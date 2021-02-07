Tim Wellens wins Étoile de Bèsseges

Image 1 of 23 Tim Wellens wins 2021 Etoile de Besseges (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 23 Tim Wellens wins 2021 Etoile de Besseges (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 23 Time trial world champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 23 Time trial world champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 23 Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 23 Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 23 Sep Vanmarcke (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 23 Alberto Bettiol (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 23 John Degenkolb (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 23 Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 23 Christophe Laporte (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 23 Nils Politt (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 23 Michael Gogl (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 23 Philippe Gilbert (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 23 Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 23 Greg Van Avermaet (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 23 Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 23 Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 23 Tim Wellens during stage 5 time trial at Etoile de Besseges (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 23 Tim Wellens during stage 5 time trial at Etoile de Besseges (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 23 Edward Theuns during stage 5 time trial at Etoile de Besseges (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 23 Christophe Laporte wins the points classification (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 23 Tim Wellens wins 2021 Etoile de Besseges (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) took the overall victory at the Étoile de Bèsseges, riding a solid final time trial to finish in fourth place on the stage and secure the orange jersey in Alès.

Meanwhile, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) made it two wins in two days, unsurprisingly taking the honours on the stage with a time of 15:00, 10 seconds better than second-placed man Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ), who had briefly occupied the hot set while the Italian was out on course. Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) had spent far longer in the hot seat as the seventh man out on course, eventually taking third with a time of 15:21.

Ganna, who has now won each of the last seven time trials he has entered – including the Imola Worlds and three out of three at the Giro d'Italia – was the overwhelming favourite to take victory and duly delivered a trouble-free run to secure the win.

Wellens, who enjoyed a comfortable 44-second GC lead heading into the day, also enjoyed a quiet day out, taking time on his rivals to emphasise the margin of victory at this, his seventh career stage race win.

The podium spots behind the Belgian were snatched up by Michal Kwiatkowski, who capped off a good day for Ineos Grenadiers to post a time of 15:34 and overhaul Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) and Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation). Würtz Schmidt's German teammate Nils Politt also moved onto the final podium, nabbing third overall with a ride of 15:38.

How it unfolded

The Étoile de Bèsseges concluded with the traditional 11-kilometre time trial in Alès. The course, largely the same as previous years, saw riders take on 8.5 kilometres of flat road before a 2.5-kilometre, six per cent climb to the finish at the Sanctuaire Notre-Dame des Mines.

With Wellens in the driving seat, 44 seconds up on his nearest GC rival, only a disaster would see him lose the overall title. Meanwhile, the next 11 riders were covered by 16 seconds, promising a much tighter fight for the other podium spots.

Cambodia Cycling Academy's Samy Aurignac kicked off proceedings as first man down the start ramp, but it was Ethan Hayter of Ineos Grenadiers who was fastest of the very early runners. The young Briton set a time of 15:21, which would've been good for second in 2020 and easily the quickest in the 2019 – it would take some doing to best the 22-year-old.

Time trial specialists such as Tom Bohli (Cofidis) and Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) came and went, but nobody could get close to Hayter at the top of the leaderboard. Even Grand Tour leaders a long way away from their goals were some way down, with Hayter's teammates Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal posting times of 15:58 and 16:09.

Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo) fared better, posting a time of 15:44 to go provisional second, but his effort was quickly bested by Owain Doull (Ineos Grenadiers) with a 15:38, and then his own teammate Alberto Bettiol, who posted a top effort to go second at 15:35.

By that point, though, all eyes were on another Ineos rider, the world time trial champion Filippo Ganna, who was the hot favourite to take the win having triumphed on stage 4 and been unbeaten in time trials dating back to last year's Vuelta a San Juan.

But while Ganna was mid-effort, Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ) had moved the goalposts, the French time trial champion flying around the course to set a new best time of 15:10. Ganna was, once again, supreme though. As we've come to expect in the past year the Italian headed straight to the hot seat as he posted a time of 15 minutes dead, a mark which was unlikely to be beaten by the remaining riders.

Elsewhere, Christophe Laporte (Cofidis), who won the race in 2019 thanks to sprint and time trial stage wins, put in an impressive ride of 15:31 to go fourth. Back at the start house, the GC men were starting their efforts, with a cluster of men aiming for the podium as Wellens aimed to stay out of trouble and defend his lead.

