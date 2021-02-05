Trending

Etoile de Bessèges: Wellens solos to victory on stage 3

By

Belgian escapes from high-powered breakaway

Image 1 of 11

BESSGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 05 Arrival Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Celebration during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 3 a 1548km stage from Bessges to Bessges EDB2020 on February 05 2021 in Bessges France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) solos to the win on stage 3 of Etoile de Bessèges (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 11

BESSGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 05 Gerben Thijssen of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 3 a 1548km stage from Bessges to Bessges Breakaway EDB2020 on February 05 2021 in Bessges France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Gerben Thijssen of Team Lotto Soudal on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 11

BESSGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 05 Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team Ef Education Nippo Bauke Mollema of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 3 a 1548km stage from Bessges to Bessges EDB2020 on February 05 2021 in Bessges France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Tim Wellens of Team Lotto Soudal, Alberto Bettiol of Team EF Education-Nippo Bauke Mollema of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 11

BESSGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 05 Romain Seigle of France and Team Groupama FDJ during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 3 a 1548km stage from Bessges to Bessges Breakaway EDB2020 on February 05 2021 in Bessges France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Romain Seigle of Groupama FDJ during stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 11

BESSGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 05 Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 3 a 1548km stage from Bessges to Bessges Breakaway EDB2020 on February 05 2021 in Bessges France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Vincenzo Nibali of Trek-Segafredo during stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 11

BESSGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 05 Lukas Postlberger of Austria and Team Bora Hansgrohe during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 3 a 1548km stage from Bessges to Bessges EDB2020 on February 05 2021 in Bessges France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lukas Postlberger of Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 11

BESSGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 05 Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team Ef Education Nippo during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 3 a 1548km stage from Bessges to Bessges Breakaway EDB2020 on February 05 2021 in Bessges France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Alberto Bettiol of EF Education-Nippo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 11

BESSGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 05 Rigoberto Uran Uran of Colombia and Team Ef Education Nippo Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 3 a 1548km stage from Bessges to Bessges EDB2020 on February 05 2021 in Bessges France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Rigoberto Uran of Team EF Education-Nippo rides with Vincenzo Nibali of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 11

BESSGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 05 Alexis Gougeard of France and AG2R Citroen Team during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 3 a 1548km stage from Bessges to Bessges Breakaway EDB2020 on February 05 2021 in Bessges France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Alexis Gougeard of AG2R Citroen Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 11

BESSGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 05 Start The Peloton at Bessges Village during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 3 a 1548km stage from Bessges to Bessges EDB2020 on February 05 2021 in Bessges France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Scenery along stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 11

BESSGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 05 Philippe Gilbert of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Bauke Mollema of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Sep Vanmarcke of Belgium and Team Israel StartUp Nation Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Alexis Gougeard of France and AG2R Citroen Team Alexys Brunel of Franceand Team Groupama FDJ during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 3 a 1548km stage from Bessges to Bessges Chteau de Portes Castle Peloton Landscape EDB2020 on February 05 2021 in Bessges France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stage 3 of Etoile de Besseges (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) soloed to victory on stage 3 of Étoile de Bessèges after he attacked from an elite breakaway of 17 riders at the end of a breathless day of racing. The Belgian punched his way clear with a shade under 14km remaining and he never faltered thereafter to claim stage honours and the overall lead.

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) won the sprint for second place 37 seconds later ahead of Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation). They led home a strong chasing group that included Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal), Egan Bernal, Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos) and Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R-Citroën).

The decisive move formed with 94km to go after the peloton had been split on the day’s two early climbs of the Col de de Portes and Col des Brousses. Bernal, already on the offensive on each of those climbs, was again to the fore here, and he was joined by Kwiatkowski, Jake Stewart, Lars van den Berg (Groupama-FDJ), Clément Carisey (Delko), Van Avermaet, Wellens, Gilbert, Theuns, Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Gogl (Team Qhubeka Assos), Bryan Coquard, Cyril Barthe (B&B Hôtels p/b KTM), Stefano Oldani (Lotto-Soudal), Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Marti Marquez Roman (Equipo Kern Pharma).

Cofidis attempted to mount a chase on behalf of overnight leader Christophe Laporte but they struggled to close the two-minute gap to the strongmen out in front, even when EF-Education First and Total-Direct Energie began to contribute to the pursuit later in the stage.

More to follow…

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:28:02
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:37
3Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
7Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
8Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10:17:38
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:44
3Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:46
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:48
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:49
6Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:50
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
8Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos
9Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
10Clément Carisey (Fra) Delko

Latest on Cyclingnews