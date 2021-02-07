Trending

Tim Wellens wins Étoile de Bèsseges

Filippo Ganna triumphs on final day time trial

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) took the overall victory at the Étoile de Bèsseges, riding a solid final time trial to finish in fourth place on the stage and secure the orange jersey in Alès. 

Meanwhile, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) made it two wins in two days, unsurprisingly taking the honours on the stage with a time of 15:00, 10 seconds better than second-placed man Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ), who had briefly occupied the hot set while the Italian was out on course. Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) had spent far longer in the hot seat as the seventh man out on course, eventually taking third with a time of 15:21.

Ganna, who has now won each of the last seven time trials he has entered – including the Imola Worlds and three out of three at the Giro d'Italia – was the overwhelming favourite to take victory and duly delivered a trouble-free run to secure the win.

Wellens, who enjoyed a comfortable 44-second GC lead heading into the day, also enjoyed a quiet day out, taking time on his rivals to emphasise the margin of victory at this, his seventh career stage race win.

The podium spots behind the Belgian were snatched up by Michal Kwiatkowski, who capped off a good day for Ineos Grenadiers to post a time of 15:34 and overhaul Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) and Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation). Würtz Schmidt's German teammate Nils Politt also moved onto the final podium, nabbing third overall with a ride of 15:38.

How it unfolded

The Étoile de Bèsseges concluded with the traditional 11-kilometre time trial in Alès. The course, largely the same as previous years, saw riders take on 8.5 kilometres of flat road before a 2.5-kilometre, six per cent climb to the finish at the Sanctuaire Notre-Dame des Mines.

With Wellens in the driving seat, 44 seconds up on his nearest GC rival, only a disaster would see him lose the overall title. Meanwhile, the next 11 riders were covered by 16 seconds, promising a much tighter fight for the other podium spots.

Cambodia Cycling Academy's Samy Aurignac kicked off proceedings as first man down the start ramp, but it was Ethan Hayter of Ineos Grenadiers who was fastest of the very early runners. The young Briton set a time of 15:21, which would've been good for second in 2020 and easily the quickest in the 2019 – it would take some doing to best the 22-year-old.

Time trial specialists such as Tom Bohli (Cofidis) and Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) came and went, but nobody could get close to Hayter at the top of the leaderboard. Even Grand Tour leaders a long way away from their goals were some way down, with Hayter's teammates Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal posting times of 15:58 and 16:09.

Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo) fared better, posting a time of 15:44 to go provisional second, but his effort was quickly bested by Owain Doull (Ineos Grenadiers) with a 15:38, and then his own teammate Alberto Bettiol, who posted a top effort to go second at 15:35.

By that point, though, all eyes were on another Ineos rider, the world time trial champion Filippo Ganna, who was the hot favourite to take the win having triumphed on stage 4 and been unbeaten in time trials dating back to last year's Vuelta a San Juan.

But while Ganna was mid-effort, Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ) had moved the goalposts, the French time trial champion flying around the course to set a new best time of 15:10. Ganna was, once again, supreme though. As we've come to expect in the past year the Italian headed straight to the hot seat as he posted a time of 15 minutes dead, a mark which was unlikely to be beaten by the remaining riders.

Elsewhere, Christophe Laporte (Cofidis), who won the race in 2019 thanks to sprint and time trial stage wins, put in an impressive ride of 15:31 to go fourth. Back at the start house, the GC men were starting their efforts, with a cluster of men aiming for the podium as Wellens aimed to stay out of trouble and defend his lead.

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) kept himself in podium contention with a strong ride to go seventh fastest, while a cluster of other riders in the same battle falling short of his time of 15:38. Neo-pro Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ) shed three seconds, Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) losing 27 seconds, and Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) losing 56 seconds.

All-rounder Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) beat the German's time, though, his 15:34 good for provisional fifth, and a guaranteed podium spot after Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation) crossed the line with a time of 16:02.

Second-last man on the course Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) finished in 16:21, also missing out on defending his podium spot as Kwiatkowski and Politt moved up to second and third overall.

Wellens, meanwhile, had a trouble-free time trial, crossing the finish line with a time of 15:29 – faster than any of the other men in the top 10, and good for fourth overall on the stage. After five days of racing, the 29-year-old added to his underrated stage racing palmarès, which already included WorldTour races such as the Tour de Pologne and two editions of the Eneco Tour.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:00
2Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:10
3Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:21
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:29
5Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:31
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:34
7Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:35
8Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:38
9Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:41
11Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:44
12Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
13Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:47
14Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:49
15Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:51
17Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:53
19Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:55
20Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
21Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:56
22Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
23Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:58
24Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:00
25Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:01
26Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:02
27Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:01:04
28Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
29Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
30Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:06
31Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
32Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:07
33John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:08
34Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:09
35Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
36Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:11
37Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:12
39Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
40Clément Carisey (Fra) Delko
41Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:01:13
42Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
43Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
44Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:15
45Ivan Centrone (Lux) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:19
46Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
47Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:20
48Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:21
49Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
50Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
51Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko 0:01:22
52Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:24
53Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
54Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
55Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:26
56Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:27
57Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:28
58Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
59Johan le Bon (Fra) Cambodia Cycling Academy
60Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:01:29
61Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:30
62Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:31
63Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
64Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
65Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB 0:01:32
66Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
67Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:33
68Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:34
69Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
70Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:37
71Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:39
72Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko
73Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
74Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:40
75Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:41
76Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
77Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
78Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
79Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:42
80Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
81Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:43
82Sam Gaze (NZl) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:45
83Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko 0:01:47
84Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:48
85Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
86August Jensen (Nor) Delko
87Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:51
88Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:52
89Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
90Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:01:55
91Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
92Vojtech Repa (Cze) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:56
93Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
94Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:58
95Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:00
96Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:02:01
97Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:03
98Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
99Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
100Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:02:04
101Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
102Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:05
103Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:02:07
104Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:08
105Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:09
106Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:02:10
107Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:02:11
108Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
109Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis 0:02:15
110Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:17
111Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:02:18
112Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:20
113Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal WB
114Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
115Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:02:21
116William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:22
117Valentin Tabellion (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:25
118Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
119Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:39
120Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:41
121Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:42
122Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 0:02:43
123Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:45
124Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:46
125Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie 0:02:48
126Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:02:59
127Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:03:00
128Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:02
129Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:03:03
130Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:06
131Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:03:07
132Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:23
133Jason Tesson (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:03:26
134Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:03:31
135Samy Aurignac (Fra) Cambodia Cycling Academy 0:03:35

Finish
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 25
2Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20
3Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 16
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14
5Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 12
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 10
7Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 9
8Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 8
9Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7
10Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 6
11Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 5
12Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4
13Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 3
14Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
15Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 10
2Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 8
3Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6
4Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ineos Grenadiers 0:45:55
2Groupama-FDJ 0:00:51
3Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:21
4EF Education-Nippo 0:01:30
5Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:52
6Lotto Soudal 0:01:53
7Trek-Segafredo 0:01:55
8Cofidis 0:02:08
9Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:24
10AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:33
11Team Qhubeka-Assos 0:02:45
12Xellis-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:49
13Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:54
14Delko 0:03:18
15B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:20
16Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:28
17Alpecin-Fenix 0:03:44
18St Michel-Auber93 0:03:45
19Total Direct Energie 0:03:48
20Bingoal WB 0:04:51

Final general classification after stage 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13:56:23
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:53
3Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:59
4Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:02
5Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:19
6Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:24
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:25
8Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:36
9Clément Carisey (Fra) Delko 0:01:41
10Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:45
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:54
12Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:02:02
13Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:27
14Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:02:28
15Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:02:57
16Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:03:10
17Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:15
18Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:03:48
19Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:03:49
20Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:57
21Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:03:58
22Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:04:06
23Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:04:08
24Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:11
25Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:14
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:15
27Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
28Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:04:18
29Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:04:25
30Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:04:26
31Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:04:31
32Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
33Ivan Centrone (Lux) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:04:32
34Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:04:45
35August Jensen (Nor) Delko
36Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:04:48
37Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:04:52
38Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko
39Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:04:57
40Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:04:58
41Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko
42Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
43Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:05:00
44Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:05:01
45Johan le Bon (Fra) Cambodia Cycling Academy
46Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:05:03
47Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:04
48Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
49Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:06
50Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:05:07
51Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko 0:05:08
52Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:05:23
53Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
54Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:05:27
55Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:05:29
56Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:38
57Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:05:39
58Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:44
59Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:45
60Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:46
61John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:05:50
62Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:05:55
63Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:06:00
64Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:04
65Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:27
66Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:44
67Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:06:45
68Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:47
69Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:07:11
70Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:17
71Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:07:55
72William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:37
73Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:41
74Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:12:25
75Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:12:41
76Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:12:51
77Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 0:13:16
78Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie 0:14:00
79Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:14:48
80Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:14:55
81Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB 0:15:35
82Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:15:41
83Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis 0:16:44
84Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 0:18:05
85Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:18:42
86Sam Gaze (NZl) Alpecin-Fenix 0:22:07
87Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:22:09
88Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:22:19
89Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:26
90Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:22:33
91Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:22:41
92Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:22:46
93Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:23:01
94Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 0:23:13
95Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:24
96Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 0:23:25
97Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:23:27
98Valentin Tabellion (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:23:40
99Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:47
100Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:23:52
101Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:54
102Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
103Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:23:55
104Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:24:12
105Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:24:17
106Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:24:39
107Vojtech Repa (Cze) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:24:48
108Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:25:17
109Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 0:25:28
110Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93 0:26:05
111Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:26:19
112Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:26:33
113Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:26:45
114Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:27:28
115Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:27:54
116Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:29:15
117Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:29:22
118Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 0:29:47
119Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:29:48
120Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:30:21
121Jason Tesson (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:30:26
122Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:30:46
123Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:31:01
124Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:31:02
125Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 0:31:18
126Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:31:26
127Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:31:44
128Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:31:48
129Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 0:32:28
130Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:32:38
131Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:32:43
132Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:33:39
133Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:35:33
134Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:45
135Samy Aurignac (Fra) Cambodia Cycling Academy 0:39:18

Point classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 69
2Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 56
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 49
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 32
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 31
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 31
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 30
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 29
9Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal WB 25
10Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 24
11Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 24
12Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 23
13Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 22
14Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20
15Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 20
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17
17Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 16
18Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 16
19Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 14
20Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 14
21Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 14
22Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12
23Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal WB 12
24Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal WB 10
25Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
26Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 9
27Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9
28Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 8
29John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 8
30Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 8
31Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8
32Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos 7
33Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 7
34August Jensen (Nor) Delko 7
35Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 6
36Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6
37Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 6
38Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5
39Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 5
40Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 4
41Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4
42Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 4
43Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 4
44Clément Carisey (Fra) Delko 3
45Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 3
46Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3
47Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 2
48Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 2
49Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko 2
50Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
51Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 2
52Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1
53Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
54Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 1
55Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM -5

Mountain classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko 28
2Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal WB 18
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 10
5Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 10
6Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 10
7Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 8
9Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 8
10Vojtech Repa (Cze) Equipo Kern Pharma 8
11Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 8
12Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 6
13Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6
15Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 6
16Clément Carisey (Fra) Delko 4
17Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4
18Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 4
19Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB 4
20Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 2
21Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 2
22Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM -2
23Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM -2

Young rider classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 13:57:25
2Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:01:26
3Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:02:46
4Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:09
5Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:03:43
6Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:04:02
7Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:43
8Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:04:53
9Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:05:43
10Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:39
11Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB 0:14:33
12Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:21:39
13Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:22
14Valentin Tabellion (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:22:38
15Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:45
16Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:22:52
17Vojtech Repa (Cze) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:23:46
18Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:28:46
19Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:29:19
20Jason Tesson (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:29:24
21Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:59
22Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:30:00
23Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:37

Team classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal 41:53:02
2Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:57
3Groupama-FDJ 0:04:41
4Equipo Kern Pharma 0:05:45
5Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:56
6Trek-Segafredo 0:06:16
7AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:34
8Israel Start-up Nation 0:06:45
9Team Qhubeka-Assos 0:06:49
10B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:06:55
11Delko 0:06:59
12Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:07:15
13Xellis-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:09:37
14Team Arkea-Samsic 0:09:47
15Alpecin-Fenix 0:10:56
16EF Education-Nippo 0:15:39
17Total Direct Energie 0:18:43
18St Michel-Auber93 0:19:27
19Cofidis 0:19:54
20Bingoal WB 0:38:52

