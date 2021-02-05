Etoile de Bessèges: Wellens solos to victory on stage 3

Image 1 of 11 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) solos to the win on stage 3 of Etoile de Bessèges (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 11 Gerben Thijssen of Team Lotto Soudal on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 11 Tim Wellens of Team Lotto Soudal, Alberto Bettiol of Team EF Education-Nippo Bauke Mollema of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 11 Romain Seigle of Groupama FDJ during stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 11 Vincenzo Nibali of Trek-Segafredo during stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 11 Lukas Postlberger of Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 11 Alberto Bettiol of EF Education-Nippo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 11 Rigoberto Uran of Team EF Education-Nippo rides with Vincenzo Nibali of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 11 Alexis Gougeard of AG2R Citroen Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 11 Scenery along stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 11 Stage 3 of Etoile de Besseges (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) soloed to victory on stage 3 of Étoile de Bessèges after he attacked from an elite breakaway of 17 riders at the end of a breathless day of racing. The Belgian punched his way clear with a shade under 14km remaining and he never faltered thereafter to claim stage honours and the overall lead.

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) won the sprint for second place 37 seconds later ahead of Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation). They led home a strong chasing group that included Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal), Egan Bernal, Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos) and Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R-Citroën).

The decisive move formed with 94km to go after the peloton had been split on the day’s two early climbs of the Col de de Portes and Col des Brousses. Bernal, already on the offensive on each of those climbs, was again to the fore here, and he was joined by Kwiatkowski, Jake Stewart, Lars van den Berg (Groupama-FDJ), Clément Carisey (Delko), Van Avermaet, Wellens, Gilbert, Theuns, Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Gogl (Team Qhubeka Assos), Bryan Coquard, Cyril Barthe (B&B Hôtels p/b KTM), Stefano Oldani (Lotto-Soudal), Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Marti Marquez Roman (Equipo Kern Pharma).

Cofidis attempted to mount a chase on behalf of overnight leader Christophe Laporte but they struggled to close the two-minute gap to the strongmen out in front, even when EF-Education First and Total-Direct Energie began to contribute to the pursuit later in the stage.

More to follow…

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:28:02 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:37 3 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 7 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers