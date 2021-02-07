Tim Wellens wins Étoile de Bèsseges
Filippo Ganna triumphs on final day time trial
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) took the overall victory at the Étoile de Bèsseges, riding a solid final time trial to finish in fourth place on the stage and secure the orange jersey in Alès.
Meanwhile, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) made it two wins in two days, unsurprisingly taking the honours on the stage with a time of 15:00, 10 seconds better than second-placed man Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ), who had briefly occupied the hot set while the Italian was out on course. Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) had spent far longer in the hot seat as the seventh man out on course, eventually taking third with a time of 15:21.
Ganna, who has now won each of the last seven time trials he has entered – including the Imola Worlds and three out of three at the Giro d'Italia – was the overwhelming favourite to take victory and duly delivered a trouble-free run to secure the win.
Wellens, who enjoyed a comfortable 44-second GC lead heading into the day, also enjoyed a quiet day out, taking time on his rivals to emphasise the margin of victory at this, his seventh career stage race win.
The podium spots behind the Belgian were snatched up by Michal Kwiatkowski, who capped off a good day for Ineos Grenadiers to post a time of 15:34 and overhaul Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) and Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation). Würtz Schmidt's German teammate Nils Politt also moved onto the final podium, nabbing third overall with a ride of 15:38.
How it unfolded
The Étoile de Bèsseges concluded with the traditional 11-kilometre time trial in Alès. The course, largely the same as previous years, saw riders take on 8.5 kilometres of flat road before a 2.5-kilometre, six per cent climb to the finish at the Sanctuaire Notre-Dame des Mines.
With Wellens in the driving seat, 44 seconds up on his nearest GC rival, only a disaster would see him lose the overall title. Meanwhile, the next 11 riders were covered by 16 seconds, promising a much tighter fight for the other podium spots.
Cambodia Cycling Academy's Samy Aurignac kicked off proceedings as first man down the start ramp, but it was Ethan Hayter of Ineos Grenadiers who was fastest of the very early runners. The young Briton set a time of 15:21, which would've been good for second in 2020 and easily the quickest in the 2019 – it would take some doing to best the 22-year-old.
Time trial specialists such as Tom Bohli (Cofidis) and Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) came and went, but nobody could get close to Hayter at the top of the leaderboard. Even Grand Tour leaders a long way away from their goals were some way down, with Hayter's teammates Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal posting times of 15:58 and 16:09.
Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo) fared better, posting a time of 15:44 to go provisional second, but his effort was quickly bested by Owain Doull (Ineos Grenadiers) with a 15:38, and then his own teammate Alberto Bettiol, who posted a top effort to go second at 15:35.
By that point, though, all eyes were on another Ineos rider, the world time trial champion Filippo Ganna, who was the hot favourite to take the win having triumphed on stage 4 and been unbeaten in time trials dating back to last year's Vuelta a San Juan.
But while Ganna was mid-effort, Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ) had moved the goalposts, the French time trial champion flying around the course to set a new best time of 15:10. Ganna was, once again, supreme though. As we've come to expect in the past year the Italian headed straight to the hot seat as he posted a time of 15 minutes dead, a mark which was unlikely to be beaten by the remaining riders.
Elsewhere, Christophe Laporte (Cofidis), who won the race in 2019 thanks to sprint and time trial stage wins, put in an impressive ride of 15:31 to go fourth. Back at the start house, the GC men were starting their efforts, with a cluster of men aiming for the podium as Wellens aimed to stay out of trouble and defend his lead.
Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) kept himself in podium contention with a strong ride to go seventh fastest, while a cluster of other riders in the same battle falling short of his time of 15:38. Neo-pro Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ) shed three seconds, Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) losing 27 seconds, and Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) losing 56 seconds.
All-rounder Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) beat the German's time, though, his 15:34 good for provisional fifth, and a guaranteed podium spot after Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation) crossed the line with a time of 16:02.
Second-last man on the course Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) finished in 16:21, also missing out on defending his podium spot as Kwiatkowski and Politt moved up to second and third overall.
Wellens, meanwhile, had a trouble-free time trial, crossing the finish line with a time of 15:29 – faster than any of the other men in the top 10, and good for fourth overall on the stage. After five days of racing, the 29-year-old added to his underrated stage racing palmarès, which already included WorldTour races such as the Tour de Pologne and two editions of the Eneco Tour.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:15:00
|2
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:10
|3
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:21
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:29
|5
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:31
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:34
|7
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:35
|8
|Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:38
|9
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:41
|11
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:44
|12
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|13
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:47
|14
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:49
|15
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:51
|17
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|18
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:53
|19
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:00:55
|20
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|21
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:56
|22
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|23
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:58
|24
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:01:00
|25
|Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:01
|26
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:02
|27
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:01:04
|28
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
|29
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|30
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:06
|31
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:07
|33
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:08
|34
|Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:01:09
|35
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|36
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:01:11
|37
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:12
|39
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|40
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Delko
|41
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:13
|42
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
|43
|Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:15
|45
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:19
|46
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|47
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:20
|48
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:21
|49
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|51
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko
|0:01:22
|52
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:24
|53
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|54
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|55
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:26
|56
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:27
|57
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:28
|58
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Johan le Bon (Fra) Cambodia Cycling Academy
|60
|Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:01:29
|61
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:30
|62
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:31
|63
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|64
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|65
|Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB
|0:01:32
|66
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|67
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:01:33
|68
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:34
|69
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|70
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:37
|71
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:39
|72
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko
|73
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|74
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:40
|75
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:41
|76
|Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|77
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|78
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|79
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:42
|80
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|81
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:43
|82
|Sam Gaze (NZl) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:45
|83
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
|0:01:47
|84
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:48
|85
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|86
|August Jensen (Nor) Delko
|87
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:51
|88
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:01:52
|89
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|90
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|0:01:55
|91
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|92
|Vojtech Repa (Cze) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:01:56
|93
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|94
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:58
|95
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:00
|96
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|0:02:01
|97
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:03
|98
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|99
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|100
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:02:04
|101
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|102
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:02:05
|103
|Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:02:07
|104
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:08
|105
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:02:09
|106
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:02:10
|107
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:02:11
|108
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|109
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
|0:02:15
|110
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:17
|111
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:02:18
|112
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:20
|113
|Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal WB
|114
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|115
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:02:21
|116
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:22
|117
|Valentin Tabellion (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:25
|118
|Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
|119
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:39
|120
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:41
|121
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:42
|122
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|0:02:43
|123
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:45
|124
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:46
|125
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie
|0:02:48
|126
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:02:59
|127
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:03:00
|128
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:03:02
|129
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:03:03
|130
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:03:06
|131
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:03:07
|132
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:03:23
|133
|Jason Tesson (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:03:26
|134
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:03:31
|135
|Samy Aurignac (Fra) Cambodia Cycling Academy
|0:03:35
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|25
|2
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|3
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|16
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|5
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|12
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|7
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|9
|8
|Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|9
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|10
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|11
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|5
|12
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|4
|13
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|3
|14
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|15
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|2
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|3
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|6
|4
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:45:55
|2
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:51
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:21
|4
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:30
|5
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:01:52
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:53
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:55
|8
|Cofidis
|0:02:08
|9
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:02:24
|10
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:33
|11
|Team Qhubeka-Assos
|0:02:45
|12
|Xellis-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:49
|13
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:54
|14
|Delko
|0:03:18
|15
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:03:20
|16
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:03:28
|17
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:03:44
|18
|St Michel-Auber93
|0:03:45
|19
|Total Direct Energie
|0:03:48
|20
|Bingoal WB
|0:04:51
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:56:23
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:53
|3
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:59
|4
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:02
|5
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:19
|6
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:01:24
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:25
|8
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:36
|9
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Delko
|0:01:41
|10
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:45
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:54
|12
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:02:02
|13
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:27
|14
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:28
|15
|Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:02:57
|16
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|0:03:10
|17
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:15
|18
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:03:48
|19
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:03:49
|20
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|0:03:57
|21
|Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:58
|22
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:04:06
|23
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:04:08
|24
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:11
|25
|Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:14
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:15
|27
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|28
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:04:18
|29
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:04:25
|30
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:04:26
|31
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:04:31
|32
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|33
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:04:32
|34
|Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:04:45
|35
|August Jensen (Nor) Delko
|36
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:04:48
|37
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:04:52
|38
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko
|39
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:04:57
|40
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:04:58
|41
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko
|42
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|43
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:05:00
|44
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:05:01
|45
|Johan le Bon (Fra) Cambodia Cycling Academy
|46
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:05:03
|47
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:05:04
|48
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|49
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:05:06
|50
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:05:07
|51
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
|0:05:08
|52
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:05:23
|53
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|54
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:05:27
|55
|Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:05:29
|56
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:05:38
|57
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:05:39
|58
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:44
|59
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:45
|60
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05:46
|61
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:50
|62
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:55
|63
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:06:00
|64
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:06:04
|65
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:27
|66
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:44
|67
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:06:45
|68
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:47
|69
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|0:07:11
|70
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:17
|71
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:07:55
|72
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:37
|73
|Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:41
|74
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:12:25
|75
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:12:41
|76
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:12:51
|77
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|0:13:16
|78
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie
|0:14:00
|79
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:14:48
|80
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:14:55
|81
|Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB
|0:15:35
|82
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|0:15:41
|83
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
|0:16:44
|84
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|0:18:05
|85
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:18:42
|86
|Sam Gaze (NZl) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:22:07
|87
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:22:09
|88
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:22:19
|89
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:26
|90
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:22:33
|91
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:22:41
|92
|Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:22:46
|93
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:23:01
|94
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:23:13
|95
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:24
|96
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|0:23:25
|97
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:23:27
|98
|Valentin Tabellion (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:23:40
|99
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:47
|100
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:23:52
|101
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:23:54
|102
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|103
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:23:55
|104
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:24:12
|105
|Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:24:17
|106
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:24:39
|107
|Vojtech Repa (Cze) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:24:48
|108
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:25:17
|109
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
|0:25:28
|110
|Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:26:05
|111
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:26:19
|112
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:26:33
|113
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:26:45
|114
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|0:27:28
|115
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:27:54
|116
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:29:15
|117
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:29:22
|118
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|0:29:47
|119
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|0:29:48
|120
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:30:21
|121
|Jason Tesson (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:30:26
|122
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:30:46
|123
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:01
|124
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:31:02
|125
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|0:31:18
|126
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:31:26
|127
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:31:44
|128
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:31:48
|129
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|0:32:28
|130
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:32:38
|131
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:32:43
|132
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:33:39
|133
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:35:33
|134
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:35:45
|135
|Samy Aurignac (Fra) Cambodia Cycling Academy
|0:39:18
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|69
|2
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|56
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|49
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|32
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|31
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|30
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|29
|9
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal WB
|25
|10
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|24
|11
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|24
|12
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|13
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|14
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|15
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|20
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|17
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|18
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|16
|19
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|14
|20
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|14
|21
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|14
|22
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|23
|Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal WB
|12
|24
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal WB
|10
|25
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|26
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|9
|27
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|28
|Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|29
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|8
|30
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|31
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|32
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos
|7
|33
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|7
|34
|August Jensen (Nor) Delko
|7
|35
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|36
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|6
|37
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|6
|38
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|5
|39
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|5
|40
|Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|4
|41
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|4
|42
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|43
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|44
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Delko
|3
|45
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|3
|46
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|47
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|2
|48
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|2
|49
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
|2
|50
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|51
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|2
|52
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|53
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|54
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|55
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|-5
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
|28
|2
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal WB
|18
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|5
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|6
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|7
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|8
|9
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|8
|10
|Vojtech Repa (Cze) Equipo Kern Pharma
|8
|11
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|8
|12
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|13
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|6
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|15
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|16
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Delko
|4
|17
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|18
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|4
|19
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB
|4
|20
|Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|2
|21
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|22
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|-2
|23
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|-2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|13:57:25
|2
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:26
|3
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:02:46
|4
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:09
|5
|Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:03:43
|6
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:04:02
|7
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:43
|8
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:53
|9
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:05:43
|10
|Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:39
|11
|Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB
|0:14:33
|12
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:21:39
|13
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:22
|14
|Valentin Tabellion (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:22:38
|15
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:45
|16
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:22:52
|17
|Vojtech Repa (Cze) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:23:46
|18
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|0:28:46
|19
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:29:19
|20
|Jason Tesson (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:29:24
|21
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:59
|22
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:30:00
|23
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:37
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|41:53:02
|2
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:57
|3
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:41
|4
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:05:45
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:56
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:16
|7
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:06:34
|8
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:06:45
|9
|Team Qhubeka-Assos
|0:06:49
|10
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:06:55
|11
|Delko
|0:06:59
|12
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:07:15
|13
|Xellis-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:09:37
|14
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:09:47
|15
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10:56
|16
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:15:39
|17
|Total Direct Energie
|0:18:43
|18
|St Michel-Auber93
|0:19:27
|19
|Cofidis
|0:19:54
|20
|Bingoal WB
|0:38:52
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Laurens Sweeck wins X²0 Badkamers Trofee KrawatencrossBelgian beats teammate Vanthourenhout and Van Kessel in Lille
-
Tim Wellens wins Étoile de BèssegesFilippo Ganna triumphs on final day time trial
-
Pro Bike Gallery: Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado's Canyon Inflite CF SLXA detailed look at the 22-year-old European champion's cyclo-cross bike
-
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado wins X²0 Badkamers Trofee KrawatencrossLucinda Brand second and Denise Betsema third
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.