Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM) won the overall title at the Energiewacht Tour following the stage 4 finale on Sunday. She ended up taking the overall win by nine seconds ahead of her teammate Trixi Worrack and Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) in third.

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team) won the finale after a solo move in Borkum. She crossed the finish line with over a minute ahead of runner-up Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle Honda) and Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products).

The final stage of the 2015 Energiewacht Tour, the first-ever women’s stage race to be broadcast live, broke new ground again by taking the peloton out of the Netherlands and across the water to the German island of Borkum.

The island may only be 33 square kilometres, and flat, but with the wind howling off the North Sea, the course was incredibly tough. The 13.5km circuit not only took in-sea-front roads, but also travelled through a nature reserve with no shelter at all for the peloton during the seven laps.

While the race had left the Netherlands behind, the Dutch-style tactics were in full force, with Rabo-Liv making the first move in the first five kilometre and splitting the peloton to pieces. Twenty riders made it to the front, but the number soon settled to ten, with Rabo represented by Roxanne Knetemann and two stage winners – Anna van der Breggen, who won the Prologue, and Stage 2B victor Lucinda Brand; for Velocio-SRAM, the Race leader Lisa Brennauer, Trixi Worrack, second in GC at one second behind her and Barbara Guarischi; Third placed GC rider Christine Majerus and Romy Kasper for Boels-Dolmans; and two of the top sprinters, Belgian Champion Jolien D’hoore (Wiggle Honda) and Stage 3 winner Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products).

By the time they entered lap 2, Guarischi had been dropped, while Majerus, only 10 seconds behind Brennauer on GC fought for the sprint bonifications but lost out to Brand. Starting lap 5 a minute ahead of the next chasing group of eight riders, the pace picked up, and Majerus was dropped, and then, after a number of attacks on the open field section, Van der Breggen attacked and got a gap.

With Van der Breggen sitting 2:46 behind Brennauer on GC, the two Velocio-SRAM riders didn’t need to chase, and while D’hoore pushed to try to catch her, the Rabo-Liv rider was away, riding the last 30km solo, winning by 1’07”. Attacks behind her, the remaining six riders came to the finish together, D’hoore winning the sprint for second ahead of Wild.

Lisa Brennauer’s fourth place meant the jersey was hers to keep, and with her team-mate Trixi Worrack’s second place on General Classification and the Team Time Trial win, it was a successful week for Velocio-SRAM, taking their first UCI-level win of 2015.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 2:39:42 2 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 0:01:07 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 4 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 6 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 0:01:10 7 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:01:12 8 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:01:14 9 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:01:40 10 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 11 Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 12 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 13 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 14 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 15 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM 16 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 17 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:01:44 18 Annie Last (GBr) Team Great Britain 0:09:34 19 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 20 Emily Kay (GBr) Team Great Britain 21 Emily Nelson (GBr) Team Great Britain 22 Iris van der Stelt (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda 23 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 24 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Jan van Arckel 25 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald 26 Marjolein van t' Geloof (Ned) Jan van Arckel 27 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Jan van Arckel 28 Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team 29 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:10:06 30 Corine van der Zijden (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team 31 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:10:09 32 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais 33 Annelies Dom (Bel) Team Belgium 34 Gudrun Stock (Ger) Team Germany 35 Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan van Arckel 36 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais 37 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Team Belgium 38 Marijn de Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 39 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 40 Mirjam Gysling (Swi) Team Switzerland 41 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Team Switzerland 42 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM 43 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Team Belgium 44 Stéphanie Borchers (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team 45 Carmen Small (USA) United States of America 46 Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States of America 47 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM 48 Alice Barnes (GBr) Team Great Britain 49 Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda 50 Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 51 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais 52 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 0:11:31 53 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania 54 Celine Van Severen (Bel) Team Belgium 0:11:39 55 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 0:12:38 56 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 57 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:09:34 58 Leonie Lubbinge (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald 0:15:27 DNF Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle Honda DNF Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda DNF Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais DNF Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur DNF Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur DNF Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Feminine Cycling Team DNF Ema Manikaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania DNF Jutta Stienen (Swi) Team Switzerland DNF Lauren Hall (USA) United States of America DNF Heather Fischer (USA) United States of America DNF Corinna Lechner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team DNF Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade DNF Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda DNF Danique Braam (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda DNF Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald DNF Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel DNS Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team DNS Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - Ais

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 8:01:32 2 Velocio - SRAM 0:01:31 3 Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:02:01 4 Parkhotel Valkenburg CT 0:10:28 5 Team Liv-Plantur 0:11:07 6 Hitec Products 0:21:28 7 National Team Great Britain 0:26:16 8 Jan van Arckel 9 Feminine Cycling Team 0:27:23 10 National Team Belgium 0:28:01 11 Orica - AIS

Final general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 11:30:29 2 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 0:00:09 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:29 5 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 0:00:53 6 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:01:02 7 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:01:31 8 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 0:01:37 9 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:03:04 10 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM 0:03:08 11 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:03:19 12 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:03:31 13 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:03:37 14 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:04:21 15 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:04:23 16 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:04:26 17 Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:04:32 18 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM 0:11:24 19 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM 0:11:33 20 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:11:55 21 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais 0:12:15 22 Carmen Small (USA) United States of America 0:13:01 23 Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States of America 0:13:14 24 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 0:14:07 25 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:14:40 26 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 0:15:12 27 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:17:24 28 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 0:17:30 29 Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team 0:17:56 30 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:18:05 31 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:18:06 32 Marjolein van t' Geloof (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:18:12 33 Iris van der Stelt (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda 0:18:17 34 Corine van der Zijden (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team 0:18:27 35 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald 0:18:28 36 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Team Belgium 0:18:41 37 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:18:46 38 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Team Belgium 0:18:50 39 Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:18:54 40 Gudrun Stock (Ger) Team Germany 0:19:02 41 Annie Last (GBr) Team Great Britain 0:19:07 42 Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda 43 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais 0:19:21 44 Emily Nelson (GBr) Team Great Britain 0:19:42 45 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania 0:20:02 46 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:20:17 47 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 0:20:26 48 Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:20:38 49 Marijn de Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:21:08 50 Mirjam Gysling (Swi) Team Switzerland 0:21:10 51 Annelies Dom (Bel) Team Belgium 0:21:11 52 Alice Barnes (GBr) Team Great Britain 0:22:04 53 Emily Kay (GBr) Team Great Britain 0:22:27 54 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais 0:22:43 55 Celine Van Severen (Bel) Team Belgium 0:23:32 56 Leonie Lubbinge (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald 0:23:54 57 Stéphanie Borchers (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team 0:23:55 58 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Team Switzerland 0:24:14

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team

Best club rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Jan van Arckel

Most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team