning champion Archibald set a blistering time in the qualifying rounds and reproduced it in the gold medal ride, where she got off to a far superior start to her opponent Elise Delzenne of France. She was already 1.4 seconds up after 1km and that only increased to 3.5 seconds by the time she stopped the clock on 3:32.832.
Horne went up against Germnay's Mieke Kroger in the bronze medal ride and it soon became clear she was heading for bronze, finishing on 3:35.288.
Archibald scored gold again in the women's Elimination race, taking the European title ahead of Annalisa Cucinotta (Italy) and Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain).
In the men's Keirin final, Czech Republic's Pavel Keleman upset world champion Francois Pervis to take the gold, with the French world champion having to settle for silver ahead of Russian Denis Dmitriev.
Netherlands Elis Ligtlee took the women's keirin gold, winning the final round ahead of Virginie Cueff (France) and Russia's Ekaterina Gnidenko.
Spanish riders Sebastian Mora and Albert Torres win the men's Madison race, coming in a lap ahead of Russia's Mikhail Radionov and Andrey Sazanov, followed by Morgan Kneisky and Bryan Coquard of France.
Morning session
Laura Trott's bid for a third gold medal at the European Track Championships in Grenchen continued strongly on Sunday as she extended her lead in the Omnium after the 500 metre time trial.
The Great Britain rider clocked 35.394 to finish second in the event behind France's Laurie Barthon (35.313), with Poland's Malgorzata Wojtrya in third.
Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) finished a disappointing eighth and as such Trott, now on 156 points, leads the omnium after four events by 24 points. Berthon is in third on 120 with the final two events coming up in the evening session.
Day 5 also saw the derny called into action for the opening rounds of the men's and women's Keirin.
World champion Francois Pervis (France) endured a nervy progression to the semi-final, having to resort to the repechages. The Frenchman was caught way behind in his initial heat but came back to show his class by winning the repechage. Only the winner of each heat would progress to the semi-final and Joachim Eliers (Germany), Nikita Shurshin (Russia), Christos Volikakis (Greece), Pavel Keleman (Czech Republic), Mateusz Lipa, and Krzysztof Maksel (both Poland) earned that privilege.
Britain's Jason Kenny was one of the men to advance from the repechages, along with Pervis and his French compatriot Michael D'Almeida, Thomas Babek of the Czech Republic, Denis Dmitriev of Russai, and Spain's Sergio Aliaga.
The women's Keirin was structured slightly differently in that the top two riders in each heat progressed to the semi-finals, with the top three from each repechage joining them.
German Kristina Vogel won the first heat, Elis Ligtlee of Holland the second, and France's Vigrinie Cueff the third, with second-placed riders Helena Casas (Spain), Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russia), and Tania Calvo Barbera (Spain) joining them in gaining swift qualification.
There were two repechage races, with Lyubov Basova (Ukraine), Urszula Los (Poland), and Katy Marchant (Great Britain) progressing from the first, and Anastasiia Voinova (Russia), Olivia Montauban (France), and Katarzyna Kirchenstein (Poland) from the second.
The morning session also saw the women's individual pursuit qualifying heats, with the riders competing for a spot in the gold or bronze medal rides later today.
Defending European champion Katie Archibald made a real statement of intent with a storming time of 3:31.959, and was joined in the final by her Great Britain teammate Ciara Horne (3:36.735).
Elise Delzenne of France set the second fastest time of 3:36.047 and will face Archibald for the gold medal, while Horne will go up against Germany’s Mieke Kroger (3:37.744) for bronze.
Women's Individual Pursuit Qualifying
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
|0:03:31.959
|2
|Elise Delzenne (France)
|0:00:04.088
|3
|Ciara Horner (Great Britain)
|0:00:04.776
|4
|Mieke Kroger (Germany)
|0:00:05.785
|5
|Gudrun Stock (Germany)
|0:00:06.195
|6
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
|0:00:07.199
|7
|Melanie Spath (Ireland)
|0:00:08.739
|8
|Tamara Balabolina (Russia)
|0:00:09.886
|9
|Coralie Demay (France)
|0:00:09.950
|10
|Edita Mazureviciute (Lithuania)
|0:00:10.137
|11
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spain)
|0:00:10.355
|12
|Agata Drozdek (Poland)
|0:00:10.503
|13
|Silvia Valsecchi (Italy)
|0:00:10.674
|14
|Aleksandra Goncharova (Russia)
|0:00:11.960
|15
|Beatrice Batelloni (Italy)
|0:00:11.986
|16
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|0:00:12.856
|17
|Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya (Belarus)
|0:00:13.189
|18
|Ina Savenka (Belarus)
|0:00:14.572
|19
|Doris Schweizer (Switzerland)
|0:00:14.653
|20
|Josie Knight (Ireland)
|0:00:15.269
|21
|Kaat Van der Meulen (Belgium)
|0:00:15.777
|22
|Eleni Michalitsa Tsavari (Greece)
|0:00:21.159
|23
|Sara Ferrara (Finland)
|0:00:23.327
|24
|Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania)
|0:00:23.490
|25
|Inna Metalnikova (Ukraine)
|0:00:23.776
Women's Individual Pursuit Finals
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
|0:03:32.832
|2
|Elise Delzenne (France)
|0:00:04.499
|3
|Ciara Horner (Great Britain)
|0:00:02.456
|4
|Mieke Kroger (Germany)
|0:00:03.540
Men's Keirin Finals 1-6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
|2
|François Pervis (France)
|3
|Denis Dmetriev (Russia)
|4
|Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
|5
|Michael Dalmeida (France)
|6
|Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
Men's Kierin Finals 7-12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|7
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|8
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|9
|Nikita Shurshin (Russia)
|10
|Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spain)
|11
|Mateusz Lipa (Poland)
|DNF
|Joachim Eilers (Germany)
Women's Kierin Finals 1-6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
|2
|Virginie Cueff (France)
|3
|Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russia)
|4
|Lyubov Basova (Ukraine)
|5
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|6
|Olivia Montauban (France)
Women's Kierin Finals 7-12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)
|2
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|3
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|4
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|5
|Katarzyna Kirschenstein (Poland)
|6
|Urszula Los (Poland)
Men's Madison
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|12
|pts
|Sebastian Mora Vedri
|Albert Torres Barcelo
|2
|Russia
|Mikhail Radionov
|Andrey Sazanov
|3
|France
|24
|pts
|Morgan Kneisky
|Bryan Coquard
|4
|Italy
|23
|pts
|Elia Viviani
|Simone Consonni
|5
|Belgium
|19
|pts
|Kenny de Ketele
|Moreono de Pauw
|6
|Austria
|7
|pts
|Andreas Muller
|Andreas Graf
|7
|Germany
|5
|pts
|Kersetn Thiele
|Leon Rohde
|8
|Ukraine
|5
|pts
|Vladyslav Kreminskyi
|Roman Gladysh
|9
|Czech Republic
|4
|pts
|Martin Blaha
|Vojtech Hacecky
|10
|Poland
|3
|pts
|Wojciech Pszczolarski
|Mateusz Nowack
|11
|Switzerland
|2
|pts
|Thery Schir
|Stefan Kueng
|12
|Great Britain
|6
|pts
|Chrstopher Latham
|Oliver Wood
|13
|Belarus
|Mikhail Shemetau
|Yauheni Akhramenka
|14
|Portugal
|Ivo Oliveira
|Rui Oliveira
|15
|Denmark
|Casper Von Folsach
|Mathias Moller Nielsen
|DNF
|Netherlands
|Wim Stroetinga
|Roy Eefting
Women's Elimination Race
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
|2
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Italy)
|3
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|5
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Belgium)
|6
|Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation)
|7
|Fiona Dutriaux (France)
|8
|Lucja Pietrzak (Poland)
|9
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|10
|Lisa Klein (Germany)
|11
|Iryna Semionova (Ukraine)
|12
|Kristina Jakubovskaja (Lithuania)
|13
|Lauren Creamer (Ireland)
|14
|Sara Ferrara (Finland)
Women's Omnium 500m Time Trial
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|0:00:35.313
|2
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|0:00:00.081
|3
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|0:00:00.178
|4
|Dorronsoro Olaberria (Spain)
|0:00:00.806
|5
|Anna Knauer (Germany)
|0:00:00.905
|6
|Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)
|0:00:01.176
|7
|Simona Frapporti (Italy)
|0:00:01.252
|8
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|0:00:01.308
|9
|Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
|0:00:01.315
|10
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|0:00:01.532
|11
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|0:00:01.568
|12
|Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic)
|0:00:01.692
|13
|Gulnaz Badykova (Russian Federation)
|0:00:02.213
|14
|Anita Stenberg (Norway)
|0:00:02.258
|15
|Virginie Pointet (Switzerland)
|0:00:02.440
|16
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
|0:00:02.565
|17
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|0:00:02.571
|18
|Pia Pensaari (Finland)
|0:00:03.540
|19
|Eleni Michalitsa Tsavari (Greece)
|0:00:04.318
Women's Omnium Flying Lap
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|0:00:14.068
|2
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|0:00:00.091
|3
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|0:00:00.242
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|0:00:00.263
|5
|Anna Knauer (Germany)
|0:00:00.353
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|0:00:00.380
|7
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|0:00:00.502
|8
|Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
|0:00:00.521
|9
|L. Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|0:00:00.576
|10
|Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)
|0:00:00.638
|11
|Simona Frapporti (Italy)
|0:00:00.698
|12
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
|0:00:00.705
|13
|Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic)
|0:00:00.765
|14
|Gulnaz Badykova (Russian Federation)
|0:00:00.925
|15
|Anita Stenberg (Norway)
|0:00:00.963
|16
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|0:00:01.004
|17
|Virginie Pointet (Switzerland)
|0:00:01.530
|18
|Pia Pensaari (Finland)
|0:00:01.845
|19
|Eleni Michalitsa Tsavari (Greece)
|0:00:02.002
Women's Omnium overall
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|231
|pts
|2
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|195
|3
|Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)
|185
|4
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|158
|5
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|155
|6
|Simona Frapporti (Italy)
|154
|7
|Anna Knauer (Germany)
|146
|8
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|145
|9
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|143
|10
|L. Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|140
|11
|Gulnaz Badykova (Russian Federation)
|127
|12
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|102
|13
|Anita Stenberg (Norway)
|85
|14
|Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic)
|84
|15
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
|68
|16
|Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
|68
|17
|Eleni Michalitsa Tsavari (Greece)
|22
|18
|Virginie Pointet (Switzerland)
|-16
|19
|Pia Pensaari (Finland)
|-72
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy