European Track Championships Day 3: Great Britain's Trott wins Scratch Race
Dutch sprinters win gold medals
Day 3: - Grenchen
Great Britain’s Laura Trott won the women’s Scratch Race during Day 3 of the European Track Championships held on Friday in Grenchen, Switzerland. It is her second gold medal so far, having been a member of her nation’s winning team pursuit squad the previous day.
Trott won the Scratch Race ahead of one of the world’s fastest sprinters, Kirsten Wild (Netherlands), while France’s Roxane Fournier picked up third place.
Great Britain didn’t perform as well in the men’s Points Race, as Oliver Wood was the top placed in 15th with only three points. Poland took top honours in the event with Wojciech Pszczolarski winning with a total of 24 points ahead of France’s Benjamin Thomas, who had 21 points, and Switzerland’s Claudio Imhof with 19.
The Netherlands dominated the men’s and women’s sprint competitions from start to finish with Elis Ligtlee and Jeffrey Hoogland winning the gold medals.
Ligtlee had the fastest qualifying time in the morning session and went on to win the event ahead of Anastasiia Voinova (Russia). Kristina Vogel (Germany) earned the bronze medal in the sprint against Virginie Cueff (France).
Likewise, Hoogland started the sprints with the fastest qualifying time, which was a sign of success to come. He went on to win the gold-medal round against Max Niederlag (Germany). The bronze went to Poland’s Damian Zielinski, who beat his fellow countryman Rafal Sarnecki.
The evening ended with the men’s Omnium round three, Elimination Race. The round went to France’s Thomas Boudat, who beat Italy’s Elia Viviani and Dutchman Tim Veldt.
The results of the third round were not enough to knock Russia’s Viktor Manakov out of the top ranked spot in the Omnium with only two rounds to go.
Dutch sprinters dominate morning session
Russia's Victor Manakov took the early lead in the men's Omnium after the first two rounds held on Friday at the European Track Championships in Switzerland. He opened the event with a second place in the Scratch Race, but took the Omnium lead after winning round two in the Individual Pursuit.
Manakov now leads with 78 points, while Scratch Races winner Raman Tsishkou from Belarus sits in second place with 66 points and Great Britain's Jonathan Dibben is in third, also with 66 points.
The men's Omnium will continue with the elimination race during the evening session.
Day 3 of the European Track Championships kicked off with the women's sprint qualifying rounds and the fastest time went to Dutch sprinter Elis Ligtlee, while in the men's sprint qualifying round the fastest time went to her compatriot Jeffrey Hoogland. The sprinters raced their way through the following heats, however, the semi finals and the finals will not be raced until the evening session when the winners will be decided.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elis Ligtlee (Ned)
|0:00:10.742
|2
|Kristina Vogel (Ger)
|0:00:00.086
|3
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus)
|0:00:00.172
|4
|Katy Marchant (GBr)
|0:00:00.199
|5
|Virginie Cueff (Fra)
|0:00:00.207
|6
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu)
|0:00:00.339
|7
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned)
|0:00:00.403
|8
|Jessica Varnish (GBr)
|0:00:00.423
|9
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa)
|0:00:00.456
|10
|Tania Calvobarbero (Spa)
|0:00:00.482
|11
|Tatiana Kisileva (Rus)
|0:00:00.527
|12
|Olqa Ismayilova (Aze)
|0:00:00.540
|13
|Katarzyna Kirschenstein (Pol)
|0:00:00.684
|14
|Olena Starikova (Ukr)
|0:00:00.689
|15
|Lyubov Basova (Ukr)
|0:00:00.705
|16
|Migle Marozaite (Ltu)
|0:00:00.707
|17
|Nicky Degrendele (Bel)
|0:00:00.769
|18
|Urszula Los (Pol)
|0:00:01.120
|19
|Maila Andreotti (Ita)
|0:00:01.206
|Mirame Welte (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elis Ligtlee (Ned)
|0:00:11.615
|2
|Urszula Los (Pol)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Ger)
|0:00:11.833
|2
|Nicky Degrendele (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus)
|0:00:11.630
|2
|Migle Marozaite (Ltu)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katy Marchant (GBr)
|0:00:11.276
|2
|Lyubov Basova (Ukr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Virginie Cueff (Fra)
|0:00:11.380
|2
|Olena Starikova (Ukr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu)
|0:00:11.500
|2
|Katarzyna Kirschenstein (Pol)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned)
|0:00:11.553
|2
|Olqa Ismayilova (Aze)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Varnish (GBr)
|0:00:11.870
|2
|Tatiana Kisileva (Rus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa)
|0:00:11.511
|2
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa)
|0:00:11.890
|2
|Katarzyna Kirschenstein (Pol)
|3
|Urszula Los (Pol)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olena Starikova (Ukr)
|0:00:11.811
|2
|Olqa Ismayilova (Aze)
|3
|Nicky Degrendele (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lyubov Basova (Ukr)
|0:00:11.449
|2
|Tatiana Kisileva (Rus)
|3
|Migle Marozaite (Ltu)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elis Ligtlee (Ned)
|0:00:11.423
|2
|Lyubov Basova (Ukr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Ger)
|0:00:11.372
|2
|Olena Starikova (Ukr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus)
|0:00:11.352
|2
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katy Marchant (Gbr)
|0:00:11.610
|2
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Virginie Cueff (Fra)
|0:00:11.195
|2
|Jessica Varnish (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu)
|0:00:11.461
|2
|Laurine Van Riessen Ned)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa)
|0:00:11.488
|2
|Lyubov Basova (Ukr)
|3
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa)
|0:00:11.465
|2
|Olena Starikova (Ukr)
|3
|Jessica Varnish (Gbr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|9
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned)
|0:00:11.620
|10
|Jessica Varnish (Gbr)
|11
|Lyubov Basova (Ukr)
|12
|Olena Starikova (Ukr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elis Ligtlee (Ned)
|0:00:11.593
|2
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Ger)
|0:00:11.530
|2
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus)
|0:00:11.379
|2
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Virginie Cueff (Fra)
|0:00:11.720
|2
|Katy Marchant (Gbr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned)
|0:00:09.698
|2
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze)
|0:00:00.157
|3
|Max Niederlag (Ger)
|0:00:00.163
|4
|Damian Zielinski (Pol)
|0:00:00.165
|5
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus)
|0:00:00.173
|6
|Hugo Haak (Ned)
|0:00:00.213
|7
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra)
|0:00:00.217
|8
|Lewis Oliva (GBr)
|0:00:00.229
|9
|Nikita Shurshin (Rus)
|0:00:00.230
|10
|François Pervis (Fra)
|0:00:00.244
|11
|Jason Kenny (GBr)
|0:00:00.268
|12
|Rafal Sarnecki (Pol)
|0:00:00.354
|13
|Andriy Vynokurov (Ukr)
|0:00:00.362
|14
|Maximilian Levy (Ger)
|0:00:00.364
|15
|Adam Ptacnik (Cze)
|0:00:00.403
|16
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa)
|0:00:00.420
|17
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun)
|0:00:00.524
|18
|Eoin Mullen (Irl)
|0:00:00.537
|19
|Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu)
|0:00:00.541
|20
|Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa)
|0:00:00.576
|21
|Christos Volikakis (Gre)
|0:00:00.579
|22
|Uladzislau Novik (Blr)
|0:00:00.642
|23
|Francesco Ceci (Ita)
|0:00:00.711
|24
|Zafeiris Volikakis (Gre)
|0:00:00.756
|25
|Yauhen Veramchuk (Blr)
|0:00:00.764
|26
|Sergii Omelchenko (Aze)
|0:00:00.792
|27
|Miroslav Minchev (Bul)
|0:00:00.796
|28
|Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu)
|0:00:00.875
|29
|Davit Askurava (Geo)
|0:00:01.089
|30
|Andriy Kutsenko (Ukr)
|0:00:01.099
|31
|Jani Mikkonen (Fin)
|0:00:01.143
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned)
|0:00:10.348
|2
|Eoin Mullen (Irl)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze)
|0:00:10.520
|2
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Niederlag (Ger)
|0:00:10.529
|2
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Esp)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damian Zielinski (Pol)
|0:00:10.215
|2
|Adam Ptacnik (Cze)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus)
|0:00:10.144
|2
|Maximilian Levy (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugo Haak (Ned)
|0:00:10.411
|2
|Andriy Vynokurov (Ukr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra)
|0:00:10.471
|2
|Rafal Sarnecki (Pol)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Kenny (GBr)
|0:00:10.268
|2
|Lewis Oliva (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikita Shurshin (Rus)
|0:00:10.382
|2
|François Pervis (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andriy Vynokurov (Ukr)
|0:00:10.374
|2
|Eoin Mullen (Irl)
|3
|François Pervis (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Sarnecki (Pol)
|0:00:10.246
|2
|Maximilian Levy (Ger)
|3
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lewis Oliva (GBr)
|0:00:10.394
|2
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa)
|3
|Adam Ptacnik (Cze)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned)
|0:00:10.314
|2
|Lewis Oliva (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Sarnecki (Pol)
|0:00:10.433
|2
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Niederlag (Ger)
|0:00:10.442
|2
|Andriy Vynokurov (Ukr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damian Zielinski (Pol)
|0:00:10.203
|2
|Nikita Shurshin (Rus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus)
|0:00:10.089
|2
|Jason Kenny (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugo Haak (Ned)
|0:00:10.382
|2
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lewis Oliva (GBr)
|0:00:10.594
|2
|Nikita Shurshin (Rus)
|3
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Kenny (GBr)
|0:00:10.419
|2
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze)
|3
|Andriy Vynokurov (Ukr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|9
|Nikita Shurshin (Rus)
|0:00:10.506
|10
|Andriy Vynokurov (Ukr)
|11
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze)
|12
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned)
|0:00:09.825
|2
|Jason Kenny (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Sarnecki (Pol)
|0:00:10.249
|2
|Lewis Oliva (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Niederlag (Ger)
|0:00:10.281
|2
|Hugo Haak (Ned)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damian Zielinski (Pol)
|0:00:10.154
|2
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr)
