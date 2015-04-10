Brand wins Energiewacht Tour stage 2b
Barbara Guarischi new race leader with Velocio-SRAM occupying top five positions on GC
Stage 2b: Westerkwartier - Westerkwartier
Lucinda Brand used superior positioning and cornering skills to claim stage 2b of the Energiewacht Tour, topping Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) and Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) in the bunch sprint.
These tough corners are Brand’s speciality, and coming into the final corner at the front with the top sprinters scrambling behind her, she sailed through, and won with plenty of distance.
“I fought to be at the front for the second-to-last corner, and treated the final corner as the finish-line”, she said after the stage. “I was scared to keep my lead in the corner, but that was the only chance to win, and it worked out. I’m not bad in a sprint, because I can position myself well, but riders like Kirsten Wild and Jolien D’hoore are so much quicker than me. I’m not a real sprinter, but that doesn’t mean you can’t win a bunch sprint!”
After winning the morning TTT, Trixi Worrack started the stage leading the general classification, but although she finished 8th, her team-mate Barbara Guarischi was 3" ahead of her in 5th place, and took over the leader’s jersey.
“Today was a really amazing day”, she told Cyclingnews, “In the afternoon I crashed, but the yellow jersey is in our hands, and that’s what’s important. I love the Dutch races, so maybe the last stage will be windy, and Trixi, Lisa Brennauer are all in a good position, so we’ll try to do our best to keep it.”
After the morning Team Time Trial, the Energiewacht Tour peloton had only a short break before the 110.2km afternoon road race. On a sunny afternoon in Leek, with the wind that usually characterises the Energiewacht Tour yet to make an appearance, the first attack came within the first five kilometres, as Julia Soek (Liv-Plantur), Stephanie Borchers (Feminine Cycling Team) and Carmen Small (USA National Team) attacked, and were soon joined by Janneke Ensing (ParkHotel Valkenburg) and Nicole Hanselmann (Swiss National Team).
The five stayed away throughout the first 45.6km lap, getting a lead of 53 seconds, but first Borchers was dropped, and then with 30km to go, the four leaders were caught, and Small’s USA team-mate Lauren Komanski tried a solo attack. She couldn’t make this stick, but as soon as she was caught, another USA team rider, Lauren Hall, was able to make a solo move. At 19km to go, approaching Zuidhorn, Hall had 25”, but she was caught under 10km to go – and Komanski immediately tried again, this time getting away with Moniek Tenniglo (Rabo-Liv). They crossed the line into the final 7km lap ahead of the peloton, but were caught, and it looked like it would be another bunch sprint, until last year’s winner Lucinda Brand (Rabo-Liv) took the sprint specialists by surprise, attacking with 100m to go, just before the final sharp corner.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2:43:58
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|5
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
|6
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Team Belgium
|0:00:03
|7
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|8
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|9
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|10
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|11
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|12
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|13
|Mirjam Gysling (Swi) Team Switzerland
|14
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|15
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|16
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|17
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|18
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|19
|Carmen Small (USA) United States of America
|20
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|21
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|22
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|23
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais
|24
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Team Belgium
|25
|Leonie Lubbinge (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|26
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais
|27
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|28
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|29
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
|30
|Iris van der Stelt (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|31
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|32
|Gudrun Stock (Ger) Team Germany
|33
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Feminine Cycling Team
|34
|Annie Last (GBr) Team Great Britain
|35
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|36
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|37
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|38
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|39
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|40
|Corine van der Zijden (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team
|41
|Ema Manikaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|42
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|43
|Marjolein van t' Geloof (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|44
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|45
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Team Great Britain
|46
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|47
|Heather Fischer (USA) United States of America
|48
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|49
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|50
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Team Germany
|51
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Team Great Britain
|52
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|53
|Emily Nelson (GBr) Team Great Britain
|54
|Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team
|55
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|56
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - Ais
|57
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Team Germany
|58
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
|59
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) Team Switzerland
|60
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Team Belgium
|61
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|62
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|63
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|64
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|65
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|66
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Team Belgium
|67
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
|68
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
|69
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|70
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States of America
|71
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio - SRAM
|72
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|73
|Lauren Hall (USA) United States of America
|74
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - Ais
|75
|Lauren Komanski (USA) United States of America
|76
|Danique Braam (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|0:03:00
|77
|Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
|78
|Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Team Germany
|0:03:01
|79
|Sofie Mangertseder (Ger) Team Germany
|80
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Team Great Britain
|81
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|82
|Virginie Pointet (Swi) Team Switzerland
|83
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|84
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|85
|Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|86
|Ingrid Tempert (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
|87
|Marijn de Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|88
|Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|89
|Sofie van Horik (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
|90
|Simone de Vries (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|91
|Kim van Dijk (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|92
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team
|93
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Team Switzerland
|94
|Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Team Switzerland
|95
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|96
|Emily Kay (GBr) Team Great Britain
|97
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais
|98
|Marije Hengeveld (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
|99
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|100
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Team Belgium
