Lucinda Brand used superior positioning and cornering skills to claim stage 2b of the Energiewacht Tour, topping Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) and Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) in the bunch sprint.

These tough corners are Brand’s speciality, and coming into the final corner at the front with the top sprinters scrambling behind her, she sailed through, and won with plenty of distance.

“I fought to be at the front for the second-to-last corner, and treated the final corner as the finish-line”, she said after the stage. “I was scared to keep my lead in the corner, but that was the only chance to win, and it worked out. I’m not bad in a sprint, because I can position myself well, but riders like Kirsten Wild and Jolien D’hoore are so much quicker than me. I’m not a real sprinter, but that doesn’t mean you can’t win a bunch sprint!”

After winning the morning TTT, Trixi Worrack started the stage leading the general classification, but although she finished 8th, her team-mate Barbara Guarischi was 3" ahead of her in 5th place, and took over the leader’s jersey.

“Today was a really amazing day”, she told Cyclingnews, “In the afternoon I crashed, but the yellow jersey is in our hands, and that’s what’s important. I love the Dutch races, so maybe the last stage will be windy, and Trixi, Lisa Brennauer are all in a good position, so we’ll try to do our best to keep it.”

After the morning Team Time Trial, the Energiewacht Tour peloton had only a short break before the 110.2km afternoon road race. On a sunny afternoon in Leek, with the wind that usually characterises the Energiewacht Tour yet to make an appearance, the first attack came within the first five kilometres, as Julia Soek (Liv-Plantur), Stephanie Borchers (Feminine Cycling Team) and Carmen Small (USA National Team) attacked, and were soon joined by Janneke Ensing (ParkHotel Valkenburg) and Nicole Hanselmann (Swiss National Team).

The five stayed away throughout the first 45.6km lap, getting a lead of 53 seconds, but first Borchers was dropped, and then with 30km to go, the four leaders were caught, and Small’s USA team-mate Lauren Komanski tried a solo attack. She couldn’t make this stick, but as soon as she was caught, another USA team rider, Lauren Hall, was able to make a solo move. At 19km to go, approaching Zuidhorn, Hall had 25”, but she was caught under 10km to go – and Komanski immediately tried again, this time getting away with Moniek Tenniglo (Rabo-Liv). They crossed the line into the final 7km lap ahead of the peloton, but were caught, and it looked like it would be another bunch sprint, until last year’s winner Lucinda Brand (Rabo-Liv) took the sprint specialists by surprise, attacking with 100m to go, just before the final sharp corner.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 2:43:58 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 4 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 5 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM 6 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Team Belgium 0:00:03 7 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 8 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 9 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 10 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 11 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 12 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda 13 Mirjam Gysling (Swi) Team Switzerland 14 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 15 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM 16 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 17 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania 18 Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda 19 Carmen Small (USA) United States of America 20 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM 21 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 22 Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 23 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais 24 Celine Van Severen (Bel) Team Belgium 25 Leonie Lubbinge (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald 26 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais 27 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 28 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 29 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais 30 Iris van der Stelt (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda 31 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 32 Gudrun Stock (Ger) Team Germany 33 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Feminine Cycling Team 34 Annie Last (GBr) Team Great Britain 35 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Jan van Arckel 36 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 37 Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan van Arckel 38 Corinna Lechner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 39 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 40 Corine van der Zijden (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team 41 Ema Manikaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania 42 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 43 Marjolein van t' Geloof (Ned) Jan van Arckel 44 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 45 Alice Barnes (GBr) Team Great Britain 46 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 47 Heather Fischer (USA) United States of America 48 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 49 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 50 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Team Germany 51 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Team Great Britain 52 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 53 Emily Nelson (GBr) Team Great Britain 54 Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team 55 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Jan van Arckel 56 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - Ais 57 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Team Germany 58 Esther van Veen (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek 59 Jutta Stienen (Swi) Team Switzerland 60 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Team Belgium 61 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald 62 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 63 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 64 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 65 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 66 Annelies Dom (Bel) Team Belgium 67 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda 68 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade 69 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 70 Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States of America 71 Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio - SRAM 72 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 73 Lauren Hall (USA) United States of America 74 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - Ais 75 Lauren Komanski (USA) United States of America 76 Danique Braam (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda 0:03:00 77 Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam 78 Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Team Germany 0:03:01 79 Sofie Mangertseder (Ger) Team Germany 80 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Team Great Britain 81 Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 82 Virginie Pointet (Swi) Team Switzerland 83 Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 84 Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel 85 Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda 86 Ingrid Tempert (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek 87 Marijn de Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 88 Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania 89 Sofie van Horik (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek 90 Simone de Vries (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald 91 Kim van Dijk (Ned) Jan van Arckel 92 Sophie Lacher (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team 93 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Team Switzerland 94 Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Team Switzerland 95 Franziska Banzer (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 96 Emily Kay (GBr) Team Great Britain 97 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais 98 Marije Hengeveld (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam 99 Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle Honda 100 Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Team Belgium 101 Tamara Preuss (Ger) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam 102 Imke Vormeer (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda 103 Mareille Meijering (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald 104 Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald 105 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products 106 Lauren Arnouts (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam 107 Fianna Stenveld (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade 108 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Team Switzerland 109 Stéphanie Borchers (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team 110 Therese Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 111 Anne Marijn van der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade 112 Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade DNF Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Team Belgium DNF Tatjana Paller (Ger) Team Germany DNF Saimanta Cernikyte (Ltu) National Team Lithuania DNF Zavinta Titenyte (Ltu) National Team Lithuania DNF Bo Grievink (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade DNF Iris Hamelink (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade DNF Jarna de Jong (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda DNF Nathaly Wesdonk (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek DNS Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam