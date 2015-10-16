Image 1 of 10 Dutch sprinter Jeffrey Hoogland European Track Championships (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 2 of 10 European Track Championships (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 3 of 10 Men's sprints at the European Track Championships (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 4 of 10 Sprint qualifying round at the European Track Championships (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 5 of 10 Sprints during Day 3 at the European Track Championships (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 6 of 10 European Track Championships (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 7 of 10 Max Niederlag from Germany sprints at the European Track Championships (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 8 of 10 Russia's Denis Dmitriev European Track Championships (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 9 of 10 European Track Championships (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 10 of 10 Men's sprints at the European Track Championships (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)

Great Britain’s Laura Trott won the women’s Scratch Race during Day 3 of the European Track Championships held on Friday in Grenchen, Switzerland. It is her second gold medal so far, having been a member of her nation’s winning team pursuit squad the previous day.

Trott won the Scratch Race ahead of one of the world’s fastest sprinters, Kirsten Wild (Netherlands), while France’s Roxane Fournier picked up third place.

Great Britain didn’t perform as well in the men’s Points Race, as Oliver Wood was the top placed in 15th with only three points. Poland took top honours in the event with Wojciech Pszczolarski winning with a total of 24 points ahead of France’s Benjamin Thomas, who had 21 points, and Switzerland’s Claudio Imhof with 19.

The Netherlands dominated the men’s and women’s sprint competitions from start to finish with Elis Ligtlee and Jeffrey Hoogland winning the gold medals.

Ligtlee had the fastest qualifying time in the morning session and went on to win the event ahead of Anastasiia Voinova (Russia). Kristina Vogel (Germany) earned the bronze medal in the sprint against Virginie Cueff (France).

Likewise, Hoogland started the sprints with the fastest qualifying time, which was a sign of success to come. He went on to win the gold-medal round against Max Niederlag (Germany). The bronze went to Poland’s Damian Zielinski, who beat his fellow countryman Rafal Sarnecki.

The evening ended with the men’s Omnium round three, Elimination Race. The round went to France’s Thomas Boudat, who beat Italy’s Elia Viviani and Dutchman Tim Veldt.

The results of the third round were not enough to knock Russia’s Viktor Manakov out of the top ranked spot in the Omnium with only two rounds to go.

Dutch sprinters dominate morning session

Russia's Victor Manakov took the early lead in the men's Omnium after the first two rounds held on Friday at the European Track Championships in Switzerland. He opened the event with a second place in the Scratch Race, but took the Omnium lead after winning round two in the Individual Pursuit.

Manakov now leads with 78 points, while Scratch Races winner Raman Tsishkou from Belarus sits in second place with 66 points and Great Britain's Jonathan Dibben is in third, also with 66 points.

The men's Omnium will continue with the elimination race during the evening session.

Day 3 of the European Track Championships kicked off with the women's sprint qualifying rounds and the fastest time went to Dutch sprinter Elis Ligtlee, while in the men's sprint qualifying round the fastest time went to her compatriot Jeffrey Hoogland. The sprinters raced their way through the following heats, however, the semi finals and the finals will not be raced until the evening session when the winners will be decided.

Full Results

Women's Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elis Ligtlee (Ned) 0:00:10.742 2 Kristina Vogel (Ger) 0:00:00.086 3 Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) 0:00:00.172 4 Katy Marchant (GBr) 0:00:00.199 5 Virginie Cueff (Fra) 0:00:00.207 6 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) 0:00:00.339 7 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) 0:00:00.403 8 Jessica Varnish (GBr) 0:00:00.423 9 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) 0:00:00.456 10 Tania Calvobarbero (Spa) 0:00:00.482 11 Tatiana Kisileva (Rus) 0:00:00.527 12 Olqa Ismayilova (Aze) 0:00:00.540 13 Katarzyna Kirschenstein (Pol) 0:00:00.684 14 Olena Starikova (Ukr) 0:00:00.689 15 Lyubov Basova (Ukr) 0:00:00.705 16 Migle Marozaite (Ltu) 0:00:00.707 17 Nicky Degrendele (Bel) 0:00:00.769 18 Urszula Los (Pol) 0:00:01.120 19 Maila Andreotti (Ita) 0:00:01.206 Mirame Welte (Ger)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elis Ligtlee (Ned) 0:00:11.615 2 Urszula Los (Pol)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristina Vogel (Ger) 0:00:11.833 2 Nicky Degrendele (Bel)

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) 0:00:11.630 2 Migle Marozaite (Ltu)

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katy Marchant (GBr) 0:00:11.276 2 Lyubov Basova (Ukr)

Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Virginie Cueff (Fra) 0:00:11.380 2 Olena Starikova (Ukr)

Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) 0:00:11.500 2 Katarzyna Kirschenstein (Pol)

Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) 0:00:11.553 2 Olqa Ismayilova (Aze)

Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Varnish (GBr) 0:00:11.870 2 Tatiana Kisileva (Rus)

Heat 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) 0:00:11.511 2 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals, Repechages, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) 0:00:11.890 2 Katarzyna Kirschenstein (Pol) 3 Urszula Los (Pol)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olena Starikova (Ukr) 0:00:11.811 2 Olqa Ismayilova (Aze) 3 Nicky Degrendele (Bel)

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lyubov Basova (Ukr) 0:00:11.449 2 Tatiana Kisileva (Rus) 3 Migle Marozaite (Ltu)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elis Ligtlee (Ned) 0:00:11.423 2 Lyubov Basova (Ukr)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristina Vogel (Ger) 0:00:11.372 2 Olena Starikova (Ukr)

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) 0:00:11.352 2 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa)

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katy Marchant (Gbr) 0:00:11.610 2 Helena Casas Roige (Spa)

Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Virginie Cueff (Fra) 0:00:11.195 2 Jessica Varnish (GBr)

Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) 0:00:11.461 2 Laurine Van Riessen Ned)

Women's Sprint 1/8 finals - Repechage, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) 0:00:11.488 2 Lyubov Basova (Ukr) 3 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) 0:00:11.465 2 Olena Starikova (Ukr) 3 Jessica Varnish (Gbr)

Women's sprint, 9th-12th Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 9 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) 0:00:11.620 10 Jessica Varnish (Gbr) 11 Lyubov Basova (Ukr) 12 Olena Starikova (Ukr)

Women's sprint, Quarterfinal, Heat 1, Decider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elis Ligtlee (Ned) 0:00:11.593 2 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa)

Heat 2, Decider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristina Vogel (Ger) 0:00:11.530 2 Helena Casas Roige (Spa)

Heat 3, Decider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) 0:00:11.379 2 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu)

Heat 4, Decider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Virginie Cueff (Fra) 0:00:11.720 2 Katy Marchant (Gbr)

Men's Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) 0:00:09.698 2 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) 0:00:00.157 3 Max Niederlag (Ger) 0:00:00.163 4 Damian Zielinski (Pol) 0:00:00.165 5 Denis Dmitriev (Rus) 0:00:00.173 6 Hugo Haak (Ned) 0:00:00.213 7 Quentin Lafargue (Fra) 0:00:00.217 8 Lewis Oliva (GBr) 0:00:00.229 9 Nikita Shurshin (Rus) 0:00:00.230 10 François Pervis (Fra) 0:00:00.244 11 Jason Kenny (GBr) 0:00:00.268 12 Rafal Sarnecki (Pol) 0:00:00.354 13 Andriy Vynokurov (Ukr) 0:00:00.362 14 Maximilian Levy (Ger) 0:00:00.364 15 Adam Ptacnik (Cze) 0:00:00.403 16 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) 0:00:00.420 17 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) 0:00:00.524 18 Eoin Mullen (Irl) 0:00:00.537 19 Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) 0:00:00.541 20 Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa) 0:00:00.576 21 Christos Volikakis (Gre) 0:00:00.579 22 Uladzislau Novik (Blr) 0:00:00.642 23 Francesco Ceci (Ita) 0:00:00.711 24 Zafeiris Volikakis (Gre) 0:00:00.756 25 Yauhen Veramchuk (Blr) 0:00:00.764 26 Sergii Omelchenko (Aze) 0:00:00.792 27 Miroslav Minchev (Bul) 0:00:00.796 28 Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) 0:00:00.875 29 Davit Askurava (Geo) 0:00:01.089 30 Andriy Kutsenko (Ukr) 0:00:01.099 31 Jani Mikkonen (Fin) 0:00:01.143

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) 0:00:10.348 2 Eoin Mullen (Irl)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) 0:00:10.520 2 Sandor Szalontay (Hun)

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Niederlag (Ger) 0:00:10.529 2 Juan Peralta Gascon (Esp)

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damian Zielinski (Pol) 0:00:10.215 2 Adam Ptacnik (Cze)

Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denis Dmitriev (Rus) 0:00:10.144 2 Maximilian Levy (Ger)

Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugo Haak (Ned) 0:00:10.411 2 Andriy Vynokurov (Ukr)

Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quentin Lafargue (Fra) 0:00:10.471 2 Rafal Sarnecki (Pol)

Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Kenny (GBr) 0:00:10.268 2 Lewis Oliva (GBr)

Heat 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikita Shurshin (Rus) 0:00:10.382 2 François Pervis (Fra)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Repechages, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andriy Vynokurov (Ukr) 0:00:10.374 2 Eoin Mullen (Irl) 3 François Pervis (Fra)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Sarnecki (Pol) 0:00:10.246 2 Maximilian Levy (Ger) 3 Sandor Szalontay (Hun)

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lewis Oliva (GBr) 0:00:10.394 2 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) 3 Adam Ptacnik (Cze)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) 0:00:10.314 2 Lewis Oliva (GBr)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Sarnecki (Pol) 0:00:10.433 2 Pavel Kelemen (Cze)

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Niederlag (Ger) 0:00:10.442 2 Andriy Vynokurov (Ukr)

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damian Zielinski (Pol) 0:00:10.203 2 Nikita Shurshin (Rus)

Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denis Dmitriev (Rus) 0:00:10.089 2 Jason Kenny (GBr)

Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugo Haak (Ned) 0:00:10.382 2 Quentin Lafargue (Fra)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals- Repechage, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lewis Oliva (GBr) 0:00:10.594 2 Nikita Shurshin (Rus) 3 Quentin Lafargue (Fra)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Kenny (GBr) 0:00:10.419 2 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) 3 Andriy Vynokurov (Ukr)

Men's Sprint, 9th-12th Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 9 Nikita Shurshin (Rus) 0:00:10.506 10 Andriy Vynokurov (Ukr) 11 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) 12 Quentin Lafargue (Fra)

Men's Sprint, Quarterfinal, Heat 1, Decider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) 0:00:09.825 2 Jason Kenny (GBr)

Heat 2, Decider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Sarnecki (Pol) 0:00:10.249 2 Lewis Oliva (GBr)

Heat 3, Decider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Niederlag (Ger) 0:00:10.281 2 Hugo Haak (Ned)

Heat 4, Decider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damian Zielinski (Pol) 0:00:10.154 2 Denis Dmitriev (Rus)

Men's Omnium, event 1 - Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) 2 Viktor Manakov (Rus) 3 Roman Gladysh (Ukr) 4 Olivier Beer (Swi) 5 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) 6 Adrian Teklinski (Pol) 7 Tim Veldt (Ned) 8 Anders Oddli (Nor) 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) 10 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) 11 Lucas Liss (Ger) 12 Thomas Boudat (Fra) 13 Tobias Wauch (Aut) 14 Ahmet Orken (Tur) 15 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) 16 Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa) 17 Fintan Ryan (Irl) 18 Ondrej Vendolsky (Cze) 19 Rui Oliveira (Por) 20 Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul)

Men's Omnium, event 2 - Individual Pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Viktor Manakov (Rus) 0:04:21.400 2 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) 0:00:01.800 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) 0:00:02.200 4 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) 0:00:02.900 5 Thomas Boudat (Fra) 0:00:03.700 6 Tim Veldt (Ned) 7 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) 0:00:05.300 8 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) 0:00:07.500 9 Adrian Teklinski (Pol) 0:00:09.300 10 Olivier Beer (Swi) 0:00:11.300 11 Rui Oliveira (Por) 12 Lucas Liss (Ger) 0:00:11.800 13 Ahmet Orken (Tur) 0:00:12.100 14 Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa) 0:00:12.300 15 Anders Oddli (Nor) 0:00:14.000 16 Roman Gladysh (Ukr) 0:00:14.200 17 Ondrej Vendolsky (Cze) 0:00:14.300 18 Fintan Ryan (Irl) 0:00:23.100 19 Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) 0:00:25.100 20 Tobias Wauch (Aut) 0:00:26.300

Men's Sprint - Race for 5th to 8th # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 5 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 0:00:10.635 6 Denis Dmitriev (Russia) 7 Hugo Haak (Netherlands) 8 Lewis Oliva (Great Britain)

Men's Sprint - Semifinals Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 0:00:10.268 2 Damian Zielinski (Poland)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Niederlag (Germany) 0:00:10.653 2 Rafal Sarnecki (Poland)

Men's Sprint - Final for gold # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 0:00:09.988 2 Max Niederlag (Germany)

Men's Sprint - Final for bronze # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Damian Zielinski (Poland) 0:00:10.283 4 Rafal Sarnecki (Poland)

Women's Sprint - Race for 5th to 8th # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 5 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:11.523 6 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 7 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 8 Helena Casas Roige (Spain)

Women's Sprint - Semifinals Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) 0:00:11.205 2 Virginie Cueff (France)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Russia) 0:00:11.243 2 Kristina Vogel (Germany)

Women's Sprint - Final for gold # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) 0:00:11.242 2 Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)

Women's Sprint - Final for bronze # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 0:00:11.473 4 Virginie Cueff (France)

Women's Scratch Race - Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 2 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 3 Roxane Fournier (France) 4 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) 5 Aleksandra Goncharova (Russian Federation) 6 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy) 7 Marina Shmayankova (Belarus) 8 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 9 Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine) 10 Anita Stenberg (Norway) 11 Doris Schweizer (Switzerland) 12 Kaat Van Der Meulen (Belgium) 13 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 14 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia) 15 Charlotte Becker (Germany)

Men's Points Race - Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wojciech Pszczolarski (Poland) 24 pts 2 Benjamin Thomas (France) 21 3 Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 19 4 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Denmark) 19 5 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain) 13 6 Raman Ramanau (Belarus) 12 7 Kirill Sveshnikov (Russian Federation) 9 8 Ivo Oliveira (Portugal) 8 9 Liam Bertazzo (Italy) 8 10 Martin Blaha (Czech Republic) 7 11 Lovassy Krisztian (Hungary) 6 12 Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece) 6 13 Roger Kluge (Germany) 4 14 Mark Downey (Ireland) 4 15 Oliver Wood (Great Britain) 3 16 Andreas Graf (Austria) 2 17 Kenny De Ketele (Belgium) 1 18 Wim Stroetinga (Netherlands) DNF Alexander Perez (Norway) DNF Recep Unalan (Turkey) DNF Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukraine)