Etoile de Bessèges: Dupont wins crash-marred stage 2

By

Laporte keeps narrow race lead

Stage 2: Saint-Geniès - La Calmette

LA CALMETTE FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Arrival Timothy Dupont Belgium and Team Bingoal WB Pierre Barbier of France and Team DELKO Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and Team Qhubeka ASSOS Rudy Barbier of France and Team Israel StartUp Nation Christophe Laporte of France and Team Cofidis Solutions Credits Leader Jersey during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 2 a 154km stage from SaintGenis to La Calmette Sprint EDB2020 on February 04 2021 in La Calmette France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Sprint finish in La Calmette was taken by Timothy Dupont of Team Bingoal WB (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LA CALMETTE FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Arrival Timothy Dupont Belgium and Team Bingoal WB Pierre Barbier of France and Team DELKO Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and Team Qhubeka ASSOS Rudy Barbier of France and Team Israel StartUp Nation Christophe Laporte of France and Team Cofidis Solutions Credits Leader Jersey during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 2 a 154km stage from SaintGenis to La Calmette Sprint EDB2020 on February 04 2021 in La Calmette France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Timothy Dupont (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles) wins stage 2 at Etoile de Besseges (Image credit: Getty Images)
LA CALMETTE FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Arrival Milan Menten of Belgium and Team Bingoal WB Timothy Dupont Belgium and Team Bingoal WB celebrates Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 2 a 154km stage from SaintGenis to La Calmette EDB2020 on February 04 2021 in La Calmette France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Milan Menten rides alongside stage 2 winner Timothy Dupont of Team Bingoal WB (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LA CALMETTE FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Arrival Jordi Meeus of Belgium and Team Bora Hansgrohe White Best Young Jersey during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 2 a 154km stage from SaintGenis to La Calmette Crash Injury Mud EDB2020 on February 04 2021 in La Calmette France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jordi Meeus of Bora-Hansgrohe wearing the White Best Young Jersey was obviously caught up in one of several crashes near the finish of stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LA CALMETTE FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Arrival Timothy Dupont Belgium and Team Bingoal WB Pierre Barbier of France and Team DELKO Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and Team Qhubeka ASSOS Rudy Barbier of France and Team Israel StartUp Nation Christophe Laporte of France and Team Cofidis Solutions Credits Leader Jersey during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 2 a 154km stage from SaintGenis to La Calmette Sprint Public Fans Landscape EDB2020 on February 04 2021 in La Calmette France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Hotly contested sprint finish in La Calmette (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Etoile de Besseges 2021 51st Edition 2nd stage Saint Genies La Calmette 154 km 04022021 Scenery Crash photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

A crash in a roundabout with 500m to go marred the finish of stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
LA CALMETTE FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Podium Timothy Dupont Belgium and Team Bingoal WB winner of 2nd stage celebrate during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 2 a 154km stage from SaintGenis to La Calmette Trophy Flowers Mask Covid safety measures Hostess EDB2020 on February 04 2021 in La Calmette France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stage 2 winner on the podium Belgian Timothy Dupont of Team Bingoal WB (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LA CALMETTE FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Podium Christophe Laporte of France and Team Cofidis Solutions Credits Orange Leader Jersey celebrate during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 2 a 154km stage from SaintGenis to La Calmette Mask Covid safety measures Trophy Flowers EDB2020 on February 04 2021 in La Calmette France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Christophe Laporte of Team Cofidis Solutions Credits receives Orange Leader Jersey after stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LA CALMETTE FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Nacer Bouhanni of France and Team Arkea Samsic Yellow Sprint Jersey Bram Welten of Netherlands of France and Team Arkea Samsic during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 2 a 154km stage from SaintGenis to La Calmette EDB2020 on February 04 2021 in La Calmette France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Nacer Bouhanni of Team Arkea Samsic rides stage 2 in Yellow Sprint Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LA CALMETTE FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and Team Qhubeka ASSOS during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 2 a 154km stage from SaintGenis to La Calmette EDB2020 on February 04 2021 in La Calmette France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Giacomo Nizzolo of Team Qhubeka Assos sits fourth on GC after stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LA CALMETTE FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Ludovic Robeet of Belgium and Team Bingoal WB during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 2 a 154km stage from SaintGenis to La Calmette Breakaway EDB2020 on February 04 2021 in La Calmette France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

With less than 44km to go, Belgian Ludovic Robeet of Team Bingoal WB attacked from five-rider breakaway for solo lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LA CALMETTE FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Ludovic Robeet of Belgium and Team Bingoal WB during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 2 a 154km stage from SaintGenis to La Calmette Breakaway EDB2020 on February 04 2021 in La Calmette France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ludovic Robeet of Team Bingoal WB took a chance on breakaway, but was caught with under 12km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LA CALMETTE FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Geraint Thomas of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Salvatore Puccio of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 2 a 154km stage from SaintGenis to La Calmette EDB2020 on February 04 2021 in La Calmette France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Egan Bernal at front of Ineos Grenadiers during 154km stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LA CALMETTE FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Vojtech Repa of Czech Republic and Team Equipo Kern Pharma Alexandre Delettre of France and Team DELKO Ludovic Robeet of Belgium and Team Bingoal WB and Maximilien Picoux of Belgium and Team Xelliss Roubaix Lille Metropole during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 2 a 154km stage from SaintGenis to La Calmette Breakaway EDB2020 on February 04 2021 in La Calmette France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Group of five on breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LA CALMETTE FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team Ef Education Nippo Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 2 a 154km stage from SaintGenis to La Calmette EDB2020 on February 04 2021 in La Calmette France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Alberto Bettiol of EF Education-Nippo rides just behind Vincenzo Nibali of Team Trek-Segafredo along stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LA CALMETTE FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 2 a 154km stage from SaintGenis to La Calmette EDB2020 on February 04 2021 in La Calmette France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mads Pedersen of Trek-Segafredo, third in GC after the first day, during stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LA CALMETTE FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Arrival Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 2 a 154km stage from SaintGenis to La Calmette EDB2020 on February 04 2021 in La Calmette France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Crossing the finish safely is Michal Kwiatkowski of Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LA CALMETTE FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Arrival Bauke Mollema of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 2 a 154km stage from SaintGenis to La Calmette EDB2020 on February 04 2021 in La Calmette France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

