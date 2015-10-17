European Track Championships Day 4: Viviani wins second straight Omnium title
World Champion Küng wins Individual Pursuit gold, Coquard wins Elimination Race, Trott on course for Omnium victory
Day 4: - Grenchen
Elia Viviani defended his European Omnium title by the skin of his teeth on Saturday during the fourth day of the European Track Championships in Grenchen.
The Italian led going into the final event, the points race, and ended the nail-biting contest tied on 191 points with Olympic champion Lasse Norman Hansen of Denmark. Viviani was awarded the overall win by virtue of placing higher then Hansen in the 16th and final sprint of the points race.
Jon Dibben, who started the points race down in ninth, produced a brilliantly courageous ride to gain two laps and catapult himself onto the podium for bronze.
During the morning session Viviani recorded a personal best of 1:03.724 in the kilometre time trial to take the lead after four events, and in the evening session he set himself up for the points race with victory in the flying lap (12.946).
Stefan Küng added European gold to his existing World title in the individual pursuit, and broke a Swiss record in the process.
The 21-year-old qualified with the fastest time in the morning session and was greeted onto the track for the gold medal ride with vociferous home support. Wearing the rainbow bands, he started slowly but went on to dominate Germany’s Domenic Weinstein, clocking a time of 4:14.992 and earning Switzerland its first gold of the championships.
Dutchman Dion Beukeboom took the bronze medal after getting the better of Julien Morice of France.
Bryan Coquard earned a first gold medal of the Championships for France by emerging victorious in the final of the elimination race – which was making its debut as an event in its own right.
Coquard outsprinted Italy’s Simone Consonni after the race had been whittled down from 18 riders, with Great Britain’s Chris Latham winning the bronze medal.
Laura Trott took another step towards a third gold medal as she tightened her grip on the Omnium at the half-way stage. The Great Britain rider, who has already triumphed in the team pursuit and scratch race this week, came out on top in the elimination race, the third event in the omnium.
Having finished second in the scratch race and first in the individual pursuit during the morning session, Trott now sits top of the standings on 118 points. Amalie Dideriksen, who was second in the elimination race and in the individual pursuit, is her nearest rival on 106, with Badykova of Russia in third on 94.
During the final two events of the day, Jeffrey Hoogland of the Netherlands won gold in the men's 1km time trial, and Anastasiia Voinova of Russia took the top honours in the 500m time trial. Hoogland covered his kilometre in 01:00.350, jus ahead of Joachim Eilers (Germany) in second and Robin Wagner (Czech Republic) in third. Voinova covered the 500m in 0:32.794
Morning session
The Omnium was the main feature of the morning session on day 4 and two of the favourites in the men's and women's events, Elia Viviani and Laura Trott, both took significant steps to potential victory.
Viviani finished fifth in the kilometre time trial, the fourth race in the men's event, and in doing so moved to the top of the leaderboard. The Italian managed a personal best of 1:03.724, while Lucas Liss of Germany took top spot with 1:02.779.
Viviani was second going into the TT but succeeded in overhauling Russia's Viktor Manokov, who now finds himself in third. It's still anyone's to win, though, with Viviani only tied in first place with Tim Veldt (Netherlands) on 130 points, and Manakov tied in third on 126 points with Danish Olympic champion Lasse Norman Hansen.
In the women's Omnium, Trott, who was beginning her bid for a third gold medal after her triumphs in the team pursuit and scratch race, could hardly have made a better start. The Great Britain rider finished second in the opening scratch race before storming to victory in the individual pursuit.
The scratch race was a cagey affair for the most part, but Lithuanian Ausrine Trebaite succeeded in breaking free with nine laps remaining, taking a lap and securing victory. It then came down to a sprint for second and Trott opened it up with one lap remaining, successfully holding off Laurie Berthon (France) and Kirsten Wild (Netherlands). The reigning Olympic Omnium champion then produced a commanding display in the individual pursuit, catching Trebaite with ease and clocking 3:32.699 - comfortably clear of the second fastest time of 3:33.833 posted by Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark).
The morning session also saw the qualifying heats in the men's individual pursuit, where world champion and home favourite Stefan Küng made a real statement of intent with a time of 4:15.678. Germany's Domenic Weinstein was second fastest in the heats and earned the right to face Kung in the gold medal rid, while Dion Beukeboom (NED) and Julien Morice (FRA), were next best and set up a bronze medal showdown.
Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Kueng (Switzerland)
|0:04:15.678
|2
|Domenic Weinstein (Germany)
|0:00:02.183
|3
|Dion Beukeboom (Netherlands)
|0:00:03.884
|4
|Julien Morice (France)
|0:00:06.018
|5
|Andrew Tennant (Great Britain)
|0:00:06.889
|6
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Russia)
|0:00:07.125
|7
|Silvan Dillier (Switzerland)
|0:00:07.897
|8
|Dmitry Sokolove (Russia)
|0:00:08.152
|9
|Mikhail Shemetau (Belarus)
|0:00:08.625
|10
|Martyn Irvine (Irl)
|0:00:09.059
|11
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spain) 4:25.802
|0:00:10.124
|12
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Belgium) 4:26.245
|0:00:10.567
|13
|Filippo Ganna (Italy) 4:27.027
|0:00:11.349
|14
|Nils Schomber (Germany) 4:27.136
|0:00:11.458
|15
|Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
|0:00:11.655
|16
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium) 4:28.138
|0:00:12.460
|17
|Matthew Gibson (Great Britain) 4:28.139
|0:00:12.461
|18
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain)
|0:00:12.553
|19
|Casper Phillip Pederson (Denmark)
|0:00:12.942
|20
|Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
|0:00:13.023
|21
|Volodymyr Diuia (Ukraine)
|0:00:14.640
Men's Individual Pursuit Finals
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Kueng (Switzerland)
|0:04:14.992
|2
|Domenic Weinstein (Germany)
|0:00:02.783
|3
|Dion Beukeboom (Netherlands)
|0:00:06.677
|4
|Julien Morice (France)
|0:00:07.148
Men's Elimination Race
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bryan Coquard (France)
|2
|Simone Consonni (Italy)
|3
|Christopher Latham (Great Britain)
|4
|Jan-Willem Van Schip (Netherlands)
|5
|Moreno de Pauw (Belgium)
|6
|Andreas Muller (Austria)
|7
|Vladyslav Kreminskyi (Ukraine)
|8
|Yauheni Akhramenka (Belarus)
|9
|Felix English (Ireland)
|10
|Roger Kluge (Germany)
|11
|Lovassy Krisztian (Hungary)
|12
|Mateusz Nowak (Poland)
|13
|Loic Perizzolo (Switzerland)
|14
|Andrey Sazanov (Russia)
|15
|Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
|16
|Frantisek Sisr (Czech Republic)
|17
|Recep Unalan (Turkey)
|18
|Loannis Spanopoulos (Greece)
Men's 1km Time Trial
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|0:01:00.350
|2
|Joachim Eilers (Germany)
|0:00:00.219
|3
|Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)
|0:00:00.707
|4
|Maximilian Dornbach (Germany)
|0:00:01.499
|5
|Grzegorz Dreijgier (Poland)
|0:00:01.583
|6
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)
|0:00:01.623
|7
|Alexey Tkachev (Russia)
|0:00:01.880
|8
|Matthew Crampton (Great Britain)
|0:00:02.154
|9
|Nils Van T Hoenderdaal (Netherlands)
|0:00:02.451
|10
|Eoin Mullen (Ireland)
|0:00:03.123
|11
|Daniel Henning Hart (Denmark)
|0:00:03.699
|12
|Alexander Perez (Norway)
|0:00:04.254
|13
|Miroslav Minchev (Bulgaria)
|0:00:04.328
|14
|Andriy Kutsenko (Ukraine)
|0:00:04.648
|15
|Mathias Moller Nielsen (Denmark) 1:05.057
|0:00:04.707
|16
|Mika Simola (Finland)
|0:00:05.888
|17
|Anton Ivashkin (Belarus)
|0:00:07.232
Women's 500m Time Trial
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)
|00:00:32.794
|2
|Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
|00:00:33.561
|3
|Daria Shmeleva (Russia)
|00:00:33.842
|4
|Katy Marchat (Great Britain)
|00:00:33.897
|5
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|00:00:33.909
|6
|Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
|00:00:34.125
|7
|Victoria Williamson (Great Britain)
|00:00:34.260
|8
|Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)
|00:00:34.917
|9
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|00:00:35.364
|10
|Eimear Moran (Ireland)
|00:00:
Women's Omnium Scratch Race
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)
|2
|Laura trott (Great Britain)
|-1
|3
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|-1
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|-1
|5
|Anna Knauer (Germany)
|-1
|6
|Amalie Didericksen (Denmark)
|-1
|7
|Gulnaz Badykova (Russia)
|-1
|8
|L. Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|-1
|9
|Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republich)
|-1
|10
|Anita Stenberg (Norway)
|-1
|11
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|-1
|12
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
|-1
|13
|Simona Frapporti (Italy)
|-1
|14
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|-1
|15
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|-1
|16
|Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
|-1
|17
|Virginie Pointet (switzerland)
|-1
|18
|Pia Pensaari (Finland)
|-1
|19
|Eleni Michalitsa Tsavari (Greece)
|-1
Women's Omnium Individual Pursuit
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|0:03:32.699
|2
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|0:00:01.134
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Netheralands)
|0:00:02.201
|4
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|0:00:04.533
|5
|Tatsiana Sharakova Belarus)
|0:00:06.421
|6
|Gulnaz Badykova (Russia)
|0:00:06.650
|7
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|0:00:06.785
|8
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|0:00:07.643
|9
|L. Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|0:00:08.170
|10
|Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic)
|0:00:08.300
|11
|Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)
|0:00:10.069
|12
|Anna Knauer (Germany)
|0:00:10.216
|13
|Simona Frapporti (Italy)
|0:00:10.458
|14
|Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
|0:00:12.524
|15
|Anita Stenberg (Norway)
|0:00:14.007
|16
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
|0:00:14.406
|17
|Virginie Pointet (Switzerland)
|0:00:18.867
|18
|Eleni Michalitsa Tsavari (Greece)
|0:00:24.301
|19
|Pia Pensaari (Finland)
|0:00:26.687
Women's Omnium Elimination Race
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|2
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|3
|Gulnaz Badykova (Russia)
|4
|Simona Frapporti (Italy)
|5
|L. Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|6
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|7
|Anna Knauer (Germany)
|8
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|9
|Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic)
|10
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|11
|Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)
|12
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|13
|Kirsten Wild (Netheralands)
|14
|Anita Stenberg (Norway)
|15
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
|16
|Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
|17
|Virginie Pointet (Switzerland)
|18
|Pia Pensaari (Finland)
|19
|Eleni Michalitsa Tsavari (Greece)
Men's Omnium 1km Time Trial
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucas Liss (Germany)
|0:01:02.779
|2
|Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
|0:00:00.741
|3
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
|0:00:00.754
|4
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
|0:00:00.847
|5
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|0:00:00.945
|6
|Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
|0:00:01.082
|7
|Rui Oliveira (Portugal)
|0:00:01.230
|8
|Jasper de Buyst (Belgium)
|0:00:01.325
|9
|Viktor Manakov (Russia)
|0:00:01.491
|10
|OlivierBeer (Switzerland)
|0:00:01.700
|11
|Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
|0:00:01.779
|12
|Thomas Boudat (France)
|0:00:01.892
|13
|Ondrej Vendolsky (Czech Republic)
|0:00:02.482
|14
|Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
|0:00:02.569
|15
|Anders Oddli (Norway)
|0:00:02.772
|16
|Tobias Wauch (Austia)
|0:00:04.588
|17
|Ahmet Orken (Turkey)
|0:00:04.783
|18
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spain)
|0:00:04.869
|19
|Radoslav Konstantinov (Bulgaria)
|0:00:04.992
|20
|Fintan Ryan (Ireland)
|0:00:56.648
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|0:00:12.946
|2
|Jasper de Buyst (Belgium)
|0:00:00.291
|3
|Lucas Liss (Germany)
|0:00:00.294
|4
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
|0:00:00.304
|5
|Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
|0:00:00.326
|6
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
|0:00:00.360
|7
|Rui Oliveira (Portugal)
|0:00:00.379
|8
|Thomas Boudat (France)
|0:00:00.406
|9
|Viktor Manakov (Russia)
|0:00:00.426
|10
|Olivier Beer (Switzerland)
|0:00:00.437
|11
|Anders Oddli (Norway)
|0:00:00.584
|12
|Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
|0:00:00.586
|13
|Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
|0:00:00.624
|14
|Ondrej Vendolsky (Czech Republic)
|0:00:00.879
|15
|Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
|0:00:01.003
|16
|Tobias Wauch (Austria)
|0:00:01.033
|17
|Ahmet Orken (Turkey)
|0:00:01.225
|18
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spain)
|0:00:01.264
|19
|Radoslav Konstantinov (Bulgaria)
|0:00:01.328
|20
|Fintan Ryan (Ireland)
|0:00:01.565
Men's Omnium Overall
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|191
|pts
|2
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
|191
|3
|Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
|188
|4
|Thomas Boudat (France)
|179
|5
|Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
|178
|6
|Jasper de Buyst (Belgium)
|172
|7
|Viktor Manakov (Russia)
|172
|8
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
|168
|9
|Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
|162
|10
|Lucas Liss (Germany)
|156
|11
|Olivier Beer (Switzerland)
|131
|12
|Roman Gladish (Ukraine)
|121
|13
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spain)
|99
|14
|Rui Oliveira (Portugal)
|86
|15
|Anders Oddli (Norway)
|78
|16
|Ahmet Orken (Turkey)
|49
|17
|Tobias Wauch (Austria)
|40
|18
|Ondrej Vendolsky (Czech Republic)
|16
|19
|Radoslav Konstantinov (Bulgaira)
|12
|20
|Fintan Ryan (Ireland)
|7