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) kept himself in podium contention with a strong ride to go seventh fastest, while a cluster of other riders in the same battle falling short of his time of 15:38. Neo-pro Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ) shed three seconds, Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) losing 27 seconds, and Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) losing 56 seconds.

All-rounder Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) beat the German's time, though, his 15:34 good for provisional fifth, and a guaranteed podium spot after Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation) crossed the line with a time of 16:02.

Second-last man on the course Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) finished in 16:21, also missing out on defending his podium spot as Kwiatkowski and Politt moved up to second and third overall.

Wellens, meanwhile, had a trouble-free time trial, crossing the finish line with a time of 15:29 – faster than any of the other men in the top 10, and good for fourth overall on the stage. After five days of racing, the 29-year-old added to his underrated stage racing palmarès, which already included WorldTour races such as the Tour de Pologne and two editions of the Eneco Tour.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:00 2 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:10 3 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:21 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:29 5 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:31 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:34 7 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:35 8 Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:38 9 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:41 11 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:44 12 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 13 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:47 14 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:49 15 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:51 17 Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:53 19 Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:55 20 Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 21 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:56 22 Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 23 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:58 24 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:00 25 Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:01 26 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:02 27 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:01:04 28 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 29 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 30 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:06 31 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 32 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:07 33 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:08 34 Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:09 35 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 36 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:11 37 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:12 39 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 40 Clément Carisey (Fra) Delko 41 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:01:13 42 Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 43 Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 44 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:15 45 Ivan Centrone (Lux) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:19 46 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 47 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:20 48 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:21 49 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 50 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 51 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko 0:01:22 52 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:24 53 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 54 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 55 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:26 56 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:27 57 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:28 58 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 59 Johan le Bon (Fra) Cambodia Cycling Academy 60 Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:01:29 61 Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:30 62 Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:31 63 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 64 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 65 Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB 0:01:32 66 Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 67 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:33 68 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:34 69 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 70 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:37 71 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:39 72 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko 73 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 74 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:40 75 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:41 76 Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 77 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 78 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 79 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:42 80 Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 81 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:43 82 Sam Gaze (NZl) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:45 83 Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko 0:01:47 84 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:48 85 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 86 August Jensen (Nor) Delko 87 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:51 88 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:52 89 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 90 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:01:55 91 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 92 Vojtech Repa (Cze) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:56 93 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 94 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:58 95 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:00 96 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:02:01 97 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:03 98 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 99 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 100 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:02:04 101 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 102 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:05 103 Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:02:07 104 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:08 105 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:09 106 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:02:10 107 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:02:11 108 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 109 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis 0:02:15 110 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:17 111 Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:02:18 112 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:20 113 Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal WB 114 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 115 Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:02:21 116 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:22 117 Valentin Tabellion (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:25 118 Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93 119 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:39 120 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:41 121 Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:42 122 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 0:02:43 123 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:45 124 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:46 125 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie 0:02:48 126 Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:02:59 127 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:03:00 128 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:02 129 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:03:03 130 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:06 131 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:03:07 132 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:23 133 Jason Tesson (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:03:26 134 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:03:31 135 Samy Aurignac (Fra) Cambodia Cycling Academy 0:03:35

Finish Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 25 2 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 3 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 16 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 5 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 12 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 10 7 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 9 8 Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 8 9 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 10 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 6 11 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 5 12 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4 13 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 3 14 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 15 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 10 2 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 8 3 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 4 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ineos Grenadiers 0:45:55 2 Groupama-FDJ 0:00:51 3 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:21 4 EF Education-Nippo 0:01:30 5 Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:52 6 Lotto Soudal 0:01:53 7 Trek-Segafredo 0:01:55 8 Cofidis 0:02:08 9 Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:24 10 AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:33 11 Team Qhubeka-Assos 0:02:45 12 Xellis-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:49 13 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:54 14 Delko 0:03:18 15 B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:20 16 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:28 17 Alpecin-Fenix 0:03:44 18 St Michel-Auber93 0:03:45 19 Total Direct Energie 0:03:48 20 Bingoal WB 0:04:51

Final general classification after stage 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13:56:23 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:53 3 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:59 4 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:02 5 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:19 6 Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:24 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:25 8 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:36 9 Clément Carisey (Fra) Delko 0:01:41 10 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:45 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:54 12 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:02:02 13 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:27 14 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:02:28 15 Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:02:57 16 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:03:10 17 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:15 18 Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:03:48 19 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:03:49 20 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:57 21 Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:03:58 22 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:04:06 23 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:04:08 24 Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:11 25 Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:14 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:15 27 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 28 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:04:18 29 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:04:25 30 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:04:26 31 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:04:31 32 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 33 Ivan Centrone (Lux) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:04:32 34 Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:04:45 35 August Jensen (Nor) Delko 36 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:04:48 37 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:04:52 38 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko 39 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:04:57 40 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:04:58 41 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko 42 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 43 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:05:00 44 Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:05:01 45 Johan le Bon (Fra) Cambodia Cycling Academy 46 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:05:03 47 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:04 48 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 49 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:06 50 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:05:07 51 Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko 0:05:08 52 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:05:23 53 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 54 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:05:27 55 Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:05:29 56 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:38 57 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:05:39 58 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:44 59 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:45 60 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:46 61 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:05:50 62 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:05:55 63 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:06:00 64 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:04 65 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:27 66 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:44 67 Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:06:45 68 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:47 69 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:07:11 70 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:17 71 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:07:55 72 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:37 73 Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:41 74 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:12:25 75 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:12:41 76 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:12:51 77 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 0:13:16 78 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie 0:14:00 79 Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:14:48 80 Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:14:55 81 Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB 0:15:35 82 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:15:41 83 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis 0:16:44 84 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 0:18:05 85 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:18:42 86 Sam Gaze (NZl) Alpecin-Fenix 0:22:07 87 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:22:09 88 Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:22:19 89 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:26 90 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:22:33 91 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:22:41 92 Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:22:46 93 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:23:01 94 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 0:23:13 95 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:24 96 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 0:23:25 97 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:23:27 98 Valentin Tabellion (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:23:40 99 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:47 100 Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:23:52 101 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:54 102 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 103 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:23:55 104 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:24:12 105 Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:24:17 106 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:24:39 107 Vojtech Repa (Cze) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:24:48 108 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:25:17 109 Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 0:25:28 110 Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93 0:26:05 111 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:26:19 112 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:26:33 113 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:26:45 114 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:27:28 115 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:27:54 116 Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:29:15 117 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:29:22 118 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 0:29:47 119 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:29:48 120 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:30:21 121 Jason Tesson (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:30:26 122 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:30:46 123 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:31:01 124 Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:31:02 125 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 0:31:18 126 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:31:26 127 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:31:44 128 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:31:48 129 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 0:32:28 130 Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:32:38 131 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:32:43 132 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:33:39 133 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:35:33 134 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:45 135 Samy Aurignac (Fra) Cambodia Cycling Academy 0:39:18

Point classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 69 2 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 56 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 49 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 32 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 31 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 31 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 30 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 29 9 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal WB 25 10 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 24 11 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 24 12 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 23 13 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 22 14 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 15 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 20 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 17 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 16 18 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 16 19 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 14 20 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 14 21 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 14 22 Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 23 Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal WB 12 24 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal WB 10 25 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 26 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 9 27 Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9 28 Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 8 29 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 8 30 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 8 31 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 32 Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos 7 33 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 7 34 August Jensen (Nor) Delko 7 35 Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 36 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6 37 Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 6 38 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5 39 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 5 40 Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 4 41 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4 42 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 4 43 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 44 Clément Carisey (Fra) Delko 3 45 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 3 46 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 47 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 2 48 Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 2 49 Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko 2 50 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 51 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 2 52 Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1 53 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 54 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 1 55 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM -5

Mountain classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko 28 2 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal WB 18 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 10 5 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 10 6 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 10 7 Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 8 9 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 8 10 Vojtech Repa (Cze) Equipo Kern Pharma 8 11 Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 8 12 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 6 13 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 15 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 6 16 Clément Carisey (Fra) Delko 4 17 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 18 Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 4 19 Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB 4 20 Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 2 21 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 2 22 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM -2 23 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM -2

Young rider classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 13:57:25 2 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:01:26 3 Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:02:46 4 Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:09 5 Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:03:43 6 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:04:02 7 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:43 8 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:04:53 9 Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:05:43 10 Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:39 11 Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB 0:14:33 12 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:21:39 13 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:22 14 Valentin Tabellion (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:22:38 15 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:45 16 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:22:52 17 Vojtech Repa (Cze) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:23:46 18 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:28:46 19 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:29:19 20 Jason Tesson (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:29:24 21 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:59 22 Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:30:00 23 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:37