|2
|Viktor Manakov (Rus)
|3
|Roman Gladysh (Ukr)
|4
|Olivier Beer (Swi)
|5
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr)
|6
|Adrian Teklinski (Pol)
|7
|Tim Veldt (Ned)
|8
|Anders Oddli (Nor)
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita)
|10
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den)
|11
|Lucas Liss (Ger)
|12
|Thomas Boudat (Fra)
|13
|Tobias Wauch (Aut)
|14
|Ahmet Orken (Tur)
|15
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel)
|16
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa)
|17
|Fintan Ryan (Irl)
|18
|Ondrej Vendolsky (Cze)
|19
|Rui Oliveira (Por)
|20
|Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Viktor Manakov (Rus)
|0:04:21.400
|2
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den)
|0:00:01.800
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita)
|0:00:02.200
|4
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr)
|0:00:02.900
|5
|Thomas Boudat (Fra)
|0:00:03.700
|6
|Tim Veldt (Ned)
|7
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel)
|0:00:05.300
|8
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr)
|0:00:07.500
|9
|Adrian Teklinski (Pol)
|0:00:09.300
|10
|Olivier Beer (Swi)
|0:00:11.300
|11
|Rui Oliveira (Por)
|12
|Lucas Liss (Ger)
|0:00:11.800
|13
|Ahmet Orken (Tur)
|0:00:12.100
|14
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa)
|0:00:12.300
|15
|Anders Oddli (Nor)
|0:00:14.000
|16
|Roman Gladysh (Ukr)
|0:00:14.200
|17
|Ondrej Vendolsky (Cze)
|0:00:14.300
|18
|Fintan Ryan (Irl)
|0:00:23.100
|19
|Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul)
|0:00:25.100
|20
|Tobias Wauch (Aut)
|0:00:26.300
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|5
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.635
|6
|Denis Dmitriev (Russia)
|7
|Hugo Haak (Netherlands)
|8
|Lewis Oliva (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|0:00:10.268
|2
|Damian Zielinski (Poland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Niederlag (Germany)
|0:00:10.653
|2
|Rafal Sarnecki (Poland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|0:00:09.988
|2
|Max Niederlag (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Damian Zielinski (Poland)
|0:00:10.283
|4
|Rafal Sarnecki (Poland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|5
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|0:00:11.523
|6
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|7
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|8
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
|0:00:11.205
|2
|Virginie Cueff (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)
|0:00:11.243
|2
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
|0:00:11.242
|2
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|0:00:11.473
|4
|Virginie Cueff (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|3
|Roxane Fournier (France)
|4
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
|5
|Aleksandra Goncharova (Russian Federation)
|6
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)
|7
|Marina Shmayankova (Belarus)
|8
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|9
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
|10
|Anita Stenberg (Norway)
|11
|Doris Schweizer (Switzerland)
|12
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Belgium)
|13
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|14
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
|15
|Charlotte Becker (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wojciech Pszczolarski (Poland)
|24
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Thomas (France)
|21
|3
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|19
|4
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Denmark)
|19
|5
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain)
|13
|6
|Raman Ramanau (Belarus)
|12
|7
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Russian Federation)
|9
|8
|Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
|8
|9
|Liam Bertazzo (Italy)
|8
|10
|Martin Blaha (Czech Republic)
|7
|11
|Lovassy Krisztian (Hungary)
|6
|12
|Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)
|6
|13
|Roger Kluge (Germany)
|4
|14
|Mark Downey (Ireland)
|4
|15
|Oliver Wood (Great Britain)
|3
|16
|Andreas Graf (Austria)
|2
|17
|Kenny De Ketele (Belgium)
|1
|18
|Wim Stroetinga (Netherlands)
|DNF
|Alexander Perez (Norway)
|DNF
|Recep Unalan (Turkey)
|DNF
|Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukraine)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Thomas Boudat (France)
|2
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|3
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
|4
|Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
|5
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
|6
|Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
|7
|Olivier Beer (Switzerland)
|8
|Rui Oliveira (Portugal)
|9
|Viktor Manakov (Russian Federation)
|10
|Tobias Wauch (Austria)
|11
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spain)
|12
|Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
|13
|Radoslav Konstantinov (Bulgaria)
|14
|Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
|15
|Ondrej Vendolsky (Czech Republic)
|16
|Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)
|17
|Lucas Liss (Germany)
|18
|Anders Oddli (Norway)
|19
|Fintan Ryan (Ireland)
|20
|Ahmet Orken (Turkey)
