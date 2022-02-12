Team Profile
Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
- Jonas Abrahamsen
- Idar Andersen
- Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra
- Anthon Charmig
- Fredrik Dversnes
- Niklas Eg
- Tord Gudmestad
- Kristoffer Halvorsen
- Lasse Norman Hansen
- Ådne Holter
- Morten Alexander Hulgaard
- Anders Halland Johannessen
- Tobias Halland Johannessen
- Kristian Kulset
- Sindre Kulset
- Niklas Larsen
- William Blume Levy
- Frederik Madsen
- Erik Nordsaeter Resell
- Lars Saugstad
- Anders Skaarseth
- Iver Skaarseth
- Torjus Sleen
- Rasmus Fossum Tiller
- Torstein Traeen
- Martin Urianstad
- Syver Waersted
- Jonas Gregaard Wilsly
- Søren Wærenskjold
Related Articles
Charmig victorious in Oman after just seven pro race days
By Daniel Ostanek published
News 'It's really nice to show that we are also a team that can compete with the best' says Dane after hilltop win on stage 3
New Uno-X Women's WorldTeam show off red and yellow kit in Spain - Gallery
By Issy Ronald published
Gallery Barnes, Andersen, Lowden ride for new team in 2022
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.