Brand wins Energiewacht Tour stage 2b

Barbara Guarischi new race leader with Velocio-SRAM occupying top five positions on GC

Lucinda Brand (Rabo-Liv) wins stage 2b

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
The jerseys after stage 2b

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Emily Kay (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Julila Soel (Liv Plantur)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Julie Leth (Hitec Products) leads the bunch

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Lucinda Brand (Rabo-Liv)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Stage 2b of the Energiewacht Tour

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
The lead peloton

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Barbara Guarischi (Velocio SRAM)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Lucinda Brand ahead of Trixi Worrack on stage 2b

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Stage 2b of the Energiewacht Tour

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Stage 2b of the Energiewacht Tour

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Stage 2b of the Energiewacht Tour

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Stage 2b of the Energiewacht Tour

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Carmen Small, Nicole Hanselmann and Julia Soe

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Moniek Tenniglo and Lauren Komanski formed a late breakaway

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Lucinda Brand (Rabo-Liv) wins the stage

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Lucinda Brand (Rabo-Liv)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Lucinda Brand and Anna van der Breggen celebrate after the win

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Stage 2b of the Energiewacht Tour

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Stage 2b of the Energiewacht Tour

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Trixi Worrack (Velocio SRAM)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Lucinda Brand (Rabo-Liv) wins stage 2b

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Lucinda Brand used superior positioning and cornering skills to claim stage 2b of the Energiewacht Tour, topping Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) and Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) in the bunch sprint.

These tough corners are Brand’s speciality, and coming into the final corner at the front with the top sprinters scrambling behind her, she sailed through, and won with plenty of distance.

“I fought to be at the front for the second-to-last corner, and treated the final corner as the finish-line”, she said after the stage. “I was scared to keep my lead in the corner, but that was the only chance to win, and it worked out. I’m not bad in a sprint, because I can position myself well, but riders like Kirsten Wild and Jolien D’hoore are so much quicker than me. I’m not a real sprinter, but that doesn’t mean you can’t win a bunch sprint!”

After winning the morning TTT, Trixi Worrack started the stage leading the general classification, but although she finished 8th, her team-mate Barbara Guarischi was 3" ahead of her in 5th place, and took over the leader’s jersey.

“Today was a really amazing day”, she told Cyclingnews, “In the afternoon I crashed, but the yellow jersey is in our hands, and that’s what’s important. I love the Dutch races, so maybe the last stage will be windy, and Trixi, Lisa Brennauer are all in a good position, so we’ll try to do our best to keep it.”

After the morning Team Time Trial, the Energiewacht Tour peloton had only a short break before the 110.2km afternoon road race. On a sunny afternoon in Leek, with the wind that usually characterises the Energiewacht Tour yet to make an appearance, the first attack came within the first five kilometres, as Julia Soek (Liv-Plantur), Stephanie Borchers (Feminine Cycling Team) and Carmen Small (USA National Team) attacked, and were soon joined by Janneke Ensing (ParkHotel Valkenburg) and Nicole Hanselmann (Swiss National Team).

The five stayed away throughout the first 45.6km lap, getting a lead of 53 seconds, but first Borchers was dropped, and then with 30km to go, the four leaders were caught, and Small’s USA team-mate Lauren Komanski tried a solo attack. She couldn’t make this stick, but as soon as she was caught, another USA team rider, Lauren Hall, was able to make a solo move. At 19km to go, approaching Zuidhorn, Hall had 25”, but she was caught under 10km to go – and Komanski immediately tried again, this time getting away with Moniek Tenniglo (Rabo-Liv). They crossed the line into the final 7km lap ahead of the peloton, but were caught, and it looked like it would be another bunch sprint, until last year’s winner Lucinda Brand (Rabo-Liv) took the sprint specialists by surprise, attacking with 100m to go, just before the final sharp corner.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2:43:58
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
4Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
5Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
6Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Team Belgium0:00:03
7Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
8Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
9Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
10Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
11Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
12Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
13Mirjam Gysling (Swi) Team Switzerland
14Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
15Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
16Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
17Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
18Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda
19Carmen Small (USA) United States of America
20Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
21Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
22Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
23Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais
24Celine Van Severen (Bel) Team Belgium
25Leonie Lubbinge (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
26Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais
27Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
28Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
29Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
30Iris van der Stelt (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
31Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
32Gudrun Stock (Ger) Team Germany
33Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Feminine Cycling Team
34Annie Last (GBr) Team Great Britain
35Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Jan van Arckel
36Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
37Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan van Arckel
38Corinna Lechner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
39Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
40Corine van der Zijden (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team
41Ema Manikaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
42Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
43Marjolein van t' Geloof (Ned) Jan van Arckel
44Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
45Alice Barnes (GBr) Team Great Britain
46Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
47Heather Fischer (USA) United States of America
48Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
49Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
50Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Team Germany
51Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Team Great Britain
52Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
53Emily Nelson (GBr) Team Great Britain
54Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team
55Winanda Spoor (Ned) Jan van Arckel
56Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - Ais
57Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Team Germany
58Esther van Veen (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
59Jutta Stienen (Swi) Team Switzerland
60Kaat Hannes (Bel) Team Belgium
61Ivana Tiessens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
62Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
63Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
64Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
65Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
66Annelies Dom (Bel) Team Belgium
67Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
68Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
69Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
70Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States of America
71Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio - SRAM
72Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
73Lauren Hall (USA) United States of America
74Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - Ais
75Lauren Komanski (USA) United States of America
76Danique Braam (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda0:03:00
77Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
78Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Team Germany0:03:01
79Sofie Mangertseder (Ger) Team Germany
80Manon Lloyd (GBr) Team Great Britain
81Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
82Virginie Pointet (Swi) Team Switzerland
83Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
84Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel
85Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
86Ingrid Tempert (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
87Marijn de Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
88Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
89Sofie van Horik (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
90Simone de Vries (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
91Kim van Dijk (Ned) Jan van Arckel
92Sophie Lacher (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team
93Sandra Weiss (Swi) Team Switzerland
94Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Team Switzerland
95Franziska Banzer (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
96Emily Kay (GBr) Team Great Britain
97Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais
98Marije Hengeveld (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
99Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle Honda
100Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Team Belgium
101Tamara Preuss (Ger) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
102Imke Vormeer (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
103Mareille Meijering (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
104Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
105Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
106Lauren Arnouts (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
107Fianna Stenveld (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
108Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Team Switzerland
109Stéphanie Borchers (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team
110Therese Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
111Anne Marijn van der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
112Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
DNFJesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Team Belgium
DNFTatjana Paller (Ger) Team Germany
DNFSaimanta Cernikyte (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
DNFZavinta Titenyte (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
DNFBo Grievink (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
DNFIris Hamelink (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
DNFJarna de Jong (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
DNFNathaly Wesdonk (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
DNSAshleigh Neave (NZl) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam

General classification after stage 2b
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM5:52:15
2Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM0:00:01
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM0:00:04
4Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM0:00:09
5Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM0:00:13
6Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:15
7Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:23
8Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:24
9Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:25
10Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:29
11Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:30
12Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:31
13Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:35
14Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:36
15Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:42
16Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais0:00:43
17Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - Ais0:00:44
18Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio - SRAM
19Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais0:00:45
20Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
21Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais0:00:51
22Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products0:01:01
23Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:01:17
24Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products0:01:18
25Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products0:01:19
26Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:01:20
27Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur0:01:21
28Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:01:24
29Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:01:26
30Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:31
31Carmen Small (USA) United States of America0:01:37
32Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
33Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - Ais
34Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
35Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:01:40
36Lauren Komanski (USA) United States of America0:01:42
37Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:44
38Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:47
39Heather Fischer (USA) United States of America
40Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States of America0:01:50
41Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda0:02:06
42Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda
43Lauren Hall (USA) United States of America0:02:13
44Corine van der Zijden (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team0:02:18
45Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team0:02:19
46Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Feminine Cycling Team0:02:21
47Leonie Lubbinge (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald0:02:24
48Winanda Spoor (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:02:28
49Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
50Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Team Belgium0:02:29
51Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Jan van Arckel
52Mirjam Gysling (Swi) Team Switzerland0:02:34
53Annelies Dom (Bel) Team Belgium0:02:35
54Marjolein van t' Geloof (Ned) Jan van Arckel
55Kaat Hannes (Bel) Team Belgium0:02:38
56Ema Manikaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania0:02:39
57Iris van der Stelt (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda0:02:40
58Jutta Stienen (Swi) Team Switzerland0:02:42
59Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan van Arckel
60Gudrun Stock (Ger) Team Germany0:02:50
61Ivana Tiessens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald0:02:51
62Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda0:02:52
63Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Team Germany0:02:53
64Alice Barnes (GBr) Team Great Britain0:03:28
65Annie Last (GBr) Team Great Britain0:03:30
66Corinna Lechner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:03:34
67Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda0:03:36
68Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Team Great Britain0:03:38
69Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade0:03:48
70Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:03:51
71Emily Nelson (GBr) Team Great Britain0:04:05
72Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais0:04:07
73Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:04:26
74Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Team Germany0:04:38
75Esther van Veen (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek0:04:44
76Marijn de Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:56
77Celine Van Severen (Bel) Team Belgium0:05:01
78Stéphanie Borchers (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team0:05:19
79Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:05:30
80Danique Braam (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda0:05:32
81Sophie Lacher (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team0:05:33
82Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald0:05:37
83Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Team Switzerland0:05:38
84Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Team Belgium0:05:40
85Sandra Weiss (Swi) Team Switzerland0:05:47
86Mareille Meijering (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald0:05:51
87Simone de Vries (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald0:06:04
88Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:06:06
89Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam0:06:09
90Imke Vormeer (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda0:06:12
91Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Team Switzerland
92Sofie Mangertseder (Ger) Team Germany0:06:15
93Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Team Germany0:06:21
94Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:06:40
95Emily Kay (GBr) Team Great Britain0:06:50
96Virginie Pointet (Swi) Team Switzerland0:06:59
97Marije Hengeveld (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam0:07:03
98Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda0:07:07
99Franziska Banzer (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:07:13
100Therese Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:07:16
101Fianna Stenveld (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade0:07:26
102Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade0:07:29
103Anne Marijn van der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade0:07:32
104Tamara Preuss (Ger) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam0:07:52
105Sofie van Horik (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek0:07:54
106Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:07:56
107Ingrid Tempert (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek0:08:23
108Kim van Dijk (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:09:35
109Lauren Arnouts (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam0:10:16
110Manon Lloyd (GBr) Team Great Britain0:10:23
111Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:10:42
112Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania0:13:23

