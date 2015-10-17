Trending

European Track Championships Day 4: Viviani wins second straight Omnium title

World Champion Küng wins Individual Pursuit gold, Coquard wins Elimination Race, Trott on course for Omnium victory

Image 1 of 100

Bryan Coquard (France) and Simone Consoni (Italy)

Bryan Coquard (France) and Simone Consoni (Italy)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 2 of 100

Elia Viviani (Italy) training for the team pursuit at the European Track Championships

Elia Viviani (Italy) training for the team pursuit at the European Track Championships
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 100

Silver medalist Domenic Weinstein of Germany competes in the Men's Individual Pursuit final at the Track Elite European Championships

Silver medalist Domenic Weinstein of Germany competes in the Men's Individual Pursuit final at the Track Elite European Championships
Image 4 of 100

Italy's Elia Viviani rides to win the Men's Omnium Flying Lap race at the Track Elite European Championships

Italy's Elia Viviani rides to win the Men's Omnium Flying Lap race at the Track Elite European Championships
Image 5 of 100

Individual pursuit gold medalist Stefan Kueng of Switzerland

Individual pursuit gold medalist Stefan Kueng of Switzerland
Image 6 of 100

Gold medalist Stefan Kueng of Switzerland celebrates after winning the Men's Individual Pursuit at the Track Elite European Championships

Gold medalist Stefan Kueng of Switzerland celebrates after winning the Men's Individual Pursuit at the Track Elite European Championships
Image 7 of 100

Gold medalist Stefan Kueng of Switzerland celebrates after winning the Men's Individual Pursuit at the Track Elite European Championships

Gold medalist Stefan Kueng of Switzerland celebrates after winning the Men's Individual Pursuit at the Track Elite European Championships
Image 8 of 100

Gold medalist Stefan Kueng of Switzerland celebrates after winning the Men's Individual Pursuit at the Track Elite European Championships

Gold medalist Stefan Kueng of Switzerland celebrates after winning the Men's Individual Pursuit at the Track Elite European Championships
Image 9 of 100

Gold medalist Stefan Kueng of Switzerland celebrates after winning the Men's Individual Pursuit at the Track Elite European Championships

Gold medalist Stefan Kueng of Switzerland celebrates after winning the Men's Individual Pursuit at the Track Elite European Championships
Image 10 of 100

Bronze medalist Dion Beukeboom of the Netherlands rides during the Men's Individual Pursuit race at the Track Elite European Championships

Bronze medalist Dion Beukeboom of the Netherlands rides during the Men's Individual Pursuit race at the Track Elite European Championships
Image 11 of 100

Thomas Boudat of France rides during the Men's Omnium Flying Lap

Thomas Boudat of France rides during the Men's Omnium Flying Lap
Image 12 of 100

Thomas Boudat of France rides during the Men's Omnium Flying Lap

Thomas Boudat of France rides during the Men's Omnium Flying Lap
Image 13 of 100

Second placed, Jasper De Buyst of Belgium rides during the Men's Omnium Flying Lap race at the Track Elite European Championships in Grenchen, Switzerland

Second placed, Jasper De Buyst of Belgium rides during the Men's Omnium Flying Lap race at the Track Elite European Championships in Grenchen, Switzerland
Image 14 of 100

Third placed, Lucas Liss of Germany rides during the Men's Omnium Flying Lap

Third placed, Lucas Liss of Germany rides during the Men's Omnium Flying Lap
Image 15 of 100

Viktor Manakov of Russia competes during the Men's Omnium Flying Lap

Viktor Manakov of Russia competes during the Men's Omnium Flying Lap
Image 16 of 100

Silver medalist Domenic Weinstein of Germany, Gold medalist Stefan Kueng of Switzerland and bronze medalist Dion Beukeboom of the Netherlands pose during the medal ceremony of the Men's Individual Pursuit race at the Track Elite European Championships

Silver medalist Domenic Weinstein of Germany, Gold medalist Stefan Kueng of Switzerland and bronze medalist Dion Beukeboom of the Netherlands pose during the medal ceremony of the Men's Individual Pursuit race at the Track Elite European Championships
Image 17 of 100

France's Bryan Coquard celebrates with his gold medal during the ceremony of the Men's Elimination Race at the Track Elite European Championships

France's Bryan Coquard celebrates with his gold medal during the ceremony of the Men's Elimination Race at the Track Elite European Championships
Image 18 of 100

Italy's Elia Viviani celebrates after winning the Men's Omnium competition at the Track Elite European Championships

Italy's Elia Viviani celebrates after winning the Men's Omnium competition at the Track Elite European Championships
Image 19 of 100

(L -R) Silver medalist Italy's Simone Consonni, gold medalist France's Bryan Coquard and bronze medalist Britain's Christopher Latham pose during the medal ceremony of the Men's Elimination Race at the Track Elite European Championships

(L -R) Silver medalist Italy's Simone Consonni, gold medalist France's Bryan Coquard and bronze medalist Britain's Christopher Latham pose during the medal ceremony of the Men's Elimination Race at the Track Elite European Championships
Image 20 of 100

France's Bryan Coquard celebrates with his gold medal during the ceremony of the Men's Elimination Race at the Track Elite European Championships

France's Bryan Coquard celebrates with his gold medal during the ceremony of the Men's Elimination Race at the Track Elite European Championships
Image 21 of 100

Italy's Elia Viviani celebrates after winning the Men's Omnium competition at the Track Elite European Championships

Italy's Elia Viviani celebrates after winning the Men's Omnium competition at the Track Elite European Championships
Image 22 of 100

Gold medalist Elia Viviani of Italy (L) competes with silver medalist Lasse Norman Hansen of Denmark during the Men's Omnium competition at the Track Elite European Championships

Gold medalist Elia Viviani of Italy (L) competes with silver medalist Lasse Norman Hansen of Denmark during the Men's Omnium competition at the Track Elite European Championships
Image 23 of 100

Italy's Elia Viviani celebrates after winning the Men's Omnium competition at the Track Elite European Championships

Italy's Elia Viviani celebrates after winning the Men's Omnium competition at the Track Elite European Championships
Image 24 of 100

Italy's Elia Viviani celebrates after winning the Men's Omnium competition at the Track Elite European Championships

Italy's Elia Viviani celebrates after winning the Men's Omnium competition at the Track Elite European Championships
Image 25 of 100

Gold medalist Elia Viviani of Italy (L) competes with silver medalist Lasse Norman Hansen of Denmark during the Men's Omnium competition at the Track Elite European Championships

Gold medalist Elia Viviani of Italy (L) competes with silver medalist Lasse Norman Hansen of Denmark during the Men's Omnium competition at the Track Elite European Championships
Image 26 of 100

Daria Shmeleva (Russia)

Daria Shmeleva (Russia)
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 27 of 100

Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)

Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 28 of 100

Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)

Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 29 of 100

Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)

Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 30 of 100

Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)

Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 31 of 100

Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)

Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 32 of 100

Joachim Eilers (Germany)

Joachim Eilers (Germany)
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 33 of 100

(L-R) Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands), Anastasiia Voinova (Russia) and Daria Shmeleva (Russia) on the 500m TT podium

(L-R) Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands), Anastasiia Voinova (Russia) and Daria Shmeleva (Russia) on the 500m TT podium
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 34 of 100

(L-R) Joachim Eilers (Germany), Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) and Robin Wagner (Czech Republic) and the 1km TT podium

(L-R) Joachim Eilers (Germany), Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) and Robin Wagner (Czech Republic) and the 1km TT podium
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 35 of 100

Anastasia Voinova (Russia)

Anastasia Voinova (Russia)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 36 of 100

Anastasia Voinova (Russia)

Anastasia Voinova (Russia)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 37 of 100

Stefan Kung (Switzerland) celebrates his individual pursuit win.

Stefan Kung (Switzerland) celebrates his individual pursuit win.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 38 of 100

Stefan Kung (Switzerland) celebrates his individual pursuit win.

Stefan Kung (Switzerland) celebrates his individual pursuit win.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 39 of 100

Stefan Kung (Switzerland) celebrates his individual pursuit win.

Stefan Kung (Switzerland) celebrates his individual pursuit win.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 40 of 100

Simone Consoni (Italy)

Simone Consoni (Italy)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 41 of 100

Simone Consoni (Italy)

Simone Consoni (Italy)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 42 of 100

Stefan Kung (Switzerland) celebrates his individual pursuit win.

Stefan Kung (Switzerland) celebrates his individual pursuit win.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 43 of 100

Simone Consoni (Italy)

Simone Consoni (Italy)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 44 of 100

Stefan Kung (Switzerland)

Stefan Kung (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 45 of 100

Bryan Coquard (France) and Simone Consoni (Italy)

Bryan Coquard (France) and Simone Consoni (Italy)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 46 of 100

Elia Viviani (Italy)

Elia Viviani (Italy)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 47 of 100

Stefan Kung (Switzerland)

Stefan Kung (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 48 of 100

Elia Viviani (Italy)

Elia Viviani (Italy)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 49 of 100

Bryan Coquard (France) and Simone Consoni (Italy)

Bryan Coquard (France) and Simone Consoni (Italy)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 50 of 100

Stefan Kung (Switzerland)

Stefan Kung (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 51 of 100

Stefan Kung (Switzerland) celebrates his individual pursuit win.

Stefan Kung (Switzerland) celebrates his individual pursuit win.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 52 of 100

Jeffrey Hoagland (Netherlands)

Jeffrey Hoagland (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 53 of 100

Anastasia Voinova (Russia)

Anastasia Voinova (Russia)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 54 of 100

Catching the action with a smart phone.

Catching the action with a smart phone.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 55 of 100

Elia Viviani celebrates his omnium win at the European Championships

Elia Viviani celebrates his omnium win at the European Championships
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 56 of 100

Elia Viviani celebrates his omnium win at the European Championships

Elia Viviani celebrates his omnium win at the European Championships
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 57 of 100

Elia Viviani

Elia Viviani
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 58 of 100

Elia Viviani celebrates his omnium win at the European Championships

Elia Viviani celebrates his omnium win at the European Championships
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 59 of 100

Viviani in action during the omnium points race.

Viviani in action during the omnium points race.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 60 of 100

Elia Viviani celebrates his omnium win at the European Championships

Elia Viviani celebrates his omnium win at the European Championships
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 61 of 100

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 62 of 100

Italians Simon Consonni, Elia Viviani and Macro Villa

Italians Simon Consonni, Elia Viviani and Macro Villa
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 63 of 100

Italians Simon Consonni and Elia Viviani

Italians Simon Consonni and Elia Viviani
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 64 of 100

Elia Viviani celebrates his omnium win at the European Championships

Elia Viviani celebrates his omnium win at the European Championships
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 65 of 100

Simone Consoni

Simone Consoni
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 66 of 100

Elia Viviani (Italy)

Elia Viviani (Italy)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 67 of 100

Elia Viviani (Italy)

Elia Viviani (Italy)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 68 of 100

Stefan Kung (Switzerland)

Stefan Kung (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 69 of 100

Simona Frapporti (Italy)

Simona Frapporti (Italy)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 70 of 100

Lovassy Cristian

Lovassy Cristian
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 71 of 100

Mikhail Shemetau

Mikhail Shemetau
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 72 of 100

Ausrine Trebbiate (Lithuania)

Ausrine Trebbiate (Lithuania)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 73 of 100

Laura Trott (Great Britain)

Laura Trott (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 74 of 100

The women's elimination race

The women's elimination race
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 75 of 100

Lovassy Krisztian (Hungary)

Lovassy Krisztian (Hungary)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 76 of 100

Thomas Boudat (France)

Thomas Boudat (France)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 77 of 100

Adrian Teklinski (Poland)

Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 78 of 100

Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)

Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 79 of 100

Tim Veldt (Netherlands)

Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 80 of 100

Rui Oliveira (Portugal)

Rui Oliveira (Portugal)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 81 of 100

Jasper de Buyst (Belgium)

Jasper de Buyst (Belgium)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 82 of 100

Viktor Manakov (Russia)

Viktor Manakov (Russia)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 83 of 100

Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spain)

Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spain)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 84 of 100

Elia Viviani celebrates his omnium win at the European Championships

Elia Viviani celebrates his omnium win at the European Championships
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 85 of 100

Julien Morice takes fourth in the individual pursuit qualifying heats

Julien Morice takes fourth in the individual pursuit qualifying heats
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 86 of 100

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 87 of 100

Laura Trott wins the sprint for second in the scratch race in the women's omnium

Laura Trott wins the sprint for second in the scratch race in the women's omnium
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 88 of 100

Laura Trott remains vigilant in the scratch race in the women's omnium

Laura Trott remains vigilant in the scratch race in the women's omnium
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 89 of 100

Ausrine Trebaite takes victory in the scratch race in the women's omnium

Ausrine Trebaite takes victory in the scratch race in the women's omnium
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 90 of 100

Laura Trott storms to individual pursuit victory in the women's omnium

Laura Trott storms to individual pursuit victory in the women's omnium
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 91 of 100

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 92 of 100

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 93 of 100

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 94 of 100

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 95 of 100

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 96 of 100

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 97 of 100

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 98 of 100

Stefan Küng powers himself into the gold medal ride

Stefan Küng powers himself into the gold medal ride
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 99 of 100

Laura Trott (Great Britain) won the omnium.

Laura Trott (Great Britain) won the omnium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 100 of 100

Stefan Kueng (Switzerland) wins the men's individual pursuit

Stefan Kueng (Switzerland) wins the men's individual pursuit
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)

Elia Viviani defended his European Omnium title by the skin of his teeth on Saturday during the fourth day of the European Track Championships in Grenchen.

Related Articles

Kung sets 7th fastest pursuit time in history, feels he can go faster

The Italian led going into the final event, the points race, and ended the nail-biting contest tied on 191 points with Olympic champion Lasse Norman Hansen of Denmark. Viviani was awarded the overall win by virtue of placing higher then Hansen in the 16th and final sprint of the points race.

Jon Dibben, who started the points race down in ninth, produced a brilliantly courageous ride to gain two laps and catapult himself onto the podium for bronze.

During the morning session Viviani recorded a personal best of 1:03.724 in the kilometre time trial to take the lead after four events, and in the evening session he set himself up for the points race with victory in the flying lap (12.946).

Stefan Küng added European gold to his existing World title in the individual pursuit, and broke a Swiss record in the process.

The 21-year-old qualified with the fastest time in the morning session and was greeted onto the track for the gold medal ride with vociferous home support. Wearing the rainbow bands, he started slowly but went on to dominate Germany’s Domenic Weinstein, clocking a time of 4:14.992 and earning Switzerland its first gold of the championships.

Dutchman Dion Beukeboom took the bronze medal after getting the better of Julien Morice of France.

Bryan Coquard earned a first gold medal of the Championships for France by emerging victorious in the final of the elimination race – which was making its debut as an event in its own right.

Coquard outsprinted Italy’s Simone Consonni after the race had been whittled down from 18 riders, with Great Britain’s Chris Latham winning the bronze medal. 

Laura Trott took another step towards a third gold medal as she tightened her grip on the Omnium at the half-way stage. The Great Britain rider, who has already triumphed in the team pursuit and scratch race this week, came out on top in the elimination race, the third event in the omnium.

Having finished second in the scratch race and first in the individual pursuit during the morning session, Trott now sits top of the standings on 118 points. Amalie Dideriksen, who was second in the elimination race and in the individual pursuit, is her nearest rival on 106, with Badykova of Russia in third on 94.

During the final two events of the day, Jeffrey Hoogland of the Netherlands won gold in the men's 1km time trial, and Anastasiia Voinova of Russia took the top honours in the 500m time trial. Hoogland covered his kilometre in 01:00.350, jus ahead of Joachim Eilers (Germany) in second and Robin Wagner (Czech Republic) in third. Voinova covered the 500m in 0:32.794

Morning session

The Omnium was the main feature of the morning session on day 4 and two of the favourites in the men's and women's events, Elia Viviani and Laura Trott, both took significant steps to potential victory. 

Viviani finished fifth in the kilometre time trial, the fourth race in the men's event, and in doing so moved to the top of the leaderboard. The Italian managed a personal best of 1:03.724, while Lucas Liss of Germany took top spot with 1:02.779. 

Viviani was second going into the TT but succeeded in overhauling Russia's Viktor Manokov, who now finds himself in third. It's still anyone's to win, though, with Viviani only tied in first place with Tim Veldt (Netherlands) on 130 points, and Manakov tied in third on 126 points with Danish Olympic champion Lasse Norman Hansen.

In the women's Omnium, Trott, who was beginning her bid for a third gold medal after her triumphs in the team pursuit and scratch race, could hardly have made a better start. The Great Britain rider finished second in the opening scratch race before storming to victory in the individual pursuit.

The scratch race was a cagey affair for the most part, but Lithuanian Ausrine Trebaite succeeded in breaking free with nine laps remaining, taking a lap and securing victory. It then came down to a sprint for second and Trott opened it up with one lap remaining, successfully holding off Laurie Berthon (France) and Kirsten Wild (Netherlands). The reigning Olympic Omnium champion then produced a commanding display in the individual pursuit, catching Trebaite with ease and clocking 3:32.699 - comfortably clear of the second fastest time of 3:33.833 posted by Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark).

The morning session also saw the qualifying heats in the men's individual pursuit, where world champion and home favourite Stefan Küng made a real statement of intent with a time of 4:15.678. Germany's Domenic Weinstein was second fastest in the heats and earned the right to face Kung in the gold medal rid, while Dion Beukeboom (NED) and Julien Morice (FRA), were next best and set up a bronze medal showdown.

Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Kueng (Switzerland)0:04:15.678
2Domenic Weinstein (Germany)0:00:02.183
3Dion Beukeboom (Netherlands)0:00:03.884
4Julien Morice (France)0:00:06.018
5Andrew Tennant (Great Britain)0:00:06.889
6Kirill Sveshnikov (Russia)0:00:07.125
7Silvan Dillier (Switzerland)0:00:07.897
8Dmitry Sokolove (Russia)0:00:08.152
9Mikhail Shemetau (Belarus)0:00:08.625
10Martyn Irvine (Irl)0:00:09.059
11Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spain) 4:25.8020:00:10.124
12Jonathan Dufrasne (Belgium) 4:26.2450:00:10.567
13Filippo Ganna (Italy) 4:27.0270:00:11.349
14Nils Schomber (Germany) 4:27.1360:00:11.458
15Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)0:00:11.655
16Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium) 4:28.1380:00:12.460
17Matthew Gibson (Great Britain) 4:28.1390:00:12.461
18Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain)0:00:12.553
19Casper Phillip Pederson (Denmark)0:00:12.942
20Michele Scartezzini (Italy)0:00:13.023
21Volodymyr Diuia (Ukraine)0:00:14.640

Men's Individual Pursuit Finals

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Kueng (Switzerland)0:04:14.992
2Domenic Weinstein (Germany)0:00:02.783
3Dion Beukeboom (Netherlands)0:00:06.677
4Julien Morice (France)0:00:07.148

Men's Elimination Race

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bryan Coquard (France)
2Simone Consonni (Italy)
3Christopher Latham (Great Britain)
4Jan-Willem Van Schip (Netherlands)
5Moreno de Pauw (Belgium)
6Andreas Muller (Austria)
7Vladyslav Kreminskyi (Ukraine)
8Yauheni Akhramenka (Belarus)
9Felix English (Ireland)
10Roger Kluge (Germany)
11Lovassy Krisztian (Hungary)
12Mateusz Nowak (Poland)
13Loic Perizzolo (Switzerland)
14Andrey Sazanov (Russia)
15Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
16Frantisek Sisr (Czech Republic)
17Recep Unalan (Turkey)
18Loannis Spanopoulos (Greece)

Men's 1km Time Trial

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)0:01:00.350
2Joachim Eilers (Germany)0:00:00.219
3Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)0:00:00.707
4Maximilian Dornbach (Germany)0:00:01.499
5Grzegorz Dreijgier (Poland)0:00:01.583
6Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)0:00:01.623
7Alexey Tkachev (Russia)0:00:01.880
8Matthew Crampton (Great Britain)0:00:02.154
9Nils Van T Hoenderdaal (Netherlands)0:00:02.451
10Eoin Mullen (Ireland)0:00:03.123
11Daniel Henning Hart (Denmark)0:00:03.699
12Alexander Perez (Norway)0:00:04.254
13Miroslav Minchev (Bulgaria)0:00:04.328
14Andriy Kutsenko (Ukraine)0:00:04.648
15Mathias Moller Nielsen (Denmark) 1:05.0570:00:04.707
16Mika Simola (Finland)0:00:05.888
17Anton Ivashkin (Belarus)0:00:07.232

Women's 500m Time Trial

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)00:00:32.794
2Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)00:00:33.561
3Daria Shmeleva (Russia)00:00:33.842
4Katy Marchat (Great Britain)00:00:33.897
5Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)00:00:33.909
6Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)00:00:34.125
7Victoria Williamson (Great Britain)00:00:34.260
8Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)00:00:34.917
9Olena Starikova (Ukraine)00:00:35.364
10Eimear Moran (Ireland)00:00:

Women's Omnium Scratch Race

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)
2Laura trott (Great Britain)-1
3Laurie Berthon (France)-1
4Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)-1
5Anna Knauer (Germany)-1
6Amalie Didericksen (Denmark)-1
7Gulnaz Badykova (Russia)-1
8L. Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)-1
9Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republich)-1
10Anita Stenberg (Norway)-1
11Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)-1
12Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)-1
13Simona Frapporti (Italy)-1
14Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)-1
15Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)-1
16Lydia Boylan (Ireland)-1
17Virginie Pointet (switzerland)-1
18Pia Pensaari (Finland)-1
19Eleni Michalitsa Tsavari (Greece)-1

Women's Omnium Individual Pursuit

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Trott (Great Britain)0:03:32.699
2Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)0:00:01.134
3Kirsten Wild (Netheralands)0:00:02.201
4Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)0:00:04.533
5Tatsiana Sharakova Belarus)0:00:06.421
6Gulnaz Badykova (Russia)0:00:06.650
7Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)0:00:06.785
8Laurie Berthon (France)0:00:07.643
9L. Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)0:00:08.170
10Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic)0:00:08.300
11Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)0:00:10.069
12Anna Knauer (Germany)0:00:10.216
13Simona Frapporti (Italy)0:00:10.458
14Lydia Boylan (Ireland)0:00:12.524
15Anita Stenberg (Norway)0:00:14.007
16Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)0:00:14.406
17Virginie Pointet (Switzerland)0:00:18.867
18Eleni Michalitsa Tsavari (Greece)0:00:24.301
19Pia Pensaari (Finland)0:00:26.687

Women's Omnium Elimination Race

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laura Trott (Great Britain)
2Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
3Gulnaz Badykova (Russia)
4Simona Frapporti (Italy)
5L. Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
6Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
7Anna Knauer (Germany)
8Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
9Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic)
10Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
11Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)
12Laurie Berthon (France)
13Kirsten Wild (Netheralands)
14Anita Stenberg (Norway)
15Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
16Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
17Virginie Pointet (Switzerland)
18Pia Pensaari (Finland)
19Eleni Michalitsa Tsavari (Greece)

Men's Omnium 1km Time Trial

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Liss (Germany)0:01:02.779
2Adrian Teklinski (Poland)0:00:00.741
3Tim Veldt (Netherlands)0:00:00.754
4Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)0:00:00.847
5Elia Viviani (Italy)0:00:00.945
6Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)0:00:01.082
7Rui Oliveira (Portugal)0:00:01.230
8Jasper de Buyst (Belgium)0:00:01.325
9Viktor Manakov (Russia)0:00:01.491
10OlivierBeer (Switzerland)0:00:01.700
11Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)0:00:01.779
12Thomas Boudat (France)0:00:01.892
13Ondrej Vendolsky (Czech Republic)0:00:02.482
14Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)0:00:02.569
15Anders Oddli (Norway)0:00:02.772
16Tobias Wauch (Austia)0:00:04.588
17Ahmet Orken (Turkey)0:00:04.783
18Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spain)0:00:04.869
19Radoslav Konstantinov (Bulgaria)0:00:04.992
20Fintan Ryan (Ireland)0:00:56.648

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Italy)0:00:12.946
2Jasper de Buyst (Belgium)0:00:00.291
3Lucas Liss (Germany)0:00:00.294
4Tim Veldt (Netherlands)0:00:00.304
5Adrian Teklinski (Poland)0:00:00.326
6Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)0:00:00.360
7Rui Oliveira (Portugal)0:00:00.379
8Thomas Boudat (France)0:00:00.406
9Viktor Manakov (Russia)0:00:00.426
10Olivier Beer (Switzerland)0:00:00.437
11Anders Oddli (Norway)0:00:00.584
12Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)0:00:00.586
13Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)0:00:00.624
14Ondrej Vendolsky (Czech Republic)0:00:00.879
15Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)0:00:01.003
16Tobias Wauch (Austria)0:00:01.033
17Ahmet Orken (Turkey)0:00:01.225
18Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spain)0:00:01.264
19Radoslav Konstantinov (Bulgaria)0:00:01.328
20Fintan Ryan (Ireland)0:00:01.565

Men's Omnium Overall

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Italy)191pts
2Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)191
3Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)188
4Thomas Boudat (France)179
5Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)178
6Jasper de Buyst (Belgium)172
7Viktor Manakov (Russia)172
8Tim Veldt (Netherlands)168
9Adrian Teklinski (Poland)162
10Lucas Liss (Germany)156
11Olivier Beer (Switzerland)131
12Roman Gladish (Ukraine)121
13Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spain)99
14Rui Oliveira (Portugal)86
15Anders Oddli (Norway)78
16Ahmet Orken (Turkey)49
17Tobias Wauch (Austria)40
18Ondrej Vendolsky (Czech Republic)16
19Radoslav Konstantinov (Bulgaira)12
20Fintan Ryan (Ireland)7

 

Latest on Cyclingnews