|101
|Tamara Preuss (Ger) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
|102
|Imke Vormeer (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|103
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|104
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|105
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|106
|Lauren Arnouts (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
|107
|Fianna Stenveld (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
|108
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Team Switzerland
|109
|Stéphanie Borchers (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team
|110
|Therese Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|111
|Anne Marijn van der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
|112
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
|DNF
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Team Belgium
|DNF
|Tatjana Paller (Ger) Team Germany
|DNF
|Saimanta Cernikyte (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|DNF
|Zavinta Titenyte (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|DNF
|Bo Grievink (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
|DNF
|Iris Hamelink (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
|DNF
|Jarna de Jong (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|DNF
|Nathaly Wesdonk (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
|DNS
|Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
|5:52:15
|2
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:01
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:04
|4
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:09
|5
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:13
|6
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|7
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|8
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|9
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|10
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|11
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|12
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|13
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|14
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|15
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|16
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais
|0:00:43
|17
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - Ais
|0:00:44
|18
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio - SRAM
|19
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais
|0:00:45
|20
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|21
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
|0:00:51
|22
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:01:01
|23
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:01:17
|24
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:01:18
|25
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|0:01:19
|26
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|0:01:20
|27
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:01:21
|28
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:01:24
|29
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:01:26
|30
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:31
|31
|Carmen Small (USA) United States of America
|0:01:37
|32
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|33
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - Ais
|34
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|35
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:01:40
|36
|Lauren Komanski (USA) United States of America
|0:01:42
|37
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:44
|38
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:47
|39
|Heather Fischer (USA) United States of America
|40
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States of America
|0:01:50
|41
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
|0:02:06
|42
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|43
|Lauren Hall (USA) United States of America
|0:02:13
|44
|Corine van der Zijden (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|45
|Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|46
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Feminine Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|47
|Leonie Lubbinge (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|0:02:24
|48
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:02:28
|49
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|50
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Team Belgium
|0:02:29
|51
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|52
|Mirjam Gysling (Swi) Team Switzerland
|0:02:34
|53
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Team Belgium
|0:02:35
|54
|Marjolein van t' Geloof (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|55
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Team Belgium
|0:02:38
|56
|Ema Manikaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|0:02:39
|57
|Iris van der Stelt (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|0:02:40
|58
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) Team Switzerland
|0:02:42
|59
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|60
|Gudrun Stock (Ger) Team Germany
|0:02:50
|61
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|0:02:51
|62
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|0:02:52
|63
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Team Germany
|0:02:53
|64
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Team Great Britain
|0:03:28
|65
|Annie Last (GBr) Team Great Britain
|0:03:30
|66
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|67
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|0:03:36
|68
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Team Great Britain
|0:03:38
|69
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
|0:03:48
|70
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|71
|Emily Nelson (GBr) Team Great Britain
|0:04:05
|72
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais
|0:04:07
|73
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:04:26
|74
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Team Germany
|0:04:38
|75
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
|0:04:44
|76
|Marijn de Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:56
|77
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Team Belgium
|0:05:01
|78
|Stéphanie Borchers (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team
|0:05:19
|79
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:05:30
|80
|Danique Braam (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|0:05:32
|81
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team
|0:05:33
|82
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|0:05:37
|83
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Team Switzerland
|0:05:38
|84
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Team Belgium
|0:05:40
|85
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Team Switzerland
|0:05:47
|86
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|0:05:51
|87
|Simone de Vries (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|0:06:04
|88
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:06:06
|89
|Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
|0:06:09
|90
|Imke Vormeer (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|0:06:12
|91
|Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Team Switzerland
|92
|Sofie Mangertseder (Ger) Team Germany
|0:06:15
|93
|Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Team Germany
|0:06:21
|94
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:06:40
|95
|Emily Kay (GBr) Team Great Britain
|0:06:50
|96
|Virginie Pointet (Swi) Team Switzerland
|0:06:59
|97
|Marije Hengeveld (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
|0:07:03
|98
|Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|0:07:07
|99
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:07:13
|100
|Therese Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:07:16
|101
|Fianna Stenveld (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
|0:07:26
|102
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
|0:07:29
|103
|Anne Marijn van der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
|0:07:32
|104
|Tamara Preuss (Ger) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
|0:07:52
|105
|Sofie van Horik (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
|0:07:54
|106
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:07:56
|107
|Ingrid Tempert (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
|0:08:23
|108
|Kim van Dijk (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:09:35
|109
|Lauren Arnouts (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
|0:10:16
|110
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Team Great Britain
|0:10:23
|111
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:10:42
|112
|Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|0:13:23
