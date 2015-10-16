Trending

European Track Championships Day 3: Great Britain's Trott wins Scratch Race

Dutch sprinters win gold medals

Image 1 of 10

Dutch sprinter Jeffrey Hoogland European Track Championships

Dutch sprinter Jeffrey Hoogland European Track Championships
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 2 of 10

European Track Championships

European Track Championships
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 3 of 10

Men's sprints at the European Track Championships

Men's sprints at the European Track Championships
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 4 of 10

Sprint qualifying round at the European Track Championships

Sprint qualifying round at the European Track Championships
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 5 of 10

Sprints during Day 3 at the European Track Championships

Sprints during Day 3 at the European Track Championships
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 6 of 10

European Track Championships

European Track Championships
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 7 of 10

Max Niederlag from Germany sprints at the European Track Championships

Max Niederlag from Germany sprints at the European Track Championships
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 8 of 10

Russia's Denis Dmitriev European Track Championships

Russia's Denis Dmitriev European Track Championships
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 9 of 10

European Track Championships

European Track Championships
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 10 of 10

Men's sprints at the European Track Championships

Men's sprints at the European Track Championships
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)

Great Britain’s Laura Trott won the women’s Scratch Race during Day 3 of the European Track Championships held on Friday in Grenchen, Switzerland. It is her second gold medal so far, having been a member of her nation’s winning team pursuit squad the previous day.

Trott won the Scratch Race ahead of one of the world’s fastest sprinters, Kirsten Wild (Netherlands), while France’s Roxane Fournier picked up third place.

Great Britain didn’t perform as well in the men’s Points Race, as Oliver Wood was the top placed in 15th with only three points. Poland took top honours in the event with Wojciech Pszczolarski winning with a total of 24 points ahead of France’s Benjamin Thomas, who had 21 points, and Switzerland’s Claudio Imhof with 19.

The Netherlands dominated the men’s and women’s sprint competitions from start to finish with Elis Ligtlee and Jeffrey Hoogland winning the gold medals.

Ligtlee had the fastest qualifying time in the morning session and went on to win the event ahead of Anastasiia Voinova (Russia). Kristina Vogel (Germany) earned the bronze medal in the sprint against Virginie Cueff (France).

Likewise, Hoogland started the sprints with the fastest qualifying time, which was a sign of success to come. He went on to win the gold-medal round against Max Niederlag (Germany). The bronze went to Poland’s Damian Zielinski, who beat his fellow countryman Rafal Sarnecki.

The evening ended with the men’s Omnium round three, Elimination Race. The round went to France’s Thomas Boudat, who beat Italy’s Elia Viviani and Dutchman Tim Veldt.

The results of the third round were not enough to knock Russia’s Viktor Manakov out of the top ranked spot in the Omnium with only two rounds to go.

Dutch sprinters dominate morning session

Russia's Victor Manakov took the early lead in the men's Omnium after the first two rounds held on Friday at the European Track Championships in Switzerland. He opened the event with a second place in the Scratch Race, but took the Omnium lead after winning round two in the Individual Pursuit.

Manakov now leads with 78 points, while Scratch Races winner Raman Tsishkou from Belarus sits in second place with 66 points and Great Britain's Jonathan Dibben is in third, also with 66 points.

The men's Omnium will continue with the elimination race during the evening session.

Day 3 of the European Track Championships kicked off with the women's sprint qualifying rounds and the fastest time went to Dutch sprinter Elis Ligtlee, while in the men's sprint qualifying round the fastest time went to her compatriot Jeffrey Hoogland. The sprinters raced their way through the following heats, however, the semi finals and the finals will not be raced until the evening session when the winners will be decided.

Full Results

Women's Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elis Ligtlee (Ned)0:00:10.742
2Kristina Vogel (Ger)0:00:00.086
3Anastasiia Voinova (Rus)0:00:00.172
4Katy Marchant (GBr)0:00:00.199
5Virginie Cueff (Fra)0:00:00.207
6Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu)0:00:00.339
7Laurine Van Riessen (Ned)0:00:00.403
8Jessica Varnish (GBr)0:00:00.423
9Helena Casas Roige (Spa)0:00:00.456
10Tania Calvobarbero (Spa)0:00:00.482
11Tatiana Kisileva (Rus)0:00:00.527
12Olqa Ismayilova (Aze)0:00:00.540
13Katarzyna Kirschenstein (Pol)0:00:00.684
14Olena Starikova (Ukr)0:00:00.689
15Lyubov Basova (Ukr)0:00:00.705
16Migle Marozaite (Ltu)0:00:00.707
17Nicky Degrendele (Bel)0:00:00.769
18Urszula Los (Pol)0:00:01.120
19Maila Andreotti (Ita)0:00:01.206
Mirame Welte (Ger)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elis Ligtlee (Ned)0:00:11.615
2Urszula Los (Pol)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristina Vogel (Ger)0:00:11.833
2Nicky Degrendele (Bel)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Rus)0:00:11.630
2Migle Marozaite (Ltu)

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katy Marchant (GBr)0:00:11.276
2Lyubov Basova (Ukr)

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Virginie Cueff (Fra)0:00:11.380
2Olena Starikova (Ukr)

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu)0:00:11.500
2Katarzyna Kirschenstein (Pol)

Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurine Van Riessen (Ned)0:00:11.553
2Olqa Ismayilova (Aze)

Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Varnish (GBr)0:00:11.870
2Tatiana Kisileva (Rus)

Heat 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helena Casas Roige (Spa)0:00:11.511
2Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals, Repechages, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa)0:00:11.890
2Katarzyna Kirschenstein (Pol)
3Urszula Los (Pol)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olena Starikova (Ukr)0:00:11.811
2Olqa Ismayilova (Aze)
3Nicky Degrendele (Bel)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lyubov Basova (Ukr)0:00:11.449
2Tatiana Kisileva (Rus)
3Migle Marozaite (Ltu)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elis Ligtlee (Ned)0:00:11.423
2Lyubov Basova (Ukr)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristina Vogel (Ger)0:00:11.372
2Olena Starikova (Ukr)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Rus)0:00:11.352
2Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa)

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katy Marchant (Gbr)0:00:11.610
2Helena Casas Roige (Spa)

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Virginie Cueff (Fra)0:00:11.195
2Jessica Varnish (GBr)

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu)0:00:11.461
2Laurine Van Riessen Ned)

Women's Sprint 1/8 finals - Repechage, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helena Casas Roige (Spa)0:00:11.488
2Lyubov Basova (Ukr)
3Laurine Van Riessen (Ned)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa)0:00:11.465
2Olena Starikova (Ukr)
3Jessica Varnish (Gbr)

Women's sprint, 9th-12th Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
9Laurine Van Riessen (Ned)0:00:11.620
10Jessica Varnish (Gbr)
11Lyubov Basova (Ukr)
12Olena Starikova (Ukr)

Women's sprint, Quarterfinal, Heat 1, Decider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elis Ligtlee (Ned)0:00:11.593
2Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa)

Heat 2, Decider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristina Vogel (Ger)0:00:11.530
2Helena Casas Roige (Spa)

Heat 3, Decider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Rus)0:00:11.379
2Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu)

Heat 4, Decider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Virginie Cueff (Fra)0:00:11.720
2Katy Marchant (Gbr)

Men's Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned)0:00:09.698
2Pavel Kelemen (Cze)0:00:00.157
3Max Niederlag (Ger)0:00:00.163
4Damian Zielinski (Pol)0:00:00.165
5Denis Dmitriev (Rus)0:00:00.173
6Hugo Haak (Ned)0:00:00.213
7Quentin Lafargue (Fra)0:00:00.217
8Lewis Oliva (GBr)0:00:00.229
9Nikita Shurshin (Rus)0:00:00.230
10François Pervis (Fra)0:00:00.244
11Jason Kenny (GBr)0:00:00.268
12Rafal Sarnecki (Pol)0:00:00.354
13Andriy Vynokurov (Ukr)0:00:00.362
14Maximilian Levy (Ger)0:00:00.364
15Adam Ptacnik (Cze)0:00:00.403
16Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa)0:00:00.420
17Sandor Szalontay (Hun)0:00:00.524
18Eoin Mullen (Irl)0:00:00.537
19Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu)0:00:00.541
20Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa)0:00:00.576
21Christos Volikakis (Gre)0:00:00.579
22Uladzislau Novik (Blr)0:00:00.642
23Francesco Ceci (Ita)0:00:00.711
24Zafeiris Volikakis (Gre)0:00:00.756
25Yauhen Veramchuk (Blr)0:00:00.764
26Sergii Omelchenko (Aze)0:00:00.792
27Miroslav Minchev (Bul)0:00:00.796
28Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu)0:00:00.875
29Davit Askurava (Geo)0:00:01.089
30Andriy Kutsenko (Ukr)0:00:01.099
31Jani Mikkonen (Fin)0:00:01.143

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned)0:00:10.348
2Eoin Mullen (Irl)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Kelemen (Cze)0:00:10.520
2Sandor Szalontay (Hun)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Niederlag (Ger)0:00:10.529
2Juan Peralta Gascon (Esp)

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damian Zielinski (Pol)0:00:10.215
2Adam Ptacnik (Cze)

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Dmitriev (Rus)0:00:10.144
2Maximilian Levy (Ger)

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugo Haak (Ned)0:00:10.411
2Andriy Vynokurov (Ukr)

Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quentin Lafargue (Fra)0:00:10.471
2Rafal Sarnecki (Pol)

Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Kenny (GBr)0:00:10.268
2Lewis Oliva (GBr)

Heat 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikita Shurshin (Rus)0:00:10.382
2François Pervis (Fra)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Repechages, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andriy Vynokurov (Ukr)0:00:10.374
2Eoin Mullen (Irl)
3François Pervis (Fra)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Sarnecki (Pol)0:00:10.246
2Maximilian Levy (Ger)
3Sandor Szalontay (Hun)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lewis Oliva (GBr)0:00:10.394
2Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa)
3Adam Ptacnik (Cze)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned)0:00:10.314
2Lewis Oliva (GBr)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Sarnecki (Pol)0:00:10.433
2Pavel Kelemen (Cze)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Niederlag (Ger)0:00:10.442
2Andriy Vynokurov (Ukr)

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damian Zielinski (Pol)0:00:10.203
2Nikita Shurshin (Rus)

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Dmitriev (Rus)0:00:10.089
2Jason Kenny (GBr)

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugo Haak (Ned)0:00:10.382
2Quentin Lafargue (Fra)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals- Repechage, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lewis Oliva (GBr)0:00:10.594
2Nikita Shurshin (Rus)
3Quentin Lafargue (Fra)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Kenny (GBr)0:00:10.419
2Pavel Kelemen (Cze)
3Andriy Vynokurov (Ukr)

Men's Sprint, 9th-12th Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
9Nikita Shurshin (Rus)0:00:10.506
10Andriy Vynokurov (Ukr)
11Pavel Kelemen (Cze)
12Quentin Lafargue (Fra)

Men's Sprint, Quarterfinal, Heat 1, Decider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned)0:00:09.825
2Jason Kenny (GBr)

Heat 2, Decider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Sarnecki (Pol)0:00:10.249
2Lewis Oliva (GBr)

Heat 3, Decider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Niederlag (Ger)0:00:10.281
2Hugo Haak (Ned)

Heat 4, Decider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damian Zielinski (Pol)0:00:10.154
2Denis Dmitriev (Rus)

Men's Omnium, event 1 - Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Raman Tsishkou (Blr)
2Viktor Manakov (Rus)
3Roman Gladysh (Ukr)
4Olivier Beer (Swi)
5Jonathan Dibben (GBr)
6Adrian Teklinski (Pol)
7Tim Veldt (Ned)
8Anders Oddli (Nor)
9Elia Viviani (Ita)
10Lasse Norman Hansen (Den)
11Lucas Liss (Ger)
12Thomas Boudat (Fra)
13Tobias Wauch (Aut)
14Ahmet Orken (Tur)
15Jasper De Buyst (Bel)
16Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa)
17Fintan Ryan (Irl)
18Ondrej Vendolsky (Cze)
19Rui Oliveira (Por)
20Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul)

Men's Omnium, event 2 - Individual Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Viktor Manakov (Rus)0:04:21.400
2Lasse Norman Hansen (Den)0:00:01.800
3Elia Viviani (Ita)0:00:02.200
4Jonathan Dibben (GBr)0:00:02.900
5Thomas Boudat (Fra)0:00:03.700
6Tim Veldt (Ned)
7Jasper De Buyst (Bel)0:00:05.300
8Raman Tsishkou (Blr)0:00:07.500
9Adrian Teklinski (Pol)0:00:09.300
10Olivier Beer (Swi)0:00:11.300
11Rui Oliveira (Por)
12Lucas Liss (Ger)0:00:11.800
13Ahmet Orken (Tur)0:00:12.100
14Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa)0:00:12.300
15Anders Oddli (Nor)0:00:14.000
16Roman Gladysh (Ukr)0:00:14.200
17Ondrej Vendolsky (Cze)0:00:14.300
18Fintan Ryan (Irl)0:00:23.100
19Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul)0:00:25.100
20Tobias Wauch (Aut)0:00:26.300

Men's Sprint - Race for 5th to 8th
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
5Jason Kenny (Great Britain)0:00:10.635
6Denis Dmitriev (Russia)
7Hugo Haak (Netherlands)
8Lewis Oliva (Great Britain)

Men's Sprint - Semifinals Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)0:00:10.268
2Damian Zielinski (Poland)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Niederlag (Germany)0:00:10.653
2Rafal Sarnecki (Poland)

Men's Sprint - Final for gold
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)0:00:09.988
2Max Niederlag (Germany)

Men's Sprint - Final for bronze
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Damian Zielinski (Poland)0:00:10.283
4Rafal Sarnecki (Poland)

Women's Sprint - Race for 5th to 8th
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
5Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)0:00:11.523
6Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
7Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
8Helena Casas Roige (Spain)

Women's Sprint - Semifinals Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)0:00:11.205
2Virginie Cueff (France)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)0:00:11.243
2Kristina Vogel (Germany)

Women's Sprint - Final for gold
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)0:00:11.242
2Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)

Women's Sprint - Final for bronze
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Kristina Vogel (Germany)0:00:11.473
4Virginie Cueff (France)

Women's Scratch Race - Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laura Trott (Great Britain)
2Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
3Roxane Fournier (France)
4Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
5Aleksandra Goncharova (Russian Federation)
6Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)
7Marina Shmayankova (Belarus)
8Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
9Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
10Anita Stenberg (Norway)
11Doris Schweizer (Switzerland)
12Kaat Van Der Meulen (Belgium)
13Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
14Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
15Charlotte Becker (Germany)

Men's Points Race - Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wojciech Pszczolarski (Poland)24pts
2Benjamin Thomas (France)21
3Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)19
4Casper Phillip Pedersen (Denmark)19
5Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain)13
6Raman Ramanau (Belarus)12
7Kirill Sveshnikov (Russian Federation)9
8Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)8
9Liam Bertazzo (Italy)8
10Martin Blaha (Czech Republic)7
11Lovassy Krisztian (Hungary)6
12Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)6
13Roger Kluge (Germany)4
14Mark Downey (Ireland)4
15Oliver Wood (Great Britain)3
16Andreas Graf (Austria)2
17Kenny De Ketele (Belgium)1
18Wim Stroetinga (Netherlands)
DNFAlexander Perez (Norway)
DNFRecep Unalan (Turkey)
DNFVitaliy Hryniv (Ukraine)

Men's Omnium, event 3 - Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Thomas Boudat (France)
2Elia Viviani (Italy)
3Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
4Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
5Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
6Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
7Olivier Beer (Switzerland)
8Rui Oliveira (Portugal)
9Viktor Manakov (Russian Federation)
10Tobias Wauch (Austria)
11Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spain)
12Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
13Radoslav Konstantinov (Bulgaria)
14Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
15Ondrej Vendolsky (Czech Republic)
16Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)
17Lucas Liss (Germany)
18Anders Oddli (Norway)
19Fintan Ryan (Ireland)
20Ahmet Orken (Turkey)

 