A safe finish for Trek-Segafredo rider Bauke Mollema (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LA CALMETTE FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Tom Bohli of Switzerland and Team Cofidis Solutions Credits Niki Terpstra of Netherlands and Team Total Direct Energie and the peloton during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 2 a 154km stage from SaintGenis to La Calmette Landscape EDB2020 on February 04 2021 in La Calmette France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Scenery along 154km stage 2 of Etoile de Besseges (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Timothy Dupont (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles) claimed victory on stage 2 of the Étoile de Bessèges, winning a sprint after a crash-ridden run-in to La Calmette. The Belgian left it late but surged past Pierre Barbier (Delko) on the right-hand side of the road, as Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos) faded and settled for third. 

They were part of a small group sprinting just after a crash on a roundabout threw the race into disarray in the final 500 metres. Even before then, the narrow roads in the final 10km had created tension and sparked other crashes. 

Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) could only manage fifth on the stage, behind Rudy Barbier (Israel Start-Up Nation) and ahead of Nacer Bouhanni (Arkea-Samsic) but retained his overall lead. 

The 154km stage, based on two loops north west of Nîmes, had passed in quiet fashion, with Ludovic Robeet making it a good day for Bingoal-WB by soloing off the front of the breakaway for 35km. However, once he was caught with 10km to go, it was a nervy run-in to La Calmette on narrow country roads and through small towns. 

The first nasty crash came with 3.5km to go when a ripple in the bunch caused Julien Duval (AG2R Citroën) to hit the deck, along with riders from Ineos, Israel Start-Up Nation and Bora-Hansgrohe. 

However, the major incident came just 500m shy of the finish line when the bunch split either side of a large roundabout. 

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Total Direct Energie), in third wheel on the left, slipped out, taking three others down in the process. The chaos wasn’t over, with Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) forced diagonally across the road.A Bingoal rider couldn’t avoid him and crashed hard. 

That left just a dozen riders in front to contest the sprint. Nizzolo hit out first, with Bouhanni in the wheel but he was never able to get out of the slipstream. 

Laporte made a better fist of it, and Pierre Barbier came soaring past in the middle, but arriving late with the highest speed of all was Dupont, who roared in delight as he crossed the line. 

“I knew it was a long final stretch. I was in sixth position and thought I’d lost the right moment to go, but then I really came up with speed, so it turned out to be good timing,” he said. 

“20km from the finish it started to get very hectic, until the roundabout. After the roundabout it was ok, for me, but it was very dangerous.”

How it unfolded

There was one non-starter on stage 2, as Michael Valgren had been diagnosed with fractures in his hands following a crash on the opening day, marring his debut with EF Education-Nippo.

Once underway, a breakaway formed with a minimum of fuss, and Robeet was joined by Tony Hurel (St-Michel-Auber 93), Maximilien Picoux (Xelloss-Roubaix Lille Métropole), Alexandre Delettre (Delko), and Vojtech Repa (Equipo Kern Pharma). They opened a lead of four minutes but were allowed no more than that as Cofidis guarded tight control in the peloton. 

After cresting the small climbs of the Côte de Montagnac and Côte de Clarensac, they dipped down to the finish line before embarking on a longer loop that would again take them over the Montagnac. It was this second ascent, with 45km to go, that ignited action in the break. Delettre sprinted for the mountains points, as he had done at the earlier climbs, but was tracked by Robeet, who turned his effort into a solo attack. 

Despite a counter-effort from Repa, he pulled further away, and the others were unable to mount a meaningful chase. By the second passage of the finish line, with 32km to go, Robeet had 1:20 in hand over his former companions, and two minutes over the peloton. 

The intensity was lifted in the bunch inside the final 20km, and Robeet’s lead fell steadily until he was caught with 10km to go. Arkéa-Samsic, Cofidis, Bora-Hansgrohe, B&B Hotels, and Trek-Segafredo were all prominent as position proved all important on the narrow roads, where small splits and spills grew more common. 

Geraint Thomas was also a constant figure near the front, though he had to look after himself rather than Ineos forming a train for the run-in. 

The first major crash came with 3.5km to go when Duval was sent sprawling as a ripple went through the bunch. He took out an Israel rider in the process, while the braking saw riders from Ineos and Bora fall heavily. 

There was another nervy moment when signals went up for traffic furniture in a small village, where one spectator was sat on the pavement with his legs stretched into the road. 

Trek-Segafredo punched their way to the front with 1.5km to go, before Arkéa-Samsic came to the fore for Bouhanni. However, the roundabout sparked further chaos and split the peloton, leaving a select few to sprint it out, and several others to lick their wounds.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal WB 3:35:15
2Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
4Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
5Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
7Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
8Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:02
10Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 6:49:37
2Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:00:02
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:04
4Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 0:00:06
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:08
6Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:12
7Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
8Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:14
10Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix

